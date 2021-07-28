Equity Commonwealth Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

“We are working with the Monmouth team and have made substantial progress on the integration of the two companies,” said David Helfand, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The transaction provides a compelling opportunity for Monmouth shareholders to participate, with EQC, in the long-term growth of the industrial sector.”

Merger Update On May 4, 2021, the company announced that Equity Commonwealth and Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) entered into a definitive merger agreement by which Equity Commonwealth will acquire Monmouth in an all-stock transaction.

Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $3.9 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. This compares to net income attributable to common shareholders of $25.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The decline in net income was primarily a result of a decrease in gains from property sales.

Funds from Operations, or FFO, as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, were $0.4 million, or $0.00 per diluted share. This compares to FFO for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 of $3.1 million, or $0.03 per diluted share. The following items impacted FFO for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to the corresponding 2020 period:

($0.02) per diluted share decrease in interest income;

($0.01) per diluted share decrease in NOI from properties sold; and

$0.01 per diluted share decrease in general and administrative expense.

Normalized FFO was ($0.1) million, or ($0.00) per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. This compares to Normalized FFO for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 of $3.7 million, or $0.03 per diluted share. The following items impacted Normalized FFO for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to the corresponding 2020 period:

($0.02) per diluted share decrease in interest income;

($0.01) per diluted share decrease in cash NOI from properties sold;

($0.01) per diluted share decrease in same property cash NOI; and

$0.01 per diluted share decrease in general and administrative expense.

Normalized FFO begins with FFO and eliminates certain items that, by their nature, are not comparable from period to period, non-cash items, and items that tend to obscure the company’s operating performance. Definitions of FFO, Normalized FFO and reconciliations to net income, determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, are included at the end of this press release.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the company’s cash and cash equivalents balance was $3.0 billion.

Same property results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021

The company’s same property portfolio at the end of the quarter consisted of 4 properties totaling 1.5 million square feet. Operating results were as follows:

The same property portfolio was 83.1% leased as of June 30, 2021, compared to 85.6% as of March 31, 2021, and 90.1% as of June 30, 2020.

The same property portfolio commenced occupancy was 79.6% as of June 30, 2021, compared to 82.2% as of March 31, 2021, and 83.9 % as of June 30, 2020.

Same property NOI decreased 1.9% when compared to the same period in 2020.

Same property cash NOI decreased 12.8% when compared to the same period in 2020.

The company entered into leases for approximately 29,000 square feet, including renewal leases for approximately 21,000 square feet and new leases for approximately 8,000 square feet.

The GAAP rental rate on renewal leases was 20.3% higher compared to the prior GAAP rental rate for the same space.

The Cash rental rate on renewal leases was 13.2% higher compared to the prior cash rental rate for the same space.

The definitions and reconciliations of same property NOI and same property cash NOI to net income, determined in accordance with GAAP, are included at the end of this press release. The same property portfolio at the end of the quarter included properties continuously owned from April 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share data) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Real estate properties: Land $ 44,060 $ 44,060 Buildings and improvements 361,592 357,650 405,652 401,710 Accumulated depreciation (150,754 ) (143,319 ) 254,898 258,391 Cash and cash equivalents 2,965,788 2,987,225 Rents receivable 15,310 14,702 Other assets, net 20,272 17,353 Total assets $ 3,256,268 $ 3,277,671 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $ 19,209 $ 20,588 Rent collected in advance 2,373 2,928 Distributions payable 2,850 10,991 Total liabilities $ 24,432 $ 34,507 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized; Series D preferred shares; 6.50% cumulative convertible; 4,915,196 shares issued and outstanding, aggregate liquidation preference of $122,880 $ 119,263 $ 119,263 Common shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value: 350,000,000 shares authorized; 121,940,355 and 121,522,555 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,219 1,215 Additional paid in capital 4,297,197 4,294,632 Cumulative net income 3,802,994 3,814,948 Cumulative common distributions (4,281,670 ) (4,283,668 ) Cumulative preferred distributions (713,706 ) (709,712 ) Total shareholders’ equity 3,225,297 3,236,678 Noncontrolling interest 6,539 6,486 Total equity $ 3,231,836 $ 3,243,164 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,256,268 $ 3,277,671

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Rental revenue $ 14,114 $ 15,248 $ 28,283 $ 32,391 Other revenue (1) 761 1,017 1,443 2,694 Total revenues $ 14,875 $ 16,265 $ 29,726 $ 35,085 Expenses: Operating expenses $ 6,588 $ 6,677 $ 13,209 $ 15,438 Depreciation and amortization 4,432 4,398 8,783 9,512 General and administrative 7,390 8,302 23,119 18,906 Total expenses $ 18,410 $ 19,377 $ 45,111 $ 43,856 Interest and other income, net 1,626 4,443 3,469 16,338 Interest expense (including net amortization of debt premiums and deferred financing fees of $—, $(60), $—, and $(116), respectively) — (302 ) — (611 ) Gain on sale of properties, net — 26,916 — 446,536 (Loss) income before income taxes (1,909 ) 27,945 (11,916 ) 453,492 Income tax expense (31 ) (59 ) (62 ) (99 ) Net (loss) income $ (1,940 ) $ 27,886 $ (11,978 ) $ 453,393 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest 4 (54 ) 24 (802 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Equity Commonwealth $ (1,936 ) $ 27,832 $ (11,954 ) $ 452,591 Preferred distributions (1,997 ) (1,997 ) (3,994 ) (3,994 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Equity Commonwealth common shareholders $ (3,933 ) $ 25,835 $ (15,948 ) $ 448,597

Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic (2) 122,189 121,655 122,096 121,901 Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted(2)(3) 122,189 123,255 122,096 126,358 Earnings per common share attributable to Equity Commonwealth common shareholders: Basic $ (0.03 ) $ 0.21 $ (0.13 ) $ 3.68 Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ 0.21 $ (0.13 ) $ 3.58

(1) Other revenue is primarily comprised of parking revenue that does not represent a component of a lease. (2) Weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 includes 266 and 150 unvested, earned RSUs, respectively. Weighted average common shares outstanding for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 includes 251 and 164 unvested, earned RSUs, respectively. (3) As of June 30, 2021, we had 4,915 series D preferred shares outstanding. The series D preferred shares were convertible into 3,237 common shares as of June 30, 2021 and 2,857 common shares as of June 30, 2020. The series D preferred shares are antidilutive for GAAP EPS for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and for the three months ended June 30, 2020. They are dilutive for GAAP EPS for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

CALCULATION OF FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO) AND NORMALIZED FFO (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Calculation of FFO Net (loss) income $ (1,940 ) $ 27,886 $ (11,978 ) $ 453,393 Real estate depreciation and amortization 4,385 4,174 8,686 9,055 Gain on sale of properties, net — (26,916 ) — (446,536 ) FFO attributable to Equity Commonwealth 2,445 5,144 (3,292 ) 15,912 Preferred distributions (1,997 ) (1,997 ) (3,994 ) (3,994 ) FFO attributable to EQC common shareholders and unitholders $ 448 $ 3,147 $ (7,286 ) $ 11,918 Calculation of Normalized FFO FFO attributable to EQC common shareholders and unitholders $ 448 $ 3,147 $ (7,286 ) $ 11,918 Straight-line rent adjustments (561 ) 515 (868 ) 713 Executive severance expense — — 7,107 — Taxes related to property sales included in general and administrative — 10 — 1,458 Taxes related to property sales, net included in income tax expense — 44 — 79 Normalized FFO attributable to EQC common shareholders and unitholders $ (113 ) $ 3,716 $ (1,047 ) $ 14,168 Weighted average common shares and units outstanding — basic FFO (1) 122,433 121,889 122,340 122,100 Weighted average common shares and units outstanding — diluted FFO (1) 122,935 123,489 122,340 123,700 Weighted average common shares and units outstanding — basic Normalized FFO (1) 122,433 121,889 122,340 122,100 Weighted average common shares and units outstanding — diluted Normalized FFO (1) 122,433 123,489 122,340 123,700 FFO attributable to EQC common shareholders and unitholders per share and unit — basic and diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.03 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.10 Normalized FFO attributable to EQC common shareholders and unitholders per share and unit — basic $ (0.00 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.12 Normalized FFO attributable to EQC common shareholders and unitholders per share and unit — diluted $ (0.00 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.11

(1) Our calculations of FFO and Normalized FFO attributable to EQC common shareholders and unitholders per share and unit - basic for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 include 244 and 234 LTIP/Operating Partnership Units, respectively, that are excluded from the calculation of basic earnings per common share attributable to EQC common shareholders (only). Our calculations of FFO and Normalized FFO attributable to EQC common shareholders and unitholders per share and unit - basic for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 include 244 and 199 LTIP/Operating Partnership Units, respectively, that are excluded from the calculation of basic earnings per common share attributable to EQC common shareholders (only).

We compute FFO in accordance with standards established by Nareit. Nareit defines FFO as net income (loss), calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding real estate depreciation and amortization, gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable property, impairment of depreciable real estate and our portion of these items related to equity investees and noncontrolling interests. Our calculation of Normalized FFO differs from Nareit’s definition of FFO because we exclude certain items that we view as nonrecurring or impacting comparability from period to period. FFO and Normalized FFO are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures. We consider FFO and Normalized FFO to be appropriate measures of operating performance for a REIT, along with net income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to EQC common shareholders and cash flow from operating activities. We believe that FFO and Normalized FFO provide useful information to investors because by excluding the effects of certain historical amounts, such as depreciation expense, FFO and Normalized FFO may facilitate a comparison of our operating performance between periods and with other REITs. FFO and Normalized FFO do not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to EQC common shareholders or cash flow from operating activities, determined in accordance with GAAP, or as indicators of our financial performance or liquidity, nor are these measures necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of our needs. These measures should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to EQC common shareholders and cash flow from operating activities as presented in our condensed consolidated statements of operations, condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income and condensed consolidated statements of cash flows. Other REITs and real estate companies may calculate FFO and Normalized FFO differently than we do.

CALCULATION OF SAME PROPERTY NET OPERATING INCOME (NOI) AND SAME PROPERTY CASH BASIS NOI (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) For the Three Months Ended 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Calculation of Same Property NOI and Same Property Cash Basis NOI: Rental revenue $ 14,114 $ 14,169 $ 14,001 $ 15,742 $ 15,248 Other revenue (1) 761 682 707 743 1,017 Operating expenses (6,588 ) (6,621 ) (6,976 ) (6,444 ) (6,677 ) NOI $ 8,287 $ 8,230 $ 7,732 $ 10,041 $ 9,588 Straight-line rent adjustments (561 ) (307 ) (6 ) (367 ) 515 Lease termination fees — — (10 ) (1,300 ) — Cash Basis NOI $ 7,726 $ 7,923 $ 7,716 $ 8,374 $ 10,103 Cash Basis NOI from non-same properties (2) 22 (124 ) (415 ) (218 ) (1,221 ) Same Property Cash Basis NOI $ 7,748 $ 7,799 $ 7,301 $ 8,156 $ 8,882 Non-cash rental income and lease termination fees from same properties 561 307 16 1,668 (408 ) Same Property NOI $ 8,309 $ 8,106 $ 7,317 $ 9,824 $ 8,474 Reconciliation of Same Property NOI to GAAP Net (Loss) Income: Same Property NOI $ 8,309 $ 8,106 $ 7,317 $ 9,824 $ 8,474 Non-cash rental income and lease termination fees from same properties (561 ) (307 ) (16 ) (1,668 ) 408 Same Property Cash Basis NOI $ 7,748 $ 7,799 $ 7,301 $ 8,156 $ 8,882 Cash Basis NOI from non-same properties (2) (22 ) 124 415 218 1,221 Cash Basis NOI $ 7,726 $ 7,923 $ 7,716 $ 8,374 $ 10,103 Straight-line rent adjustments 561 307 6 367 (515 ) Lease termination fees — — 10 1,300 — NOI $ 8,287 $ 8,230 $ 7,732 $ 10,041 $ 9,588 Depreciation and amortization (4,432 ) (4,351 ) (4,680 ) (5,137 ) (4,398 ) General and administrative (7,390 ) (15,729 ) (7,136 ) (7,191 ) (8,302 ) Interest and other income, net 1,626 1,843 2,284 2,606 4,443 Interest expense — — — (9 ) (302 ) Gain on early extinguishment of debt — — — 131 — Gain on sale of properties, net — — 208 — 26,916 (Loss) income before income taxes $ (1,909 ) $ (10,007 ) $ (1,592 ) $ 441 $ 27,945 Income tax expense (31 ) (31 ) (78 ) (71 ) (59 ) Net (loss) income $ (1,940 ) $ (10,038 ) $ (1,670 ) $ 370 $ 27,886

(1) Other revenue is primarily comprised of parking revenue that does not represent a component of a lease. (2) Cash Basis NOI from non-same properties for all periods presented includes the operations of disposed properties.

CALCULATION OF SAME PROPERTY NET OPERATING INCOME (NOI) AND SAME PROPERTY CASH BASIS NOI (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Calculation of Same Property NOI and Same Property Cash Basis NOI: Rental revenue $ 28,283 $ 32,391 Other revenue (1) 1,443 2,694 Operating expenses (13,209 ) (15,438 ) NOI $ 16,517 $ 19,647 Straight-line rent adjustments (868 ) 713 Cash Basis NOI $ 15,649 $ 20,360 Cash Basis NOI from non-same properties (2) (102 ) (2,620 ) Same Property Cash Basis NOI $ 15,547 $ 17,740 Non-cash rental income and lease termination fees from same properties 868 (515 ) Same Property NOI $ 16,415 $ 17,225 Reconciliation of Same Property NOI to GAAP Net (Loss) Income: Same Property NOI $ 16,415 $ 17,225 Non-cash rental income and lease termination fees from same properties (868 ) 515 Same Property Cash Basis NOI $ 15,547 $ 17,740 Cash Basis NOI from non-same properties (2) 102 2,620 Cash Basis NOI $ 15,649 $ 20,360 Straight-line rent adjustments 868 (713 ) NOI $ 16,517 $ 19,647 Depreciation and amortization (8,783 ) (9,512 ) General and administrative (23,119 ) (18,906 ) Interest and other income, net 3,469 16,338 Interest expense — (611 ) Gain on sale of properties, net — 446,536 (Loss) income before income taxes $ (11,916 ) $ 453,492 Income tax expense (62 ) (99 ) Net (loss) income $ (11,978 ) $ 453,393

(1) Other revenue is primarily comprised of parking revenue that does not represent a component of a lease. (2) Cash Basis NOI from non-same properties for all periods presented includes the operations of disposed properties.

NOI is income from our real estate including lease termination fees received from tenants less our property operating expenses. NOI excludes amortization of capitalized tenant improvement costs and leasing commissions and corporate level expenses. Cash Basis NOI is NOI excluding the effects of straight line rent adjustments, lease value amortization and lease termination fees. The quarter-to-date same property versions of these measures include the results of properties continuously owned from April 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. The year-to-date same property versions of theses measures include the results of properties continuously owned from January 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. Properties classified as held for sale within our condensed consolidated balance sheets are excluded from the same property versions of these measures. We consider these supplemental non-GAAP financial measures to be appropriate supplemental measures to net income (loss) because they may help to understand the operations of our properties. We use these measures internally to evaluate property level performance, and we believe that they provide useful information to investors regarding our results of operations because they reflect only those income and expense items that are incurred at the property level and may facilitate comparisons of our operating performance between periods and with other REITs. Cash Basis NOI is among the factors considered with respect to acquisition, disposition and financing decisions. These measures do not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to Equity Commonwealth common shareholders or cash flow from operating activities, determined in accordance with GAAP, or as indicators of our financial performance or liquidity, nor are these measures necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of our needs. These measures should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to EQC common shareholders and cash flow from operating activities as presented in our condensed consolidated statements of operations, condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income and condensed consolidated statements of cash flows. Other REITs and real estate companies may calculate these measures differently than we do.

