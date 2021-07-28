Essential Properties Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; “Essential Properties” or the “Company”) today announced operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Operating Results (compared to Second Quarter 2020): Investments (94 properties) $ Invested $223.2 million Weighted Avg Cash Cap Rate 7.1% Net Income per share Increased by 82% $0.20 Funds from Operations ("FFO") per share Increased by 23% $0.32 Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") per share Increased by 30% $0.35 Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") per share Increased by 26% $0.34 Equity Activity: Equity Raised - Follow-On Offering (April 15, 2021) $23.50/share $193.2 million Equity Raised - ATM Program $26.67/share $15.0 million Debt Activity: Initial Public Debt Offering (June 22, 2021) 10 years; 2.95% coupon $400.0 million Full Retirement of Secured Master Trust Funding Notes 4.19% wtd. avg. coupon $171.2 million

Year to Date 2021 Financial and Operating Highlights

Operating Results (compared to YTD Second Quarter 2020): Investments (168 properties) $ Invested $421.0 million Weighted Avg Cash Cap Rate 7.1% Net Income per share Increased by 31% $0.34 FFO per share Increased by 11% $0.62 Core FFO per share Increased by 14% $0.66 AFFO per share Increased by 11% $0.64 Equity Activity: Equity Raised - ATM Program $23.79/share $79.9 million

Highlights Subsequent to Second Quarter 2021

Investments (20 properties) $ Invested $53.0 million Dispositions (9 properties) $ Gross Proceeds $6.3 million Equity Activity: Equity Raised - ATM Program $27.63/share $7.6 million

CEO Comments

Essential Properties’ President and Chief Executive Officer, Pete Mavoides, said, “During the second quarter and into the third quarter, we saw our operations normalize to pre-pandemic levels with rent collection at 99% in the quarter with July collections essentially at 100%. With just two vacant properties today and an 87% recovery rate on leasing over the trailing 12 months, our portfolio has remained resilient despite the challenges presented by the pandemic. On the external growth front, we invested over $220 million in the quarter, the predominance of which were sale-leaseback transactions with master lease provisions generated through existing relationships. Having recently achieved investment grade issuer ratings from Moody’s and S&P, we reached an important milestone in June with the completion of our inaugural unsecured public bond issuance. Coupling these strong second quarter results with a robust investment pipeline, we are raising our 2021 AFFO guidance range to $1.30 to $1.32 per share.”

Portfolio Update

Investments

The Company’s investment activity during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 is summarized as follows:

Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Year to Date June 30, 2021 Investments: $ Invested $223.2 million $421.0 million # of Properties 94 168 # of Separate Transactions 34 56 Weighted Average Cash and GAAP Cap Rate 7.1%/7.8% 7.1%/7.8% WALT 13.5 years 14.7 years % Sale-Leaseback Transactions 88% 86% % Subject to Master Lease 83% 81% % Required Financial Reporting (tenant/guarantor) 100% 100%

Dispositions

The Company’s disposition activity during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 is summarized as follows:

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2021 Year to Date

June 30, 2021 Dispositions: Net Proceeds $19.6 million $44.8 million # of Properties Sold 9 25 Net Gain / (Loss) $3.7 million $7.5 million Weighted Average Cash Cap Rate (excluding vacant properties) 7.1% 7.1%

Portfolio Highlights

The Company’s investment portfolio as of June 30, 2021 is summarized as follows:

Number of properties 1,325 Weighted average lease term 14.0 years Weighted average rent coverage ratio 3.2x Number of tenants 281 Number of states 44 Number of industries 17 Weighted average occupancy 99.8% Total square feet of rentable space 11,509,433 Cash ABR - service-oriented or experience-based 94.8% Cash ABR - properties subject to master lease 59.5%

Leverage and Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company's leverage, balance sheet and liquidity are summarized in the following table.

June 30, 2021 Leverage: Net debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre 4.6x Balance Sheet and Liquidity: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $129.7 million Unused borrowing capacity $400.0 million Total available liquidity $529.7 million ATM Program: 2020 ATM Program initial availability $250.0 million Aggregate gross sales under the 2020 ATM Program $159.2 million Availability remaining under the 2020 ATM Program $90.8 million

Dividend Information

As previously announced, on May 27, 2021 Essential Properties' board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The dividend was paid on July 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2021.

2021 Guidance

The Company is increasing its expectation that 2021 AFFO per share on a fully diluted basis will be within a range of $1.30 to $1.32, which compares to its prior guidance of $1.24 to $1.28.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns and manages primarily single- tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. As of June 30, 2021, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 1,325 freestanding net lease properties with a weighted average lease term of 14.0 years and a weighted average rent coverage ratio of 3.2x. In addition, as of June 30, 2021, the Company’s portfolio was 99.8% leased to 281 tenants operating 402 different concepts in 17 industries across 44 states.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Certain Definitions

The Company’s reported results are presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company also discloses the following non-GAAP financial measures: FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), EBITDA further adjusted to exclude gains (or losses) on sales of depreciable property and real estate impairment losses (“EBITDAre”), adjusted EBITDAre, annualized adjusted EBITDAre, net debt, net operating income (“NOI”) and cash NOI (“Cash NOI”). The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are industry measures used by analysts and investors to compare the operating performance of REITs.

FFO, Core FFO and AFFO

The Company computes FFO in accordance with the definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). NAREIT defines FFO as GAAP net income or loss adjusted to exclude extraordinary items (as defined by GAAP), net gain or loss from sales of depreciable real estate assets, impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate assets and real estate-related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and depreciation of non-real estate assets), including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries. FFO is used by management, and may be useful to investors and analysts, to facilitate meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and among the Company’s peers primarily because it excludes the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains and losses on sales (which are dependent on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions).

The Company computes Core FFO by adjusting FFO, as defined by NAREIT, to exclude certain GAAP income and expense amounts that it believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the equity REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a metric to assist in their evaluation of our operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of our peers, because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact our operating performance on an ongoing basis.

Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of our core business operations. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO include certain transaction related gains, losses, income or expense or other non-core amounts as they occur.

To derive AFFO, the Company modifies its computation of Core FFO to include other adjustments to GAAP net income related to certain items that it believes are not indicative of the Company’s operating performance, including straight-line rental revenue, non-cash interest expense, non-cash compensation expense, other amortization expense, other non-cash charges (including changes to our provision for loan losses following the adoption of ASC 326), capitalized interest expense and transaction costs. Such items may cause short-term fluctuations in net income but have no impact on operating cash flows or long-term operating performance. The Company believes that AFFO is an additional useful supplemental measure for investors to consider when assessing the Company’s operating performance without the distortions created by non-cash items and certain other revenues and expenses.

FFO, Core FFO and AFFO do not include all items of revenue and expense included in net income, they do not represent cash generated from operating activities and they are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements; accordingly, they should not be considered alternatives to net income as a performance measure or cash flows from operations as a liquidity measure and should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures. Additionally, our computation of FFO, Core FFO and AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating these metrics used by other equity REITs and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other equity REITs.

EBITDA and EBITDAre

The Company computes EBITDA as earnings before interest, income taxes and depreciation and amortization. In 2017, NAREIT issued a white paper recommending that companies that report EBITDA also report EBITDAre. The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with the definition adopted by NAREIT. NAREIT defines EBITDAre as EBITDA (as defined above) excluding gains (or losses) from the sales of depreciable property and real estate impairment losses. The Company presents EBITDA and EBITDAre as they are measures commonly used in its industry and the Company believes that these measures are useful to investors and analysts because they provide supplemental information concerning its operating performance, exclusive of certain non-cash items and other costs. The Company uses EBITDA and EBITDAre as measures of its operating performance and not as measures of liquidity.

EBITDA and EBITDAre do not include all items of revenue and expense included in net income, they do not represent cash generated from operating activities and they are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements; accordingly, they should not be considered alternatives to net income as a performance measure or cash flows from operations as a liquidity measure and should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures. Additionally, the Company’s computation of EBITDA and EBITDAre may differ from the methodology for calculating these metrics used by other equity REITs and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other equity REITs.

Net Debt

The Company calculates its net debt as its gross debt (defined as total debt plus net deferred financing costs on its secured borrowings) less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash available for future investment. The Company believes excluding cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash available for future investment from gross debt, all of which could be used to repay debt, provides an estimate of the net contractual amount of borrowed capital to be repaid, which it believes is a beneficial disclosure to investors and analysts.

NOI and Cash NOI

The Company computes NOI as total revenues less property expenses. NOI excludes all other items of expense and income included in the financial statements in calculating net income or loss. Cash NOI further excludes non-cash items included in total revenues and property expenses, such as straight-line rental revenue and other amortization and non-cash charges. The Company believes NOI and Cash NOI provide useful information because they reflect only those revenue and expense items that are incurred at the property level and present such items on an unlevered basis.

NOI and Cash NOI are not measures of financial performance under GAAP. You should not consider the Company’s NOI and Cash NOI as alternatives to net income or cash flows from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, the Company’s computation of NOI and Cash NOI may differ from the methodology for calculating these metrics used by other equity REITs and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other equity REITs.

Adjusted EBITDAre / Adjusted NOI / Adjusted Cash NOI

The Company further adjusts EBITDAre, NOI and Cash NOI i) based on an estimate calculated as if all investment and disposition activity that took place during the quarter had occurred on the first day of the quarter, ii) to exclude certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the Company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and iii) to eliminate the impact of lease termination fees and contingent rental revenue from its tenants which is subject to sales thresholds specified in the lease. The Company then annualizes these estimates for the current quarter by multiplying them by four, which it believes provides a meaningful estimate of the Company’s current run rate for all investments as of the end of the current quarter. You should not unduly rely on these measures, as they are based on assumptions and estimates that may prove to be inaccurate. The Company’s actual reported EBITDAre, NOI and Cash NOI for future periods may be significantly less than these estimates of current run rates.

Cash ABR

Cash ABR means annualized contractually specified cash base rent in effect as of the end of the current quarter for all of the Company’s leases (including those accounted for as direct financing leases) commenced as of that date and annualized cash interest on its mortgage loans receivable as of that date.

Cash Cap Rate

Cash Cap Rate means annualized contractually specified cash base rent for the first full month after investment or disposition divided by the purchase or sale price, as applicable, for the property.

GAAP Cap Rate

GAAP Cap Rate means annualized rental income computed in accordance with GAAP for the first full month after investment divided by the purchase price, as applicable, for the property.

Rent Coverage Ratio

Rent coverage ratio means the ratio of tenant-reported or, when unavailable, management’s estimate based on tenant-reported financial information, annual EBITDA and cash rent attributable to the leased property (or properties, in the case of a master lease) to the annualized base rental obligation as of a specified date.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues: Rental revenue1,2,3 $ 53,150 $ 36,465 $ 98,582 $ 76,007 Interest on loans and direct financing lease receivables 3,879 2,037 6,984 3,976 Other revenue 37 1 52 8 Total revenues 57,066 38,503 105,618 79,991 Expenses: General and administrative4 6,470 6,253 12,901 13,789 Property expenses5 1,174 572 2,588 945 Depreciation and amortization 17,184 13,464 32,830 26,476 Provision for impairment of real estate 398 1,486 6,120 1,859 Change in provision for loan losses (166) 48 (128) 516 Total expenses 25,060 21,823 54,311 43,585 Other operating income: Gain on dispositions of real estate, net 3,710 1,093 7,498 2,968 Income from operations 35,716 17,773 58,805 39,374 Other (expense)/income: Loss on repayment of secured borrowings6 (4,461) — (4,461) (924) Interest expense (7,811) (7,403) (15,489) (14,236) Interest income 17 144 37 375 Income before income tax expense 23,461 10,514 38,892 24,589 Income tax expense 61 70 117 101 Net income 23,400 10,444 38,775 24,488 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (116) (63) (196) (147) Net income attributable to stockholders $ 23,284 $ 10,381 $ 38,579 $ 24,341 Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 116,318,386 91,604,397 111,678,562 90,963,400 Basic net income per share $ 0.20 $ 0.11 $ 0.34 $ 0.27 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 117,513,344 92,483,898 112,770,501 91,908,098 Diluted net income per share $ 0.20 $ 0.11 $ 0.34 $ 0.26

Includes contingent rent (based on a percentage of the tenant's gross sales at the leased property) of $62, $56, $231 and $257 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Includes reimbursable income from the Company’s tenants of $399, $347, $852 and $511 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, includes the recognition of $2,061 and $1,044 of cash and straight-line rent receivables, respectively, for previously unaccrued amounts from tenants that were moved from non-accrual to accrual accounting. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, includes non-recurring expenses of $441 and $1,093, respectively, for costs and charges incurred in connection with the termination of one of our executive officers and $119 of non-recurring recruiting costs. Includes reimbursable expenses from the Company’s tenants $398, $346, $850 and $511 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Includes a make-whole payment of $2,543 and the write-off of $1,873 of deferred financing costs during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and the write-off of $924 of deferred financing costs during the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, expect share and per share amounts) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Investments: Real estate investments, at cost: Land and improvements $ 835,542 $ 741,254 Building and improvements 1,723,811 1,519,665 Lease incentive 13,152 14,297 Construction in progress 4,329 3,908 Intangible lease assets 85,276 80,271 Total real estate investments, at cost 2,662,110 2,359,395 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization (165,731) (136,097) Total real estate investments, net 2,496,379 2,223,298 Loans and direct financing lease receivables, net 237,648 152,220 Real estate investments held for sale, net 6,349 17,058 Net investments 2,740,376 2,392,576 Cash and cash equivalents 126,465 26,602 Restricted cash 3,212 6,388 Straight-line rent receivable, net 47,739 37,830 Rent receivables, prepaid expenses and other assets, net 30,882 25,406 Total assets $ 2,948,674 $ 2,488,802 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Secured borrowings, net of deferred financing costs $ — $ 171,007 Unsecured term loans, net of deferred financing costs 626,628 626,272 Senior unsecured notes, net 394,955 — Revolving credit facility — 18,000 Intangible lease liabilities, net 10,465 10,168 Dividend payable 29,698 25,703 Derivative liabilities 23,169 38,912 Accrued liabilities and other payables 21,189 16,792 Total liabilities 1,106,104 906,854 Commitments and contingencies — — Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 150,000,000 authorized; none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 500,000,000 authorized; 117,982,993 and 106,361,524 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 1,181 1,064 Additional paid-in capital 1,955,450 1,688,540 Distributions in excess of cumulative earnings (94,911) (77,665) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (26,327) (37,181) Total stockholders' equity 1,835,393 1,574,758 Non-controlling interests 7,177 7,190 Total equity 1,842,570 1,581,948 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,948,674 $ 2,488,802

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 23,400 $ 10,444 $ 38,775 $ 24,488 Depreciation and amortization of real estate 17,158 13,439 32,779 26,427 Provision for impairment of real estate 398 1,486 6,120 1,859 Gain on dispositions of real estate, net (3,710) (1,093) (7,498) (2,968) Funds from Operations 37,246 24,276 70,176 49,806 Other non-recurring expenses1,2 4,461 560 4,461 2,136 Core Funds from Operations 41,707 24,837 74,637 51,942 Adjustments: Straight-line rental revenue, net (5,220) (2,170) (8,864) (5,361) Non-cash interest expense 417 237 896 771 Non-cash compensation expense 1,856 1,399 3,451 2,690 Other amortization expense 1,315 919 2,420 1,353 Other non-cash charges (168) 48 (132) 516 Capitalized interest expense (15) (65) (35) (160) Transaction costs — 42 — 109 Adjusted Funds from Operations $ 39,892 $ 25,247 $ 72,373 $ 51,861 Net income per share3: Basic $ 0.20 $ 0.11 $ 0.34 $ 0.27 Diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.11 $ 0.34 $ 0.26 FFO per share3: Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.26 $ 0.60 $ 0.54 Diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.26 $ 0.60 $ 0.54 Core FFO per share3: Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.27 $ 0.64 $ 0.57 Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.27 $ 0.64 $ 0.56 AFFO per share3: Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.27 $ 0.62 $ 0.57 Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.27 $ 0.62 $ 0.56

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, includes a make-whole payment of $2,543 and the write-off of $1,873 of deferred financing costs. Includes non-recurring expenses of $441 and $1,093 for accruals of severance payments and acceleration of non-cash compensation expense in connection with the termination of an executive officers during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, $119 of non-recurring recruiting costs during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and our $924 loss on repayment of secured borrowings during the six months ended June 30, 2020. Calculations exclude $68, $77, $187 and $207 from the numerator for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, related to dividends paid on unvested restricted share awards and restricted share units.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands) Three months

ended June 30,

2021 Net income $ 23,400 Depreciation and amortization 17,184 Interest expense 7,811 Interest income (17) Income tax expense 61 EBITDA 48,439 Provision for impairment of real estate 398 Gain on dispositions of real estate, net (3,710) EBITDAre 45,127 Adjustment for current quarter re-leasing, acquisition and disposition activity1 2,945 Adjustment to exclude other non-recurring activity2 1,191 Adjusted EBITDAre - Current Estimated Run Rate 49,263 General and administrative 6,470 Adjusted net operating income ("NOI") 55,733 Straight-line rental revenue, net1 (4,090) Other amortization expense3 244 Adjusted Cash NOI $ 51,887 Annualized EBITDAre $ 180,508 Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre $ 197,052 Annualized Adjusted NOI $ 222,932 Annualized Adjusted Cash NOI $ 207,548

These adjustments are made to reflect EBITDAre, NOI and Cash NOI as if all re-leasing activity, investments in and dispositions of real estate made during the three months ended June 30, 2021 had occurred on April 1, 2021. Adjustment includes $4,461 of non-core expenses added back to compute Core FFO, offset by $3,105 of cash and straight-line rent receivables from tenants moved from non-accrual to accrual accounting that was previously unaccrued and the $166 adjustment to our provision for loan loss. Adjustment excludes $1,071 of non-recurring amortization expense recorded upon lease termination.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, 2021 Total secured debt $ — Unsecured debt: $200mm term loan 200,000 $430mm term loan 430,000 Senior Unsecured Notes 400,000 Revolving credit facility1 — Total unsecured debt 1,030,000 Gross debt 1,030,000 Less: cash & cash equivalents (126,465) Less: restricted cash available for future investment (3,212) Net debt 900,323 Equity: Preferred stock — Common stock & OP units (118,536,840 shares @ $27.04/share as of 6/30/21)2 3,205,236 Total equity 3,205,236 Total enterprise value ("TEV") $ 4,105,559 Net Debt / TEV 21.9% Net Debt / Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre 4.6x

The Company’s revolving credit facility provides a maximum aggregate initial original principal amount of up to $400 million and includes an accordion feature to increase, subject to certain conditions, the maximum availability of the facility by up to $200 million. Common equity & units as of June 30, 2021, based on 117,982,993 common shares outstanding (including unvested restricted share awards) and 553,847 OP units held by non-controlling interests.

