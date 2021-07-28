checkAd

Communications Systems’ Special Meeting of Shareholders Approved the Sale of Its Transition Networks and Net2Edge Businesses to Lantronix

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) (“CSI” or the “Company”), formerly an IoT intelligent edge products and services company, today announced that at its Special Shareholder Meeting held today, July 28, 2021, CSI shareholders approved the sale of the Company’s Transition Networks and Net2Edge businesses, which comprise the Company’s Electronics & Software Segment assets, to Lantronix, Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX) (“Lantronix”). This Special Shareholder Meeting was called by a notice and proxy statement first mailed or made available on June 15, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of June 11, 2021.

On April 29, 2021, CSI entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement with Lantronix to sell these businesses for a base price of $25.0 million to be paid at closing, subject to a working capital adjustment following the closing, plus up to an additional $7.0 million in earnout payments based on revenue milestones for the Transition Networks and Net2Edge businesses in the two 180-day periods after closing of the sale. As previously announced, the sale of these businesses required CSI shareholder approval and is also subject to customary closing conditions.

With CSI shareholder approval of the sale, CSI expects the transaction with Lantronix to close on or about August 2, 2021. The Company also previously announced that CSI expects to declare a cash dividend of $3.50 per share to current shareholders or approximately $35.0 million from the net proceeds from the sale transaction and other available cash resources. The CSI board has not determined the exact timing of the cash dividend or set a record date for CSI shareholders entitled to the dividend. However, the CSI Board expects to make a final decision on the amount and timing of the dividend in due course following the closing of the transaction with Lantronix and CSI will issue a press release with this information at the appropriate time. Additionally, any net proceeds CSI receives from Lantronix from the earnout in connection with the sale transaction will be delivered to CSI shareholders through the contingent value rights (CVRs) to be issued in connection with the previously announced merger transaction with Pineapple Energy LLC (“Pineapple”), a growing U.S. operator and consolidator of residential solar, battery storage, and grid services solutions.

