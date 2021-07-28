Getty Realty Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

“Our second quarter performance reflects the strength of our in-place portfolio, as well as the compelling growth opportunity in the convenience and automotive retail sectors,” stated Christopher J. Constant, Getty’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “During the quarter, we invested in 46 oil change centers, three car washes and four convenience stores, as well as a tire service center which closed subsequent to quarter end, bringing our year-to-date investment activity to $79 million. The net results of this recent activity include an 11% increase in AFFO per share for the second quarter, and an increase in our 2021 annual AFFO per share guidance. With an improving cost of capital, a strong track record of investing in freestanding properties offering essential goods and services, and attractive tailwinds in the convenience and broader automotive industries, we are confident in our platform’s ability to deliver continued growth.”

Net Earnings

Net earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $12.9 million, or $0.28 per share, as compared to net earnings of $11.0 million, or $0.26 per share, for the same period in 2020. Net earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $30.8 million, or $0.68 per share, as compared to net earnings of $23.7 million, or $0.56 per share, for the same period in 2020.

Funds From Operations (FFO) and Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)

FFO for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $22.0 million, or $0.49 per share, as compared to $18.6 million, or $0.44 per share, for the same period in 2020. FFO for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $42.0 million, or $0.93 per share, as compared to $38.6 million, or $0.91 per share, for the same period in 2020.

AFFO for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $22.1 million, or $0.49 per share, as compared to $18.6 million, or $0.44 per share, for the same period in 2020. AFFO for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $43.1 million, or $0.96 per share, as compared to $37.9 million, or $0.90 per share, for the same period in 2020.

All per share amounts are presented on a fully diluted per common share basis, unless stated otherwise. FFO and AFFO are “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” which are defined and reconciled to net earnings in the financial tables at the end of this release.

Results of Operations

Revenues from Rental Properties

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, revenues from rental properties increased 5.5%, or $2.0 million, to $38.3 million, as compared to $36.3 million for the same period in 2020, including rental income contractually due from tenants of $34.4 million, as compared to $31.8 million for the same period in 2020.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, revenues from rental properties increased 5.9%, or $4.2 million, to $75.2 million, as compared to $71.0 million for the same period in 2020, including rental income contractually due from tenants of $67.9 million, as compared to $63.2 million for the same period in 2020.

The growth in revenues from rental properties in both periods was primarily due to incremental revenue from properties acquired by the Company over the last twelve months, as well as contractual rent increases for certain in-place leases.

Tenant reimbursements included in revenues from rental properties, which consist of real estate taxes and other municipal charges paid by the Company which are reimbursed by tenants pursuant to the terms of triple-net lease agreements, were $4.3 million and $4.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $8.0 million for each of the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

Property Costs

Property costs were $5.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $6.4 million for the same period in 2020, and $10.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $11.3 million for the same period in 2020.

The decrease in property costs in both periods was principally due to reductions in rent expense, non-reimbursable real estate taxes and professional and maintenance fees related to property redevelopments, partially offset by an increase in reimbursable real estate taxes.

Environmental Expenses

Environmental expenses were $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $0.8 million for the same period in 2020, and $0.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $1.1 million for the same period in 2020.

The decline in environmental expenses in both periods was principally due to reductions in environmental professional and legal fees.

Environmental expenses vary from period to period and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on the magnitude or the direction of changes in reported environmental expenses for any one period, or a comparison to prior periods.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were $5.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $4.5 million for the same period in 2020, and $10.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $8.6 million for the same period in 2020.

The change in general and administrative expenses in both periods was principally due to increases in employee-related expenses and certain professional fees, as well non-recurring retirement costs of $0.1 million and $0.7 million in the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively.

Impairment Charges

Impairment charges were $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $0.5 million for the same period in 2020, and $1.5 million for each of the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

Impairment charges for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 were primarily attributable to the accumulation of asset retirement costs at certain properties as a result of changes in estimated environmental liabilities, which increased the carrying values of these properties in excess of their fair values.

Portfolio and Redevelopment Activities

Acquisitions

The Company invested an aggregate of $44.1 million across 53 properties in the second quarter of 2021, and has invested approximately $79.0 million across 60 properties year-to-date through July 28, 2021.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company acquired fee simple interests in 46 oil change centers for $31.0 million. The properties are located primarily throughout the Detroit, Grand Rapids and Lansing metropolitan areas in Michigan, and the Toledo metropolitan area in Ohio. The Company also acquired fees simple interests in three car wash properties located in the Cincinnati (OH) metropolitan area for $10.4 million.

In addition, the Company advanced construction loans in the amount of $2.7 million, including accrued interest, for the development of four new-to-industry convenience stores in the Charleston (SC) metropolitan area. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had advanced aggregate construction loans in the amount of $11.1 million, including accrued interest, for the development of these properties which the Company expects to acquire via sale-leaseback transactions at the end of the construction periods.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company acquired a fee simple interest in a tire service center located in the Chicago (IL) metropolitan area for approximately $4.6 million.

Redevelopments

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had six properties under active redevelopment and others in various stages of feasibility planning for potential recapture from our net lease portfolio, including five properties for which we have signed new leases or letters of intent and which will be transferred to redevelopment when the appropriate entitlements, permits and approvals have been secured.

Subsequent to quarter end, rent commenced on a redevelopment property located in the Baltimore (MD) metropolitan area and leased to 7-Eleven on a long term, triple net basis.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $542.5 million of outstanding indebtedness with a weighted average interest rate of 4.2% and a weighted average maturity of 6.8 years. The Company’s indebtedness consisted of an aggregate principal amount of $525.0 million of senior unsecured notes and $17.5 million outstanding on the Company’s $300 million unsecured revolving credit facility.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company raised $9.5 million via its at-the-market (“ATM”) equity program. Year-to-date through June 30, 2021, the Company raised $30.3 million via its ATM program.

Total cash and cash equivalents were $20.8 million as of June 30, 2021.

2021 Guidance

As a result of the Company’s year-to-date investment and capital markets activity, the Company is increasing its 2021 AFFO guidance to a range of $1.89 to $1.91 per diluted share. The Company’s outlook includes completed transaction activity as of the date of this release, but does not otherwise assume additional acquisition or capital markets activities for the remainder of 2021. The guidance is based on current assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Getty Realty Corp.

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of June 30, 2021, the Company owned 951 properties and leased 54 properties from third-party landlords in 35 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to measurements defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), the Company also focuses on Funds From Operations (“FFO”) and Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”) to measure its performance. FFO and AFFO are generally considered by analysts and investors to be appropriate supplemental non-GAAP measures of the performance of REITs. FFO and AFFO are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, FFO and AFFO are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Neither FFO nor AFFO represent cash generated from operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP and therefore these measures should not be considered an alternative for GAAP net earnings or as a measure of liquidity. These measures should only be used to evaluate the Company’s performance in conjunction with corresponding GAAP measures.

FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) as GAAP net earnings before depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, gains or losses on dispositions of real estate, impairment charges and the cumulative effect of accounting changes. The Company’s definition of AFFO is defined as FFO less (i) certain revenue recognition adjustments (defined below), (ii) non-cash changes in environmental estimates, (iii) non-cash environmental accretion expense, (iv) environmental litigation accruals, (v) insurance reimbursements, (vi) legal settlements and judgments, (vii) acquisition costs expensed and (viii) other unusual items that are not reflective of the Company’s core operating performance. Other REITs may use definitions of FFO and/or AFFO that are different than the Company’s and, accordingly, may not be comparable.

The Company believes that FFO and AFFO are helpful to analysts and investors in measuring the Company’s performance because both FFO and AFFO exclude various items included in GAAP net earnings that do not relate to, or are not indicative of, the Company’s core operating performance. Specifically, FFO excludes various items such as depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, gains or losses on dispositions of real estate and impairment charges. However, GAAP net earnings and FFO typically include certain other items that the Company excludes from AFFO, including the impact of revenue recognition adjustments comprised of deferred rental revenue (straight-line rental revenue), the net amortization of above-market and below-market leases, adjustments recorded for the recognition of rental income from direct financing leases and the amortization of deferred lease incentives (collectively, “Revenue Recognition Adjustments”) that do not impact the Company’s recurring cash flow and which are not indicative of its core operating performance. Deferred rental revenue results primarily from fixed rental increases scheduled under certain leases with the Company’s tenants. In accordance with GAAP, the aggregate minimum rent due over the current term of these leases is recognized on a straight-line basis rather than when payment is contractually due. The present value of the difference between the fair market rent and the contractual rent for in-place leases at the time properties are acquired is amortized into revenue from rental properties over the remaining lives of the in-place leases. Income from direct financing leases is recognized over the lease terms using the effective interest method, which produces a constant periodic rate of return on the net investments in the leased properties. The amortization of deferred lease incentives represents the Company’s funding commitment in certain leases, which deferred expense is recognized on a straight-line basis as a reduction of rental revenue. GAAP net earnings and FFO also include non-cash and/or unusual items such as changes in environmental estimates, environmental accretion expense, non-cash allowance for credit losses on notes and mortgages receivable and direct finance leases, environmental litigation accruals, insurance reimbursements, legal settlements and judgments, property acquisition costs expensed and loss on extinguishment of debt that do not impact the Company’s recurring cash flow and which are not indicative of the Company’s core operating performance.

The Company pays particular attention to AFFO which the Company believes provides a more accurate depiction of the Company’s core operating performance than either GAAP earnings or FFO. By providing AFFO, the Company believes that it is presenting useful information that assists analysts and investors to better assess its core operating performance. Further, the Company believes that AFFO is useful in comparing the sustainability of its core operating performance with the sustainability of the core operating performance of other real estate companies. For a tabular reconciliation of FFO and AFFO to GAAP net earnings, see the table captioned “Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Funds From Operations and Adjusted Funds From Operations” herein included.

Forward-Looking Statements

CERTAIN STATEMENTS CONTAINED HEREIN MAY CONSTITUTE “FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS” WITHIN THE MEANING OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995. WHEN THE WORDS “BELIEVES,” “EXPECTS,” “PLANS,” “PROJECTS,” “ESTIMATES,” “ANTICIPATES,” “PREDICTS,” “OUTLOOK” AND SIMILAR EXPRESSIONS ARE USED, THEY IDENTIFY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON MANAGEMENT’S CURRENT BELIEFS AND ASSUMPTIONS AND INFORMATION CURRENTLY AVAILABLE TO MANAGEMENT AND INVOLVE KNOWN AND UNKNOWN RISKS, UNCERTAINTIES AND OTHER FACTORS WHICH MAY CAUSE THE ACTUAL RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS OF THE COMPANY TO BE MATERIALLY DIFFERENT FROM ANY FUTURE RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED BY THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. EXAMPLES OF FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO, THOSE REGARDING THE COMPANY’S 2021 AFFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE, THOSE MADE BY MR. CONSTANT, STATEMENTS REGARDING THE RECAPTURE AND TRANSFER OF CERTAIN NET LEASE RETAIL PROPERTIES, STATEMENTS REGARDING THE ABILITY TO OBTAIN APPROPRIATE PERMITS AND APPROVALS, AND STATEMENTS REGARDING AFFO AS A MEASURE BEST REPRESENTING CORE OPERATING PERFORMANCE AND ITS UTILITY IN COMPARING THE SUSTAINABILITY OF THE COMPANY’S CORE OPERATING PERFORMANCE WITH THE SUSTAINABILITY OF THE CORE OPERATING PERFORMANCE OF OTHER REITS.

INFORMATION CONCERNING FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE THE COMPANY’S ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS CAN BE FOUND ELSEWHERE IN THIS PRESS RELEASE, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, THOSE STATEMENTS IN THE COMPANY’S PERIODIC REPORTS FILED WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION. THE COMPANY UNDERTAKES NO OBLIGATION TO PUBLICLY RELEASE REVISIONS TO THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS TO REFLECT FUTURE EVENTS OR CIRCUMSTANCES OR REFLECT THE OCCURRENCE OF UNANTICIPATED EVENTS.

GETTY REALTY CORP. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Real estate: Land $ 717,846 $ 707,613 Buildings and improvements 583,333 537,272 Construction in progress 774 734 1,301,953 1,245,619 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (200,569 ) (186,964 ) Real estate held for use, net 1,101,384 1,058,655 Real estate held for sale, net — 872 Real estate, net 1,101,384 1,059,527 Investment in direct financing leases, net 74,895 77,238 Notes and mortgages receivable 21,452 11,280 Cash and cash equivalents 19,025 55,075 Restricted cash 1,791 1,979 Deferred rent receivable 45,668 44,155 Accounts receivable 3,303 3,811 Right-of-use assets – operating 22,907 24,319 Right-of-use assets – finance 660 763 Prepaid expenses and other assets, net 73,353 71,365 Total assets $ 1,364,438 $ 1,349,512 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Borrowings under credit agreement $ 17,500 $ 25,000 Senior unsecured notes, net 523,907 523,828 Environmental remediation obligations 47,932 48,084 Dividends payable 17,785 17,332 Lease liability – operating 24,046 25,045 Lease liability – finance 3,195 3,541 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 44,307 47,081 Total liabilities 678,672 689,911 Commitments and contingencies — — Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; unissued — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 44,702,840 and 43,605,759 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 447 436 Additional paid-in capital 753,420 722,608 Dividends paid in excess of earnings (68,101 ) (63,443 ) Total stockholders’ equity 685,766 659,601 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,364,438 $ 1,349,512

GETTY REALTY CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Revenues from rental properties $ 38,263 $ 36,336 $ 75,214 $ 70,986 Interest on notes and mortgages receivable 415 668 744 1,381 Total revenues 38,678 37,004 75,958 72,367 Operating expenses: Property costs 5,564 6,391 10,836 11,326 Impairments 756 507 1,532 1,538 Environmental 77 830 590 1,051 General and administrative 5,055 4,545 10,564 8,613 Depreciation and amortization 8,648 7,325 17,085 14,422 Total operating expenses 20,100 19,598 40,607 36,950 Gain on dispositions of real estate 259 187 7,478 1,056 Operating income 18,837 17,593 42,829 36,473 Other income, net 208 61 272 556 Interest expense (6,155 ) (6,681 ) (12,284 ) (13,356 ) Net earnings $ 12,890 $ 10,973 $ 30,817 $ 23,673 Basic earnings per common share: Net earnings $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 0.68 $ 0.56 Diluted earnings per common share: Net earnings $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 0.68 $ 0.56 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 44,437 41,456 44,156 41,420 Diluted 44,470 41,467 44,176 41,445

GETTY REALTY CORP. RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS AND ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net earnings $ 12,890 $ 10,973 $ 30,817 $ 23,673 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 8,648 7,325 17,085 14,422 Gain on dispositions of real estate (259 ) (187 ) (7,478 ) (1,056 ) Impairments 756 507 1,532 1,538 Funds from operations 22,035 18,618 41,956 38,577 Revenue recognition adjustments 383 86 726 156 Changes in environmental estimates (731 ) (440 ) (1,039 ) (1,228 ) Accretion expense 402 455 863 922 Environmental litigation accruals — — — — Insurance reimbursements (9 ) (96 ) (38 ) (96 ) Legal settlements and judgments (57 ) — (57 ) (424 ) Retirement costs 119 — 662 — Adjusted funds from operations $ 22,142 $ 18,623 $ 43,073 $ 37,907 Basic per share amounts: Earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 0.68 $ 0.56 Funds from operations per share (1) 0.49 0.44 0.93 0.91 Adjusted funds from operations per share (1) $ 0.49 $ 0.44 $ 0.96 $ 0.90 Diluted per share amounts: Earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 0.68 $ 0.56 Funds from operations per share (1) 0.49 0.44 0.93 0.91 Adjusted funds from operations per share (1) $ 0.49 $ 0.44 $ 0.96 $ 0.90 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 44,437 41,456 44,156 41,420 Diluted 44,470 41,467 44,176 41,445

(1) Dividends paid and undistributed earnings allocated, if any, to unvested restricted stockholders are deducted from FFO and AFFO for the computation of the per share amounts. The following amounts were deducted:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 FFO $ 439 $ 406 $ 857 $ 783 AFFO 462 392 880 770

