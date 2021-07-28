Danimer Scientific to Acquire Biodegradable Polymer Producer Novomer
Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) (“Danimer” or the “Company”), a leading next generation bioplastics company focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Novomer, Inc. (“Novomer”), a leading developer of conversion technology providing transformable, functional, and low net carbon inputs into the production of PHA-based resins and other biodegradable materials, in a cash transaction valued at $152 million. Each company’s Board of Directors has approved the transaction.
Headquartered with a pilot plant in Rochester, New York, Novomer develops high-performing, carbon-efficient, cost-effective polymers and chemicals, including poly(3-hydroxypropionate) (“p(3HP)”), a type of polyhydroxyalkanoate (“PHA”), all of which can be sourced from renewable or non-renewable feedstocks. Novomer leverages its proprietary Novo22 catalyst and intelligent process design to develop products in its pilot plant that can be produced at low costs. Novomer also has an extensive intellectual property portfolio with more than 100 issued patents and over 140 patents pending. Novomer has approximately 20 employees.
Danimer believes that Novomer’s p(3HP) is highly complementary with Danimer’s inputs, and can be incorporated as a component in certain Danimer resins. Nodax, Danimer’s signature PHA, and Novomer’s p(3HP) have different properties and attributes: Nodax has strong performance and biodegradability properties, making it possible to be used across diverse end-use applications, while p(3HP) has improved barrier properties and is a lower cost non-fermented input. By incorporating Novomer’s p(3HP) into Danimer’s customer solutions, Danimer expects to have greater flexibility to meet an even broader range of customer needs, and also expects to be able to produce its resins at a substantially lower cost. Additionally, by blending these inputs, Danimer will reduce the amount of fermentation required in the production of its resins. Given these significant benefits, the Company expects to modify its previously announced greenfield construction plans for its new facility in Bainbridge, Georgia to include fewer fermenters and expand Novomer’s production capacity. This transaction and the resulting modifications are expected to meaningfully reduce Danimer’s planned capital expenditures on a per-pound basis while increasing the anticipated overall volume of finished product it will be able to deliver when also taking into account the completion of its Kentucky Phase II expansion.
