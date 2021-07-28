Colfax Completes Acquisition of Mathys AG Bettlach









WILMINGTON, DE, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colfax Corporation (“Colfax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CFX), a leading diversified technology company, announced today that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Mathys AG Bettlach (“Mathys”).

Total acquisition consideration of approximately $285 million was financed through the issuance of 6,544,522 shares of Colfax common stock to the former owners of Mathys. The issuance of Colfax common stock was made in reliance on an exemption from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) thereunder, as a transaction by the Company not involving a public offering.