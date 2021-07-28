MicroVision to Announce Second Quarter Results on August 4, 2021

REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in MEMS based solid state automotive lidar and micro-display technology for augmented reality, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2021 results …

REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in MEMS based solid state automotive lidar and micro-display technology for augmented reality, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 after the close of the market.

Following the issuance of the Company's financial results press release, interested parties can listen to the Company's webcast which will start at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 by accessing the Investor Relations section of MicroVision's website on the Investor Relations Calendar page at https://ir.microvision.com/news-events/ir-calendar. Investors may submit questions for management in advance to IR@MicroVision.com or beginning 10 minutes before or during the live webcast on August 4, 2021. The webcast will be available for rebroadcast from the Investor Relations section of MicroVision's website on the Investor Relations Calendar page.