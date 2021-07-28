Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call

LA JOLLA, Calif, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 results after the market close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 and will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) the following day, Thursday, August 5, 2021.



The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8573, and requesting to be joined to the Palomar Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 5, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13721260. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 12, 2021.