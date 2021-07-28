Graham Corporation Declares $0.11 per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend
Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM), a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the energy, defense and chemical/petrochemical industries, announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per common share.
The dividend will be payable on August 25, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 11, 2021.
ABOUT GRAHAM CORPORATION
Graham, with its wholly owned subsidiary Barber-Nichols LLC, is a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the energy, defense, aerospace, medical, technology, automotive and chemical/petrochemical industries. Graham and Barber-Nichols’ global brands are built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer, cryogenics, and turbomachinery technologies, responsive and flexible service and unsurpassed quality.
Graham routinely posts news and other important information on its website, www.graham-mfg.com, where additional comprehensive information on Graham Corporation and its subsidiaries can be found.
