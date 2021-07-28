VSE Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC), a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for land, sea and air transportation assets supporting government and commercial markets, announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of VSE common stock. The dividend is payable on November 17, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 3, 2021.

ABOUT VSE CORPORATION

VSE is a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and repair services for land, sea and air transportation assets supporting government and commercial markets. Core services include maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, parts distribution, supply chain management and logistics, engineering support, and consulting and training services for global commercial, federal, military and defense customers. VSE also provides information technology and energy consulting services. For additional information regarding VSE’s products and services, visit www.vsecorp.com.