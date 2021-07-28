checkAd

Absolute Software to Present at Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference and Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

Absolute Software (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST), a leader in next generation Endpoint Resilience solutions, today announced the company will be presenting at the Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on August 11, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. Eastern time. The company will also participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on August 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time.

A live webcast and replay of both events will be available via the Absolute Investor Relations website.

About Absolute Software
 Absolute Software is a leader in next generation Endpoint Resilience solutions, delivering a unique security platform that unites the power of self-healing devices, applications, and network connectivity. Absolute is the only endpoint security provider embedded in more than half a billion devices that offers a permanent digital connection to see, manage, secure, and automatically heal every device, and provides deep insights into the health of devices, applications, and network connections. We empower customers with the critical capabilities required in a zero-trust world — enabling them to achieve a secure employee experience, a more effective IT department and a more secure organization in the work from anywhere era.

2021 Absolute Software Corporation. All rights reserved. ABSOLUTE and the ABSOLUTE logo are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of Absolute or their respective owners. The absence of the symbols and in proximity to each trademark, or at all, herein is not a disclaimer of ownership of the related trademark.

