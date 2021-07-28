checkAd

XPO Logistics Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.07.2021, 22:15  |   |   |   

Reports highest revenue of any quarter in company history

 Raises adjusted EBITDA guidance for both XPO and GXO

 GREENWICH, Conn., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) today announced its financial results for the second quarter 2021. Revenue increased to $5.04 billion for the second quarter, compared with $3.50 billion for the same period in 2020. Net income attributable to common shareholders was $156 million for the second quarter, compared with a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $132 million for the same period in 2020. Operating income was $246 million for the second quarter, compared with an operating loss of $141 million for the same period in 2020. Diluted earnings per share was $1.38 for the second quarter, compared with a diluted loss per share of $1.45 for the same period in 2020.

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $209 million for the second quarter, compared with an adjusted net loss attributable to common shareholders of $29 million for the same period in 2020. Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $1.86 for the second quarter, compared with an adjusted diluted loss per share of $0.32 for the same period in 2020.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”), a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to $507 million for the second quarter, compared with $172 million for the same period in 2020.

For the second quarter 2021, the company generated $366 million of cash flow from operations and $282 million of free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures used in this release are provided in the attached financial tables.

XPO and GXO Guidance

The company has updated its pro forma full year 2021 financial targets for XPO and GXO, the two public companies that will result from the planned spin-off on August 2, 2021. Additionally, we raised GXO’s 2022 target for adjusted EBITDA to a range of $705 million to $740 million, with year-over-year organic revenue growth of 8% to 12% next year.

XPO increased its pre-spin combined adjusted EBITDA target for full year 2021 to a range of $1.875 billion to $1.915 billion, reflecting higher expectations for both segments following its second quarter performance. Utilizing this combined target, the following pro forma targets have been calculated as if the spin-off had been completed on January 1, 2021.

XPO full year pro forma 2021 financial targets*:

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $1.195 billion to $1.235 billion, including adjusted EBITDA of $574 million to $614 million generated in the last six months of 2021;
  • Depreciation and amortization of $385 million to $395 million, excluding approximately $95 million of acquisition-related amortization expense;
  • Interest expense of approximately $200 million;
  • Effective tax rate of 23% to 25%;
  • Adjusted diluted EPS of $4.00 to $4.30;
  • Net capital expenditures of $250 million to $275 million; and
  • Free cash flow of $400 million to $450 million.

GXO full year pro forma 2021 financial targets*:

  • Revenue of $7.5 billion to $7.7 billion;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $605 million to $635 million, including adjusted EBITDA of $309 million to $339 million generated in the last six months of 2021;
  • Depreciation and amortization of $240 million to $250 million, excluding approximately $60 million of acquisition-related amortization expense;
  • Interest expense of $20 million to $25 million;
  • Effective tax rate of 26% to 28%; and
  • Net capital expenditures of $240 million to $250 million.

* Pro forma 2021 guidance excludes impacts associated with the planned spin-off of the logistics segment; assumes 116 million diluted shares outstanding at the time of the spin-off.

CEO Comments

Brad Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, “We continued to execute extremely well in the second quarter, reporting near-record net income and the highest revenue and adjusted EBITDA of any quarter in our company’s history. We’ve given our transportation and logistics segments a strong springboard for the planned spin-off next week, when they’ll move forward independently as XPO and GXO.

“In North American less-than-truckload, where we have a long track record of margin expansion, we delivered two quarterly records — our first billion-dollar revenue quarter in LTL, and an adjusted operating ratio of 81.1%, excluding gains on real estate sales. In truck brokerage, where our digital capabilities are creating above-market growth, our loads in North America were up 38%, gross revenue was up 101% and net revenue was up 47%. And in our global logistics business, we doubled our adjusted EBITDA year-over-year and reported another quarter of double-digit growth, with revenue up 34% and organic revenue up 16%. The three major logistics tailwinds of e-commerce, warehouse automation and outsourcing will continue to propel this best-in-class business as GXO.”

Jacobs concluded, “Given our momentum, we increased our expectations for full year earnings in both segments, and raised our pro forma 2021 adjusted EBITDA targets for XPO and GXO, as well as GXO's 2022 adjusted EBITDA target.”

Second Quarter 2021 Results by Segment

  • Transportation: The company’s transportation segment generated revenue of $3.19 billion for the second quarter 2021, compared with $2.13 billion for the same period in 2020.

    Operating income for the transportation segment was $255 million for the second quarter, compared with a $15 million operating loss for the same period in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment was $391 million for the second quarter, compared with $146 million for the same period in 2020. The increases in operating income and adjusted EBITDA were primarily due to substantially higher revenue and profit margins across the majority of segment operations, reflecting the benefit of technology-related initiatives unique to XPO, as well as lower COVID-19-related costs. Operating income also benefited from lower restructuring, transaction and integration costs. 

    In North American LTL, the second quarter operating ratio was 82.7% and the adjusted operating ratio was 80.6%. Excluding gains from sales of real estate, LTL adjusted operating ratio improved 1,030 basis points year-over-year to a quarterly record of 81.1%.

    In North American truck brokerage, the company continued to significantly outperform the market. Truck brokerage revenue doubled year-over-year to $598 million for the second quarter, compared with $298 million for the same period in 2020. Net revenue increased 47% year-over-year to $87 million for the quarter, compared with $60 million for the same period in 2020.
  • Logistics: The company’s logistics segment generated revenue of $1.88 billion for the second quarter 2021, compared with $1.40 billion for the same period in 2020. The year-over-year increase in segment revenue was primarily due to 16% organic revenue growth and the 2021 acquisition of logistics operations in the UK.

    Logistics segment operating income was $71 million for the second quarter, compared with a $43 million operating loss for the same period in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $169 million for the second quarter, compared with $83 million for the same period in 2020. The year-over-year increases in operating income and adjusted EBITDA were primarily related to higher revenue from contracts won and lower COVID-19-related costs in 2021. Operating income also benefited from lower restructuring, transaction and integration costs.
  • Corporate: Corporate expense was $80 million for the second quarter 2021, compared with an expense of $83 million for the same period in 2020. Corporate adjusted EBITDA was an expense of $53 million for the second quarter, compared with an expense of $57 million for the same period in 2020.

Liquidity Position

As of June 30, 2021, the company had approximately $1.9 billion of total liquidity, including $801 million of cash and cash equivalents and approximately $1.1 billion of available borrowing capacity. The company’s net leverage was 2.4x, calculated as net debt of $4.5 billion, divided by adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 billion for the 12 months ended June 30, 2021.

Following the spin-off, XPO’s net leverage is expected to be approximately 2.8x, calculated as pro forma net debt of $3.4 billion, divided by 2021 pro forma adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 billion. The company has no significant debt maturing until mid-2023, and plans to deleverage to achieve an investment-grade credit rating.

Conference Call  

The company will hold a conference call on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants can call toll-free (from US/Canada) 1-877-269-7756; international callers dial +1-201-689-7817. A live webcast of the conference will be available on the investor relations area of the company’s website, xpo.com/investors. The conference will be archived until August 29, 2021. To access the replay by phone, call toll-free (from US/Canada) 1-877-660-6853; international callers dial +1-201-612-7415. Use participant passcode 13721352.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. XPO uses a network of 1,623 locations in 30 countries to serve more than 50,000 customers. Approximately 141,000 team members, including 107,000 employees and 34,000 temporary workers, help XPO’s customers manage their supply chains most efficiently, using advanced technology for the movement of goods. The company’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About the GXO spin-off
XPO intends to spin off its logistics segment as GXO Logistics on August 2, 2021, creating two, pure-play industry powerhouses. The separation will create two, independent public companies with distinct investment identities and service offerings in vast addressable markets. GXO will be the largest pure-play contract logistics provider in the world, and XPO will be a leading provider of transportation services, primarily less-than-truckload transportation and truck brokerage. For more information, visit gxo.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), we provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this press release to the most directly comparable measure under GAAP, which are set forth in the financial tables attached to this release.

XPO’s non-GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 used in this release include: adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”) and adjusted EBITDA margin on a consolidated basis and for our transportation and logistics segments as well as adjusted EBITDA for corporate; free cash flow; adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and adjusted earnings (loss) per share (basic and diluted) (“adjusted EPS”); net revenue and net revenue margin for our transportation segment, including net revenue for our North American truck brokerage business; adjusted operating income, adjusted operating ratio (including and excluding real estate), adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for our North American less-than-truckload business; organic revenue for our logistics segment; net leverage and net debt.

We believe that the above adjusted financial measures facilitate analysis of our ongoing business operations because they exclude items that may not be reflective of, or are unrelated to, XPO and its business segments’ core operating performance, and may assist investors with comparisons to prior periods and assessing trends in our underlying businesses. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently, and therefore our measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should only be used as supplemental measures of our operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted EPS include adjustments for transaction and integration costs, as well as restructuring costs and other adjustments as set forth in the attached tables. Transaction and integration adjustments are generally incremental costs that result from an actual or planned acquisition, divestiture or spin-off and may include transaction costs, consulting fees, retention awards, and internal salaries and wages (to the extent the individuals are assigned full-time to integration and transformation activities) and certain costs related to integrating and converging IT systems. Restructuring costs primarily relate to severance costs associated with business optimization initiatives. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and evaluating XPO’s and each business segment’s ongoing performance.

We believe that free cash flow is an important measure of our ability to repay maturing debt or fund other uses of capital that we believe will enhance stockholder value. We calculate free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less payment for purchases of property and equipment plus proceeds from sale of property and equipment. We believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin improve comparability from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure (interest and financing expenses), asset base (depreciation and amortization), tax impacts and other adjustments as set out in the attached tables that management has determined are not reflective of core operating activities and thereby assist investors with assessing trends in our underlying businesses. We believe that adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and adjusted earnings (loss) per share improve the comparability of our operating results from period to period by removing the impact of certain costs and gains that management has determined are not reflective of our core operating activities, including amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. We believe that net revenue and net revenue margin improve the comparability of our operating results from period to period by removing the cost of transportation and services, in particular the cost of fuel, incurred in the reporting period as set out in the attached tables. We believe that adjusted operating income and adjusted operating ratio (including and excluding real estate) for our North American less-than-truckload business improve the comparability of our operating results from period to period by (i) removing the impact of certain transaction and integration and restructuring costs, as well as amortization expenses and (ii) including the impact of pension income incurred in the reporting period as set out in the attached tables. We believe that organic revenue is an important measure because it excludes the impact of the following items: foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and revenue generated by the logistics operations in the UK we recently acquired. We believe that net leverage and net debt are important measures of our overall liquidity position and are calculated by removing cash and cash equivalents from our reported total debt and reporting net debt as a ratio of our last twelve-month reported adjusted EBITDA.

With respect to our financial targets for full year pre-spin combined 2021 adjusted EBITDA, full year pro forma XPO 2021 adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted EPS and free cash flow, last six-month pro forma XPO 2021 adjusted EBITDA, pro forma XPO net leverage, pro forma GXO 2021 adjusted EBITDA, last six-month pro forma GXO 2021 adjusted EBITDA and GXO 2022 adjusted EBITDA and organic revenue, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort due to the variability and complexity of the reconciling items described above that we exclude from these non-GAAP target measures. The variability of these items may have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results and, as a result, we are unable to prepare the forward-looking statement of income and statement of cash flows prepared in accordance with GAAP that would be required to produce such a reconciliation.

Forward-looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including our full year pre-spin combined 2021 financial target for adjusted EBITDA; our full year pro forma XPO 2021 financial targets for adjusted EBITDA, depreciation and amortization (excluding acquisition-related amortization expense), interest expense, effective tax rate, adjusted diluted EPS, net capital expenditures and free cash flow; our pro forma XPO net leverage; our full year pro forma GXO 2021 financial targets for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, depreciation and amortization (excluding acquisition-related amortization expense), interest expense, effective tax rate and net capital expenditures; our last six-month pro forma XPO and GXO 2021 financial targets for adjusted EBITDA; our GXO 2022 financial targets for organic revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA; our plans to deleverage to achieve an investment-grade credit rating; and our company’s planned spin-off of its logistics segment. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target,” “trajectory” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to a material difference include the risks discussed in our filings with the SEC and the following: economic conditions generally; the severity, magnitude, duration and aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic and government responses to the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to align our investments in capital assets, including equipment, service centers and warehouses, to our customers’ demands; our ability to implement our cost and revenue initiatives; our ability to successfully integrate and realize anticipated synergies, cost savings and profit improvement opportunities with respect to acquired companies; matters related to our intellectual property rights; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; fuel price and fuel surcharge changes; natural disasters, terrorist attacks or similar incidents; risks and uncertainties regarding the potential timing and expected benefits of the proposed spin-off of our logistics segment, including final approval for the proposed spin-off and the risk that the spin-off may not be completed on the terms or timeline currently contemplated, if at all; the impact of the proposed spin-off on the size and business diversity of our company; the ability of the proposed spin-off to qualify for tax-free treatment for U.S. federal income tax purposes; our ability to develop and implement suitable information technology systems and prevent failures in or breaches of such systems; our substantial indebtedness; our ability to raise debt and equity capital; fluctuations in fixed and floating interest rates; our ability to maintain positive relationships with our network of third-party transportation providers; our ability to attract and retain qualified drivers; labor matters, including our ability to manage our subcontractors, and risks associated with labor disputes at our customers and efforts by labor organizations to organize our employees; litigation, including litigation related to alleged misclassification of independent contractors and securities class actions; risks associated with our self-insured claims; risks associated with defined benefit plans for our current and former employees; and governmental regulation, including trade compliance laws, as well as changes in international trade policies and tax regimes; governmental or political actions, including the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union; and competition and pricing pressures.

All forward-looking statements set forth in this release are qualified by these cautionary statements and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by us will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to or effects on us or our business or operations. Forward-looking statements set forth in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, changes in expectations or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Investor Contacts

Tavio Headley
+1-203-413-4006
tavio.headley@xpo.com

Angus Tweedie
+44 (0) 7841-53-06-00
angus.tweedie@gxo.com

Media Contacts

Joe Checkler
+1-203-423-2098
joe.checkler@xpo.com

Anne Lafourcade
+33 (0)6 75 22 52 90
anne.lafourcade@gxo.com


XPO Logistics, Inc.    
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)    
(Unaudited)    
(In millions, except per share data)    
                           
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended    
  June 30,   June 30,    
    2021     2020     2021     2020    
                           
Revenue $                5,036   $                3,502   $                9,810   $                7,366    
Cost of transportation and services                  2,514                    1,641                    4,842                    3,539    
Direct operating expense                  1,682                    1,370                    3,338                    2,730    
Sales, general and administrative expense                     594                       632                    1,182                    1,157    
Operating income (loss) (1)                     246                      (141)                       448                        (60)    
Other income                      (24)                        (21)                        (50)                        (39)    
Foreign currency (gain) loss (2)                         3                           3                           1                          (5)    
Debt extinguishment loss                        -                            -                             8                          -      
Interest expense                       63                         82                       132                       154    
Income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit)                     204                      (205)                       357                      (170)    
Income tax provision (benefit)                       46                        (71)                         81                        (61)    
Net income (loss)                     158                      (134)                       276                      (109)    
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests                        (2)                           3                          (5)                           1    
Net income (loss) attributable to XPO $                   156   $                  (131)   $                   271   $                  (108)    
                           
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders (3) (4) $                   156   $                  (132)   $                   271   $                  (110)    
                           
Basic earnings (loss) per share (4) $                  1.39   $                 (1.45)   $                  2.48   $                 (1.20)    
Diluted earnings (loss) per share (4) $                  1.38   $                 (1.45)   $                  2.40   $                 (1.20)    
                           
Weighted-average common shares outstanding                          
Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding                     112                         91                       109                         92    
Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding                     113                         91                       113                         92    
                           
(1) Operating income (loss) reflects the net impact of direct and incremental COVID-19-related costs of $4 million and $6 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and $48 million and $51 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.    
   
                           
(2) Foreign currency (gain) loss includes unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency option and forward contracts of $2 million and $1 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and $3 million and $(1) million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.    
   
                           
(3) Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders reflects preferred dividends of $1 million and $2 million in the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively.    
                           
(4) The sum of quarterly net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and earnings (loss) per share may not equal year-to-date amounts due to differences in the weighted-average number of shares outstanding during the respective periods and because losses are not allocated to the Series A Preferred Stock in calculating earnings per share.    
   


XPO Logistics, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
           
  June 30,   December 31,
  2021   2020
ASSETS          
Current assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $                         801   $                      2,054
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $62 and $65, respectively                        3,171                          2,886
Other current assets                           492                             430
Total current assets                        4,464                          5,370
Long-term assets          
Property and equipment, net of $2,783 and $2,568 in accumulated depreciation, respectively                        2,627                          2,661
Operating lease assets                        2,601                          2,278
Goodwill                        4,572                          4,599
Identifiable intangible assets, net of $981 and $909 in accumulated amortization, respectively                           923                             974
Other long-term assets                           377                             287
Total long-term assets                      11,100                        10,799
Total assets $                    15,564   $                    16,169
           
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Current liabilities          
Accounts payable $                      1,293   $                      1,255
Accrued expenses                        2,117                          1,814
Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt                             92                          1,338
Short-term operating lease liabilities                           584                             483
Other current liabilities                           291                             263
Total current liabilities                        4,377                          5,153
Long-term liabilities          
Long-term debt                        5,181                          5,369
Deferred tax liability                           380                             371
Employee benefit obligations                           167                             192
Long-term operating lease liabilities                        2,042                          1,795
Other long-term liabilities                           450                             440
Total long-term liabilities                        8,220                          8,167
           
Stockholders’ equity          
Convertible perpetual preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10 shares authorized; — and 0.001          
of Series A shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2020, respectively                              -                                   1
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300 shares authorized; 112 and 102 shares issued and          
outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2020, respectively                              -                                  -  
Additional paid-in capital                        1,971                          1,998
Retained earnings                        1,139                             868
Accumulated other comprehensive loss                          (183)                            (158)
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interests                        2,927                          2,709
Noncontrolling interests                             40                             140
Total equity                        2,967                          2,849
Total liabilities and equity $                    15,564   $                    16,169


XPO Logistics, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In millions)
             
    Six Months Ended
    June 30,
      2021      2020
Operating activities          
Net income (loss) $                   276   $                  (109)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities          
  Depreciation, amortization and net lease activity                     397                       379
  Stock compensation expense                       25                         39
  Accretion of debt                       10                           8
  Deferred tax expense (benefit)                        (1)                           3
  Debt extinguishment loss                         8                          -  
  Unrealized gain on foreign currency option and forward contracts                         1                          (1)
  Gains on sales of property and equipment                      (31)                        (39)
  Other                         5                         42
Changes in assets and liabilities          
  Accounts receivable                    (240)                       186
  Other assets                      (77)                        (84)
  Accounts payable                      (21)                      (277)
  Accrued expenses and other liabilities                     187                       247
Net cash provided by operating activities                     539                       394
Investing activities          
  Payment for purchases of property and equipment                    (250)                      (255)
  Proceeds from sale of property and equipment                       62                         77
  Other                       34                           6
Net cash used in investing activities                    (154)                      (172)
Financing activities          
  Proceeds from issuance of debt                        -                      1,161
  Proceeds from (repayment of) borrowings related to securitization program                      (49)                       109
  Repurchase of debt                 (1,200)                          -  
  Proceeds from borrowings on ABL facility                        -                         620
  Repayment of borrowings on ABL facility                    (200)                        (20)
  Repayment of debt and finance leases                      (53)                        (40)
  Payment for debt issuance costs                        (5)                        (21)
  Purchase of noncontrolling interests                    (128)                          -  
  Repurchase of common stock                        -                        (114)
  Change in bank overdrafts                       14                         23
  Payment for tax withholdings for restricted shares                      (22)                        (18)
  Other                         4                           1
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities                 (1,639)                    1,701
Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash                         1                        (15)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash                 (1,253)                    1,908
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period                  2,065                       387
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $                   812   $                2,295


Transportation    
Summary Financial Table    
(Unaudited)    
(In millions)    
                                   
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,    
  2021    2020       Change %   2021    2020       Change %    
                                   
Revenue $          3,186   $          2,127   49.8%   $              6,175   $          4,586   34.6%    
Cost of transportation and services            2,233              1,469   52.0%                  4,332              3,201   35.3%    
Direct operating expense               374                 321   16.5%                     724                 629   15.1%    
Sales, general and administrative expense               324                 352   -8.0%                     655                 651   0.6%    
Operating income (loss) (1) $             255   $              (15)   NM   $                 464   $             105   341.9%    
Other income (2)                 17                   14   21.4%                       34                   27   25.9%    
Total depreciation and amortization               117                 113   3.5%                     232                 223   4.0%    
Transaction and integration costs                   2                   13   -84.6%                         3                   20   -85.0%    
Restructuring costs                  -                     21   -100.0%                         1                   24   -95.8%    
Adjusted EBITDA (3) $             391   $             146   167.8%   $                 734   $             399   84.0%    
Adjusted EBITDA margin (3) (4)   12.3%     6.9%         11.9%     8.7%        
                                   
NM - Not meaningful.    
                                   
(1) Operating income (loss) reflects the net impact of direct and incremental COVID-19-related costs of $2 million and $4 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and $27 million and $28 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.    
   
(2) Other income consists of pension income.                                  
(3) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the press release.    
   
(4) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue.    


Transportation    
Key Data by Service Offering    
(Unaudited)    
(In millions)    
                           
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,    
  2021   2020   2021   2020    
Revenue                          
North America                          
Freight Brokerage $                     915   $                     488   $                  1,805   $                  1,074    
Less-Than-Truckload                    1,098                         801                      2,074                      1,711    
Last Mile                       269                         218                         515                         419    
Managed Transport (1)                       106                           74                         203                         157    
Total North America                    2,388                      1,581                      4,597                      3,361    
Europe                          
Freight Brokerage and Truckload                       499                         330                         993                         767    
Less-Than-Truckload                       265                         178                         510                         403    
Total Europe                       764                         508                      1,503                      1,170    
Global Forwarding                       114                           76                         214                         137    
Eliminations                        (80)                          (38)                        (139)                          (82)    
Total Revenue $                  3,186   $                  2,127   $                  6,175   $                  4,586    
                           
Net Revenue                          
North America                          
Freight Brokerage $                     162   $                     100   $                     339   $                     203    
Less-Than-Truckload                       473                         331                         882                         702    
Last Mile                         91                           81                         175                         151    
Managed Transport                         23                           20                           46                           44    
Total North America                       749                         532                      1,442                      1,100    
Europe                       182                         115                         359                         261    
Global Forwarding                         22                           11                           42                           24    
Total Net Revenue (2) $                     953   $                     658   $                  1,843   $                  1,385    
                           
Net Revenue Margin                          
North America                          
Freight Brokerage   17.8%     20.6%     18.8%     18.9%    
Less-Than-Truckload   43.0%     41.3%     42.5%     41.0%    
Last Mile   33.9%     36.9%     34.0%     36.0%    
Managed Transport   21.8%     26.9%     22.6%     27.9%    
Total North America   31.4%     33.6%     31.4%     32.7%    
Europe   23.8%     22.6%     23.9%     22.3%    
Global Forwarding   19.1%     14.5%     19.6%     18.2%    
Overall Net Revenue Margin   29.9%     30.9%     29.9%     30.2%    
                           
Direct Operating Expense                          
North America                          
Freight Brokerage $                       29   $                       23    $                       59   $                       46    
Less-Than-Truckload                       189                         161                         358                         308    
Last Mile                         29                           29                           57                           55    
Managed Transport                         17                           15                           32                           30    
Total North America                       264                         228                         506                         439    
Europe                       107                           91                         212                         186    
Global Forwarding                           3                             2                             6                             4    
Total Direct Operating Expense $                     374   $                     321    $                     724   $                     629    
                           
(1) Within our managed transportation business, to the extent that we are primarily being paid for arranging transportation on behalf of our customer, we generally recognize revenue as the difference between the amount the customer pays us for the service less the amount we are charged by third parties who provide the service.    
   
   
   
(2) Net revenue equals Revenue less Cost of transportation and services. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the press release.    
   
Less-Than-Truckload revenue is before intercompany eliminations and includes revenue from the Company’s trailer manufacturing business.    


North American Less-Than-Truckload
Summary Data Table
(Unaudited)
                               
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021   2020   Change %   2021   2020   Change %
                               
Pounds per day (thousands)   76,520     61,990   23.4%     73,636     65,113   13.1%
                               
Shipments per day   53,130     45,600   16.5%     51,466     47,107   9.3%
                               
Average weight per shipment (in pounds)   1,440     1,359   5.9%     1,431     1,382   3.5%
                               
Gross revenue per shipment $ 326.45    $ 282.61   15.5%   $ 320.67    $ 290.08   10.5%
                               
Gross revenue per hundredweight (including fuel surcharges) $ 22.67    $ 20.79   9.0%   $ 22.41    $ 20.99   6.8%
                               
Gross revenue per hundredweight (excluding fuel surcharges) $ 19.29    $ 18.45   4.5%   $ 19.20    $ 18.40   4.4%
                               
Average length of haul (in miles)   836.3     816.5         834.8     814.8    
                               
Total average load factor (1)   24,406     24,551   -0.6%     24,408     24,183   0.9%
                               
Average age of tractor fleet (years)   5.79     5.31                    
                               
Number of working days   63.5     63.5         126.5     127.5    
                               
(1) Total average load factor equals freight pound miles divided by total linehaul miles.


North American Less-Than-Truckload    
Adjusted Operating Ratio and Adjusted EBITDA    
(Unaudited)    
(In millions)    
                                   
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,    
  2021   2020       Change %   2021   2020       Change %    
                                   
Revenue (excluding fuel surcharge revenue) $             917   $             700   31.0%   $          1,744   $          1,475   18.2%    
Fuel surcharge revenue               164                   92   78.3%                 299                 215   39.1%    
Revenue            1,081                 792   36.5%              2,043              1,690   20.9%    
Salaries, wages and employee benefits               486                 416   16.8%                 939                 853   10.1%    
Purchased transportation               116                   70   65.7%                 210                 157   33.8%    
Fuel and fuel-related taxes                 71                   35   102.9%                 134                   92   45.7%    
Other operating expenses               145                 147   -1.4%                 279                 265   5.3%    
Depreciation and amortization                 57                   58   -1.7%                 112                 114   -1.8%    
Rents and leases                 19                   15   26.7%                   37                   30   23.3%    
Operating income (1)               187                   51   266.7%                 332                 179   85.5%    
Operating ratio (2)   82.7%     93.6%         83.7%     89.4%        
Transaction and integration costs                  -                       3   -100.0%                    -                       5   -100.0%    
Restructuring costs                  -                       5   -100.0%                    -                       5   -100.0%    
Amortization expense                   9                     9   0.0%                   17                   17   0.0%    
Other income (3)                 14                   10   40.0%                   28                   21   33.3%    
Adjusted operating income (4) $             210   $               78   169.2%   $             377   $             227   66.1%    
Adjusted operating ratio (4) (5) (6)   80.6%     90.1%         81.5%     86.6%        
Depreciation expense                 48                   49   -2.0%                   95                   97   -2.1%    
Adjusted EBITDA (4) $             258   $             127   103.1%   $             472   $             324   45.7%    
Adjusted EBITDA margin (4) (7)   23.9%     16.0%         23.1%     19.2%        
                                   
(1) Operating income reflects the net impact of direct and incremental COVID-19-related costs of $1 million and $3 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and $20 million and $21 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.    
   
(2) Operating ratio is calculated as (1 - (Operating income divided by Revenue)).    
(3) Other income primarily consists of pension income.    
(4) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the press release.    
(5) Adjusted operating ratio is calculated as (1 - (Adjusted operating income divided by Revenue)).    
(6) Excluding the impact of gains on real estate transactions from both periods, the Adjusted operating ratio strengthened by 1,030 basis points from 91.4% in the second quarter of 2020 to 81.1% in the second quarter of 2021 and strengthened by 620 basis points from 88.8% for the first six months ended June 30, 2020 to 82.6% for the first six months ended June 30, 2021.    
   
   
(7) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue.    


Logistics    
Summary Financial Table    
(Unaudited)    
(In millions)    
                                   
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,    
  2021    2020       Change %   2021    2020       Change %    
                                   
Revenue (1) (2) $          1,881   $          1,404   34.0%   $            3,699   $          2,841   30.2%    
Cost of transportation and services               312                 198   57.6%                   573                 396   44.7%    
Direct operating expense            1,307              1,051   24.4%                2,614              2,102   24.4%    
Sales, general and administrative expense               191                 198   -3.5%                   373                 348   7.2%    
Operating income (loss) (3) $               71   $              (43)   -265.1%   $               139   $                (5)   NM    
Other income (4)                   9                     7   28.6%                     17                   14   21.4%    
Total depreciation and amortization                 85                   80   6.3%                   159                 149   6.7%    
Transaction and integration costs                   7                   18   -61.1%                     12                   25   -52.0%    
Restructuring costs                  (3)                   21   -114.3%                      (3)                   21   -114.3%    
Adjusted EBITDA (5) $             169   $               83   103.6%   $               324   $             204   58.8%    
Adjusted EBITDA margin (5) (6)   9.0%     5.9%         8.8%     7.2%        
                                   
NM - Not meaningful.    
                                   
(1) Revenue by geography is comprised of:                                  
Europe $          1,287   $             863       $            2,484   $          1,728        
North America               594                 541                    1,215              1,113        
                                   
(2) The acquired business contributed approximately 10.7 percentage points to Logistics’ revenue growth for the second quarter of 2021 and 9.4 percentage points for the first six months of 2021.    
(3) Operating income (loss) reflects the net impact of direct and incremental COVID-19-related costs of $2 million and $2 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and $19 million and $21 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. Additionally, operating income (loss) includes operating lease rent expense of $201 million and $403 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and $154 million and $311 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.    
   
   
(4) Other income consists of pension income.    
   
(5) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the press release.    
   
(6) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue.    


Corporate
Summary Financial Table
(Unaudited)
(In millions)
                               
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021   2020       Change %   2021   2020       Change %
                               
Sales, general and administrative expense $               80   $               83   -3.6%   $                 155   $             160   -3.1%
Operating loss (1) $              (80)   $              (83)   -3.6%   $                (155)   $            (160)   -3.1%
Other income (expense) (2)                  (3)                    -     NM                        (1)                     2   -150.0%
Total depreciation and amortization                   3                     3   0.0%                         6                     7   -14.3%
Transaction and integration costs                 26                   15   73.3%                       38                   45   -15.6%
Restructuring costs                   1                     8   -87.5%                         4                     8   -50.0%
Adjusted EBITDA (3) $              (53)   $              (57)   -7.0%   $                (108)   $              (98)   10.2%
                               
NM - Not meaningful.
                               
(1) Operating loss reflects the net impact of direct and incremental COVID-19-related costs of $- million and $- million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and $2 million and $2 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.
(2) Other income (expense) consists of pension income, foreign currency gain (loss) and other income (expense).
(3) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the press release.
                               
                               
Intersegment eliminations represent intercompany activity between the Company’s reportable segments that is eliminated upon consolidation. The following table summarizes the intersegment eliminations by line item.
                               
  Three Months Ended       Six Months Ended    
  June 30,       June 30,    
  2021   2020         2021   2020      
 
Revenue $              (31)   $              (29)       $                  (64)   $              (61)    
Cost of transportation and services                (31)                  (26)                          (63)                  (58)    
Direct operating expense                   1                    (2)                            -                      (1)    
Sales, general and administrative expense                  (1)                    (1)                            (1)                    (2)    
Operating income $                -     $                -         $                    -     $                -      


XPO Logistics, Inc.    
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA    
(Unaudited)    
(In millions)    
                                   
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,    
  2021   2020   Change %   2021   2020   Change %    
                                   
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders (1) $              156    $             (132)   NM   $              271    $             (110)   NM    
Distributed and undistributed net income (1) (2)                   -                        1                         -                        2        
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests                    2                     (3)                          5                     (1)        
Net income (loss)                158                 (134)   NM                  276                 (109)   NM    
Debt extinguishment loss                   -                       -                            8                     -          
Interest expense                  63                    82                      132                  154        
Income tax provision (benefit)                  46                   (71)                        81                   (61)        
Depreciation and amortization expense                205                  196                      397                  379        
Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency option and forward contracts                    2                      3                          1                     (1)        
Transaction and integration costs                  35                    46                        53                    90        
Restructuring costs                   (2)                    50                          2                    53        
Adjusted EBITDA (3) $              507   $              172   194.8%   $              950   $              505   88.1%    
Revenue $           5,036   $           3,502   43.8%   $           9,810   $           7,366   33.2%    
Adjusted EBITDA margin (3) (4)   10.1%     4.9%         9.7%     6.9%        
                                   
NM - Not meaningful.    
                                   
(1) The sum of quarterly net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and distributed and undistributed net income may not equal year-to-date amounts because losses are not allocated to the Series A Preferred Stock.    
(2) Relates to the Series A Preferred Stock and is comprised of actual preferred stock dividends and the non-cash allocation of undistributed earnings.    
   
(3) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the press release. Adjusted EBITDA was prepared assuming 100% ownership of XPO Logistics Europe in all periods.    
   
(4) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue.    


XPO Logistics, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss) Per Share to
 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
                         
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   June 30,
    2021   2020 (1)   2021   2020 (1)
                         
GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $             156       $            (132)    $             271       $            (110)
  Debt extinguishment loss                  -                      -                       8                    -  
  Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency option and forward contracts                   2                     3                     1                    (1)
  Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets                 35                   36                   71                   71
  Transaction and integration costs                 35                   46                   53                   90
  Restructuring costs                  (2)                   50                     2                   53
  Income tax associated with the adjustments above (2)                (17)                  (30)                  (32)                  (52)
  Impact of noncontrolling interests on above adjustments                  -                      (2)                    (1)                    (2)
  Allocation of undistributed earnings                  -                      -                      -                      (3)
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders (3) $             209    $              (29)    $             373    $               46
                         
Adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share (3) $            1.87   $           (0.32)   $            3.43   $            0.50
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share (3) $            1.86   $           (0.32)   $            3.32   $            0.45
                         
Weighted-average common shares outstanding                      
  Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding               112                   91                 109                   92
  Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding               113                   91                 113                 102
                         
(1) The second quarter and first six months of 2020 were recast to exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.
(2) This line item reflects the aggregate tax benefit of all non-tax related adjustments reflected in the table above. The detail by line item is as follows:
  Debt extinguishment loss $                -     $                -     $                 2   $                -  
  Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency option and forward contracts                  -                       1                    -                      -  
  Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets                   9                     7                   17                   17
  Transaction and integration costs                   8                   10                   12                   22
  Restructuring costs                  -                     12                     1                   13
    $               17   $               30   $               32   $               52
                         
The income tax rate applied to reconciling items is based on the GAAP annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items and contribution- and margin-based taxes.
                         
(3) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the press release.


XPO Logistics, Inc.        
 Other Reconciliations        
(Unaudited)        
(In millions)        
               
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,        
  2021   2020   2021    2020        
Reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow                              
Net cash provided by operating activities $                       366   $                       214   $                       539   $                       394        
Payment for purchases of property and equipment                        (110)                          (116)                          (250)                          (255)        
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment                           26                             23                             62                             77        
Free Cash Flow (1) $                       282   $                       121   $                       351   $                       216        
                               
                               
                               
              Three Months Ended June 30,        
              2021   2020        
Reconciliation of Logistics' GAAP Revenue to Organic Revenue                              
Revenue             $                    1,881   $                    1,404        
Revenue from acquired business                                    (151)                              -          
Foreign exchange rates                                    (107)                              -          
Organic revenue (1)             $                    1,623   $                    1,404        
Organic revenue growth (1) (2)               15.6%              
                               
                               
              Three Months Ended June 30,    
              2021   2020   Change %    
North American Truck Brokerage Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Net Revenue                              
Revenue             $                       598   $                       298   100.6%    
Cost of transportation and services                                     511                           238        
Net revenue (1)             $                         87   $                         60   47.1%    
                               
(1) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the press release.                
                               
(2) Organic revenue growth is calculated as the relative change in year-over-year organic revenue, expressed as a percentage of 2020 organic revenue.    
   
                               


XPO Logistics, Inc.
 Liquidity Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
(In millions)
                       
              Three Months Ended
              June 30,
              2021
Reconciliation of Net Debt                      
Total debt             $                                                   5,273
Cash and cash equivalents                                                                    801
Net debt (1)             $                                                   4,472
                       
              Three Months Ended
              June 30,
              2021
Reconciliation of Net Leverage                      
Net debt                                                                 4,472
Trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA                                                                 1,838
Net leverage (1)               2.4x
                       
                       
  Trailing Twelve Months Ended   Six Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,    June 30,   December 31,   June 30,
  2021   2021   2020   2020
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA                      
                       
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $                   460   $                   271   $                     79   $                  (110)
Preferred stock conversion charge (2)                       22                          -                           22                          -  
Distributed and undistributed net income (3)                         7                          -                             9                           2
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests                       13                           5                           7                          (1)
Net income (loss)                     502                       276                       117                      (109)
Debt extinguishment loss                         8                           8                          -                            -  
Interest expense                     303                       132                       325                       154
Income tax provision (benefit)                     173                         81                         31                        (61)
Depreciation and amortization expense                     784                       397                       766                       379
Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency option and forward contracts                        -                             1                          (2)                          (1)
Transaction and integration costs                       63                         53                       100                         90
Restructuring costs                         5                           2                         56                         53
Adjusted EBITDA (1) $                1,838   $                   950   $                1,393   $                   505
                       
(1) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the press release.
                       
(2) Relates to the conversion of 69,445 shares of the Company's Series A Preferred Stock.
                       
(3) Relates to the Series A Preferred Stock and is comprised of actual preferred stock dividends and the non-cash allocation of undistributed earnings.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XPO Logistics Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results Reports highest revenue of any quarter in company historyRaises adjusted EBITDA guidance for both XPO and GXOGREENWICH, Conn., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) today announced its financial results for the second …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Idorsia launches the offering of convertible bonds to fund the development of the company into a ...
VINCI is awarded the design-build contract for the extension of Ang Mo Kio metro station in ...
Equinor second quarter 2021 results
GSK and Vir Biotechnology Announce Joint Procurement Agreement with European Commission for ...
Vopak reports on HY1 2021 results
OP Corporate Bank plc’s Half-year Financial Report for 1 January–30 June 2021
SECOND QUARTER SALES & FIRST-HALF 2021 RESULTS   
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for July Floods in Germany Could Approach EUR 5 ...
Idorsia launches the offering of convertible bonds to fund the development of the company into a ...
Bilibili Publishes 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board