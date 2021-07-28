checkAd

MicroVision to Announce Second Quarter Results on August 4, 2021

Autor: Accesswire
REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in MEMS based solid state automotive lidar and micro-display technology for augmented reality, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2021 results …

REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in MEMS based solid state automotive lidar and micro-display technology for augmented reality, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 after the close of the market.

Following the issuance of the Company's financial results press release, interested parties can listen to the Company's webcast which will start at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 by accessing the Investor Relations section of MicroVision's website on the Investor Relations Calendar page at https://ir.microvision.com/news-events/ir-calendar. Investors may submit questions for management in advance to IR@MicroVision.com or beginning 10 minutes before or during the live webcast on August 4, 2021. The webcast will be available for rebroadcast from the Investor Relations section of MicroVision's website on the Investor Relations Calendar page.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is a pioneering company in MEMS based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company's integrated approach uses its proprietary technology to provide solutions for automotive lidar sensors, augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules and consumer lidar modules.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc or follow MicroVision on Twitter at @MicroVision.

MicroVision is a trademark of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact
David H. Allen
Darrow Associates, Inc.
408.427.4463
dallen@darrowir.com

