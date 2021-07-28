checkAd

Orthofix Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call for August 6, 2021

28.07.2021, 22:30   

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a global medical device company with a spine and orthopedics focus, today announced that it plans to release financial results for the second quarter 2021 before market open on Friday, August 6, 2021. Jon Serbousek, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Doug Rice, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast to review the Company’s results at 8:30 a.m. ET the same day.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (833) 670-0709 in the U.S. and (343) 761-2533 outside the U.S., and referencing the conference ID 4363197. A replay of the call will be available for three weeks by dialing (800) 585-8367 in the U.S. or (416) 621-4642 outside the U.S., and entering the conference ID 4363197. A webcast of the conference call may be accessed at ir.Orthofix.com.

About Orthofix:

Orthofix Medical Inc. is a global medical device company with a spine and orthopedics focus. The Company’s mission is to deliver innovative, quality-driven solutions while partnering with health care professionals to improve patient mobility. Headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, Orthofix’s spine and orthopedics products are distributed in more than 60 countries via the Company's sales representatives and distributors. For more information, please visit www.orthofix.com.

