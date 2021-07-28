Northeast Bank Reports Fourth Quarter Results, Record Annual Earnings and Declares Dividend

PORTLAND, Maine, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based full-service bank, today reported net income of $21.4 million, or $2.54 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to net income of $11.2 million, or $1.33 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Net income for the year ended June 30, 2021 was $71.5 million, or $8.55 per diluted common share, compared to $22.7 million, or $2.53 per diluted common share, for the year ended June 30, 2020. Net income for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2021 included $12.6 million and $46.7 million, respectively, of net gains on the sale of U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans sold during the quarter and year ended June 30, 2021, which had an after-tax earnings per diluted common share impact of $1.06 and $3.95, respectively.

“We closed our fiscal year with another strong quarter,” said Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer. “For the fourth fiscal quarter, we originated $563.0 million of Round 2 PPP loans, sold $671.4 million to The Loan Source, Inc., and generated $12.6 million of net gains. For the year ended June 30, 2021, we originated $2.84 billion of PPP loans to over 30,000 borrowers with 287,000 associated jobs. Additionally, in the fourth quarter, we generated $6.7 million of correspondent fee income under the arrangement with Loan Source and ACAP SME, LLC. As correspondent, we facilitated for Loan Source purchases of $4.4 billion of PPP loans during the quarter and cumulative purchases of $11.2 billion through June 30, 2021. Our national lending business remained strong, with originated and purchased loans of $147.8 million during the quarter and $478.4 million for the year, representing 11.5% annual growth.” Mr. Wayne continued, “As a result, we are reporting earnings of $2.54 per diluted common share, a return on average equity of 38.0%, a return on average assets of 4.6%, and an efficiency ratio of 25.0% for the quarter.”

As of June 30, 2021, total assets were $2.17 billion, an increase of $916.8 million, or 72.9%, from total assets of $1.26 billion as of June 30, 2020.

1. Cash and short-term investments increased by $866.8 million, or 603.4%, primarily due to the timing of a large deposit account related to PPP payoff collections and purchases that is subject to significant fluctuation given the PPP activity during the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Cash and short-term investments may fluctuate significantly and remain at an elevated level while PPP collections, including forgiveness amounts, continue, depending on the timing of receipts and remittances of cash amounts. 2. The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio for the three months and year ended June 30, 2021:

Loan Portfolio Changes Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2021

Balance March 31, 2021

Balance Change ($) Change (%) (Dollars in thousands) National Lending Purchased $ 429,054 $ 433,497 $ (4,443) (1.02%) National Lending Originated 523,535 473,930 49,605 10.47% SBA National 39,549 42,707 (3,158) (7.39%) Community Banking 48,486 52,674 (4,188) (7.95%) Total $ 1,040,624 $ 1,002,808 $ 37,816 3.77% Year Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2021

Balance June 30, 2020

Balance Change ($) Change (%) (Dollars in thousands) National Lending Purchased $ 429,054 $ 386,624 $ 42,430 10.97% National Lending Originated 523,535 467,612 55,923 11.96% SBA National 39,549 47,095 (7,546) (16.02%) Community Banking 48,486 70,271 (21,785) (31.00%) Total $ 1,040,624 $ 971,602 $ 69,022 7.10%

Loans generated by the Bank's National Lending Division for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 totaled $147.8 million, which consisted of $33.8 million of purchased loans, at an average price of 95.1% of unpaid principal balance, and $114.0 million of originated loans.

Additionally, the Bank originated $563.0 million of loans in connection with the PPP and sold $671.4 million of PPP loans during the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Bank recorded a net gain of $12.6 million from the sale of PPP loans, primarily resulting from the recognition of net deferred origination fees upon the sale of the loans.

An overview of the Bank’s National Lending Division portfolio follows:

National Lending Portfolio Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total (Dollars in thousands) Loans purchased or originated during the period: Unpaid principal balance $ 35,456 $ 114,020 $ 149,476 $ 14,611 $ 33,612 $ 48,223 Net investment basis 33,732 114,020 147,752 12,744 33,612 46,356 Loan returns during the period: Yield 8.99 % 6.58 % 7.68 % 9.89 % 7.13 % 8.34 % Total Return on Purchased Loans (1) 8.99 % 6.58 % 7.68 % 9.89 % 7.13 % 8.34 % Years Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total (Dollars in thousands) Loans purchased or originated during the period: Unpaid principal balance $ 181,591 $ 308,862 $ 490,453 $ 182,588 $ 221,484 $ 404,072 Net investment basis 169,489 308,862 478,351 171,262 221,484 392,746 Loan returns during the period: Yield 8.91 % 6.93 % 7.84 % 9.86 % 7.43 % 8.47 % Total Return on Purchased Loans (1) 8.91 % 6.93 % 7.84 % 9.97 % 7.43 % 8.51 % Total loans as of period end: Unpaid principal balance $ 466,059 $ 523,535 $ 989,594 $ 421,659 $ 467,612 $ 889,271 Net investment basis 429,054 523,535 952,589 386,624 467,612 854,236

(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on asset sales, gains on real estate owned and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.”

3. Deposits increased by $850.1 million, or 84.0%, from June 30, 2020. The increase was attributable to increases in demand deposits of $877.7 million, or 926.4%, and savings and interest checking accounts of $187.2 million, or 135.9%, partially offset by a decrease in time deposits of $199.6 million, or 41.8%, due to intentional runoff. The increase in demand deposits was primarily due to the timing of a large deposit account related to PPP collections and payoffs that is subject to significant fluctuation given the PPP forgiveness activity during the quarter ended June 30, 2021. 4. Shareholders’ equity increased by $67.7 million, or 41.1%, from June 30, 2020, primarily due to net income of $71.5 million. Shareholders’ equity also increased by $965 thousand as a result of stock options exercised, which resulted in 153 thousand shares of common stock issued, and increased by $978 thousand due to stock-based compensation. Partially offsetting these increases was the repurchase of 194,317 shares of common stock at a weighted average price per share of $29.56, which resulted in a $5.7 million decrease in shareholders’ equity.

Net income increased by $10.2 million to $21.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to net income of $11.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

1. Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses increased by $718 thousand to $18.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $17.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to the following:

A decrease in deposit interest expense of $2.4 million, due to lower interest rates and lower average balances in interest-bearing deposits; partially offset by,

A decrease in PPP loan interest income of $677 thousand, due to lower average balances;

A decrease in interest income earned on the National Lending Division’s originated portfolio of $509 thousand, due to lower rates earned, partially offset by higher average balances; and

A decrease of $390 thousand in interest income earned on the Community Bank portfolio, due to lower average balances and average rates earned.

The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:

Interest Income and Yield on Loans Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Average Interest Average Interest Balance (1) Income Yield Balance (1) Income Yield (Dollars in thousands) Community Banking $ 49,003 $ 585 4.79 % $ 74,059 $ 975 5.30 % SBA National 41,331 606 5.88 % 48,191 642 5.36 % National Lending: Originated 501,646 8,229 6.58 % 492,612 8,738 7.13 % Purchased 424,102 9,507 8.99 % 386,212 9,495 9.89 % Total National Lending 925,748 17,736 7.68 % 878,824 18,233 8.34 % Total excluding SBA PPP $ 1,016,082 $ 18,927 7.47 % $ 1,001,074 $ 19,850 8.17 % SBA PPP $ 172,787 $ 884 2.05 % $ 223,804 $ 1,561 2.81 % Total including SBA PPP $ 1,188,869 $ 19,811 6.68 % $ 1,224,878 $ 21,411 7.03 %







Year Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Average Interest Average Interest Balance (1) Income Yield Balance (1) Income Yield (Dollars in thousands) Community Banking $ 56,711 $ 2,746 4.84% $ 82,472 $ 4,470 5.42% SBA National 45,764 2,442 5.33% 55,511 4,066 7.32% National Lending: Originated 469,632 32,560 6.93% 479,054 35,572 7.43% Purchased 400,141 35,649 8.91% 356,958 35,201 9.86% Total National Lending 869,773 68,209 7.84% 836,012 70,773 8.47% Total excluding SBA PPP $ 972,248 $ 73,396 7.55% $ 973,995 $ 59,459 8.20% SBA PPP $ 166,230 $ 3,522 2.12% $ 55,649 $ 1,561 2.81% Total including SBA PPP $ 1,138,478 $ 76,918 6.76% $ 1,029,644 $ 80,870 7.85%

(1) Includes loans held for sale.

The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” When compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020, transactional income decreased by $166 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, while regularly scheduled interest and accretion increased by $178 thousand due to the increase in average balances, partially offset by lower rates earned. The total return on purchased loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was 9.0%, a decrease from 9.9% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:

Total Return on Purchased Loans Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Income Return (1) Income Return (1) (Dollars in thousands) Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 7,070 6.69 % $ 6,892 7.18 % Transactional income: Accelerated accretion and loan fees 2,437 2.30 % 2,603 2.71 % Total transactional income 2,437 2.30 % 2,603 2.71 % Total $ 9,507 8.99 % $ 9,495 9.89 % Year Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Income Return (1) Income Return (1) (Dollars in thousands) Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 27,536 6.88 % $ 26,202 7.34 % Transactional income: Gain on real estate owned - 0.00 % 395 0.11 % Accelerated accretion and loan fees 8,113 2.03 % 8,999 2.52 % Total transactional income 8,113 2.03 % 9,394 2.63 % Total $ 35,649 8.91 % $ 35,596 9.97 %

(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on asset sales and gains on real estate owned recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries in the quarter. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.

2. Provision for loan losses decreased by $2.8 million to a credit of $1.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, from a $905 thousand provision in the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in the provision for loan losses reflects decreases in certain qualitative factors during the current quarter as a result of continued improvements from the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily in the SBA loan portfolio, partially offset by an increase in loan balances during the quarter. 3. Noninterest income increased by $9.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020, principally due to the following:

An increase in gain on sale of PPP loans of $2.9 million, due to the sale of PPP loans with a total principal balance of $671.4 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as compared to the sale of PPP loans with a total balance of $457.6 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which resulted in a net gain based on the recognition of net deferred fees; and

An increase in correspondent fee income of $6.6 million from the recognition of correspondent fees and net servicing income as a result of the correspondent arrangement entered into with The Loan Source, Inc. (“Loan Source”) during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Under the correspondent arrangement, the Bank earns a correspondent fee when Loan Source purchases PPP loans and the Bank subsequently shares in net servicing income on such purchased PPP loans. Correspondent income for the quarter is comprised of the following components:

Income Earned (In thousands) Correspondent Fee $ 1,080 Amortization of Purchased Accrued Interest 972 Earned Net Servicing Interest 4,602 Total $ 6,654

A summary of PPP loans purchased by Loan Source and related amounts that the Bank will earn over the expected life of the loans is as follows:

Quarter PPP Loans Purchased by Loan Source(3) Correspondent Fee Purchased Accrued Interest(1) Total(2) (In thousands) Q4 FY 2020 $ 1,272,900 $ 2,891 $ 688 $ 3,579 Q1 FY 2021 2,112,100 5,348 2,804 8,152 Q2 FY 2021 1,333,500 495 3,766 4,261 Q3 FY 2021 2,141,900 - 598 598 Q4 FY 2021 4,371,000 171 3,452 3,623 Total $ 11,231,400 $ 8,905 $ 11,308 $ 20,213 Less amounts recognized in Q4 FY 21 (1,080) (972) (2,052) Less amounts recognized in previous quarters (3,001) (1,813) (4,814) Amount remaining to be recognized $ 4,824 $ 8,523 $ 13,347





(1) - Northeast Bank's share (2) - Expected to be recognized into income over life of loans (3) - Loan Source’s ending PPP loan balance was $8.39 billion as of June 30, 2021

In addition to these increases:

A decrease in loss on assets held for sale of $337 thousand due to the fair value adjustment for PPP loans held for sale at June 30, 2020, as compared to no PPP loans held for sale at June 30, 2021.



4. Noninterest expense decreased by $741 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to the following:

A decrease in salaries expense of $1.7 million, primarily due to a decrease of $1.4 million in incentive compensation due to the annual bonus true-up being recorded during the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and an increase of $733 thousand in deferred salaries contra-expense related to higher PPP originations, partially offset by an increase of $310 thousand in regular compensation, due to salary increases; partially offset by,

An increase in loan expense of $648 thousand, primarily due to $522 thousand in correspondent expenses associated with the Loan Source correspondent arrangement and increased collection legal expenses;

An increase in other noninterest expense of $158 thousand, primarily due to the quarterly valuation of the SBA servicing asset, which resulted in a $93 thousand recovery during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to a $190 thousand recovery during the quarter ended June 30, 2020; and

An increase in marketing expense of $154 thousand, due to increased website advertising and general production in connection with National Lending Division and deposit initiatives.

5. Income tax expense increased by $4.0 million to $8.9 million, or an effective tax rate of 29.4%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $4.9 million, or an effective tax rate of 30.4%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase in income tax expense is due to the increase in pre-tax income. The decrease in the effective tax rate from June 30, 2020 is primarily due to a smaller year-end true-up adjustment related to state tax apportionment in the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

As of June 30, 2021, nonperforming assets totaled $20.4 million, or 0.94% of total assets, compared to $24.4 million, or 1.94% of total assets, as of June 30, 2020. As of June 30, 2021, past due loans totaled $11.3 million, or 1.08% of total loans, compared to past due loans totaling $16.4 million, or 1.69% of total loans, as of June 30, 2020.



As of June 30, 2021, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 13.6%, compared to 13.4% at June 30, 2020, and the Total capital ratio was 24.3% at June 30, 2021, compared to 19.6% at June 30, 2020. Capital ratios were affected by earnings during the year ended June 30, 2021.

NORTHEAST BANK BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 2,850 $ 2,795 Short-term investments 1,007,641 140,862 Total cash and cash equivalents 1,010,491 143,657 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 59,737 64,918 Equity securities, at fair value 7,230 7,239 Total investment securities 66,967 72,157 Residential real estate loans held for sale - 601 SBA loans held for sale - 28,852 Total loans held for sale - 29,453 Loans: Commercial real estate 725,287 679,537 Commercial and industrial 257,604 212,769 Residential real estate 56,591 77,722 Consumer 1,142 1,574 Total loans 1,040,624 971,602 Less: Allowance for loan losses 7,313 9,178 Loans, net 1,033,311 962,424 Premises and equipment, net 11,271 9,670 Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net 1,639 3,274 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,209 1,390 Loan servicing rights, net 2,061 2,113 Bank-owned life insurance 17,498 17,074 Other assets 29,955 16,423 Total assets $ 2,174,402 $ 1,257,635 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Demand $ 972,495 $ 94,749 Savings and interest checking 325,062 137,824 Money market 287,033 302,343 Time 277,840 477,436 Total deposits 1,862,430 1,012,352 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 15,000 15,000 Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility advances - 12,440 Subordinated debt 15,050 14,940 Lease liability 6,061 4,496 Other liabilities 43,470 33,668 Total liabilities 1,942,011 1,092,896 Commitments and contingencies - - Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and 2020 - - Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 8,150,480 and 8,153,841 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively 8,151 8,154 Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; zero and 44,783 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively - 45 Additional paid-in capital 64,420 68,302 Retained earnings 161,132 89,960 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,312) (1,722) Total shareholders' equity 232,391 164,739 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,174,402 $ 1,257,635





NORTHEAST BANK STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Year Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 19,811 $ 21,411 $ 76,918 $ 80,870 Interest on available-for-sale securities 113 375 754 1,695 Other interest and dividend income 201 59 453 1,119 Total interest and dividend income 20,125 21,845 78,125 83,684



Interest expense: Deposits 1,477 3,858 8,867 16,583 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 139 120 535 689 Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility 98 174 400 174 Subordinated debt 282 282 1,126 1,126 Obligation under capital lease agreements 27 27 111 125 Total interest expense 2,023 4,461 11,039 18,697 Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses 18,102 17,384 67,086 64,987 Provision (credit) for loan losses (1,926 ) 905 (1,396 ) 4,500 Net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses 20,028 16,479 68,482 60,487



Noninterest income: Fees for other services to customers 441 477 1,869 1,619 Gain on sales of PPP loans 12,577 9,702 46,701 9,702 Gain on sales of SBA loans - - - 793 Gain on sales of residential loans held for sale 1 37 107 600 Net unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities 10 46 (104 ) 148 Loss on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral and premises and equipment, net (129 ) (263 ) (473 ) (15 ) Correspondent fee income 6,654 20 23,452 20 Bank-owned life insurance income 106 108 424 566 Loss on assets held for sale - (337 ) - (337 ) Other noninterest income (loss) (10 ) 22 57 88 Total noninterest income 19,650 9,812 72,033 13,184



Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,994 6,704 22,430 24,976 Occupancy and equipment expense 912 922 3,825 3,588 Professional fees 525 608 1,930 1,783 Data processing fees 1,076 974 4,468 3,954 Marketing expense 252 98 542 337 Loan acquisition and collection expense 899 251 3,267 2,059 FDIC insurance premiums (credits) 109 - 283 (15 ) Intangible asset amortization - 109 - 434 Other noninterest expense 660 502 2,681 3,277 Total noninterest expense 9,427 10,168 39,426 40,393 Income before income tax expense 30,251 16,123 101,089 33,278 Income tax expense 8,881 4,904 29,586 10,541 Net income $ 21,370 $ 11,219 $ 71,503 $ 22,737 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 8,318,689 8,337,088 8,275,577 8,859,037 Diluted 8,397,897 8,405,665 8,360,355 8,991,428



Earnings per common share: Basic $ 2.57 $ 1.35 $ 8.64 $ 2.57 Diluted 2.54 1.33 8.55 2.53



Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.04 $ 0.04





NORTHEAST BANK AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investment securities $ 67,423 $ 113 0.67 % $ 73,100 $ 375 2.06 % Loans (1) (2) (3) 1,188,869 19,811 6.68 % 1,224,878 21,411 7.03 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,825 9 1.98 % 3,194 29 3.65 % Short-term investments (4) 561,813 192 0.14 % 126,499 30 0.10 % Total interest-earning assets 1,819,930 20,125 4.44 % 1,428,001 21,845 6.15 % Cash and due from banks 2,805 3,426 Other non-interest earning assets 60,923 37,222 Total assets $ 1,883,658 $ 1,468,649 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW accounts $ 238,462 $ 167 0.28 % $ 89,194 $ 124 0.56 % Money market accounts 311,753 258 0.33 % 290,643 828 1.15 % Savings accounts 46,087 19 0.17 % 35,367 14 0.16 % Time deposits 289,705 1,033 1.43 % 518,094 2,892 2.25 % Total interest-bearing deposits 886,007 1,477 0.67 % 933,298 3,858 1.66 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 27,348 139 2.04 % 49,615 120 0.97 % PPPLF advances 115,571 98 0.34 % 202,285 174 0.35 % Subordinated debt 15,035 282 7.52 % 14,925 282 7.60 % Capital lease obligations 6,202 27 1.75 % 4,616 27 2.35 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,050,163 2,023 0.77 % 1,204,739 4,461 1.49 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits and escrow accounts 573,724 95,062 Other liabilities 34,034 10,197 Total liabilities 1,657,921 1,309,998 Shareholders' equity 225,737 158,651 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,883,658 $ 1,468,649 Net interest income $ 18,102 $ 17,384 Interest rate spread 3.67 % 4.66 % Net interest margin (5) 3.99 % 4.90 % Cost of funds (6) 0.51

%

1.38 % (1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate. (2) Includes loans held for sale. (3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income. (4) Short-term investments include Federal Reserve Bank and FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.

(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets. (6) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.





NORTHEAST BANK AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Year Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investment securities $ 69,762 $ 754 1.08 % $ 78,656 $ 1,695 2.15 % Loans (1) (2) (3) 1,138,478 76,918 6.76 % 1,029,644 80,870 7.85 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,750 61 3.49 % 2,204 94 4.26 % Short-term investments (4) 314,405 392 0.12 % 94,586 1,025 1.08 % Total interest-earning assets 1,524,395 78,125 5.12 % 1,205,090 83,684 6.94 % Cash and due from banks 2,728 2,971 Other non-interest earning assets 50,909 38,363 Total assets $ 1,578,032 $ 1,246,424 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW accounts $ 167,505 $ 495 0.30 % $ 75,984 $ 364 0.48 % Money market accounts 312,537 1,517 0.49 % 276,264 4,096 1.48 % Savings accounts 39,844 57 0.14 % 34,517 57 0.17 % Time deposits 424,894 6,798 1.60 % 496,531 12,066 2.43 % Total interest-bearing deposits 944,780 8,867 0.94 % 883,296 16,583 1.88 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 24,072 535 2.22 % 34,918 689 1.97 % PPPLF advances 114,341 400 0.35 % 50,295 174 0.35 % Subordinated debt 14,995 1,126 7.51 % 14,883 1,126 7.57 % Capital lease obligations 5,895 111 1.88 % 5,169 125 2.42 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,104,083 11,039 1.00 % 988,561 18,697 1.89 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits and escrow accounts 261,322 88,805 Other liabilities 21,643 9,097 Total liabilities 1,387,048 1,085,463 Shareholders' equity 190,984 159,961 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,578,032 $ 1,246,424 Net interest income $ 67,086 $ 64,987 Interest rate spread 4.12 % 5.05 % Net interest margin (5) 4.40 % 5.39 % Cost of funds (6) 0.81 % 1.74 % (1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate. (2) Includes loans held for sale. (3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income. (4) Short-term investments include Federal Reserve Bank and FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits. (5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.

(6) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.





NORTHEAST BANK SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Net interest income $ 18,102 $ 18,603 $ 15,388 $ 14,993 $ 17,384 Provision (credit) for loan losses (1,926 ) (211 ) 365 377 905 Noninterest income 19,650 39,469 6,497 6,416 9,812 Noninterest expense 9,427 9,636 10,428 9,933 10,168 Net income 21,370 34,162 8,176 7,794 11,219 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 8,318,689 8,344,797 8,244,068 8,196,828 8,337,088 Diluted 8,397,897 8,421,247 8,309,252 8,315,096 8,405,665



Earnings per common share: Basic $ 2.57 $ 4.09 $ 0.99 $ 0.95 $ 1.35 Diluted 2.54 4.06 0.98 0.94 1.33 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Return on average assets 4.55 % 6.99 % 2.66 % 2.49 % 3.07 % Return on average equity 37.97 % 71.06 % 18.37 % 18.50 % 28.44 % Net interest rate spread (1) 3.67 % 3.79 % 4.92 % 4.65 % 4.60 % Net interest margin (2) 3.99 % 3.93 % 5.23 % 4.95 % 4.90 % Net interest margin, excluding PPP (Non-GAAP) (3) 4.55 % 4.64 % 5.23 % 5.00 % 5.34 % Net interest margin, excluding PPP and collection account

(Non-GAAP) (4) 5.56 % 5.06 % 5.23 % 5.00 % 5.34 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (5) 24.97 % 16.59 % 47.65 % 46.40 % 37.29 % Noninterest expense to average total assets 2.01 % 1.97 % 3.40 % 3.17 % 2.78 % Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities 173.30 % 125.53 % 129.68 % 127.02 % 118.53 % As of: June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Nonperforming loans: Originated portfolio: Residential real estate $ 696 $ 643 $ 6,676 $ 704 $ 832 Commercial real estate 5,756 4,790 8,329 6,856 6,861 Commercial and industrial 286 1,408 1,978 2,013 2,058 Consumer 43 23 30 26 29 Total originated portfolio 6,781 6,864 17,013 9,599 9,780 Total purchased portfolio 11,977 16,059 13,497 11,848 11,325 Total nonperforming loans 18,758 22,923 30,510 21,447 21,105 Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net 1,639 2,885 2,866 4,102 3,274 Total nonperforming assets $ 20,397 $ 25,808 $ 33,376 $ 25,549 $ 24,379 Past due loans to total loans 1.08 % 1.67 % 2.31 % 2.03 % 1.69 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.80 % 2.29 % 3.05 % 2.30 % 2.17 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.94 % 1.51 % 2.70 % 2.03 % 1.94 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.70 % 0.88 % 0.99 % 1.02 % 0.94 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 38.99 % 38.48 % 32.53 % 44.46 % 43.49 % Commercial real estate loans to total capital (6) 215.38 % 223.09 % 251.00 % 248.47 % 281.32 % Net loans to core deposits (7) 55.71 % 76.99 % 101.86 % 91.74 % 96.38 % Purchased loans to total loans, including held for sale 41.23 % 43.22 % 41.79 % 38.40 % 39.77 % Equity to total assets 10.69 % 12.65 % 14.74 % 13.73 % 13.10 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 22.16 % 21.07 % 17.93 % 18.57 % 17.13 % Total capital ratio 24.29 % 23.39 % 20.37 % 21.19 % 19.61 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 13.63 % 14.32 % 15.07 % 14.02 % 13.36 % Total shareholders' equity $ 232,391 $ 216,862 $ 181,962 $ 172,551 $ 164,739 Less: Preferred stock - - - - - Common shareholders' equity 232,391 216,862 181,962 172,551 164,739 Less: Intangible assets (8) (2,061 ) (2,149 ) (2,035 ) (2,323 ) (2,113 ) Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 230,330 $ 214,713 $ 179,927 $ 170,228 $ 162,626 Common shares outstanding 8,150,480 8,344,797 8,344,797 8,191,786 8,198,624 Book value per common share $ 28.51 $ 25.99 $ 21.81 $ 21.06 $ 20.09 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (9) 28.26 25.73 21.56 20.78 19.84 (1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period. (2) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the period. (3) Net interest margin excluding PPP removes the effects of the following: PPP loan interest income of $884 thousand, $2.6 million, $80 thousand, and $1.6 million, PPPLF interest expense of $98 thousand, $300 thousand, $2 thousand, and $174 thousand, and brokered CD interest expense of $0, $99 thousand, $0, and $0, as well as PPP loan average balances of $172.8 million, $481.9 million, $16.9 million and $223.8 million, for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

(4) Net interest margin excluding PPP and collection account removes the PPP impact above and removes the effects of the cash held by the Bank from the correspondent’s collection account in short-term investments, which had an average balance of $405.9 million and $121.7 million and earned $100 thousand and $29 thousand in interest income for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. (5) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the loan loss provision) plus noninterest income.

(6) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans. (7) Core deposits exclude all maturity deposits greater than $250 thousand. Loans include loans held for sale, excluding PPP loans held for sale.

(8) Includes the loan servicing rights asset. (9) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders' equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.

