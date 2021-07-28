Bridge Investment Group Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the close of the market on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Management will host a conference call the morning after the release on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.
Interested parties may access the conference call live over the phone by dialing 1-877-405-1210 (Toll Free) or 1-201-689-8721 (Toll/International) and requesting Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc.’s Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Participants are asked to dial in a few minutes prior to the call to register for the event. The event will also be available live via webcast which can be accessed here.
An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the conference call until 11:59 pm ET on August 25, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (domestic) or 1-201-612-7415 (international), and providing the passcode 13721951.
About Bridge Investment Group:
Bridge is a leading, vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes, with approximately $26 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2021. Bridge combines its nationwide operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on select U.S. real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005825/en/
