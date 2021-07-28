checkAd

UNFI Announces Appointments of Sandy Douglas as Chief Executive Officer and Jack Stahl as Independent Chair of the Board

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) today announced the appointment of J. Alexander (Sandy) Miller Douglas to the role of Chief Executive Officer and a member of its Board of Directors effective August 9, 2021. Mr. Douglas is a proven, customer-focused, strategic leader who brings a broad background and expertise in distribution, sales, marketing, and e-commerce as the Company’s new CEO. Mr. Douglas was selected after an extensive search to replace Mr. Steven Spinner, who earlier announced his retirement as CEO and who will concurrently retire from the Board, both effective August 9, 2021. Mr. Spinner will continue to provide Management and Board advisory services to UNFI through a transition period for up to one year after his retirement.

Sandy Douglas named new UNFI CEO (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Douglas most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Staples, Inc., leading the North American business-to-business distribution platform’s strategic transformation and guiding the Company throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to Staples, Mr. Douglas served as President of Coca-Cola North America, overseeing the $10 billion revenue business, encompassing all aspects of its consumer and business-to-business operations. During Mr. Douglas’ 30-year tenure at The Coca-Cola Company, he also served as Global Chief Customer Officer, and held a variety of leadership positions across sales and marketing.

“We are pleased to welcome Sandy as our new CEO and member of the UNFI Board,” said Ms. Denise Clark, Chair of the Board’s Nominating and Governance Committee and CEO Succession Planning Committee. “He has a demonstrated track record leading large-scale transformation and growth through strategic, customer-focused action. His extensive experience, which is directly aligned with UNFI’s focus on growing the core business while investing in innovation, make Sandy well-suited to successfully drive the Company through its next chapter of growth.”

Mr. Douglas said, “I am honored to join UNFI. The Company’s vision to transform the future of food has never been more important, and the opportunities in front of us are tremendous. Under Steve, UNFI has built a strong foundation for growth, and I look forward to working with UNFI’s exceptional leadership team, the 30,000 hard-working associates across this entire organization and our Board to continue delivering innovative growth platforms that help make our customers stronger and our operations more successful.”

