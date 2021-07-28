Uniti Group Inc. to Present at the Cowen 7th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its President, Chief Executive Officer, Kenny Gunderman, and Senior Vice President, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Paul Bullington, are scheduled to participate at the Cowen 7th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit. The presentation is scheduled for 9:30 AM MT / 11:30 AM ET on August 10, 2021 in Boulder, CO.



You may access a live webcast of the event on Uniti’s website at www.uniti.com under the Investors tab. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time on Uniti’s website following the presentation.