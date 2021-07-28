checkAd

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Announces Transaction Agreement to Simplify Capital Structure

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.07.2021, 22:24  |  28   |   |   

INDIANAPOLIS, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) (“IEA” or the “Company”), today announced that it has entered into a transaction agreement (the “Transaction Agreement”) with Ares Special Situations Fund IV, L.P. (“ASSF”) and ASOF Holdings I, L.P. (“ASOF” and, together with ASSF, the “Ares Parties”) funds managed by Ares Management LLC (“Ares”).

The Ares Parties own 17,482.5 shares of the Company’s Series A Preferred Stock, 50,000 shares of the Company’s Series B-1 Preferred Stock, 50,000 shares of the Company’s Series B-2 Preferred Stock, 199,123.87 shares of the Company’s Series B-3 Preferred Stock (collectively, the “Series B Preferred Stock”), warrants to purchase 5,996,310 shares of the Company’s common stock and certain anti-dilution rights to acquire additional warrants for common stock.

Pursuant to the Transaction Agreement, the Ares Parties will convert all of their Series A Preferred Stock into approximately 2.1 million shares of common stock, exercise their warrants for approximately 6.0 million shares of common stock at an exercise price of $0.0001 per share, and receive approximately 0.5 million shares of common stock from their anti-dilution rights that will be triggered upon conversion of the Series A Preferred Stock. Subject to the terms and conditions of the Transaction Agreement and successful closing of certain related transactions described in the agreement, the Company will repurchase and redeem all of the outstanding Series B Preferred Stock.

Subject to the completion of certain related transactions, the Company expects to enter into a stockholders’ agreement (the “Stockholders’ Agreement”) with the Ares Parties in connection with the Transaction Agreement, which will govern certain board matters including the Ares Parties’ designation of up to two members of our board depending upon their ownership. Additionally, and also depending upon the Ares Parties’ level of ownership, certain restrictions could apply, including restrictions on transferring common stock, pre-funded warrants and common stock underlying pre-funded warrants acquired in connection with the Transaction Agreement, restricted activities and voting provisions (in each case subject to exceptions). We also expect to enter into a registration rights agreement amendment (the “RRA Amendment”) with the Ares Parties obligating us to register for resale all of the shares of common stock, pre-funded warrants, and shares of common stock into which the pre-funded warrants would be exercisable acquired by the Ares Parties in connection with the Transaction Agreement.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Announces Transaction Agreement to Simplify Capital Structure INDIANAPOLIS, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) (“IEA” or the “Company”), today announced that it has entered into a transaction agreement (the “Transaction Agreement”) with Ares Special …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Idorsia launches the offering of convertible bonds to fund the development of the company into a ...
VINCI is awarded the design-build contract for the extension of Ang Mo Kio metro station in ...
Equinor second quarter 2021 results
GSK and Vir Biotechnology Announce Joint Procurement Agreement with European Commission for ...
Vopak reports on HY1 2021 results
OP Corporate Bank plc’s Half-year Financial Report for 1 January–30 June 2021
SECOND QUARTER SALES & FIRST-HALF 2021 RESULTS   
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for July Floods in Germany Could Approach EUR 5 ...
Idorsia launches the offering of convertible bonds to fund the development of the company into a ...
Bilibili Publishes 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board