Hilton Grand Vacations Shareholders Approve Diamond Merger

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) (“HGV” or the “Company”) today announced that its shareholders voted to approve the issuance of its common stock in connection with the proposed acquisition of Diamond Resorts International, Inc. (“Diamond”).

Of the shares voting at the meeting, 95.6% voted in favor of the proposal to issue approximately 34.5 million shares of HGV common stock to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO), funds managed by affiliates of Reverence Capital Partners, and other Diamond stockholders. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur on Aug. 2, 2021, and remains subject to customary closing conditions.

“We are pleased that HGV shareholders overwhelmingly see value in our acquisition of Diamond,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. “This is an important step toward completing this transformational merger, which will accelerate our growth and provide exciting opportunities for our team members, owners and guests.”

HGV and Diamond previously announced the proposed merger on March 10, 2021, pursuant to which they agreed to combine to create the largest upper upscale and luxury timeshare operator, comprised of 710,000 owners and 154 resorts and properties. Until the acquisition is formally closed, both timeshare companies will continue to operate separately.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. The Company also manages and operates two innovative club membership programs: Hilton Grand Vacations Club and The Hilton Club, providing exclusive exchange, leisure travel and reservation services for nearly 330,000 club members. For more information, visit www.hiltongrandvacations.com.

About Diamond Resorts

Diamond Resorts offers destinations, events and experiences to help members make a habit of breaking from the routine. From unforgettable getaways to exclusive concert series to VIP receptions and dinners, members turn to Diamond to recharge, reconnect and remind each other what matters most. Our focus on quality resorts, customer service and flexibility means members can return to a favorite resort, book a cruise to explore new countries or attend a once-in-a-lifetime event with the same level of confidence and anticipation. With access to a world of entertainment and activities, a Diamond membership ensures that people are always looking forward to vacation.

