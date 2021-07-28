Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Executive Changes as Part of Its Strategy to Position the Company for Long-Term Commercial Success

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel formulation technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use injectable drug formulations, today announced executive changes as part of its strategy to position the company for long-term commercial success, including the anticipated closing of the Strongbridge Biopharma plc acquisition and evolution to a more commercially driven company. Barry Deutsch, Chief Financial Officer, has decided to step down from the CFO role effective immediately. Mr. Deutsch will remain with the Company in a transition role through the close of the Strongbridge transaction, which is expected to be completed early in the fourth quarter of 2021. Steven Pieper, Vice President of Finance, Mr. Deutsch’s planned successor, has been promoted to CFO responsible for accounting, financial reporting, tax, treasury, financial planning and analysis, and information systems. Mr. Pieper will report to Paul R. Edick, Chairman and CEO.

“I wish to thank Barry for his significant contributions to Xeris. He built a talented finance and accounting organization and has been a key part of our achievements over the last several years, including our IPO and subsequent financings, our business development efforts, including the pending acquisition of Strongbridge Biopharma, and our transition from a development-stage company to a commercially driven company,” said Paul R. Edick, Chairman and CEO. “I am pleased that Barry has agreed to remain through the close of the merger to ensure a smooth transition while Xeris moves to its next stage of growth.”

Mr. Edick continued, “Steve has spent 20 years in the healthcare industry in commercially focused financial and operational leadership roles. He has played an instrumental role in driving the Company’s financing strategy and successful launch of our first commercial product, Gvoke. His extensive commercial finance experience driving the growth of branded specialty and retail pharmaceutical products will continue to be a great asset to Xeris as we accelerate our commercial growth strategy.”

Mr. Pieper joined Xeris in 2017, as Vice President of Finance responsible for developing Xeris’s long-range financial plan, including helping shape the company’s commercial launch strategy for Gvoke. Mr. Pieper was also responsible for executing the company’s overall financing strategy. Prior to Xeris, Mr. Pieper served as the CFO and COO of Catheter Connections Inc., a medical device company, from 2015 – 2017, which was acquired by Merit Medical. From 2014-2015, he was the Director of Finance at Durata Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, which was acquired by Actavis (now Allergan). Mr. Pieper started his career in healthcare at Baxter Healthcare Corporation where he held a variety of commercial and corporate decision support finance roles from 2002 – 2014. Mr. Pieper received his Bachelor of Science in Finance from DePaul University and holds a Master of Business Administration from Loyola University, Chicago.