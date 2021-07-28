checkAd

RMG Acquisition Corporation II and ReNew Power Announce Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement and the August 16, 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting to Approve Business Combination

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 22:26  |  31   |   |   

RMG Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ: RMGB) (“RMG II”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that RMG II’s definitive proxy statement (“Proxy Statement”) relating to the previously announced business combination with ReNew Power Private Limited (“ReNew Power”), India’s leading renewable energy company, has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on July 28, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728006024/en/

RMG II is preparing to commence mailing of the Proxy Statement and a notice and voting instruction form, or a proxy card, relating to the extraordinary general meeting of the RMG II shareholders (the “Extraordinary General Meeting”) to RMG II shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 20, 2021, who will be entitled to attend and participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting.

The Extraordinary General Meeting to approve the pending business combination and related matters is scheduled to be held on August 16, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Extraordinary General Meeting will be conducted virtually, and can be accessed via live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/rmgii/2021. If the proposals at the Extraordinary General Meeting are approved, the parties anticipate that the business combination will close and the trading of the combined entity will commence on Nasdaq shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction or waiver, as applicable, of all other closing conditions.

The RMG II Board of Directors believes the proposed business combination is in the best interests of RMG II and its shareholders, and recommends that RMGB shareholders vote “FOR” the adoption of the Business Combination Agreement, dated as of February 24, 2021 and amended on May 17, 2021, by and among RMG II, ReNew Energy Global plc (“ReNew Global”),ReNew Power and certain other parties, as well as all other proposals included in RMG II’s Proxy Statement.

Every shareholder’s vote is important, regardless of the number of shares held. Accordingly, RMG II requests that each shareholder complete, sign, date and return a proxy card (online or by mail) as soon as possible and, if mailed, should be received by no later than 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 12, 2021, to ensure that the shareholder’s shares will be represented at the Extraordinary General Meeting. Shareholders that hold shares in “street name” (i.e. those shareholders whose shares are held of record by a broker, bank or other nominee) should contact their broker, bank or nominee to provide instructions on how to vote their shares and ensure that their shares are voted.

Seite 1 von 4
RMG Acquisition II Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RMG Acquisition Corporation II and ReNew Power Announce Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement and the August 16, 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting to Approve Business Combination RMG Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ: RMGB) (“RMG II”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that RMG II’s definitive proxy statement (“Proxy Statement”) relating to the previously announced business combination …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Teva Generic Medicines Saved the United States $28.8 Billion in 2020, and a Total of $43.1 Billion ...
Teva Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
AKKA and Modis Unite to Build a Global Smart Industry Leader
A Letter From CEO Bobby Kotick to All Employees
OTLY ALERT: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Oatly Group ...
MEDALLIA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Medallia, ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste