Select Interior Concepts to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 9, 2021

28.07.2021   

ATLANTA, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC), a premier distributor of interior building products, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Monday, August 9, 2021 after the market closes. A conference call to discuss the results will be held on the same day at 5:00 PM ET and will be hosted by Bill Varner, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, and Nadeem Moiz, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

To participate in the conference call please dial 1-800-458-4121 from the U.S. approximately 15 minutes before the call. International callers can dial 1-720-543-0206. A webcast will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.selectinteriorconcepts.com/news-and-events/investor-calenda ....

A replay will be available on the Company's website after the completion of the call.

About Select Interior Concepts
Select Interior Concepts is a premier distributor of interior building products with leading market positions in highly attractive markets. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Select Interior Concepts is listed on the NASDAQ. Its Architectural Surfaces Group segment distributes natural and engineered stone through a national network of distribution centers and showrooms under proprietary brand names such as PentalQuartz and MetroQuartz. For more information, visit: www.selectinteriorconcepts.com.

Investor Relations:
Joshua Large
(470) 381-4226
IR@selectinteriorconcepts.com





