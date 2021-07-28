Universal Insurance Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Universal Insurance Holdings (NYSE: UVE) (the “Company”) reported 2021 second quarter diluted EPS of $0.70 on a GAAP basis and $0.65 on a non-GAAP 1 adjusted basis. Quarterly direct premiums written were up 17.0% from the year-ago quarter to $473.6 million, with an annualized return on average equity of 18.7%.

Excludes net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments as well as extraordinary reinstatement premiums and associated commissions (“non-GAAP adjusted EPS”). Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the attached tables.

“We delivered solid second quarter results, highlighted by an 18.7% annualized return on average equity, despite continued social inflation within the state of Florida impacting loss costs,” said Stephen J. Donaghy, Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to address these trends, in part, with primary rate increase filings, which was a driver of our direct written premium growth during the quarter. We expect primary rate increases to be a tailwind over the medium to long term as they earn-in, but are relentlessly focused on performing through the near term pressure on carriers in the Florida property insurance marketplace, and lament about the unfortunate derivative consequence of price increases on consumers.”

Summary Financial Results

($thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change (GAAP comparison) Total revenue $ 279,181 $ 252,704 10.5 % $ 541,938 $ 487,979 11.1 % Income (loss) before income taxes 30,059 27,438 9.6 % 66,410 55,022 20.7 % Income (loss) before income taxes margin 10.8 % 10.9 % (10.0 )bps 12.3 % 11.3 % 1.0 pt Diluted EPS $ 0.70 $ 0.62 12.9 % $ 1.54 $ 1.23 25.2 % Annualized return on average equity (ROE) 18.7 % 15.6 % 3.1 pts 20.7 % 15.5 % 5.2 pts Book value per share, end of period $ 15.37 $ 16.56 (7.2 )% $ 15.37 $ 16.56 (7.2 )% (Non-GAAP comparison)2 Adjusted operating income 28,372 23,416 21.2 % 64,695 58,777 10.1 % Adjusted EPS $ 0.65 $ 0.52 25.0 % $ 1.50 $ 1.32 13.6 % 2 Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the attached tables. Adjusted operating income excludes net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, interest expense, and extraordinary reinstatement premiums and associated commissions. Non-GAAP adjusted EPS excludes net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, as well as extraordinary reinstatement premiums and associated commissions.

Total revenue grew double digits for the quarter driven primarily by rate increases from 2020 earning through the book as policies renew, an increase in policies-in-force when compared to the prior years quarter, and commissions earned on ceded premiums. Total revenue growth was partially offset by the impact of higher reinsurance costs when compared to 2020 and the investment portfolio’s performance. GAAP diluted EPS and non-GAAP adjusted EPS results for the quarter were driven primarily by an improvement in weather events when compared to the prior years quarter, and the benefit of a reduced share count, partially offset by the impact of loss cost trends on prior and current accident years. The Company produced an annualized return on average equity of 18.7%.

Underwriting

($thousands, except policies in force) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Policies in force (as of end of period) 977,251 937,277 4.3 % 977,251 937,277 4.3 % Premiums in force (as of end of period) $ 1,618,576 $ 1,389,703 16.5 % $ 1,618,576 $ 1,389,703 16.5 % Direct premiums written $ 473,627 $ 404,685 17.0 % $ 838,941 $ 739,238 13.5 % Direct premiums earned 392,574 337,639 16.3 % 768,180 663,590 15.8 % Net premiums earned 256,172 226,370 13.2 % 499,477 447,199 11.7 % Expense ratio3 32.0 % 32.6 % (60.0 )bps 32.9 % 32.8 % 10.0 bps Loss & LAE ratio 65.3 % 66.9 % (1.6 )pts 62.3 % 64.0 % (1.7 )pts Combined ratio 97.3 % 99.5 % (2.2 )pts 95.2 % 96.8 % (1.6 )pts 3 Expense ratio excludes interest expense.

Direct premiums written were up 17.0% for the quarter, led by direct premium growth of 19.6% in Florida.

On the expense side, the combined ratio improved 2.2 points for the quarter. The improvement was driven primarily by decreased weather events, partially offset by prior year's reserve development, current year strengthening and higher reinsurance costs impact on the ratio.

The expense ratio decreased 1.0 pointon a direct premiums earned basis due to continued focus on operating efficiencies, which was partially offset by the impact of increased reinsurance costs on the net ratio, resulting in a 60 basis point improvement in the net expense ratio for the quarter.

The net loss and LAE ratio improved 1.6 points for the quarter. Quarterly drivers include: A 7.5 point net improvement related to no weather events being above plan. Adverse prior year’s reserve development of $7.7 million ($0.5 million in 2Q20) resulted in a 2.8 point net increase for the quarter. Net adverse development in the current quarter was driven primarily by continued adjusting and settlement of non-CAT claims on prior accident years. Core losses of $159.5 million for the quarter ($133.9 million in 2Q20) resulted in a 90 basis point increase on a direct premium earned basis, driven by current year strengthening, which was further magnified by the impact of increased reinsurance costs on the net ratio, which led to a 3.1 point increase for the quarter on a net basis.



Services

($thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Commission revenue $ 9,860 $ 7,758 27.1 % $ 18,986 $ 14,773 28.5 % Policy fees 6,575 6,546 0.4 % 11,962 12,086 (1.0 )% Other revenue 1,991 1,812 9.9 % 3,896 4,594 (15.2 )% Total $ 18,426 $ 16,116 14.3 % $ 34,844 $ 31,453 10.8 %

Total services revenue increased 14.3% for the quarter. The increase was primarily driven by commission revenue earned on ceded premiums.

Investments

($thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Net investment income $ 2,858 $ 6,179 (53.7 )% $ 5,844 $ 13,013 (55.1 )% Realized gains (losses) 496 168 195.2 % 1,038 467 122.3 % Unrealized gains (losses) 1,229 3,871 (68.3 )% 735 (4,153 ) NM NM = Not Meaningful

Net investment income decreased 53.7% for the quarter. The decrease is largely attributable to significantly lower yields on the reinvested portfolio following the sale of a majority of securities in the portfolio that were in an unrealized gain position in the third and fourth quarters of 2020.

Capital Deployment

On July 19, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 16 cents per share of common stock, payable on August 9, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 2, 2021.

Guidance

The Company is maintaining its guidance for 2021 (assuming no further extraordinary weather events and no realized or unrealized gains in 2021):

GAAP and Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS in a range of $2.75 - $3.00

Annualized return on average equity in a range of 17.0% - 19.0%

About Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.

Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) is a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. We develop, market, and write insurance products for consumers predominantly in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for our primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management and distribution. We sell insurance products through both our appointed independent agents and through our direct online distribution channels in the United States across 19 states (primarily Florida). Learn more at UniversalInsuranceHoldings.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including adjusted earnings per diluted share, which excludes the impact of the net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments as well as extraordinary reinstatement premiums and associated commissions. Extraordinary reinstatement premiums are not covered by reinstatement premium protection and attach just below the Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund (“FHCF”) reinsurance layer. Adjusted operating income excludes the impact of the net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, as well as interest expense and extraordinary reinstatement premiums and associated commissions. A “non-GAAP financial measure” is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company’s historical or future performance that excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments, so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). UVE management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period. UVE management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze UVE’s business trends and to understand UVE’s performance. UVE’s management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures as guides in long-term planning. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information regarding our key performance indicators, please refer to the section titled “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations – Key Performance Indicators” in our forthcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “will,” “plan,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Such statements may include commentary on plans, products and lines of business, marketing arrangements, reinsurance programs and other business developments and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, including those risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” and “Liquidity and Capital Resources” in our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, and supplemented in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Future results could differ materially from those described, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For further information regarding risk factors that could affect the Company’s operations and future results, refer to the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the most recent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share data) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS: Invested Assets Fixed maturities, at fair value $ 921,800 $ 819,861 Equity securities, at fair value 95,690 84,887 Assets held for sale 7,053 — Investment real estate, net 5,981 15,176 Total invested assets 1,030,524 919,924 Cash and cash equivalents 286,493 167,156 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 6,134 12,715 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 532,308 215,723 Reinsurance recoverable 196,294 160,417 Premiums receivable, net 74,072 66,883 Property and equipment, net 53,023 53,572 Deferred policy acquisition costs 115,971 110,614 Goodwill 2,319 2,319 Other assets 44,397 49,418 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,341,535 $ 1,758,741 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES: Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 278,658 $ 322,465 Unearned premiums 853,896 783,135 Advance premium 68,287 49,562 Reinsurance payable, net 581,818 10,312 Long-term debt 7,721 8,456 Other liabilities 70,313 135,549 Total liabilities 1,860,693 1,309,479 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Cumulative convertible preferred stock ($0.01 par value) 4 — — Common stock ($0.01 par value) 5 470 468 Treasury shares, at cost - 15,695 and 15,680 (225,751 ) (225,506 ) Additional paid-in capital 105,904 103,445 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes (5,571 ) 3,343 Retained earnings 605,790 567,512 Total stockholders' equity 480,842 449,262 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,341,535 $ 1,758,741 Notes: 4 Cumulative convertible preferred stock ($0.01 par value): Authorized - 1,000 shares; Issued - 10 and 10 shares; Outstanding - 10 and 10 shares; Minimum liquidation preference - $9.99 and $9.99 per share. 5 Common stock ($0.01 par value): Authorized - 55,000 shares; Issued - 46,964 and 46,817 shares; Outstanding 31,269 and 31,137 shares.

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUES Net premiums earned $ 256,172 $ 226,370 $ 499,477 $ 447,199 Net investment income 2,858 6,179 5,844 13,013 Net realized gains/(losses) on investments 496 168 1,038 467 Net change in unrealized gains/(losses) of equity securities 1,229 3,871 735 (4,153 ) Commission revenue 9,860 7,758 18,986 14,773 Policy fees 6,575 6,546 11,962 12,086 Other revenue 1,991 1,812 3,896 4,594 Total revenues 279,181 252,704 541,938 487,979 EXPENSES Losses and loss adjustment expenses 167,221 151,345 311,184 286,393 Policy acquisition costs 56,766 48,524 113,224 95,388 Other operating expenses 25,097 25,380 51,062 51,107 Interest expense 38 17 58 69 Total expenses 249,122 225,266 475,528 432,957 Income before income tax expense 30,059 27,438 66,410 55,022 Income tax expense (benefit) 8,118 7,556 18,061 15,073 NET INCOME $ 21,941 $ 19,882 $ 48,349 $ 39,949

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SHARE AND PER SHARE INFORMATION (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 31,240 32,102 31,224 32,347 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 31,310 32,170 31,292 32,440 Shares outstanding, end of period 31,269 31,853 31,269 31,853 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.70 $ 0.62 $ 1.55 $ 1.23 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.70 $ 0.62 $ 1.54 $ 1.23 Cash dividend declared per common share $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 Book value per share, end of period $ 15.37 $ 16.56 $ 15.37 $ 16.56 Annualized return on average equity (ROE) 18.7 % 15.6 % 20.7 % 15.5 %

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (in thousands, except for Policies In Force data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Premiums Direct premiums written - Florida $ 400,370 $ 334,769 $ 707,381 $ 613,280 Direct premiums written - Other States 73,257 69,916 131,560 125,958 Direct premiums written - Total $ 473,627 $ 404,685 $ 838,941 $ 739,238 Direct premiums earned $ 392,574 $ 337,639 $ 768,180 $ 663,590 Net premiums earned $ 256,172 $ 226,370 $ 499,477 $ 447,199 Underwriting Ratios - Net Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio 65.3 % 66.9 % 62.3 % 64.0 % Policy acquisition cost ratio 22.2 % 21.5 % 22.7 % 21.4 % Other operating expense ratio6 9.8 % 11.2 % 10.2 % 11.4 % General and administrative expense ratio6 32.0 % 32.6 % 32.9 % 32.8 % Combined ratio 97.3 % 99.5 % 95.2 % 96.8 % Other Items (Favorable)/Unfavorable prior year's reserve development $ 7,731 $ 478 $ 6,494 $ 4,819 Points on the loss and loss adjustment expense ratio 300 bps 21 bps 130 bps 108 bps 6 Expense ratio excludes interest expense.

As of June 30, 2021 2020 Policies in force Florida 723,390 696,829 Other States 253,861 240,448 Total 977,251 937,277 Premiums in force Florida $ 1,345,532 $ 1,144,326 Other States 273,044 245,377 Total $ 1,618,576 $ 1,389,703 Total Insured Value Florida $ 200,600,028 $ 177,854,339 Other States 112,637,726 99,662,951 Total $ 313,237,754 $ 277,517,290

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Direct Loss

Ratio Ceded Loss

Ratio Net Loss

Ratio Premiums earned $ 392,574 $ 136,402 $ 256,172 Loss and loss adjustment expenses: Core losses $ 159,412 40.6 % $ (78) (0.1) % $ 159,490 62.3 % Weather events7 — — % — — % — — % Prior year’s reserve development 116,890 29.8 % 109,159 80.0 % 7,731 3.0 % Total losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 276,302 70.4 % $ 109,081 80.0 % $ 167,221 65.3 % 7 Includes only current year weather events beyond those expected. Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Direct Loss

Ratio Ceded Loss

Ratio Net Loss

Ratio Premiums earned $ 768,180 $ 268,703 $ 499,477 Loss and loss adjustment expenses: Core losses $ 304,640 39.7 % $ (50) — % $ 304,690 61.0 % Weather events7 — — % — — % — — % Prior year’s reserve development 208,960 27.2 % 202,466 75.3 % 6,494 1.3 % Total losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 513,600 66.9 % $ 202,416 75.3 % $ 311,184 62.3 % 7 Includes only current year weather events beyond those expected.

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except for per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Guidance June 30, June 30, Full Year 2021E 2021 2020 2021 2020 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes $ 30,059 $ 27,438 $ 66,410 $ 55,022 Adjustments: Reinstatement premium, net of commissions8 — — — — Net unrealized (gains)/losses on equity securities (1,229 ) (3,871 ) (735 ) 4,153 Net realized (gains)/losses on investments (496 ) (168 ) (1,038 ) (467 ) Interest Expense 38 17 58 69 Total Adjustments (1,687 ) (4,022 ) (1,715 ) 3,755 Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income $ 28,372 $ 23,416 $ 64,695 $ 58,777 GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.70 $ 0.62 $ 1.54 $ 1.23 $ 2.75 - 3.00 Adjustments: Reinstatement premium, net of commissions8 — — — — — Net unrealized (gains)/losses on equity securities (0.04 ) (0.12 ) (0.02 ) 0.12 — Net realized (gains)/losses on investments (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) (0.01 ) — Total Pre-Tax Adjustments (0.06 ) (0.13 ) (0.05 ) 0.11 — Income Tax on Above Adjustments 0.01 0.03 0.01 (0.02 ) — Total Adjustments (0.05 ) (0.10 ) (0.04 ) 0.09 — Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS $ 0.65 $ 0.52 $ 1.50 $ 1.32 $ 2.75 - 3.00 8 Includes extraordinary reinstatement premiums not covered by reinstatement premium protection and related commissions.

