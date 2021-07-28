Empire State Realty Trust Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust with office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, today reported its operational and financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

Earnings was $0.01 per fully diluted share.

Core Funds From Operations (“Core FFO”) was $0.18 per fully diluted share.

Same-Store Property Cash Net Operating Income (“NOI”) excluding lease termination fees was down 6.0% from the second quarter of 2020 primarily driven by a reduction in revenues due to write-offs taken over the period.

Empire State Building Observatory revenue for the second quarter 2021 increased to $8.4 million, from $2.6 million in the first quarter 2021 as visitation continued to ramp up. Observatory net operating income was $3.1 million for the second quarter 2021.

Realized lease termination fees were $3.3 million, or approximately $0.01 per fully diluted share. In keeping with historical practice, the Company includes lease termination fees when calculating FFO and Core FFO.

Signed 35 new, renewal, and expansion leases, representing a total of 190,838 rentable square feet.

Collected 95% of second quarter 2021 total billings with 95% for office tenants and 91% for retail tenants.

Reinstated quarterly dividend at $0.035 per share for the second quarter of 2021, which is one quarter earlier than previously announced, driven by confidence in the New York City recovery and improvement in the Company’s results and liquidity.

From January 1, 2021 through July 27, 2021, the Company repurchased $3.5 million of its common stock at a weighted average price of $9.22 per share. This brings the cumulative total, since the stock repurchase program began on March 5, 2020 through July 27, 2021, to $147.2 million at a weighted average price of $8.34 per share.

Portfolio Operations

As of June 30, 2021, the Company’s total portfolio contained 10.1 million rentable square feet, which consisted of 9.4 million rentable square feet of office space and 0.7 million rentable square feet of retail space. As of June 30, 2021, the Company’s portfolio was occupied and leased as shown below. The Company’s occupancy levels fluctuate in certain periods due to the timing lag between the date of tenants’ move out and the lease commencement date of new leases.

June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Percent occupied: Total portfolio 85.2% 85.0% 85.6% Total office 85.0% 84.7% 85.5% Manhattan office 87.2% 86.2% 87.0% GNYMA office 76.1% 78.4% 79.1% Total retail 88.5% 88.6% 87.4% Percent leased (includes signed leases not commenced): Total portfolio 88.2% 88.7% 89.6% Total office 87.9% 88.4% 89.4% Manhattan office 89.9% 90.0% 91.5% GNYMA office 79.8% 82.1% 80.5% Total retail 92.0% 92.0% 93.4%

Leasing

Leasing activity has been reduced due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tables below summarize leasing activity for the three months ended June 30, 2021:

Total Portfolio

Total Portfolio Total Leases

Executed Total square

footage executed Average cash

rent psf - leases

executed Previously

escalated cash

rents psf % of new cash

rent over/ under

previously

escalated rents Office 32 179,439 $ 51.78 $ 53.69 (3.6 %) Retail 3 11,399 $ 185.15 $ 260.21 (28.8 %) Total Overall 35 190,838 $ 59.75 $ 66.03 (9.5 %)

Manhattan Office Portfolio

Manhattan Office

Portfolio Total Leases

Executed Total square

footage executed Average cash

rent psf - leases

executed Previously

escalated cash

rents psf % of new cash

rent over /

under

previously

escalated rents New Office 16 82,944 $ 54.41 $ 55.34 (1.7 %) Renewal Office 9 69,523 $ 55.06 $ 57.56 (4.3 %) Total Office 25 152,467 $ 54.71 $ 56.35 (2.9 %)

Leasing Activity Highlights During Second Quarter 2021

Leasing activity was most active in the 10,000 square foot and smaller category.

Prebuilt leasing activity in the Manhattan office portfolio comprised 15 of the 25 leases.

At 1350 Broadway, the Company signed a new office lease with Rizzo Group and CodeGreen Solutions, Inc. for approximately 11,800 square feet for a term of 11.0 years.

Observatory Results

The Observatory has seen continued increases in visitors as New York State travel restrictions were lifted balanced by international travel restrictions in key geographies such as Europe and concerns about the Delta COVID-19 variant.

The Observatory hosted approximately 162,000 visitors in the second quarter 2021, compared to 51,000 visitors in the first quarter 2021 and no visitors in the second quarter 2020 when the Observatory was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Second quarter attendance was approximately 17% of 2019 comparable period attendance, above the Company’s hypothetical recovery scenario for the quarter of 13%. Month-to-date through July 25th, attendance was at nearly 30% of 2019 comparable period attendance, well ahead of the Company’s hypothetical July admissions forecast of 25%. The Company remains confident attendance will return to pre COVID-19 levels, though its hypothetical recovery does not show that until the fourth quarter of 2022.

Observatory revenue for the second quarter 2021 was $8.4 million. Observatory expenses were $5.3 million in the second quarter 2021. Observatory net operating income was $3.1 million in the second quarter, marking the first positive quarter since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in first quarter 2020.

Balance Sheet

The Company had $1.4 billion of total liquidity as of June 30, 2021, which is comprised of $541 million of cash, plus an additional $850 million available under its revolving credit facility.

At June 30, 2021, the Company had total debt outstanding of approximately $2.2 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 3.9% per annum, and a weighted average term to maturity of 7.7 years. At June 30, 2021, the Company’s net debt to total market capitalization was 31.4% and net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 6.2x. The Company has no outstanding debt maturity until November 2024.

From January 1, 2021 through July 27, 2021, the Company repurchased $3.5 million of its common stock at a weighted average price of $9.22 per share. This brings the cumulative total, since the stock repurchase program began on March 5, 2020 through July 27, 2021, to $147.2 million at a weighted average price of $8.34 per share, through a combination of open-market purchases and 10b5-1 programs.

Dividend

On May 17, 2021, the Company announced its decision to reinstate the quarterly dividend, driven by confidence in the New York City recovery, improvement in the Company’s results and liquidity, for the second quarter 2021, which is one quarter earlier than previously announced. On June 30, 2021, the Company paid a dividend of $0.035 per share or unit, as applicable, for the second quarter 2021 to holders of the Company’s Class A common stock (NYSE: ESRT) and Class B common stock and to holders of the Series ES, Series 250 and Series 60 partnership units (NYSE Arca: ESBA, FISK and OGCP, respectively) and Series PR partnership units of Empire State Realty OP, L.P., the Company’s operating partnership (the “Operating Partnership”).

On June 30, 2021, the Company paid a preferred dividend of $0.15 per unit for the second quarter 2021 to holders of the Operating Partnership’s Series 2014 private perpetual preferred units and a preferred dividend of $0.175 per unit for the second quarter 2021 to holders of the Operating Partnership’s Series 2019 private perpetual preferred units.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Revenues Rental revenue $ 140,797 $ 137,999 Observatory revenue 8,359 86 Lease termination fees 3,339 1,033 Third-party management and other fees 327 301 Other revenue and fees 586 1,611 Total revenues 153,408 141,030 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 28,793 29,750 Ground rent expenses 2,332 2,332 General and administrative expenses 14,089 18,149 Observatory expenses 5,268 4,002 Real estate taxes 31,354 29,579 Impairment charge - 4,101 Depreciation and amortization 45,088 52,783 Total operating expenses 126,924 140,696 Total operating income 26,484 334 Other income (expense): Interest income 164 1,526 Interest expense (23,422 ) (23,928 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 3,226 (22,068 ) Income tax benefit 1,185 2,450 Net income (loss) 4,411 (19,618 ) Preferred unit distributions (1,051 ) (1,047 ) Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (1,285 ) 7,872 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 2,075 $ (12,793 ) Total weighted average shares Basic 171,615 175,433 Diluted 278,436 283,384 Net income (loss) per share attributable to

common stockholders Basic $ 0.01 $ (0.07 ) Diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.07 )

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share data) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Revenues Rental revenue $ 281,028 $ 286,112 Observatory revenue 10,962 19,630 Lease termination fees 4,628 1,244 Third-party management and other fees 603 647 Other revenue and fees 1,491 3,621 Total revenues 298,712 311,254 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 59,072 71,218 Ground rent expenses 4,663 4,663 General and administrative expenses 27,942 34,100 Observatory expenses 9,856 12,156 Real estate taxes 62,801 58,833 Impairment charge - 4,101 Depreciation and amortization 89,545 98,876 Total operating expenses 253,879 283,947 Total operating income 44,833 27,307 Other income (expense): Interest income 286 2,163 Interest expense (46,976 ) (43,546 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt (214 ) (86 ) Loss before income taxes (2,071 ) (14.162 ) Income tax benefit 3,291 2,832 Net income (loss) 1,220 (11,330 ) Preferred unit distributions (2,101 ) (2,097 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 335 5,129 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (546 ) $ (8,298 ) Total weighted average shares Basic 172,183 178,029 Diluted 277,887 288,015 Net income (loss) per share attributable

to common stockholders Basic $ - $ (0.05 ) Diluted $ - $ (0.05 )

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds From Operations (“FFO”), Modified Funds From Operations (“Modified FFO”) and Core Funds From Operations (“Core FFO”) (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 4,411 $ (19,618 ) Preferred unit distributions (1,051 ) (1,047 ) Real estate depreciation and amortization 43,480 51,096 Impairment charge - 4,101 FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlling interests 46,840 34,532 Amortization of below-market ground leases 1,958 1,958 Modified FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlling interests 48,798 36,490 Severance expenses - 3,008 Core FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlling interests $ 48,798 $ 39,498 Total weighted average shares Basic 277,893 283,384 Diluted 278,436 283,384 FFO per share Basic $ 0.17 $ 0.12 Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.12 Modified FFO per share Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.13 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.13 Core FFO per share Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.14 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.14

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds From Operations (“FFO”), Modified Funds From Operations (“Modified FFO”) and Core Funds From Operations (“Core FFO”) (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share data) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 1,220 $ (11,330 ) Preferred unit distributions (2,101 ) (2,097 ) Real estate depreciation and amortization 86,584 95,526 Impairment charge - 4,101 FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlling interests 85,703 86,200 Amortization of below-market ground leases 3,916 3,916 Modified FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlling interests 89,619 90,116 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 214 86 Severance expenses - 3,008 Core FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlling interests $ 89,833 $ 93,210 Total weighted average shares Basic 277,887 288,015 Diluted 277,887 288,015 FFO per share Basic $ 0.31 $ 0.30 Diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.30 Modified FFO per share Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.31 Diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.31 Core FFO per share Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.32 Diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.32

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited and amounts in thousands) June 30, 2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Commercial real estate properties, at cost $ 3,168,519 $ 3,133,966 Less: accumulated depreciation (1,007,429 ) (941,612 ) Commercial real estate properties, net 2,161,090 2,192,354 Cash and cash equivalents 540,604 526,714 Restricted cash 37,966 41,225 Tenant and other receivables 19,238 21,541 Deferred rent receivables 231,143 222,508 Prepaid expenses and other assets 71,399 77,182 Deferred costs, net 200,735 203,853 Acquired below market ground leases, net 340,820 344,735 Right of use assets 28,998 29,104 Goodwill 491,479 491,479 Total assets $ 4,123,472 $ 4,150,695 Liabilities and equity Mortgage notes payable, net $ 774,612 $ 775,929 Senior unsecured notes, net 973,267 973,159 Unsecured term loan facility, net 387,954 387,561 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 89,254 103,203 Acquired below market leases, net 28,532 31,705 Ground lease liabilities 28,998 29,104 Deferred revenue and other liabilities 81,762 88,319 Tenants’ security deposits 25,885 30,408 Total liabilities 2,390,264 2,419,388 Total equity 1,733,208 1,731,307 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,123,472 $ 4,150,695

