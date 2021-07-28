Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results

Net cash provided by operating activities was $31 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $78 million in the prior quarter, which benefited from a large income tax refund.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) reported a net loss of $56 million, or $(0.52) per diluted share, from operating revenues of $332 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to a net loss of $121 million, or $(1.13) per diluted share, on revenues of $296 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The net losses per diluted share for the third and second quarters of fiscal year 2021 include $0.05 and $(0.53), respectively, of after-tax gains and losses comprised of select items (2) . For the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, select items (2) were comprised of:

President and CEO John Lindsay commented, "The rig count and market share gains we have secured since the industry lows almost a year ago is a testament to H&P's position as the leading drilling solutions provider. While we have experienced moderation in this upward trajectory, we still expect activity and pricing to continue to increase over the next quarter as the availability of super-spec rigs tightens. We remain optimistic that current crude oil prices will translate into even higher activity and pricing levels in the fourth calendar quarter leading into 2022.

"We continue to affect change in the industry through the use of new commercial models and digital technology solutions. There is a growing appreciation for the value proposition H&P provides, and more customers are partnering with us to achieve better drilling outcomes. When utilized on a FlexRig platform, H&P's digital technology and automation solutions are able to enhance drilling outcomes both in terms of efficiency gains and wellbore quality, resulting in improved long-term well economics and returns. This outcome-based approach delivers more predictive, consistent and superior well results over an entire drilling program, lowering overall well costs and downhole risks, and greatly reducing the potential for costly outliers. Minimizing downhole variation with the appropriate planning, technology and execution can produce positive economic results in a drilling program.

"The methods, the equipment, the technology and the risk profile in the drilling of unconventional oil and gas wells has evolved significantly over the past few decades; however, the legacy dayrate model has not. This has resulted in an unsustainable allocation of the economic benefits that have been accruing over the past several years through the drilling of more efficient and better-quality wells. Consequently, the pricing model for providing better drilling outcomes needs to evolve. H&P's new commercial models aim to better align us with our customer's goals and allow us to share in the value-added outcomes we help create."

Senior Vice President and CFO Mark Smith also commented, "The Company's solid financial position and strong financial stewardship remain resolute, giving us plenty of flexibility in our capital allocation strategy to take advantage of additional investment opportunities in the future should they arise and to maintain our steadfast commitment of returning cash to shareholders.

"We have continued to make investments, and explore future investments, in geothermal companies targeting the ambitious goal of affordable, reliable, and clean energy on a global scale. At present, we have a robust set of geothermal investment opportunities across a diverse technological and drilling spectrum. These opportunities not only include providing our drilling and technology solutions, but also direct investments into companies working toward accessing geothermal heat to create low-carbon and scalable base load power generation in an economically viable manner. Additionally, we continue to invest resources and work with our customers to provide customized power management solutions at the rig site that result in improved environmental and economic outcomes.

"Within the constructs of a smaller industry going forward, reducing our operating cost structure remains a high priority for the Company and steps have been underway to make this happen. Recent actions will result in an estimated annualized savings of $7 million with that full benefit captured in calendar 2022. Further, we have many other ongoing initiatives that will result in additional cost savings, that will be recognized incrementally over the next several quarters. Over time we expect these cost saving measures to culminate into meaningful, long-term improvements in our cost structure."

John Lindsay concluded, “The strength of our people, financial position, and drilling solutions will continue to provide us an edge in this improving market. Our track record of forming new and cementing existing partnerships with customers that manifest from our commitment to mutual long-term success."

Operating Segment Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

North America Solutions:

This segment had an operating loss of $43.7 million compared to an operating loss of $109.8 million during the previous quarter. The decrease in the operating loss was primarily due to the prior quarter being adversely impacted by impairments related to fair market adjustments to decommissioned rigs that are held for sale and restructuring charges. Absent the select items(2) for the quarters, this segment's operating loss declined by $13.9 million on a sequential basis, due mainly to a higher level of rig activity.

Operating gross margins(1) increased by $10.9 million to $75.0 million as both revenues and expenses increased sequentially. Operating results were still negatively impacted by the costs associated with reactivating rigs; $5.9 million in the third fiscal quarter compared to $9.7 million in the second fiscal quarter.

International Solutions:

This segment had an operating loss of $3.5 million compared to an operating loss of $3.5 million during the previous quarter. Operating gross margins(1) improved slightly to a negative $1.4 million from a negative $1.9 million in the previous quarter. Current quarter results included a $0.6 million foreign currency loss primarily related to our South American operations compared to a $2.4 million foreign currency loss in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Offshore Gulf of Mexico:

This segment had operating income of $5.7 million compared to operating income of $3.0 million during the previous quarter. Operating gross margins(1) for the quarter were $9.2 million compared to $6.2 million in the prior quarter.

Operational Outlook for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

North America Solutions:

We expect North America Solutions operating gross margins (1) to be between $72-$82 million

to be between $72-$82 million We expect to exit the quarter at between 127-132 contracted rigs

International Solutions:

We expect International Solutions operating gross margins(1) to be relatively flat between $(2)-$0 million, exclusive of any foreign exchange gains or losses

Offshore Gulf of Mexico:

We expect Offshore Gulf of Mexico operating gross margins(1) to be between $7-$9 million

Other Estimates for Fiscal Year 2021

Gross capital expenditures are now expected to at the lower end of our previous guidance range of $85 to $105 million range. Ongoing asset sales include reimbursements for lost and damaged tubulars and sales of other used drilling equipment that offset a portion of the gross capital expenditures and are still expected to total approximately $25 million in fiscal year 2021. Note the sale of the offshore platform rig during the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 is excluded from this number.

Depreciation and amortization expenses are still expected to be approximately $425 million

Research and development expenses for fiscal year 2021 are now expected to be roughly $20 to 25 million

Selling, general and administrative expenses for fiscal year 2021 are still expected to be approximately $160 million

Select Items Included in Net Income per Diluted Share

Third quarter of fiscal year 2021 net loss of $(0.52) per diluted share included $0.05 in after-tax gains comprised of the following:

$0.01 of non-cash after-tax gains from discontinued operations related to adjustments resulting from currency fluctuations

$0.02 of non-cash after-tax gains related to fair market value adjustments to equity investments

$0.05 of income tax adjustments related to certain discrete tax items

$(0.01) of non-cash after-tax losses for impairments related to fair market value adjustments to decommissioned rigs that are held for sale

$(0.01) of after-tax losses related to restructuring charges

$(0.01) of after-tax losses related to the change in the fair values of certain contingent liabilities

Second quarter of fiscal year 2021 net loss of $(1.13) per diluted share included $(0.53) in after-tax losses comprised of the following:

$0.02 of non-cash after-tax gains related to fair market value adjustments to equity investments

$0.02 of non-cash after-tax gains from discontinued operations related to adjustments resulting from currency fluctuations

$(0.01) of after-tax losses related to restructuring charges

$(0.17) of after-tax losses pertaining to the sale of excess drilling equipment and spares

$(0.39) of non-cash after-tax losses for impairments related to fair market value adjustments to decommissioned rigs that are held for sale

(1) Operating gross margin is defined as operating revenues less direct operating expenses.

(2) See the corresponding section of this release for details regarding the select items. The Company believes identifying and excluding select items is useful in assessing and understanding current operational performance, especially in making comparisons over time involving previous and subsequent periods and/or forecasting future periods results. Select items are excluded as they are deemed to be outside of the Company's core business operations.

HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating revenues Drilling services $ 329,774 $ 294,026 $ 314,405 $ 868,581 $ 1,556,093 Other 2,439 2,145 2,959 6,180 9,567 332,213 296,171 317,364 874,761 1,565,660 Operating costs and expenses Drilling services operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization 255,471 230,313 205,198 684,473 1,022,270 Other operating expenses 1,481 1,274 1,549 4,117 4,286 Depreciation and amortization 104,493 106,417 110,161 317,771 372,298 Research and development 5,610 5,334 3,638 16,527 16,730 Selling, general and administrative 41,719 39,349 43,108 120,371 134,894 Asset impairment charge 2,130 54,284 — 56,414 563,234 Restructuring charges 2,110 1,608 15,495 3,856 15,495 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (3,434) 18,515 (4,201) 2,745 (18,790) 409,580 457,094 374,948 1,206,274 2,110,417 Operating loss from continuing operations (77,367) (160,923) (57,584) (331,513) (544,757) Other income (expense) Interest and dividend income 1,527 4,819 771 8,225 6,551 Interest expense (5,963) (5,759) (6,125) (17,861) (18,320) Gain (loss) on investment securities 2,409 2,520 2,267 7,853 (7,325) Gain on sale of subsidiary — — — — 14,963 Other (970) (577) (2,914) (3,027) (3,711) (2,997) 1,003 (6,001) (4,810) (7,842) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (80,364) (159,920) (63,585) (336,323) (552,599) Income tax benefit (23,659) (36,624) (17,578) (78,398) (116,853) Loss from continuing operations (56,705) (123,296) (46,007) (257,925) (435,746) Income from discontinued operations before income taxes 1,150 2,293 9,151 10,936 22,675 Income tax provision — — 8,743 — 22,463 Income from discontinued operations 1,150 2,293 408 10,936 212 Net loss $ (55,555) $ (121,003) $ (45,599) $ (246,989) $ (435,534) Basic earnings (loss) per common share: Loss from continuing operations $ (0.53) $ (1.15) $ (0.43) $ (2.40) $ (4.05) Income from discontinued operations $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ — $ 0.10 $ — Net loss $ (0.52) $ (1.13) $ (0.43) $ (2.30) $ (4.05) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share: Loss from continuing operations $ (0.53) $ (1.15) $ (0.43) $ (2.40) $ (4.05) Income from discontinued operations $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ — $ 0.10 $ — Net loss $ (0.52) $ (1.13) $ (0.43) $ (2.30) $ (4.05) Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 107,896 107,861 107,439 107,790 108,185 Diluted 107,896 107,861 107,439 107,790 108,185

HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30, September 30, (in thousands except share data and share amounts) 2021 2020 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 370,553 $ 487,884 Short-term investments 187,256 89,335 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,885 and $1,820, respectively 233,632 192,623 Inventories of materials and supplies, net 90,537 104,180 Prepaid expenses and other, net 91,477 89,305 Assets held-for-sale 10,088 — Total current assets 983,543 963,327 Investments 36,886 31,585 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,281,082 3,646,341 Other Noncurrent Assets: Goodwill 45,653 45,653 Intangible assets, net 75,634 81,027 Operating lease right-of-use asset 53,116 44,583 Other assets, net 19,371 17,105 Total other noncurrent assets 193,774 188,368 Total assets $ 4,495,285 $ 4,829,621 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 64,193 $ 36,468 Dividends payable 27,324 27,226 Accrued liabilities 173,784 155,442 Total current liabilities 265,301 219,136 Noncurrent Liabilities: Long-term debt, net 481,002 480,727 Deferred income taxes 584,633 650,675 Other 154,049 147,180 Noncurrent liabilities - discontinued operations 2,393 13,389 Total noncurrent liabilities 1,222,077 1,291,971 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock, $.10 par value, 160,000,000 shares authorized, 112,222,865 and 112,151,563 shares issued as of June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively, and 107,898,782 and 107,488,242 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively 11,222 11,215 Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued — — Additional paid-in capital 523,281 521,628 Retained earnings 2,679,859 3,010,012 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,814) (26,188) Treasury stock, at cost, 4,324,083 shares and 4,663,321 shares as of June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively (181,641) (198,153) Total shareholders’ equity 3,007,907 3,318,514 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,495,285 $ 4,829,621

HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (246,989) $ (435,534) Adjustment for income from discontinued operations (10,936) (212) Loss from continuing operations (257,925) (435,746) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 317,771 372,298 Asset impairment charge 56,414 563,234 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 994 1,358 Provision for credit loss 8 4,151 Stock-based compensation 21,240 32,059 (Gain) loss on investment securities (7,853) 7,325 (Gain) loss on sale of assets 2,745 (18,790) Gain on sale of subsidiary — (14,963) Deferred income tax benefit (66,102) (122,366) Other 8,849 (1,580) Changes in assets and liabilities 13,721 59,311 Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 89,862 446,291 Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations (41) (38) Net cash provided by operating activities 89,821 446,253 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (49,173) (120,960) Purchase of investments (236,784) (78,303) Proceeds from sale of investments 139,430 66,033 Proceeds from sale of subsidiary — 15,056 Proceeds from asset sales 26,775 31,200 Other — (50) Net cash used in investing activities (119,752) (87,024) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Dividends paid (81,815) (233,124) Proceeds from stock option exercises — 4,100 Payments for employee taxes on net settlement of equity awards (2,160) (3,752) Payment of contingent consideration from acquisition of business (250) (4,250) Share repurchase — (28,504) Other (719) (446) Net cash used in financing activities (84,944) (265,976) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (114,875) 93,253 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 536,747 382,971 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 421,872 $ 476,224

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended SEGMENT REPORTING June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, (in thousands, except operating statistics) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 NORTH AMERICA SOLUTIONS OPERATIONS Operating revenues $ 281,132 $ 249,939 $ 254,434 $ 733,061 $ 1,325,076 Direct operating expenses 206,172 185,841 152,663 549,322 832,229 Segment gross margin (2) 74,960 64,098 101,771 183,739 492,847 Depreciation and amortization 96,997 99,917 102,699 297,238 336,098 Research and development 5,605 5,329 3,459 16,400 15,871 Selling, general and administrative expense 12,583 12,960 13,533 37,223 42,798 Asset impairment charge 2,130 54,284 — 56,414 406,548 Restructuring charges 1,388 1,442 7,237 2,969 7,237 Segment operating loss $ (43,743) $ (109,834) $ (25,157) $ (226,505) $ (315,705) Operating Statistics (1): Average active rigs 119 105 89 102 157 Number of active rigs at the end of period 121 109 68 121 68 Number of available rigs at the end of period 242 242 262 242 262 Reimbursements of "out-of-pocket" expenses $ 33,282 $ 27,290 $ 27,806 $ 79,361 $ 164,540 INTERNATIONAL SOLUTIONS OPERATIONS Operating revenues $ 15,278 $ 14,813 $ 22,477 $ 40,609 $ 120,189 Direct operating expenses 16,690 16,718 27,595 50,931 99,634 Segment gross margin (2) (1,412) (1,905) (5,118) (10,322) 20,555 Depreciation 573 415 996 1,361 16,634 Selling, general and administrative expense 1,346 1,138 1,129 3,463 3,832 Asset impairment charge — — — — 156,686 Restructuring charges 207 — 2,297 207 2,297 Segment operating loss $ (3,538) $ (3,458) $ (9,540) $ (15,353) $ (158,894) Operating Statistics (1): Average active rigs 5 4 11 5 15 Number of active rigs at the end of period 6 5 8 6 8 Number of available rigs at the end of period 32 32 32 32 32 Reimbursements of "out-of-pocket" expenses $ 1,152 $ 1,613 $ 3,079 $ 5,324 $ 6,875 OFFSHORE GULF OF MEXICO OPERATIONS Operating revenues $ 33,364 $ 29,274 $ 37,494 $ 94,911 $ 110,828 Direct operating expenses 24,127 23,069 28,967 73,452 91,660 Segment gross margin (2) 9,237 6,205 8,527 21,459 19,168 Depreciation 2,938 2,593 3,004 8,137 8,591 Selling, general and administrative expense 592 634 1,248 1,895 3,293 Restructuring charges — — 1,262 — 1,262 Segment operating income $ 5,707 $ 2,978 $ 3,013 $ 11,427 $ 6,022 Operating Statistics (1): Average active rigs 4 4 5 4 5 Number of active rigs at the end of period 4 4 5 4 5 Number of available rigs at the end of period 7 7 8 7 8 Reimbursements of "out-of-pocket" expenses $ 8,342 $ 5,193 $ 8,224 $ 21,403 $ 24,888

(1) These operating metrics allow investors to analyze the various components of segment financial results in terms of activity, utilization and other key results. Management uses these metrics to analyze historical segment financial results and as the key inputs for forecasting and budgeting segment financial results. Beginning in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, these operating metrics replaced previously used per day metrics. As a result, prior year comparative information is also provided above. (2) Segment gross margin and operating income/loss have limitations and should not be used as alternatives to revenues, expenses, or operating income/loss, which are performance measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

Segment reconciliation amounts were as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (in thousands) North America

Solutions Offshore Gulf

of Mexico International

Solutions Other Eliminations Total Operating revenue $ 281,132 $ 33,364 $ 15,278 $ 2,439 $ — $ 332,213 Intersegment — — — 9,379 (9,379) — Total operating revenue $ 281,132 $ 33,364 $ 15,278 $ 11,818 $ (9,379) $ 332,213 Direct operating expenses 202,630 21,923 16,547 15,852 — 256,952 Intersegment 3,542 2,204 143 13 (5,902) — Total drilling services & other operating expenses $ 206,172 $ 24,127 $ 16,690 $ 15,865 $ (5,902) $ 256,952

Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021 (in thousands) North America

Solutions Offshore Gulf

of Mexico International

Solutions Other Eliminations Total Operating revenue $ 733,061 $ 94,911 $ 40,609 $ 6,180 $ — $ 874,761 Intersegment — — — 25,181 (25,181) — Total operating revenue $ 733,061 $ 94,911 $ 40,609 $ 31,361 $ (25,181) $ 874,761 Direct operating expenses 540,497 67,043 50,483 30,567 — 688,590 Intersegment 8,825 6,409 448 270 (15,952) — Total drilling services & other operating expenses $ 549,322 $ 73,452 $ 50,931 $ 30,837 $ (15,952) $ 688,590

Segment operating income (loss) for all segments is a non-GAAP financial measure of the Company’s performance, as it excludes gain on sale of assets, corporate selling, general and administrative expenses, corporate restructuring charges, and corporate depreciation. The Company considers segment operating income (loss) to be an important supplemental measure of operating performance for presenting trends in the Company’s core businesses. This measure is used by the Company to facilitate period-to-period comparisons in operating performance of the Company’s reportable segments in the aggregate by eliminating items that affect comparability between periods. The Company believes that segment operating income (loss) is useful to investors because it provides a means to evaluate the operating performance of the segments and the Company on an ongoing basis using criteria that are used by our internal decision makers. Additionally, it highlights operating trends and aids analytical comparisons. However, segment operating income has limitations and should not be used as an alternative to operating income or loss, a performance measure determined in accordance with GAAP, as it excludes certain costs that may affect the Company’s operating performance in future periods.

The following table reconciles segment operating income (loss) per the information above to loss from continuing operations before income taxes as reported on the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating income (loss) North America Solutions $ (43,743) $ (109,834) $ (25,157) $ (226,505) $ (315,705) International Solutions (3,538) (3,458) (9,540) (15,353) (158,894) Offshore Gulf of Mexico 5,707 2,978 3,013 11,427 6,022 Other (4,670) (1,072) 4,389 (1,631) 3,704 Eliminations (3,298) (3,433) — (8,857) — Segment operating loss $ (49,542) $ (114,819) $ (27,295) $ (240,919) $ (464,873) Gain (loss) on sale of assets 3,434 (18,515) 4,201 (2,745) 18,790 Corporate selling, general and administrative costs and corporate depreciation (31,259) (27,589) (34,490) (87,849) (98,674) Operating loss $ (77,367) $ (160,923) $ (57,584) $ (331,513) $ (544,757) Other income (expense): Interest and dividend income 1,527 4,819 771 8,225 6,551 Interest expense (5,963) (5,759) (6,125) (17,861) (18,320) Gain (loss) on investment securities 2,409 2,520 2,267 7,853 (7,325) Gain on sale of subsidiary — — — — 14,963 Other (970) (577) (2,914) (3,027) (3,711) Total unallocated amounts (2,997) 1,003 (6,001) (4,810) (7,842) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes $ (80,364) $ (159,920) $ (63,585) $ (336,323) $ (552,599)

SUPPLEMENTARY STATISTICAL INFORMATION Unaudited U.S. LAND RIG COUNTS & MARKETABLE FLEET STATISTICS July 28, June 30, March 31, Q3FY21 2021 2021 2021 Average U.S. Land Operations Term Contract Rigs 65 64 64 64 Spot Contract Rigs 58 57 45 55 Total Contracted Rigs 123 121 109 119 Idle or Other Rigs 119 121 133 123 Total Marketable Fleet 242 242 242 242

H&P GLOBAL FLEET UNDER TERM CONTRACT STATISTICS Number of Rigs Already Under Long-Term Contracts(*) (Estimated Quarterly Average — as of 06/30/21) Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Segment FY21 FY22 FY22 FY22 FY22 FY23 FY23 U.S. Land Operations 65.3 62.3 37.8 27.2 24.0 21.2 3.9 International Land Operations 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 Offshore Operations — — — — — — — Total 66.3 63.3 38.8 28.2 25.0 22.2 4.9

(*) All of the above rig contracts have original terms equal to or in excess of six months and include provisions for early termination fees.

SELECT ITEMS(**) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (in thousands, except per share data) Pretax Tax Net EPS Net loss (GAAP basis) $ (55,555) $ (0.52) (-) Adjustment for tax position $ 5,777 $ 5,777 $ 0.05 (-) Fair market adjustment to equity investments $ 2,253 $ 593 $ 1,660 $ 0.02 (-) Gain from discontinued ops. - currency fluctuation adjustments $ 1,150 $ — $ 1,150 $ 0.01 (-) Restructuring charges $ (2,110) $ (512) $ (1,598) $ (0.01) (-) Adjustment to future value earnout for acquisitions $ (823) $ (191) $ (632) $ (0.01) (-) Impairments for fair market value adjustments to decomm. rigs $ (2,131) $ (1,200) $ (931) $ (0.01) Adjusted net loss $ (60,981) $ (0.57)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (in thousands, except per share data) Pretax Tax Net EPS Net loss (GAAP basis) $ (121,003) $ (1.13) (-) Fair market adjustment to equity investments $ 2,520 $ 545 $ 1,975 $ 0.02 (-) Gain from discontinued ops. - currency fluctuation adjustments $ 2,293 $ — $ 2,293 $ 0.02 (-) Restructuring charges $ (1,608) $ (352) $ (1,256) $ (0.01) (-) Loss on the sale of excess drilling equipment and spares $ (23,019) $ (5,061) $ (17,958) $ (0.17) (-) Impairments for fair market value adjustments to decomm. rigs $ (54,284) $ (11,888) $ (42,396) $ (0.39) Adjusted net loss $ (63,661) $ (0.60)

(**)The Company believes identifying and excluding select items is useful in assessing and understanding current operational performance, especially in making comparisons over time involving previous and subsequent periods and/or forecasting future period results. Select items are excluded as they are deemed to be outside of the Company's core business operations.

