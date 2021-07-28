Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Announces Transaction Agreement to Simplify Capital Structure

The Ares Parties own 17,482.5 shares of the Company’s Series A Preferred Stock, 50,000 shares of the Company’s Series B-1 Preferred Stock, 50,000 shares of the Company’s Series B-2 Preferred Stock, 199,123.87 shares of the Company’s Series B-3 Preferred Stock (collectively, the “Series B Preferred Stock”), warrants to purchase 5,996,310 shares of the Company’s common stock and certain anti-dilution rights to acquire additional warrants for common stock.

Pursuant to the Transaction Agreement, the Ares Parties will convert all of their Series A Preferred Stock into approximately 2.1 million shares of common stock, exercise their warrants for approximately 6.0 million shares of common stock at an exercise price of $0.0001 per share, and receive approximately 0.5 million shares of common stock from their anti-dilution rights that will be triggered upon conversion of the Series A Preferred Stock. Subject to the terms and conditions of the Transaction Agreement and successful closing of certain related transactions described in the agreement, the Company will repurchase and redeem all of the outstanding Series B Preferred Stock.

Subject to the completion of certain related transactions, the Company expects to enter into a stockholders’ agreement (the “Stockholders’ Agreement”) with the Ares Parties in connection with the Transaction Agreement, which will govern certain board matters including the Ares Parties’ designation of up to two members of our board depending upon their ownership. Additionally, and also depending upon the Ares Parties’ level of ownership, certain restrictions could apply, including restrictions on transferring common stock, pre-funded warrants and common stock underlying pre-funded warrants acquired in connection with the Transaction Agreement, restricted activities and voting provisions (in each case subject to exceptions). We also expect to enter into a registration rights agreement amendment (the “RRA Amendment”) with the Ares Parties obligating us to register for resale all of the shares of common stock, pre-funded warrants, and shares of common stock into which the pre-funded warrants would be exercisable acquired by the Ares Parties in connection with the Transaction Agreement.