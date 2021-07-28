Danimer Scientific to Acquire Biodegradable Polymer Producer Novomer

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) (“Danimer” or the “Company”), a leading next generation bioplastics company focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Novomer, Inc. (“Novomer”), a leading developer of conversion technology providing transformable, functional, and low net carbon inputs into the production of PHA-based resins and other biodegradable materials, in a cash transaction valued at $152 million. Each company’s Board of Directors has approved the transaction.

Headquartered with a pilot plant in Rochester, New York, Novomer develops high-performing, carbon-efficient, cost-effective polymers and chemicals, including poly(3-hydroxypropionate) (“p(3HP)”), a type of polyhydroxyalkanoate (“PHA”), all of which can be sourced from renewable or non-renewable feedstocks. Novomer leverages its proprietary Novo22 catalyst and intelligent process design to develop products in its pilot plant that can be produced at low costs. Novomer also has an extensive intellectual property portfolio with more than 100 issued patents and over 140 patents pending. Novomer has approximately 20 employees.