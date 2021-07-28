PPD Reports Second Quarter and Year-To-Date 2021 Results

Net authorizations growth of 58.4% over second quarter 2020 to $1,666.4 million, resulting in a net book-to-bill ratio of 1.55x on a historical basis

Ending backlog growth of 22.3% over second quarter 2020 to $9,275.2 million on a historical basis

Revenue of $1,575.5 million, representing growth of 55.8% over second quarter 2020

Net income attributable to common stockholders of $58.7 million, compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $9.1 million in second quarter 2020

Adjusted EBITDA of $257.4 million, compared to $194.4 million in second quarter 2020

Diluted earnings per share of $0.16, compared to a diluted loss per share of $0.03 in second quarter 2020

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.39, compared to $0.25 in second quarter 2020

“I’m delighted to report that our strong momentum across the business continued in the second quarter,” said David Simmons, PPD’s chairman and CEO. “In addition to achieving solid growth in net authorizations, our colleagues’ commitment to delivering for customers helped drive significant revenue growth. With our differentiated capabilities, deep customer relationships and culture of quality and innovation, we remain well positioned for ongoing success as we look forward to the anticipated merger with Thermo Fisher Scientific.”

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased 55.8% to $1,575.5 million, compared to $1,010.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. At the segment level, Clinical Development Services revenue of $1,300.2 million grew 59.5% and Laboratory Services revenue of $275.3 million grew 40.7%, each compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Net income attributable to common stockholders for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $58.7 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $9.1 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Adjusted net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $138.4 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $87.1 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $257.4 million, compared to $194.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Important disclosures about, and reconciliations of, non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, including adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA, are provided in the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.

Year-to-Date 2021 Results

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased 41.8% to $2,953.9 million, compared to $2,083.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. At the segment level, Clinical Development Services revenue of $2,417.6 million grew 43.4% and Laboratory Services revenue of $536.3 million grew 35.0%, each compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Net income attributable to common stockholders for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $133.2 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $4.9 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Adjusted net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $263.2 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $163.7 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $498.3 million, compared to $391.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Backlog and Net Authorizations

The following tables provide select information related to PPD’s backlog and net authorizations as of and for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020:

Historical Basis ASC 606 Direct Basis ASC 606 Basis (dollars in millions) 2021 % Change 2021 % Change 2021 % Change Net authorizations $1,666.4 58.4% $1,666.4 58.4% $2,421.8 53.3% Ending backlog 9,275.2 22.3% 9,632.9 22.6% 13,899.5 24.2% Backlog conversion 12.4% 11.7% 12.1% Net book-to-bill 1.55x 1.58x 1.54x

Financial Position

As of June 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $949.0 million, gross debt was $4,292.7 million and net debt was $3,343.7 million, resulting in a net leverage ratio of 3.4x trailing 12 month adjusted EBITDA.

As of June 30, 2021, PPD had $598.4 million of borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility. Total liquidity, which is comprised of PPD’s borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility and its cash and cash equivalents, was $1,547.4 million as of June 30, 2021, representing 56.1% growth compared to June 30, 2020.

Financial Guidance

Due to the proposed merger with Thermo Fisher previously announced on April 15, 2021, which is subject to regulatory approvals in addition to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, PPD is not providing financial guidance.

About PPD

PPD is a leading global contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. Our customers and partners include pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. With more than 28,000 professionals worldwide, PPD has conducted clinical trials in more than 100 countries to help customers deliver life-changing therapies to improve health. We apply innovative technologies, therapeutic expertise and a firm commitment to quality to bend the cost and time curve of drug development and optimize value. For more information, visit www.ppd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, the following: our proposed merger with Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (“Thermo Fisher”), our current expectations and anticipated results of operations, our financial performance, the impact from the novel coronavirus disease (“COVID-19”) pandemic, the continued reliance of the biopharmaceutical industry on outsourcing to contract research organizations, the continued growth in research and development spending in the biopharmaceutical industry, estimated growth rates in addressable markets and our ability to effectively recruit, train, develop and retain talented individuals. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, market trends or industry results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Therefore, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. These statements often include words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggest,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projections,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “might,” “will,” and other similar expressions. We base these forward-looking statements on our current expectations, plans and assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances at this time, including the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and the proposed merger with Thermo Fisher. As you consider this press release, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, actual results might differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors, risks and uncertainties that might materially affect the forward-looking statements contained herein and may make an investment in our securities speculative or risky include, but are not limited to, the following: uncertainties associated with the proposed merger with Thermo Fisher; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; the inability to complete the proposed merger due to the failure to satisfy conditions to completion of the proposed merger, including that a governmental entity may prohibit, delay or refuse to grant approval for the consummation of the proposed merger; risks related to disruption of management’s attention from our ongoing business operations due to the proposed merger; the effect of the announcement of the proposed merger on our relationships with our customers, operating results and business generally; the risk that the proposed merger will not be consummated in a timely manner; the costs of the proposed merger if the proposed merger is not consummated; restrictions imposed on our business during the pendency of the proposed merger; potential litigation instituted against us or our directors challenging the proposed merger; any failure of our backlog to accurately predict or convert into future revenue; the fact that our customers can terminate, delay or reduce the scope of our contracts with them upon short notice or with no notice; the impact of industry, customer and therapeutic area concentration; consolidation amongst our customers, and the potential for rationalization of the combined drug development pipeline, resulting in fewer products in clinical development; our ability to accurately price our contracts and manage our costs associated with performance of such contracts; any failures in our information and communication systems, including cybersecurity breaches, impacting us or our customers, clinical trial participants or employees; our dependence on our technology network, and the impact from upgrades to the network; any failure to perform services in accordance with contractual requirements, regulatory standards and ethical standards; our ability to access clinical research sites, attract suitable investigators or enroll a sufficient number of patients for our customers’ clinical trials; any failure by us to comply with numerous privacy laws; our ability to keep pace with rapid technological changes that could make our services less competitive or obsolete; our ability to recruit, retain and motivate key personnel, including the loss of any key executive; our dependence on third parties for critical goods and support services, including a significant impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on our suppliers; any violation of laws, including laws governing the conduct of clinical trials or other biopharmaceutical research, and anti-corruption laws, such as the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and the United Kingdom Bribery Act of 2010; competition between our existing and potential customers and the potential negative impact on our business; our management of business restructuring transactions and the integration of acquisitions; risks related to the drug and medical device development services industry that could result in potential liability that could affect our business, reputation and financial condition; any failure of our insurance to cover the potential liabilities, including indemnification obligations, associated with the operation of our business and provision of services and changes to our insurance coverage; our use of biological and hazardous materials, which could violate law or cause injury or death, resulting in liability; international or U.S. economic, currency, political and other risks, such as those from the COVID-19 pandemic; disruptions to our operations by the occurrence of a natural disaster, pandemic or other catastrophic events; the current and uncertain future impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, growth, reputation, prospects, financial condition, results of operations (including components of our financial results), cash flows and liquidity; changes in tax laws, such as U.S. tax reform, or interpretations of existing tax laws; economic conditions, import/export implications and regulatory changes relating to the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union; any inability to adequately protect our intellectual property or the security of our systems and the data stored therein; our investments in third parties, which are illiquid and subject to loss; the substantial value of our goodwill and intangible assets, which we might not fully realize, resulting in impairment losses; difficult and volatile conditions in the capital and credit markets and in the overall economy, including those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; the fragmented and highly competitive nature of the drug development services industry; changes in trends in the biopharmaceutical industry, including decreases in research and development spending and outsourcing; the potential adverse effect that the political, economic and/or regulatory influences and changes impacting the United States and international healthcare industry could have on both our customers’ and our businesses, including as a result of healthcare reform; any patent or other intellectual property litigation we might be involved in; risks related to our indebtedness; risks related to ownership of our common stock; the significant influence certain stockholders have over us; other factors beyond our control; and other risk factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as such factors may be further updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, copies of which are available free of charge on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. These cautionary statements should not be construed by you to be exhaustive and are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Backlog and Net Authorizations

Revenue is comprised of direct, third-party pass-through and out-of-pocket revenue from providing services to customers. Direct revenue represents revenue associated with the direct services. Third-party pass-through and out-of-pocket revenue (collectively, “indirect revenue”) represents the reimbursement by customers of third-party pass-through and out-of-pocket costs incurred by PPD under its contracts with customers.

PPD has continued to report backlog and net authorizations on a basis that excludes indirect revenues and the impact of Accounting Standards Codification (“ASC”) 606 (“ASC 606”) on direct revenue (“Historical Basis”). PPD also assesses backlog and net authorizations on an ASC 606 direct revenue basis (“ASC 606 Direct Basis”) and on an ASC 606 total direct and indirect revenue basis (“ASC 606 Basis”).

Net authorizations represent new business awards, net of award or contract modifications, contract cancellations, foreign currency fluctuations and other adjustments. Backlog for all periods represents anticipated revenues for work not yet completed or performed (i) under signed contracts, letters of intent and, in some cases, awards that are supported by other forms of written communication and (ii) where there is sufficient or reasonable certainty about the customer’s ability and intent to fund and commence the services within six months. Backlog conversion represents quarterly revenues for the period divided by opening backlog for that period. The net book-to-bill ratio represents the amount of net authorizations for the period divided by revenues recognized in that period.

Backlog might not be a reliable indicator of future revenue and PPD might not realize all or any part of the revenue from the authorizations in backlog as of any point in time.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, net debt, net leverage ratio and total liquidity. A non-GAAP financial measure is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company’s financial performance or financial position that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income or loss attributable to common stockholders of PPD, adjusted for changes in recapitalization investment portfolio consideration and net income or loss attributable to noncontrolling interest and before interest expense, net, provision for or benefit from income taxes and depreciation and amortization and eliminates (i) non-operating income or expense and (ii) impacts of certain non-cash, unusual or other items that are included in net income or loss that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance. Adjusted net income (and adjusted diluted earnings per share) consists of net income or loss (and diluted earnings or loss per share) attributable to common stockholders of PPD before the provision for income taxes, amortization and the elimination of (i) non-operating income or expense and (ii) impacts of certain non-cash, unusual or other items that are included in net income or loss that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance. In the case of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, we believe that making such adjustments provides management and investors meaningful information to understand our operating performance and the ability to analyze financial and business trends on a period-to-period basis. Although we exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP expenses, we note that revenue generated from such intangibles is included within revenue in determining net income or loss attributable to common stockholders of PPD. Net debt consists of the outstanding principal balance of the term loan, senior unsecured notes, finance lease obligations and revolving credit borrowings, less cash and cash equivalents, and the net leverage ratio is equal to net debt divided by trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA.

Other companies in our industry may calculate adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, net debt, net leverage ratio and total liquidity differently than we do. As a result, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical and comparative tools and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, net debt, net leverage ratio and total liquidity should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business. In calculating these performance and liquidity financial measures, we make certain adjustments that are based on assumptions and estimates that may prove to have been inaccurate. Our presentation of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, net debt, net leverage ratio and total liquidity should not be construed as an inference that our future results and financial position will be unaffected by unusual items.

Beginning in the first quarter of 2021, PPD made certain presentation changes as described below to the reconciliations of (i) adjusted EBITDA and (ii) adjusted net income, in each case, to net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP. The presentation changes had no impact on previously reported adjusted EBITDA or adjusted net income for any prior period. In order to provide comparability between the 2021 periods and the corresponding 2020 periods, PPD recast its historical reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income to net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP to conform to the new presentation.

For the purposes of reconciling both adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income to net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP, PPD now presents the provision for (benefit from) income taxes as a separate reconciling item. In addition, for the purposes of reconciling adjusted net income to net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP, each of (i) adjusted income before provision for (benefit from) income taxes and (ii) adjusted provision for (benefit from) income taxes are now presented as reconciling items. The new presentation differs from PPD’s historical practice of aggregating periodic reconciling items to present a total of all such adjustments in connection with the calculation of adjusted net income. PPD believes the new presentation will assist investors and other users of the supplemental non-GAAP financial information, primarily in evaluating the periodic adjusted provision for (benefit from) income taxes and related periodic adjusted tax rates.

In addition, for both the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliation of adjusted net income to GAAP net income, the amount of PPD’s equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates is now presented as a separate reconciling item as opposed to the historical practice of being included within the reconciling item titled “other adjustments”. PPD believes the separate presentation of equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates provides additional detail that will assist investors and other users of the financial statements in evaluating the differences between non-GAAP financial measures and their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

PPD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 1,575,472 $ 1,010,918 $ 2,953,852 $ 2,083,380 Operating costs and expenses: Direct costs, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 500,196 374,839 977,820 789,278 Reimbursed costs 516,509 223,807 897,346 474,657 Selling, general and administrative expenses 330,027 237,616 623,963 485,392 Depreciation and amortization 80,255 68,763 153,398 135,078 Long-lived asset impairment — — 1,584 — Total operating costs and expenses 1,426,987 905,025 2,654,111 1,884,405 Income from operations 148,485 105,893 299,741 198,975 Interest expense, net (46,134 ) (51,403 ) (93,346 ) (116,113 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — (43,469 ) (10,677 ) (93,534 ) (Loss) gain on investments (9,869 ) 96,621 (47,098 ) 69,749 Other (expense) income, net (12,634 ) (26,238 ) (3,631 ) 3,056 Income before provision for income taxes 79,848 81,404 144,989 62,133 Provision for income taxes 26,375 17,230 41,428 9,513 Income before equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates 53,473 64,174 103,561 52,620 Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates, net of income taxes (2,009 ) (2,063 ) (4,761 ) (3,629 ) Net income 51,464 62,111 98,800 48,991 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (456 ) (194 ) (1,911 ) (2,912 ) Net income attributable to PPD, Inc. 51,008 61,917 96,889 46,079 Recapitalization investment portfolio consideration 7,727 (71,059 ) 36,339 (50,997 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders of PPD, Inc. $ 58,735 $ (9,142 ) $ 133,228 $ (4,918 ) Earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders of PPD, Inc.: Basic $ 0.17 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.38 $ (0.01 ) Diluted $ 0.16 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.37 $ (0.01 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 351,134 348,584 350,784 333,023 Diluted 359,272 348,584 358,468 333,023

PPD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands, except par value) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 948,997 $ 767,999 Accounts receivable and unbilled services, net 2,006,725 1,609,718 Income taxes receivable 30,356 22,386 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 166,580 146,100 Total current assets 3,152,658 2,546,203 Property and equipment, net 498,408 496,474 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 41,855 43,178 Investments 221,533 265,894 Goodwill, net 1,820,000 1,820,208 Intangible assets, net 663,640 748,404 Other assets 201,463 201,643 Operating lease right-of-use assets 149,585 171,839 Total assets $ 6,749,142 $ 6,293,843 Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Stockholders’ Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 190,531 $ 176,341 Accrued expenses: Payables to investigators 525,469 404,654 Accrued employee compensation 289,469 331,156 Other accrued expenses 181,296 195,779 Income taxes payable 33,336 21,206 Unearned revenue 1,351,584 1,060,544 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 45,123 51,643 Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations 34,696 36,238 Total current liabilities 2,651,504 2,277,561 Accrued income taxes 22,098 18,658 Deferred tax liabilities 54,793 54,535 Recapitalization investment portfolio liability 155,584 191,923 Long-term operating lease liabilities, less current portion 119,957 137,657 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, less current portion 4,206,241 4,226,192 Other liabilities 45,707 98,908 Total liabilities 7,255,884 7,005,434 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 36,045 34,929 Stockholders’ deficit: Preferred stock - $0.01 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; None issued and outstanding — — Common stock - $0.01 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; 351,952 shares issued and 351,312 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and 350,858 shares issued and 350,132 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020 3,520 3,509 Treasury stock, at cost, 640 and 726 shares as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (11,941 ) (13,268 ) Additional paid-in-capital 1,852,175 1,819,892 Accumulated deficit (2,138,580 ) (2,271,808 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (247,961 ) (284,845 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (542,787 ) (746,520 ) Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders’ deficit $ 6,749,142 $ 6,293,843

PPD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 98,800 $ 48,991 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 153,398 135,078 Stock-based compensation expense 20,948 10,690 Operating lease right-of-use asset expense 24,344 21,710 Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discounts 3,969 6,013 Loss (gain) on investments 47,098 (69,749 ) Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (15,657 ) 18,575 Loss on extinguishment of debt 10,677 93,534 Amortization of costs to obtain a contract 8,009 4,660 Other 5,951 7,025 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and unbilled services, net (406,100 ) (96,636 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (16,267 ) 29,362 Other assets 3,988 (24,134 ) Income taxes, net 8,224 (28,480 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 88,893 (22,312 ) Operating lease liabilities (26,333 ) (21,244 ) Unearned revenue 285,094 17,694 Net cash provided by operating activities 295,036 130,777 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (52,901 ) (68,508 ) Capital contributions paid for investments, net of distributions (2,737 ) (1,918 ) Investment in unconsolidated affiliate (5,000 ) — Other — 1,664 Net cash used in investing activities (60,638 ) (68,762 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from New Term Loan 3,034,750 — Redemption of 2015 Term Loan (3,064,006 ) — Borrowing on revolving credit facility — 150,000 Repayment of revolving credit facility — (150,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of 2025 and 2028 Notes — 1,200,000 Redemption of HoldCo Notes — (1,464,500 ) Redemption of OpCo Notes — (1,160,865 ) Payments on long-term debt and finance leases (9,695 ) (23,153 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (24,112 ) (17,232 ) Net proceeds from initial public offering — 1,772,960 Recapitalization investment portfolio distribution (12,819 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 14,587 2,709 Payments related to tax withholdings for stock-based compensation (2,240 ) — Purchase of treasury stock — (626 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (63,535 ) 309,293 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 10,135 (23,460 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 180,998 347,848 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 767,999 345,187 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 948,997 $ 693,035

PPD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders of PPD, Inc. $ 58,735 $ (9,142 ) $ 133,228 $ (4,918 ) $ 258,299 Recapitalization investment portfolio consideration (7,727 ) 71,059 (36,339 ) 50,997 (53,798 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 456 194 1,911 2,912 5,864 Net income 51,464 62,111 98,800 48,991 210,365 Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA: Interest expense, net 46,134 51,403 93,346 116,113 194,165 Provision for income taxes 26,375 17,230 41,428 9,513 50,720 Depreciation and amortization 80,255 68,763 153,398 135,078 297,436 Stock-based compensation expense 13,448 5,418 20,948 10,690 31,532 Option holder special bonuses (a) 470 2,038 1,189 4,143 3,334 Other expense (income), net 12,634 26,238 3,631 (3,056 ) 69,426 Long-lived asset impairment — — 1,584 — 2,998 Severance and charges for other cost reduction activities (b) 940 1,484 1,196 2,238 1,263 Transaction-related and public company transition costs (c) 9,765 2,433 12,179 6,058 16,298 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 43,469 10,677 93,534 10,677 Loss (gain) on investments (d) 9,869 (96,621 ) 47,098 (69,749 ) 64,110 Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates (e) 2,009 2,063 4,761 3,629 9,320 Other adjustments (f) 4,051 8,344 8,079 34,049 21,116 Adjusted EBITDA $ 257,414 $ 194,373 $ 498,314 $ 391,231 $ 982,760 Reconciliation to Adjusted Net Income: Net income $ 51,464 $ 62,111 $ 98,800 $ 48,991 Provision for income taxes 26,375 17,230 41,428 9,513 Amortization of intangible assets 46,134 39,388 84,734 79,085 Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount 2,046 2,156 3,969 6,013 Amortization of accumulated other comprehensive income on derivatives — (3,804 ) — (6,146 ) Stock-based compensation expense 13,448 5,418 20,948 10,690 Option holder special bonuses (a) 470 2,038 1,189 4,143 Other expense (income), net 12,634 26,238 3,631 (3,056 ) Long-lived asset impairment — — 1,584 — Severance and charges for other cost reduction activities (b) 940 1,484 1,196 2,238 Transaction-related and public company transition costs (c) 9,765 2,433 12,179 6,058 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 43,469 10,677 93,534 Loss (gain) on investments (d) 9,869 (96,621 ) 47,098 (69,749 ) Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates (e) 2,009 2,063 4,761 3,629 Other adjustments (f) 4,051 8,344 8,079 34,049 Adjusted income before provision for income taxes 179,205 111,947 340,273 218,992 Adjusted provision for income taxes (g) (40,831 ) (24,805 ) (77,106 ) (55,342 ) Adjusted net income $ 138,374 $ 87,142 $ 263,167 $ 163,650 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 359,272 348,584 358,468 333,023 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (h) $ 0.39 $ 0.25 $ 0.73 $ 0.49

PPD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) (in thousands, except net leverage ratio) Calculation of Net Leverage Ratio as of June 30, 2021 Gross debt $ 4,292,672 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 948,997 Net debt $ 3,343,675 Trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA $ 982,760 Net leverage ratio (net debt/trailing 12 month adjusted EBITDA) 3.4 x ____________________ (a) Represents PPD’s costs associated with special cash bonuses paid to PPD’s option holders. (b) Represents employee separation costs, exit and disposal costs associated with the full or partial exit of certain leased facilities, costs associated with planned employee reorganizations and other contract termination costs from various cost-reduction activities. (c) Represents integration and transaction costs incurred with completed or contemplated acquisitions, costs incurred in connection with PPD’s initial public offering (“IPO”), secondary offering, costs associated with PPD’s public company transition, costs associated with the proposed merger with Thermo Fisher, which is subject to regulatory approvals in addition to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, and other transaction costs. (d) Represents the fair value accounting gains or losses primarily from PPD’s investments in Auven Therapeutics Holdings, L.P. and venBio Global Strategic Fund, L.P. (e) Represents unconsolidated losses from PPD’s equity method investments in Medable, Inc. and Science 37, Inc. (f) Other adjustments include amounts that management believes are not representative of our operating performance. These adjustments include implementation costs associated with a new enterprise resource planning application, one-time costs incurred in 2020 associated with the termination of a long-term incentive program which has been replaced by a traditional stock-based program in 2020, advisory costs associated with the adoption of new accounting standards, one-time costs and income associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, management fees incurred under consulting services agreements with certain investment funds of Hellman & Friedman LLC and its affiliates and The Carlyle Group Inc. and its affiliates which terminated upon consummation of PPD’s IPO and other unusual charges or income. (g) Represents the estimated tax effect on adjusted income before provision for income taxes using applicable statutory rates and other adjustments that are not representative of PPD’s operating performance. (h) The effect of certain securities considered anti-dilutive under GAAP, if included, would not change adjusted diluted earnings per share as presented for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

