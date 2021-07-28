Humana Pharmacy, a division of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), received the highest ranking in Mail Order Pharmacy customer satisfaction for the fourth year in a row in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Pharmacy Study.

Humana Ranks #1 for Customer Satisfaction for Mail Order for Four Consecutive Years in J.D. Power U.S. Pharmacy Study (Photo: Business Wire)

With a score of 906 out of 1,000, Humana ranked first in all four of the study’s Mail Order Pharmacy categories: prescription ordering and filling process, cost competitiveness, prescription delivery, and customer service experience.

“We are grateful to again receive this prestigious honor and to be recognized as #1 year-after-year since 2018. Much of our success can be attributed to Humana’s integrated care strategy, which focuses on improving quality of care and achieving better health outcomes,” said Scott Greenwell, President, Humana Pharmacy Solutions. “Humana Pharmacy takes pride in providing a hassle and worry-free experience as we bring the pharmacy to our customers, shipping medications both safely and on-time. We are always looking for ways to improve our customers’ pharmacy experience. We recently added an autofill program to help make it easier to refill their prescriptions, and we also offer a 90-day supply of medications at one time.”

Greenwell said, “From therapy regimens to questions about quality of life, our experienced pharmacists and support staff are a 24/7 resource to our customers. Not only do our pharmacists dispense medications and monitor treatments, they offer real-time solutions to side effects and have the expertise in both chronic and complex conditions to help customers achieve their best health.”

For more information about Humana Pharmacy, visit www.HumanaPharmacy.com. For more information about J.D. Power and the award, visit www.jdpower.com/awards.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005199/en/