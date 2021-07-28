DiaMedica Therapeutics to Participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological disorders and kidney diseases, today announced that the Rick Pauls, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be available for one-on-one meetings and will participate in a fireside chat at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 10:00 am ET. Mr. Pauls looks forward to meeting investors to discuss DiaMedica’s clinical development programs and business strategy.

If you are interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting or listening to the live event, please contact your BTIG conference representative.