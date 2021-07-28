Bridge Investment Group Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the close of the market on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Management will host a conference call the morning after the release on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.

Interested parties may access the conference call live over the phone by dialing 1-877-405-1210 (Toll Free) or 1-201-689-8721 (Toll/International) and requesting Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc.’s Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Participants are asked to dial in a few minutes prior to the call to register for the event. The event will also be available live via webcast which can be accessed here.