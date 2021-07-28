Impinj Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

“Our second-quarter results were strong, exceeding our revenue and profitability guidance,” said Chris Diorio, Impinj co-founder and CEO. “We delivered a record bookings quarter, record adjusted EBITDA, introduced groundbreaking new products, strengthened our team and see strong demand ahead.”

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today released its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Summary

Revenue of $47.3 million

GAAP gross margin of 52.4%; non-GAAP gross margin of 54.5%

GAAP net loss of $8.9 million, or loss of $(0.37) per diluted share using 24.1 million shares

Adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 million

Non-GAAP net income of $2.7 million, or income of $0.11 per diluted share using 25.6 million shares

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the tables below. Additionally, descriptions of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” sections below.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Outlook

Impinj provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations; actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the comments below regarding forward-looking statements. The following table presents Impinj’s financial outlook for the third quarter 2021 (in millions, except per share data):

Three Months Ending September 30, 2021 Revenue $43.0 to $45.0 GAAP Net loss ($15.7) to ($14.7) Adjusted EBITDA loss ($3.0) to ($1.5) Non-GAAP net loss ($3.6) to ($2.1) GAAP Weighted-average shares — basic and diluted 24.30 to 24.50 GAAP Net loss per share — basic and diluted ($0.65) to ($0.60) Non-GAAP Weighted-average shares — basic and diluted 24.30 to 24.50 Non-GAAP Net loss per share — basic and diluted ($0.15) to ($0.08)

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP is provided in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below.

Corporate Citizenship

Impinj also announced that information about its policies and initiatives pertaining to people and culture, environment and governance is now available in the governance section of its website at investor.impinj.com.

Conference Call Information

Impinj will host a conference call today, Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT for analysts and investors to ask questions on its second quarter 2021 results, as well as its outlook for its third quarter 2021. Open to the public, investors may access the call by dialing +1-412-317-5196. A live webcast of the conference call will also be accessible on our website at investor.impinj.com. Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the website for one year. A telephonic replay of the call will be available one hour after the call and will run for five business days and may be accessed by dialing +1-412-317-0088 and entering passcode 10158131.

Management’s prepared written remarks, along with quarterly financial data, will be made available on our website at investor.impinj.com commensurate with this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the market for RAIN RFID, our strategy, prospects, the impact of Covid-19, and financial considerations for third quarter of 2021 and future periods.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.

The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

About Impinj

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things — such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments — to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things. www.impinj.com

Impinj is a registered trademark of Impinj, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their owners.

IMPINJ, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except par value, unaudited) June 30, 2021 (1) December 31, 2020 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,175 $ 23,636 Short-term investments 60,788 82,453 Accounts receivable, net 25,976 25,003 Inventory 24,064 36,329 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,670 3,943 Total current assets 165,673 171,364 Property and equipment, net 26,306 16,531 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,001 13,761 Other non-current assets 2,561 2,079 Goodwill 3,881 3,881 Total assets $ 211,422 $ 207,616 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,671 $ 10,144 Accrued compensation and employee related benefits 5,951 5,529 Accrued and other current liabilities 2,245 1,468 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,901 3,641 Restructuring liabilities 630 — Current portion of long-term debt 84,045 — Current portion of deferred revenue 263 6,811 Total current liabilities 107,706 27,593 Long-term debt, net of current portion — 54,556 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 13,870 15,266 Other long-term liabilities 803 805 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 272 277 Total liabilities 122,651 98,497 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value 24 23 Additional paid-in capital 418,289 423,759 Accumulated other comprehensive income 4 3 Accumulated deficit (329,546 ) (314,666 ) Total stockholders' equity 88,771 109,119 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 211,422 $ 207,616 (1) We adopted ASU 2020-06 on January 1, 2021 using modified retrospective transition method and accounted for our convertible notes due 2026, or the 2019 Notes, on a whole-instrument basis. Upon adoption, we no longer had unamortized debt discount related to the equity component of the 2019 Notes. The condensed consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 are presented under ASU 2020-06, while comparative prior reporting period presented is not adjusted and continue to be reported in accordance with our historical accounting policy.

IMPINJ, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 47,268 $ 26,457 $ 92,516 $ 74,279 Cost of revenue 22,491 13,497 45,758 39,925 Gross profit 24,777 12,960 46,758 34,354 Operating expenses: Research and development 15,900 10,661 29,691 21,718 Sales and marketing 8,196 6,123 15,841 13,613 General and administrative 8,998 12,446 17,152 18,688 Restructuring costs — — 1,263 — Total operating expenses 33,094 29,230 63,947 54,019 Loss from operations (8,317 ) (16,270 ) (17,189 ) (19,665 ) Other income (expense), net (4 ) 126 19 535 Interest expense (525 ) (1,349 ) (1,050 ) (2,661 ) Loss before income taxes (8,846 ) (17,493 ) (18,220 ) (21,791 ) Income tax expense (60 ) (41 ) (102 ) (69 ) Net loss $ (8,906 ) $ (17,534 ) $ (18,322 ) $ (21,860 ) Net loss per share — basic and diluted $ (0.37 ) $ (0.77 ) $ (0.77 ) $ (0.97 ) Weighted-average shares — basic and diluted 24,120 22,716 23,895 22,564

IMPINJ, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands, unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net loss $ (18,322 ) $ (21,860 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 2,076 2,294 Stock-based compensation 18,031 9,818 Accretion of discount or amortization of premium on short-term investments 468 19 Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount 188 1,793 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (973 ) 8,281 Inventory 12,265 (2,938 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (186 ) 364 Deferred revenue (6,553 ) 280 Accounts payable (3,053 ) (1,229 ) Accrued compensation and employee related benefits 422 (937 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,458 1,331 Operating lease liabilities (1,834 ) (1,659 ) Accrued and other liabilities 364 7,252 Restructuring liabilities 630 — Net cash provided by operating activities 4,981 2,809 Investing activities: Purchases of investments (19,825 ) (5,103 ) Proceeds from maturities of investments 41,000 31,275 Purchases of property and equipment (7,858 ) (1,237 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 13,317 24,935 Financing activities: Principal payments on finance lease obligations (2 ) (183 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan 9,243 3,029 Net cash provided by financing activities 9,241 2,846 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 27,539 30,590 Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 23,636 66,898 End of period $ 51,175 $ 97,488

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, our key non-GAAP performance measures include adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss), as defined below. We use adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) as key measures to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operating plans. We believe these measures provide useful information for period-to-period comparisons of our business to allow investors and others to understand and evaluate our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Our presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from similarly termed non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding, if applicable for the periods presented, the effects of stock-based compensation; depreciation; investigation costs; restructuring costs; settlement and related costs; other income, net; interest expense; loss on debt extinguishment; and income tax benefit (expense).

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss), excluding, if applicable for the periods presented, the effects of stock-based compensation; depreciation; investigation costs; restructuring costs; settlement and related costs; amortization of debt discount related to the equity component of our convertible notes prior to the adoption of ASU 2020-06; and prepayment penalty on debt extinguishment.

On January 1, 2021, we adopted ASU 2020-06 using the modified retrospective transition method, accounting for the 2019 Notes on a whole-instrument basis. Upon adoption, the condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, are presented under the new standard and we no longer recorded amortization of debt discount, and comparative prior reporting period presented is not adjusted.

IMPINJ, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except percentages, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP Gross margin 52.4 % 49.0 % 50.5 % 46.2 % Adjustments: Depreciation 1.1 % 1.7 % 1.1 % 1.3 % Stock-based compensation 1.0 % 0.7 % 0.8 % 0.5 % Non-GAAP Gross margin 54.5 % 51.4 % 52.4 % 48.0 % GAAP Net loss $ (8,906 ) $ (17,534 ) $ (18,322 ) $ (21,860 ) Adjustments: Depreciation 1,036 1,126 2,076 2,294 Stock-based compensation 10,582 4,597 18,031 9,818 Other expense (income), net 4 (126 ) (19 ) (535 ) Interest expense 525 1,349 1,050 2,661 Income tax expense 60 41 102 69 Settlement and related costs — 5,359 — 5,359 Restructuring costs — — 1,263 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,301 $ (5,188 ) $ 4,181 $ (2,194 ) GAAP Net loss $ (8,906 ) $ (17,534 ) $ (18,322 ) $ (21,860 ) Adjustments: Depreciation 1,036 1,126 2,076 2,294 Stock-based compensation 10,582 4,597 18,031 9,818 Amortization of debt discount — 886 — 1,740 Settlement and related costs — 5,359 — 5,359 Restructuring costs — — 1,263 — Non-GAAP Net income (loss) $ 2,712 $ (5,566 ) $ 3,048 $ (2,649 ) Non-GAAP Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.11 $ (0.25 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.12 ) Diluted $ 0.11 $ (0.25 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.12 ) GAAP and non-GAAP Weighted-average shares — basic 24,120 22,716 23,895 22,564 GAAP Weighted-average shares — diluted 24,120 22,716 23,895 22,564 Dilutive shares from stock plans 1,469 — 1,726 — Non-GAAP Weighted-average shares — diluted 25,589 22,716 25,621 22,564

IMPINJ, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP FINANCIAL OUTLOOK TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL OUTLOOK (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited – calculated at the midpoint of the outlook range) Three Months Ending September 30, 2021 GAAP Net loss $ (15,180 ) Adjustments: Forecasted Depreciation 1,360 Forecasted Stock-based compensation 11,010 Forecasted Interest expense 530 Forecasted Other income, net (50 ) Forecasted Income tax expense 30 Adjusted EBITDA loss $ (2,300 ) GAAP Net loss $ (15,180 ) Adjustments: Forecasted Depreciation 1,360 Forecasted Stock-based compensation 11,010 Non-GAAP Net loss $ (2,810 ) GAAP Net loss per share — basic and diluted $ (0.62 ) Non-GAAP Net loss per share — basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) GAAP weighted-average shares — basic and diluted 24,400 Non-GAAP weighted-average shares — basic and diluted 24,400

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005950/en/