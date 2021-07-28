Everest Re Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Net income and operating income Q2 Year to Date Q2 Year to Date All values in USD millions except for per share amounts and percentages 2021 2021 2020 2020 Everest Re Group Net income 680.0 1,021.8 190.9 207.5 Net operating income (loss) 587.0 847.2 82.9 247.3 Net income per diluted common share 16.95 25.47 4.77 5.13 Net operating income per diluted common share 14.63 21.12 2.07 6.12 Net income annualized return on average equity 28.4% 21.6% 8.9% 4.7% Net operating income annualized return on average equity 24.5% 17.9% 3.9% 5.6% Period end equity and book value Q2 2021 Year to Date Q4 2020 Shareholders' equity 10,416.8 9,726.2 Book value per share 260.32 243.25 Change in BVPS adjusted for dividends 8.3% Total Shareholder Return ("TSR") - Annualized 22.5% Notes 1/ Refer to the reconciliation of net income to net operating income found on page 6 of this press release

Everest Re Group President & CEO Juan C. Andrade commented on the Company’s results:

“Everest had an excellent quarter across the board with very strong growth and outstanding underwriting and investment performance. These results serve as the foundation for our exceptional net income result of $1.02 billion through the first half of 2021 and are another important step toward achieving our strategic plan objectives. Everest achieved an annualized Total Shareholder Return (“TSR”) of 22.5% through the first half of 2021, exceeding our strategic plan target of 13.0%. Everest capitalized on market opportunities to expand our franchises in both reinsurance and insurance, driven by the relentless execution of our strategies and the valuable risk solutions provided to our customers and broker partners. Our focus on disciplined underwriting drove strong profitability in both reinsurance and insurance across our global operations. Finally, the standout performance this quarter demonstrates the quality of Everest’s diversified earnings, and it is an important step toward achieving our strategic objectives and the commitments made to our shareholders.”

The following information summarizes the Company’s underwriting results, on a consolidated basis and by segment – Reinsurance and Insurance, with selected commentary on results by segment.

Underwriting information - Everest Re Group Q2 Year to Date Q2 Year to Date Year on Year Change All values in USD millions except for percentages 2021 2021 2020 2020 Q2 Year to Date Gross written premium 3,190.1 6,121.6 2,369.3 4,940.2 34.6% 23.9% Net written premium 2,809.4 5,363.3 2,017.5 4,219.0 39.3% 27.1% Loss ratio 62.0% 66.7% 68.9% 69.6% -6.9 pts -2.9 pts Commission and brokerage ratio 21.8% 21.2% 22.8% 22.4% -1.0 pts -1.2 pts Other underwriting expenses 5.5% 5.7% 5.8% 6.1% -0.3 pts -0.4 pts Combined ratio 89.3% 93.6% 97.5% 98.1% -8.2 pts -4.5 pts Attritional combined ratio 87.6% 87.4% 88.5% 89.1% -0.9 pts -1.7 pts Pre-tax net catastrophe losses 45.0 305.0 15.0 45.0 Pre-tax net covid losses - - 160.0 310.0 Pre-tax net prior year reserve development (2.6) (4.5) 5.3 2.7

Notes 1/ Attritional ratios exclude prior year reserve development, Covid-19 pandemic impacts catastrophe losses, and reinstatement premiums 2/ Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums

Reinsurance segment

The reinsurance segment recorded 40% growth in gross written premiums for the quarter. This growth reflects the strength of the Everest global franchise, as we saw broad demand for our reinsurance solutions in the US and across the world, notably in Europe, Bermuda, London, and Latin America.

Our growth was well balanced by product line and geography and illustrates our ability to deploy capital strategically in attractive markets and in attractive and diversifying product lines.

We had favorable renewals at April 1 and June 1 and we continue to write a stronger, less volatile, more diversified, and more profitable book on a risk adjusted basis.

Underwriting information - Reinsurance segment Q2 Year to Date Q2 Year to Date Year on Year Change All values in USD millions except for percentages 2021 2021 2020 2020 Q2 Year to Date Gross written premium 2,148.2 4,207.3 1,538.3 3,316.1 39.6% 26.9% Net written premium 2,059.9 3,972.9 1,424.1 3,037.2 44.6% 30.8% Loss ratio 60.8% 66.0% 67.0% 67.8% -6.2 pts -1.8 pts Commission and brokerage ratio 24.6% 23.8% 25.8% 25.4% -1.2 pts -1.6 pts Other underwriting expenses 2.5% 2.7% 2.6% 2.8% -0.1 pts -0.1 pts Combined ratio 87.9% 92.5% 95.4% 96.0% -7.5 pts -3.5 pts Attritional combined ratio 86.1% 85.8% 86.7% 87.2% -0.6 pts -1.4 pts Pre-tax net catastrophe losses 35.0 247.5 - 24.5 Pre-tax net covid losses - - 131.0 241.0 Pre-tax net prior year reserve development (1.4) (3.3) 0.8 (1.8)

Notes 1/ Attritional ratios exclude prior year reserve development, Covid-19 pandemic impacts catastrophe losses, and reinstatement premiums 2/ Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums

Insurance segment

Everest Insurance reported our first ever quarter with over $1.0 billion in gross written premium, reflecting 25% growth year over year. New business in North America was the most significant contributor to this growth, as the economy regains momentum and our responsive and focused product offerings continue to resonate with our broker partners and insureds.

We continue to expand our margins and the attritional loss ratio improvement for the quarter reflects the continuing success of our nimble and disciplined underwriting process, reacting quickly to market conditions to best position our portfolio for long term profitability.

Underwriting information - Insurance segment Q2 Year to Date Q2 Year to Date Year on Year Change All values in USD millions except for percentages 2021 2021 2020 2020 Q2 Year to Date Gross written premium 1,041.9 1,914.3 831.0 1,624.1 25.4% 17.9% Net written premium 749.5 1,390.5 593.4 1,181.8 26.3% 17.7% Loss ratio 65.6% 68.7% 74.3% 74.3% -8.7 pts -5.6 pts Commission and brokerage ratio 13.3% 13.2% 14.6% 14.4% -1.3 pts -1.2 pts Other underwriting expenses 14.6% 14.8% 14.5% 15.0% 0.1 pts -0.2 pts Combined ratio 93.5% 96.7% 103.4% 103.7% -9.9 pts -7.0 pts Attritional combined ratio 92.1% 92.2% 93.7% 94.3% -1.6 pts -2.1 pts Pre-tax net catastrophe losses 10.0 57.5 15.0 20.5 Pre-tax net covid losses - - 29.0 69.0 Pre-tax net prior year reserve development (1.2) (1.2) 4.5 4.6

Notes 1/ Attritional ratios exclude prior year reserve development, Covid-19 pandemic impacts catastrophe losses, and reinstatement premiums 2/ Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums

Investments and Shareholders’ Equity

Net investment income of $407 million for the quarter including alternative investment gains of $266 million for the quarter

Total invested assets and cash of $27.1 billion at June 30, 2021, 6.3% growth versus year end 2020

Shareholders’ equity of $10.4 billion as of June 30, 2021

Book value per diluted share of $260.32 at June 30, 2021

Common share dividends declared and paid in the quarter of $1.55 per share, equal to $62.0 million

Common share repurchases of $16.8 million during the quarter, representing 68,100 shares at an average price of $246.44 per share

Equity and Book Value per Share Q2 Year to Date Q2 Year to Date All values in USD millions except for per share amounts and percentages 2021 2021 2020 2020 Beginning shareholders' equity 9,682.9 9,726.2 8,580.9 9,132.9 Net income 680.0 1,021.8 190.9 207.5 Change in investment unrealized gains (URAD) 85.8 (206.5) 544.5 296.5 Dividends to shareholders (62.0) (124.3) (61.9) (125.2) Purchase of treasury shares (16.8) (40.3) - (200.0) Other 46.9 39.9 31.9 (25.4) Ending shareholders' equity 10,416.8 10,416.8 9,286.3 9,286.3 Diluted common shares outstanding 40.0 40.0 40.0 40.0 Book value per diluted common share 260.32 260.32 232.32 232.32 Common share dividends paid - last 12 months 6.20 6.20 6.05 6.05

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. Federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry, the adequacy of our reserves, our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, investment market and investment income fluctuations, trends in insured and paid losses, catastrophes, pandemic, regulatory and legal uncertainties and other factors described in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest”) is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for close to 50 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Singapore, Canada, Bermuda, and other territories.

Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.

Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.com. All issuing companies may not do business in all jurisdictions.

A conference call discussing the second quarter results will be held at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 29, 2021. The call will be available on the Internet through the Company’s web site at everestre.com/investors.

Recipients are encouraged to visit the Company’s web site to view supplemental financial information on the Company’s results. The supplemental information is located at www.everestre.com in the “Investors/Financial Reports/Quarterly Reports” section of the website. The supplemental financial information may also be obtained by contacting the Company directly.

The Company generally uses after-tax operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate its performance. After-tax operating income (loss) consists of net income (loss) excluding after-tax net realized capital gains (losses) and after-tax net foreign exchange income (expense) as the following reconciliation displays:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Per Diluted Per Diluted Amount Share Amount Share Amount Share Amount Share Net income (loss) $ 679,982 $ 16.95 $ 190,880 $ 4.77 $ 1,021,844 $ 25.47 $ 207,492 $ 5.13 After-tax net realized capital gains (losses) $ 83,752 $ 2.09 $ 150,519 $ 3.76 $ 113,787 $ 2.84 $ (21,844 ) $ (0.54 ) After-tax net foreign exchange income (expense) $ 9,222 $ 0.23 $ (42,528 ) $ (1.06 ) $ 60,840 $ 1.52 $ (17,924 ) $ (0.44 ) After-tax operating income (loss) $ 587,008 $ 14.63 $ 82,889 $ 2.07 $ 847,217 $ 21.12 $ 247,260 $ 6.12 (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

Although net realized capital gains (losses) and net foreign exchange income (expense) are an integral part of the Company’s insurance operations, the determination of net realized capital gains (losses) and foreign exchange income (expense) is independent of the insurance underwriting process. The Company believes that the level of net realized capital gains (losses) and net foreign exchange income (expense) for any particular period is not indicative of the performance of the underlying business in that particular period. Providing only a GAAP presentation of net income (loss) makes it more difficult for users of the financial information to evaluate the Company’s success or failure in its basic business and may lead to incorrect or misleading assumptions and conclusions. The Company understands that the equity analysts who follow the Company focus on after-tax operating income (loss) in their analyses for the reasons discussed above. The Company provides after-tax operating income (loss) to investors so that they have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company’s performance.

--Financial Details Follow--

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) REVENUES: Premiums earned $ 2,558,372 $ 2,042,405 $ 4,946,237 $ 4,079,219 Net investment income 407,095 38,083 667,508 185,883 Net realized capital gains (losses): Credit allowances on fixed maturity securities (15,927 ) (4,063 ) (22,904 ) (25,837 ) Other net realized capital gains (losses) 120,036 188,711 165,915 (103 ) Total net realized capital gains (losses) 104,109 184,648 143,011 (25,940 ) Other income (expense) 7,114 (20,621 ) 63,707 (12,631 ) Total revenues 3,076,690 2,244,515 5,820,463 4,226,531 CLAIMS AND EXPENSES: Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses 1,586,141 1,407,016 3,297,560 2,837,856 Commission, brokerage, taxes and fees 557,749 466,316 1,046,760 914,838 Other underwriting expenses 140,844 118,130 283,075 246,990 Corporate expenses 16,168 8,733 28,546 18,566 Interest, fees and bond issue cost amortization expense 15,607 7,253 31,246 14,836 Total claims and expenses 2,316,509 2,007,448 4,687,187 4,033,086 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES 760,181 237,067 1,133,276 193,445 Income tax expense (benefit) 80,199 46,187 111,432 (14,047 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 679,982 $ 190,880 $ 1,021,844 $ 207,492 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized appreciation (depreciation) ("URA(D)") on securities arising during the period 84,171 551,753 (204,444 ) 272,354 Reclassification adjustment for realized losses (gains) included in net income (loss) 1,590 (7,257 ) (2,076 ) 24,142 Total URA(D) on securities arising during the period 85,761 544,496 (206,520 ) 296,496 Foreign currency translation adjustments 34,295 20,586 24,713 (30,238 ) Reclassification adjustment for amortization of net (gain) loss included in net income (loss) 2,043 1,806 4,086 2,726 Total benefit plan net gain (loss) for the period 2,043 1,806 4,086 2,726 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 122,099 566,888 (177,721 ) 268,984 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ 802,081 $ 757,768 $ 844,123 $ 476,476 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ 16.97 $ 4.78 $ 25.50 $ 5.14 Diluted 16.95 4.77 25.47 5.13

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, December 31, (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except par value per share) 2021 2020 (unaudited) ASSETS: Fixed maturities - available for sale, at market value $ 21,275,199 $ 20,040,173 (amortized cost: 2021, $20,718,717; 2020, $19,225,067, credit allowances: 2021, ($24,650); 2020, ($1,745)) Equity securities, at fair value 1,485,833 1,472,236 Short-term investments (cost: 2021, $629,943; 2020, $1,135,088) 629,943 1,134,950 Other invested assets (cost: 2021, $2,558,631; 2020, $2,012,581) 2,558,631 2,012,581 Cash 1,106,345 801,651 Total investments and cash 27,055,951 25,461,591 Accrued investment income 170,907 141,304 Premiums receivable 3,199,024 2,680,562 Reinsurance receivables 2,032,363 1,994,555 Funds held by reinsureds 798,780 716,655 Deferred acquisition costs 748,897 622,053 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 495,657 412,015 Income taxes net recoverable - 17,253 Other assets 868,477 742,369 TOTAL ASSETS $ 35,370,056 $ 32,788,357 LIABILITIES: Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 17,645,762 16,398,997 Future policy benefit reserve 36,497 37,723 Unearned premium reserve 4,024,050 3,501,359 Funds held under reinsurance treaties 17,520 15,807 Other net payable to reinsurers 379,524 294,347 Losses in course of payment 198,352 127,971 Senior notes due 6/1/2044 397,254 397,194 Senior notes due 10/1/2050 979,784 979,524 Long term notes due 5/1/2067 223,724 223,674 Borrowings from FHLB 310,000 310,000 Accrued interest on debt and borrowings 9,641 10,460 Unsettled securities payable 124,559 206,693 Income taxes net payable 35,089 - Other liabilities 571,511 558,432 Total liabilities 24,953,267 23,062,181 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred shares, par value: $0.01; 50,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common shares, par value: $0.01; 200,000 shares authorized; (2021) 69,817 and (2020) 69,620 outstanding before treasury shares 698 696 Additional paid-in capital 2,256,390 2,245,301 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of deferred income tax expense (benefit) of $56,797 at 2021 and $80,451 at 2020 357,178 534,899 Treasury shares, at cost; 29,802 shares (2021) and 29,636 shares (2020) (3,662,499 ) (3,622,172 ) Retained earnings 11,465,022 10,567,452 Total shareholders' equity 10,416,789 9,726,176 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 35,370,056 $ 32,788,357

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 (unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 1,021,844 $ 207,492 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Decrease (increase) in premiums receivable (499,647 ) (252,609 ) Decrease (increase) in funds held by reinsureds, net (79,485 ) (23,498 ) Decrease (increase) in reinsurance receivables 15,836 (147,515 ) Decrease (increase) in income taxes 76,452 (25,000 ) Decrease (increase) in prepaid reinsurance premiums (71,566 ) (29,699 ) Increase (decrease) in reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 1,144,620 800,816 Increase (decrease) in future policy benefit reserve (1,226 ) (1,933 ) Increase (decrease) in unearned premiums 500,077 159,744 Increase (decrease) in other net payable to reinsurers 72,850 89,499 Increase (decrease) in losses in course of payment 70,653 147,427 Change in equity adjustments in limited partnerships (377,120 ) 84,066 Distribution of limited partnership income 49,053 40,447 Change in other assets and liabilities, net (211,735 ) (10,313 ) Non-cash compensation expense 22,439 19,175 Amortization of bond premium (accrual of bond discount) 37,928 20,547 Net realized capital (gains) losses (143,011 ) 25,940 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,627,962 1,104,586 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from fixed maturities matured/called - available for sale, at market value 1,897,536 1,261,650 Proceeds from fixed maturities sold - available for sale, at market value 599,737 990,273 Proceeds from equity securities sold, at fair value 474,663 213,185 Distributions from other invested assets 112,398 164,975 Cost of fixed maturities acquired - available for sale, at market value (3,949,973 ) (2,301,701 ) Cost of equity securities acquired, at fair value (360,016 ) (224,086 ) Cost of other invested assets acquired (309,691 ) (343,332 ) Net change in short-term investments 506,285 (439,457 ) Net change in unsettled securities transactions (103,527 ) 49,504 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,132,588 ) (628,989 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Common shares issued during the period for share-based compensation, net of expense (11,349 ) (12,841 ) Purchase of treasury shares (40,328 ) (200,019 ) Dividends paid to shareholders (124,274 ) (125,205 ) Cost of debt repurchase - (10,647 ) Cost of shares withheld on settlements of share-based compensation awards (13,713 ) (14,141 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (189,664 ) (362,853 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (1,016 ) 1,699 Net increase (decrease) in cash 304,694 114,443 Cash, beginning of period 801,651 808,036 Cash, end of period $ 1,106,345 $ 922,479 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Income taxes paid (recovered) $ 34,780 $ 10,895 Interest paid 31,695 14,992

