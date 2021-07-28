checkAd

Humana Ranks #1 for Customer Satisfaction for Mail Order for Four Consecutive Years in J.D. Power U.S. Pharmacy Study

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 22:30  |  21   |   |   

Humana Pharmacy, a division of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), received the highest ranking in Mail Order Pharmacy customer satisfaction for the fourth year in a row in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Pharmacy Study.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005199/en/

Humana Ranks #1 for Customer Satisfaction for Mail Order for Four Consecutive Years in J.D. Power U.S. Pharmacy Study (Photo: Business Wire)

Humana Ranks #1 for Customer Satisfaction for Mail Order for Four Consecutive Years in J.D. Power U.S. Pharmacy Study (Photo: Business Wire)

With a score of 906 out of 1,000, Humana ranked first in all four of the study’s Mail Order Pharmacy categories: prescription ordering and filling process, cost competitiveness, prescription delivery, and customer service experience.

“We are grateful to again receive this prestigious honor and to be recognized as #1 year-after-year since 2018. Much of our success can be attributed to Humana’s integrated care strategy, which focuses on improving quality of care and achieving better health outcomes,” said Scott Greenwell, President, Humana Pharmacy Solutions. “Humana Pharmacy takes pride in providing a hassle and worry-free experience as we bring the pharmacy to our customers, shipping medications both safely and on-time. We are always looking for ways to improve our customers’ pharmacy experience. We recently added an autofill program to help make it easier to refill their prescriptions, and we also offer a 90-day supply of medications at one time.”

Greenwell said, “From therapy regimens to questions about quality of life, our experienced pharmacists and support staff are a 24/7 resource to our customers. Not only do our pharmacists dispense medications and monitor treatments, they offer real-time solutions to side effects and have the expertise in both chronic and complex conditions to help customers achieve their best health.”

For more information about Humana Pharmacy, visit www.HumanaPharmacy.com. For more information about J.D. Power and the award, visit www.jdpower.com/awards.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience with the goal of making health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information.

Humana Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Humana Ranks #1 for Customer Satisfaction for Mail Order for Four Consecutive Years in J.D. Power U.S. Pharmacy Study Humana Pharmacy, a division of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), received the highest ranking in Mail Order Pharmacy customer satisfaction for the fourth year in a row in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Pharmacy Study. This press release features multimedia. View …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Teva Generic Medicines Saved the United States $28.8 Billion in 2020, and a Total of $43.1 Billion ...
Teva Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
AKKA and Modis Unite to Build a Global Smart Industry Leader
A Letter From CEO Bobby Kotick to All Employees
OTLY ALERT: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Oatly Group ...
MEDALLIA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Medallia, ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:30 UhrHumana Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results; Maintains Full Year 2021 Adjusted EPS Financial Guidance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21Louisville Nonprofits Receive $1.7 Million through The Humana Foundation’s Community Partners Program
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Humana Hiring up to 200 Virtual, Seasonal Positions in San Antonio
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Montefiore Health System and Humana Sign Multi-Year Agreement Offering In-Network Coverage for Medicare Advantage Members
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Humana Hiring up to 200 Seasonal Positions in Louisville
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21Humana Ranked No. 1 Among Health Insurers for Customer Experience
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21Signify Health and Humana Team Up with the Alamo Area Community Network to Address the Social Care Needs of Humana Medicare Advantage Members in San Antonio
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten