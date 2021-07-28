Columbia Property Trust Secures 33,000 SF of Leasing at 116 Huntington in Boston

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP) announced today that it recently signed four leases at 116 Huntington Avenue, its Class-A office property in Boston. The four leases, which included three extensions and expansions totaling 27,000 square feet and a new lease for 6,000 square feet, were signed with:

Columbia Property Trust has secured 33,000 SF of leasing at 116 Huntington in Boston. (Photo credit: Shoootin)

Longpoint Realty Partners, a real estate private equity firm that has expanded its footprint in the building to 8,000 square feet as part of an eight-year lease;

Imara, a biopharmaceutical company, which expanded its leased space to 9,000 square feet as part of a five-year lease;

Segal, a benefits and HR consulting firm, which now leases 10,000 square feet of office space at the building as part of a 10-year lease extension; and

Mugar Enterprises, a Boston-based, privately held real estate development and investment firm, which signed a new 6,000-square-foot, seven-and-a-half-year lease at the property.

With these transactions, Columbia’s 272,000-square-foot Back Bay building is nearly 90 percent leased to a diverse roster of tenants, including financial services, healthcare, and technology companies. Columbia secured these four leases while also actively negotiating with restaurant operators as part of its plan to reposition the ground floor space formerly occupied by Lucca Restaurant.

“As Imara’s business continues to grow, we are excited to secure a long-term home at 116 Huntington. Located in the heart of the Back Bay, 116 Huntington provides our employees with the complement of convenient commuting access, the streetscape energy of the Back Bay and the personalized service you can only find in a boutique office building,” said Michael Gray, Chief Financial and Chief Operating Officer of Imara.

“We are pleased to retain our headquarters at 116 Huntington in Boston,” said Reid Parker, Founding Partner of Longpoint Realty Partners. “After six years at the building, we greatly value its location and service delivery and were glad to be able to expand within the same building to meet our needs today.”

“We are pleased to welcome Mugar Enterprises to their new home and expand our relationships with Longpoint, Imara, and Segal, accommodating each of these companies as they reimagine and reconfigure their office spaces to best serve their needs today,” said Eric Rubin, Senior Vice President CREM and Northeast Real Estate for Columbia Property Trust. “116 Huntington continues to be a destination of choice for successful companies that value a high-end boutique office experience in Boston and desire access to all the city’s dynamic Back Bay neighborhood has to offer.”