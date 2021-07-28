RMG Acquisition Corporation II and ReNew Power Announce Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement and the August 16, 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting to Approve Business Combination

RMG II is preparing to commence mailing of the Proxy Statement and a notice and voting instruction form, or a proxy card, relating to the extraordinary general meeting of the RMG II shareholders (the “Extraordinary General Meeting”) to RMG II shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 20, 2021, who will be entitled to attend and participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting.

The Extraordinary General Meeting to approve the pending business combination and related matters is scheduled to be held on August 16, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Extraordinary General Meeting will be conducted virtually, and can be accessed via live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/rmgii/2021. If the proposals at the Extraordinary General Meeting are approved, the parties anticipate that the business combination will close and the trading of the combined entity will commence on Nasdaq shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction or waiver, as applicable, of all other closing conditions.

The RMG II Board of Directors believes the proposed business combination is in the best interests of RMG II and its shareholders, and recommends that RMGB shareholders vote “FOR” the adoption of the Business Combination Agreement, dated as of February 24, 2021 and amended on May 17, 2021, by and among RMG II, ReNew Energy Global plc (“ReNew Global”),ReNew Power and certain other parties, as well as all other proposals included in RMG II’s Proxy Statement.

Every shareholder’s vote is important, regardless of the number of shares held. Accordingly, RMG II requests that each shareholder complete, sign, date and return a proxy card (online or by mail) as soon as possible and, if mailed, should be received by no later than 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 12, 2021, to ensure that the shareholder’s shares will be represented at the Extraordinary General Meeting. Shareholders that hold shares in “street name” (i.e. those shareholders whose shares are held of record by a broker, bank or other nominee) should contact their broker, bank or nominee to provide instructions on how to vote their shares and ensure that their shares are voted.