Guild Holdings Company Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Details

Management will host a webcast and conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Aug. 11, 2021 to discuss the financial second quarter ended June 30, 2021. To access the live webcast please log onto Guild Holdings Investor Relations website at: https://ir.guildmortgage.com/ .

Guild Holdings Company (NYSE: GHLD), a growth-oriented mortgage company that employs a relationship-based loan sourcing strategy to execute on its mission of delivering the promise of homeownership, today announced that it will release results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the market close on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

The conference call can be accessed by using the following dial-in information:

1-855-327-6837 (Domestic)

1-631-891-4304 (International)

A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website after the live call through Aug. 25, 2021. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (Domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The replay pin number is 10015729. The replay can also be accessed at https://ir.guildmortgage.com/.

About Guild Holdings Company

Guild is a growth-oriented mortgage company that employs a relationship-based loan sourcing strategy to execute on its mission of delivering the promise of homeownership in neighborhoods and communities across the United States. Guild was established in 1960 and has expanded its retail origination operation to now serve homebuyers in 32 states.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005995/en/