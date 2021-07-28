BARK Announces Participation in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

The Original BARK Company (“BARK”) (NYSE: BARK), a leading global omni-channel brand for dogs, today announced that the Company will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference, held virtually, on Thursday, August 12, 2021, with a fireside chat presentation at 10:30 AM Eastern Time. Chief Executive Officer, Manish Joneja, and Chief Financial Officer, John Toth, will participate in the fireside chat.

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at investors.bark.co. An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.