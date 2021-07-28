Absolute Software to Present at Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference and Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

Absolute Software (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST), a leader in next generation Endpoint Resilience solutions, today announced the company will be presenting at the Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on August 11, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. Eastern time. The company will also participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 41 st Annual Growth Conference on August 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time.

