XPO Logistics Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $209 million for the second quarter, compared with an adjusted net loss attributable to common shareholders of $29 million for the same period in 2020. Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $1.86 for the second quarter, compared with an adjusted diluted loss per share of $0.32 for the same period in 2020.

Reports highest revenue of any quarter in company history Raises adjusted EBITDA guidance for both XPO and GXO GREENWICH, Conn., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) today announced its financial results for the second quarter 2021. Revenue increased to $5.04 billion for the second quarter, compared with $3.50 billion for the same period in 2020. Net income attributable to common shareholders was $156 million for the second quarter, compared with a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $132 million for the same period in 2020. Operating income was $246 million for the second quarter, compared with an operating loss of $141 million for the same period in 2020. Diluted earnings per share was $1.38 for the second quarter, compared with a diluted loss per share of $1.45 for the same period in 2020.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”), a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to $507 million for the second quarter, compared with $172 million for the same period in 2020.

For the second quarter 2021, the company generated $366 million of cash flow from operations and $282 million of free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures used in this release are provided in the attached financial tables.

XPO and GXO Guidance

The company has updated its pro forma full year 2021 financial targets for XPO and GXO, the two public companies that will result from the planned spin-off on August 2, 2021. Additionally, we raised GXO’s 2022 target for adjusted EBITDA to a range of $705 million to $740 million, with year-over-year organic revenue growth of 8% to 12% next year.

XPO increased its pre-spin combined adjusted EBITDA target for full year 2021 to a range of $1.875 billion to $1.915 billion, reflecting higher expectations for both segments following its second quarter performance. Utilizing this combined target, the following pro forma targets have been calculated as if the spin-off had been completed on January 1, 2021.

XPO full year pro forma 2021 financial targets*:

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.195 billion to $1.235 billion, including adjusted EBITDA of $574 million to $614 million generated in the last six months of 2021;

Depreciation and amortization of $385 million to $395 million, excluding approximately $95 million of acquisition-related amortization expense;

Interest expense of approximately $200 million;

Effective tax rate of 23% to 25%;

Adjusted diluted EPS of $4.00 to $4.30;

Net capital expenditures of $250 million to $275 million; and

Free cash flow of $400 million to $450 million.

GXO full year pro forma 2021 financial targets*:

Revenue of $7.5 billion to $7.7 billion;

Adjusted EBITDA of $605 million to $635 million, including adjusted EBITDA of $309 million to $339 million generated in the last six months of 2021;

Depreciation and amortization of $240 million to $250 million, excluding approximately $60 million of acquisition-related amortization expense;

Interest expense of $20 million to $25 million;

Effective tax rate of 26% to 28%; and

Net capital expenditures of $240 million to $250 million.

* Pro forma 2021 guidance excludes impacts associated with the planned spin-off of the logistics segment; assumes 116 million diluted shares outstanding at the time of the spin-off.

CEO Comments

Brad Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, “We continued to execute extremely well in the second quarter, reporting near-record net income and the highest revenue and adjusted EBITDA of any quarter in our company’s history. We’ve given our transportation and logistics segments a strong springboard for the planned spin-off next week, when they’ll move forward independently as XPO and GXO.

“In North American less-than-truckload, where we have a long track record of margin expansion, we delivered two quarterly records — our first billion-dollar revenue quarter in LTL, and an adjusted operating ratio of 81.1%, excluding gains on real estate sales. In truck brokerage, where our digital capabilities are creating above-market growth, our loads in North America were up 38%, gross revenue was up 101% and net revenue was up 47%. And in our global logistics business, we doubled our adjusted EBITDA year-over-year and reported another quarter of double-digit growth, with revenue up 34% and organic revenue up 16%. The three major logistics tailwinds of e-commerce, warehouse automation and outsourcing will continue to propel this best-in-class business as GXO.”

Jacobs concluded, “Given our momentum, we increased our expectations for full year earnings in both segments, and raised our pro forma 2021 adjusted EBITDA targets for XPO and GXO, as well as GXO's 2022 adjusted EBITDA target.”

Second Quarter 2021 Results by Segment

Transportation: The company’s transportation segment generated revenue of $3.19 billion for the second quarter 2021, compared with $2.13 billion for the same period in 2020.



Operating income for the transportation segment was $255 million for the second quarter, compared with a $15 million operating loss for the same period in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment was $391 million for the second quarter, compared with $146 million for the same period in 2020. The increases in operating income and adjusted EBITDA were primarily due to substantially higher revenue and profit margins across the majority of segment operations, reflecting the benefit of technology-related initiatives unique to XPO, as well as lower COVID-19-related costs. Operating income also benefited from lower restructuring, transaction and integration costs.



In North American LTL, the second quarter operating ratio was 82.7% and the adjusted operating ratio was 80.6%. Excluding gains from sales of real estate, LTL adjusted operating ratio improved 1,030 basis points year-over-year to a quarterly record of 81.1%.



In North American truck brokerage, the company continued to significantly outperform the market. Truck brokerage revenue doubled year-over-year to $598 million for the second quarter, compared with $298 million for the same period in 2020. Net revenue increased 47% year-over-year to $87 million for the quarter, compared with $60 million for the same period in 2020.

Logistics: The company’s logistics segment generated revenue of $1.88 billion for the second quarter 2021, compared with $1.40 billion for the same period in 2020. The year-over-year increase in segment revenue was primarily due to 16% organic revenue growth and the 2021 acquisition of logistics operations in the UK.



Logistics segment operating income was $71 million for the second quarter, compared with a $43 million operating loss for the same period in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $169 million for the second quarter, compared with $83 million for the same period in 2020. The year-over-year increases in operating income and adjusted EBITDA were primarily related to higher revenue from contracts won and lower COVID-19-related costs in 2021. Operating income also benefited from lower restructuring, transaction and integration costs.

Corporate: Corporate expense was $80 million for the second quarter 2021, compared with an expense of $83 million for the same period in 2020. Corporate adjusted EBITDA was an expense of $53 million for the second quarter, compared with an expense of $57 million for the same period in 2020.

Liquidity Position

As of June 30, 2021, the company had approximately $1.9 billion of total liquidity, including $801 million of cash and cash equivalents and approximately $1.1 billion of available borrowing capacity. The company’s net leverage was 2.4x, calculated as net debt of $4.5 billion, divided by adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 billion for the 12 months ended June 30, 2021.

Following the spin-off, XPO’s net leverage is expected to be approximately 2.8x, calculated as pro forma net debt of $3.4 billion, divided by 2021 pro forma adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 billion. The company has no significant debt maturing until mid-2023, and plans to deleverage to achieve an investment-grade credit rating.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), we provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this press release to the most directly comparable measure under GAAP, which are set forth in the financial tables attached to this release.

XPO’s non-GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 used in this release include: adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”) and adjusted EBITDA margin on a consolidated basis and for our transportation and logistics segments as well as adjusted EBITDA for corporate; free cash flow; adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and adjusted earnings (loss) per share (basic and diluted) (“adjusted EPS”); net revenue and net revenue margin for our transportation segment, including net revenue for our North American truck brokerage business; adjusted operating income, adjusted operating ratio (including and excluding real estate), adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for our North American less-than-truckload business; organic revenue for our logistics segment; net leverage and net debt.

We believe that the above adjusted financial measures facilitate analysis of our ongoing business operations because they exclude items that may not be reflective of, or are unrelated to, XPO and its business segments’ core operating performance, and may assist investors with comparisons to prior periods and assessing trends in our underlying businesses. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently, and therefore our measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should only be used as supplemental measures of our operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted EPS include adjustments for transaction and integration costs, as well as restructuring costs and other adjustments as set forth in the attached tables. Transaction and integration adjustments are generally incremental costs that result from an actual or planned acquisition, divestiture or spin-off and may include transaction costs, consulting fees, retention awards, and internal salaries and wages (to the extent the individuals are assigned full-time to integration and transformation activities) and certain costs related to integrating and converging IT systems. Restructuring costs primarily relate to severance costs associated with business optimization initiatives. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and evaluating XPO’s and each business segment’s ongoing performance.

We believe that free cash flow is an important measure of our ability to repay maturing debt or fund other uses of capital that we believe will enhance stockholder value. We calculate free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less payment for purchases of property and equipment plus proceeds from sale of property and equipment. We believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin improve comparability from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure (interest and financing expenses), asset base (depreciation and amortization), tax impacts and other adjustments as set out in the attached tables that management has determined are not reflective of core operating activities and thereby assist investors with assessing trends in our underlying businesses. We believe that adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and adjusted earnings (loss) per share improve the comparability of our operating results from period to period by removing the impact of certain costs and gains that management has determined are not reflective of our core operating activities, including amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. We believe that net revenue and net revenue margin improve the comparability of our operating results from period to period by removing the cost of transportation and services, in particular the cost of fuel, incurred in the reporting period as set out in the attached tables. We believe that adjusted operating income and adjusted operating ratio (including and excluding real estate) for our North American less-than-truckload business improve the comparability of our operating results from period to period by (i) removing the impact of certain transaction and integration and restructuring costs, as well as amortization expenses and (ii) including the impact of pension income incurred in the reporting period as set out in the attached tables. We believe that organic revenue is an important measure because it excludes the impact of the following items: foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and revenue generated by the logistics operations in the UK we recently acquired. We believe that net leverage and net debt are important measures of our overall liquidity position and are calculated by removing cash and cash equivalents from our reported total debt and reporting net debt as a ratio of our last twelve-month reported adjusted EBITDA.

With respect to our financial targets for full year pre-spin combined 2021 adjusted EBITDA, full year pro forma XPO 2021 adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted EPS and free cash flow, last six-month pro forma XPO 2021 adjusted EBITDA, pro forma XPO net leverage, pro forma GXO 2021 adjusted EBITDA, last six-month pro forma GXO 2021 adjusted EBITDA and GXO 2022 adjusted EBITDA and organic revenue, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort due to the variability and complexity of the reconciling items described above that we exclude from these non-GAAP target measures. The variability of these items may have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results and, as a result, we are unable to prepare the forward-looking statement of income and statement of cash flows prepared in accordance with GAAP that would be required to produce such a reconciliation.

XPO Logistics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 5,036 $ 3,502 $ 9,810 $ 7,366 Cost of transportation and services 2,514 1,641 4,842 3,539 Direct operating expense 1,682 1,370 3,338 2,730 Sales, general and administrative expense 594 632 1,182 1,157 Operating income (loss) (1) 246 (141) 448 (60) Other income (24) (21) (50) (39) Foreign currency (gain) loss (2) 3 3 1 (5) Debt extinguishment loss - - 8 - Interest expense 63 82 132 154 Income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit) 204 (205) 357 (170) Income tax provision (benefit) 46 (71) 81 (61) Net income (loss) 158 (134) 276 (109) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (2) 3 (5) 1 Net income (loss) attributable to XPO $ 156 $ (131) $ 271 $ (108) Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders (3) (4) $ 156 $ (132) $ 271 $ (110) Basic earnings (loss) per share (4) $ 1.39 $ (1.45) $ 2.48 $ (1.20) Diluted earnings (loss) per share (4) $ 1.38 $ (1.45) $ 2.40 $ (1.20) Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 112 91 109 92 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 113 91 113 92 (1) Operating income (loss) reflects the net impact of direct and incremental COVID-19-related costs of $4 million and $6 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and $48 million and $51 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. (2) Foreign currency (gain) loss includes unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency option and forward contracts of $2 million and $1 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and $3 million and $(1) million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. (3) Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders reflects preferred dividends of $1 million and $2 million in the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively. (4) The sum of quarterly net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and earnings (loss) per share may not equal year-to-date amounts due to differences in the weighted-average number of shares outstanding during the respective periods and because losses are not allocated to the Series A Preferred Stock in calculating earnings per share.





XPO Logistics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 801 $ 2,054 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $62 and $65, respectively 3,171 2,886 Other current assets 492 430 Total current assets 4,464 5,370 Long-term assets Property and equipment, net of $2,783 and $2,568 in accumulated depreciation, respectively 2,627 2,661 Operating lease assets 2,601 2,278 Goodwill 4,572 4,599 Identifiable intangible assets, net of $981 and $909 in accumulated amortization, respectively 923 974 Other long-term assets 377 287 Total long-term assets 11,100 10,799 Total assets $ 15,564 $ 16,169 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,293 $ 1,255 Accrued expenses 2,117 1,814 Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 92 1,338 Short-term operating lease liabilities 584 483 Other current liabilities 291 263 Total current liabilities 4,377 5,153 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 5,181 5,369 Deferred tax liability 380 371 Employee benefit obligations 167 192 Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,042 1,795 Other long-term liabilities 450 440 Total long-term liabilities 8,220 8,167 Stockholders’ equity Convertible perpetual preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10 shares authorized; — and 0.001 of Series A shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2020, respectively - 1 Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300 shares authorized; 112 and 102 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2020, respectively - - Additional paid-in capital 1,971 1,998 Retained earnings 1,139 868 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (183) (158) Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interests 2,927 2,709 Noncontrolling interests 40 140 Total equity 2,967 2,849 Total liabilities and equity $ 15,564 $ 16,169





XPO Logistics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 276 $ (109) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities Depreciation, amortization and net lease activity 397 379 Stock compensation expense 25 39 Accretion of debt 10 8 Deferred tax expense (benefit) (1) 3 Debt extinguishment loss 8 - Unrealized gain on foreign currency option and forward contracts 1 (1) Gains on sales of property and equipment (31) (39) Other 5 42 Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (240) 186 Other assets (77) (84) Accounts payable (21) (277) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 187 247 Net cash provided by operating activities 539 394 Investing activities Payment for purchases of property and equipment (250) (255) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 62 77 Other 34 6 Net cash used in investing activities (154) (172) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of debt - 1,161 Proceeds from (repayment of) borrowings related to securitization program (49) 109 Repurchase of debt (1,200) - Proceeds from borrowings on ABL facility - 620 Repayment of borrowings on ABL facility (200) (20) Repayment of debt and finance leases (53) (40) Payment for debt issuance costs (5) (21) Purchase of noncontrolling interests (128) - Repurchase of common stock - (114) Change in bank overdrafts 14 23 Payment for tax withholdings for restricted shares (22) (18) Other 4 1 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,639) 1,701 Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1 (15) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,253) 1,908 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 2,065 387 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 812 $ 2,295





Transportation Summary Financial Table (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Change % 2021 2020 Change % Revenue $ 3,186 $ 2,127 49.8% $ 6,175 $ 4,586 34.6% Cost of transportation and services 2,233 1,469 52.0% 4,332 3,201 35.3% Direct operating expense 374 321 16.5% 724 629 15.1% Sales, general and administrative expense 324 352 -8.0% 655 651 0.6% Operating income (loss) (1) $ 255 $ (15) NM $ 464 $ 105 341.9% Other income (2) 17 14 21.4% 34 27 25.9% Total depreciation and amortization 117 113 3.5% 232 223 4.0% Transaction and integration costs 2 13 -84.6% 3 20 -85.0% Restructuring costs - 21 -100.0% 1 24 -95.8% Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 391 $ 146 167.8% $ 734 $ 399 84.0% Adjusted EBITDA margin (3) (4) 12.3% 6.9% 11.9% 8.7% NM - Not meaningful. (1) Operating income (loss) reflects the net impact of direct and incremental COVID-19-related costs of $2 million and $4 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and $27 million and $28 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. (2) Other income consists of pension income. (3) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the press release. (4) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue.





Transportation Key Data by Service Offering (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue North America Freight Brokerage $ 915 $ 488 $ 1,805 $ 1,074 Less-Than-Truckload 1,098 801 2,074 1,711 Last Mile 269 218 515 419 Managed Transport (1) 106 74 203 157 Total North America 2,388 1,581 4,597 3,361 Europe Freight Brokerage and Truckload 499 330 993 767 Less-Than-Truckload 265 178 510 403 Total Europe 764 508 1,503 1,170 Global Forwarding 114 76 214 137 Eliminations (80) (38) (139) (82) Total Revenue $ 3,186 $ 2,127 $ 6,175 $ 4,586 Net Revenue North America Freight Brokerage $ 162 $ 100 $ 339 $ 203 Less-Than-Truckload 473 331 882 702 Last Mile 91 81 175 151 Managed Transport 23 20 46 44 Total North America 749 532 1,442 1,100 Europe 182 115 359 261 Global Forwarding 22 11 42 24 Total Net Revenue (2) $ 953 $ 658 $ 1,843 $ 1,385 Net Revenue Margin North America Freight Brokerage 17.8% 20.6% 18.8% 18.9% Less-Than-Truckload 43.0% 41.3% 42.5% 41.0% Last Mile 33.9% 36.9% 34.0% 36.0% Managed Transport 21.8% 26.9% 22.6% 27.9% Total North America 31.4% 33.6% 31.4% 32.7% Europe 23.8% 22.6% 23.9% 22.3% Global Forwarding 19.1% 14.5% 19.6% 18.2% Overall Net Revenue Margin 29.9% 30.9% 29.9% 30.2% Direct Operating Expense North America Freight Brokerage $ 29 $ 23 $ 59 $ 46 Less-Than-Truckload 189 161 358 308 Last Mile 29 29 57 55 Managed Transport 17 15 32 30 Total North America 264 228 506 439 Europe 107 91 212 186 Global Forwarding 3 2 6 4 Total Direct Operating Expense $ 374 $ 321 $ 724 $ 629 (1) Within our managed transportation business, to the extent that we are primarily being paid for arranging transportation on behalf of our customer, we generally recognize revenue as the difference between the amount the customer pays us for the service less the amount we are charged by third parties who provide the service. (2) Net revenue equals Revenue less Cost of transportation and services. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the press release. Less-Than-Truckload revenue is before intercompany eliminations and includes revenue from the Company’s trailer manufacturing business.





North American Less-Than-Truckload Summary Data Table (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Change % 2021 2020 Change % Pounds per day (thousands) 76,520 61,990 23.4% 73,636 65,113 13.1% Shipments per day 53,130 45,600 16.5% 51,466 47,107 9.3% Average weight per shipment (in pounds) 1,440 1,359 5.9% 1,431 1,382 3.5% Gross revenue per shipment $ 326.45 $ 282.61 15.5% $ 320.67 $ 290.08 10.5% Gross revenue per hundredweight (including fuel surcharges) $ 22.67 $ 20.79 9.0% $ 22.41 $ 20.99 6.8% Gross revenue per hundredweight (excluding fuel surcharges) $ 19.29 $ 18.45 4.5% $ 19.20 $ 18.40 4.4% Average length of haul (in miles) 836.3 816.5 834.8 814.8 Total average load factor (1) 24,406 24,551 -0.6% 24,408 24,183 0.9% Average age of tractor fleet (years) 5.79 5.31 Number of working days 63.5 63.5 126.5 127.5 (1) Total average load factor equals freight pound miles divided by total linehaul miles.





North American Less-Than-Truckload Adjusted Operating Ratio and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Change % 2021 2020 Change % Revenue (excluding fuel surcharge revenue) $ 917 $ 700 31.0% $ 1,744 $ 1,475 18.2% Fuel surcharge revenue 164 92 78.3% 299 215 39.1% Revenue 1,081 792 36.5% 2,043 1,690 20.9% Salaries, wages and employee benefits 486 416 16.8% 939 853 10.1% Purchased transportation 116 70 65.7% 210 157 33.8% Fuel and fuel-related taxes 71 35 102.9% 134 92 45.7% Other operating expenses 145 147 -1.4% 279 265 5.3% Depreciation and amortization 57 58 -1.7% 112 114 -1.8% Rents and leases 19 15 26.7% 37 30 23.3% Operating income (1) 187 51 266.7% 332 179 85.5% Operating ratio (2) 82.7% 93.6% 83.7% 89.4% Transaction and integration costs - 3 -100.0% - 5 -100.0% Restructuring costs - 5 -100.0% - 5 -100.0% Amortization expense 9 9 0.0% 17 17 0.0% Other income (3) 14 10 40.0% 28 21 33.3% Adjusted operating income (4) $ 210 $ 78 169.2% $ 377 $ 227 66.1% Adjusted operating ratio (4) (5) (6) 80.6% 90.1% 81.5% 86.6% Depreciation expense 48 49 -2.0% 95 97 -2.1% Adjusted EBITDA (4) $ 258 $ 127 103.1% $ 472 $ 324 45.7% Adjusted EBITDA margin (4) (7) 23.9% 16.0% 23.1% 19.2% (1) Operating income reflects the net impact of direct and incremental COVID-19-related costs of $1 million and $3 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and $20 million and $21 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. (2) Operating ratio is calculated as (1 - (Operating income divided by Revenue)). (3) Other income primarily consists of pension income. (4) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the press release. (5) Adjusted operating ratio is calculated as (1 - (Adjusted operating income divided by Revenue)). (6) Excluding the impact of gains on real estate transactions from both periods, the Adjusted operating ratio strengthened by 1,030 basis points from 91.4% in the second quarter of 2020 to 81.1% in the second quarter of 2021 and strengthened by 620 basis points from 88.8% for the first six months ended June 30, 2020 to 82.6% for the first six months ended June 30, 2021. (7) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue.





Logistics Summary Financial Table (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Change % 2021 2020 Change % Revenue (1) (2) $ 1,881 $ 1,404 34.0% $ 3,699 $ 2,841 30.2% Cost of transportation and services 312 198 57.6% 573 396 44.7% Direct operating expense 1,307 1,051 24.4% 2,614 2,102 24.4% Sales, general and administrative expense 191 198 -3.5% 373 348 7.2% Operating income (loss) (3) $ 71 $ (43) -265.1% $ 139 $ (5) NM Other income (4) 9 7 28.6% 17 14 21.4% Total depreciation and amortization 85 80 6.3% 159 149 6.7% Transaction and integration costs 7 18 -61.1% 12 25 -52.0% Restructuring costs (3) 21 -114.3% (3) 21 -114.3% Adjusted EBITDA (5) $ 169 $ 83 103.6% $ 324 $ 204 58.8% Adjusted EBITDA margin (5) (6) 9.0% 5.9% 8.8% 7.2% NM - Not meaningful. (1) Revenue by geography is comprised of: Europe $ 1,287 $ 863 $ 2,484 $ 1,728 North America 594 541 1,215 1,113 (2) The acquired business contributed approximately 10.7 percentage points to Logistics’ revenue growth for the second quarter of 2021 and 9.4 percentage points for the first six months of 2021. (3) Operating income (loss) reflects the net impact of direct and incremental COVID-19-related costs of $2 million and $2 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and $19 million and $21 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. Additionally, operating income (loss) includes operating lease rent expense of $201 million and $403 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and $154 million and $311 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. (4) Other income consists of pension income. (5) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the press release. (6) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue.





Corporate Summary Financial Table (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Change % 2021 2020 Change % Sales, general and administrative expense $ 80 $ 83 -3.6% $ 155 $ 160 -3.1% Operating loss (1) $ (80) $ (83) -3.6% $ (155) $ (160) -3.1% Other income (expense) (2) (3) - NM (1) 2 -150.0% Total depreciation and amortization 3 3 0.0% 6 7 -14.3% Transaction and integration costs 26 15 73.3% 38 45 -15.6% Restructuring costs 1 8 -87.5% 4 8 -50.0% Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ (53) $ (57) -7.0% $ (108) $ (98) 10.2% NM - Not meaningful. (1) Operating loss reflects the net impact of direct and incremental COVID-19-related costs of $- million and $- million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and $2 million and $2 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. (2) Other income (expense) consists of pension income, foreign currency gain (loss) and other income (expense). (3) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the press release. Intersegment eliminations represent intercompany activity between the Company’s reportable segments that is eliminated upon consolidation. The following table summarizes the intersegment eliminations by line item. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ (31) $ (29) $ (64) $ (61) Cost of transportation and services (31) (26) (63) (58) Direct operating expense 1 (2) - (1) Sales, general and administrative expense (1) (1) (1) (2) Operating income $ - $ - $ - $ -





XPO Logistics, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Change % 2021 2020 Change % Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders (1) $ 156 $ (132) NM $ 271 $ (110) NM Distributed and undistributed net income (1) (2) - 1 - 2 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 2 (3) 5 (1) Net income (loss) 158 (134) NM 276 (109) NM Debt extinguishment loss - - 8 - Interest expense 63 82 132 154 Income tax provision (benefit) 46 (71) 81 (61) Depreciation and amortization expense 205 196 397 379 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency option and forward contracts 2 3 1 (1) Transaction and integration costs 35 46 53 90 Restructuring costs (2) 50 2 53 Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 507 $ 172 194.8% $ 950 $ 505 88.1% Revenue $ 5,036 $ 3,502 43.8% $ 9,810 $ 7,366 33.2% Adjusted EBITDA margin (3) (4) 10.1% 4.9% 9.7% 6.9% NM - Not meaningful. (1) The sum of quarterly net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and distributed and undistributed net income may not equal year-to-date amounts because losses are not allocated to the Series A Preferred Stock. (2) Relates to the Series A Preferred Stock and is comprised of actual preferred stock dividends and the non-cash allocation of undistributed earnings. (3) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the press release. Adjusted EBITDA was prepared assuming 100% ownership of XPO Logistics Europe in all periods. (4) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue.





XPO Logistics, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss) Per Share to

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 (1) 2021 2020 (1) GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 156 $ (132) $ 271 $ (110) Debt extinguishment loss - - 8 - Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency option and forward contracts 2 3 1 (1) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 35 36 71 71 Transaction and integration costs 35 46 53 90 Restructuring costs (2) 50 2 53 Income tax associated with the adjustments above (2) (17) (30) (32) (52) Impact of noncontrolling interests on above adjustments - (2) (1) (2) Allocation of undistributed earnings - - - (3) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders (3) $ 209 $ (29) $ 373 $ 46 Adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share (3) $ 1.87 $ (0.32) $ 3.43 $ 0.50 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share (3) $ 1.86 $ (0.32) $ 3.32 $ 0.45 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 112 91 109 92 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 113 91 113 102 (1) The second quarter and first six months of 2020 were recast to exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. (2) This line item reflects the aggregate tax benefit of all non-tax related adjustments reflected in the table above. The detail by line item is as follows: Debt extinguishment loss $ - $ - $ 2 $ - Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency option and forward contracts - 1 - - Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 9 7 17 17 Transaction and integration costs 8 10 12 22 Restructuring costs - 12 1 13 $ 17 $ 30 $ 32 $ 52 The income tax rate applied to reconciling items is based on the GAAP annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items and contribution- and margin-based taxes. (3) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the press release.





XPO Logistics, Inc. Other Reconciliations (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow Net cash provided by operating activities $ 366 $ 214 $ 539 $ 394 Payment for purchases of property and equipment (110) (116) (250) (255) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 26 23 62 77 Free Cash Flow (1) $ 282 $ 121 $ 351 $ 216 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Reconciliation of Logistics' GAAP Revenue to Organic Revenue Revenue $ 1,881 $ 1,404 Revenue from acquired business (151) - Foreign exchange rates (107) - Organic revenue (1) $ 1,623 $ 1,404 Organic revenue growth (1) (2) 15.6% Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Change % North American Truck Brokerage Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Net Revenue Revenue $ 598 $ 298 100.6% Cost of transportation and services 511 238 Net revenue (1) $ 87 $ 60 47.1% (1) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the press release. (2) Organic revenue growth is calculated as the relative change in year-over-year organic revenue, expressed as a percentage of 2020 organic revenue.



