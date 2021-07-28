checkAd

Origin Bancorp, Inc. Announces Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.07.2021, 22:15  |   |   |   

RUSTON, La., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBNK) ("Origin"), the holding company for Origin Bank, today announced that on July 28, 2021, its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of its common stock. The cash dividend will be paid on August 31, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 20, 2021.

About Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Origin is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin’s wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912. Deeply rooted in Origin’s history is a culture committed to providing personalized, relationship banking to its clients and communities. Origin provides a broad range of financial services to businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals and retail clients. Origin currently operates 44 banking centers located from Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas across North Louisiana to Central Mississippi, as well as in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit www.origin.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in filings by Origin Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in the Company's press releases or other public or stockholder communications, and in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," “foresees,” "intends," "plans," "projects," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," “might,” "should," "will," and "would" or variations of such terms" are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. Factors that might cause such a difference include among other things: the expected payment date of its quarterly cash dividend; changes in economic conditions; the duration and impacts of the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic and efforts to contain its transmission, as well as the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to address the impact of COVID-19 on the United States economy, including, without limitation, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and any related future economic stimulus legislation and the effects of the foregoing on the Company’s business and customers; other legislative changes generally; changes in policies by regulatory agencies; fluctuations in interest rates; the risks of lending and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses; the Company's ability to access cost-effective funding; fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; demand for loans and deposits in the Company's market area; competition; and changes in management’s business strategies and other factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC.

The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation - to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact Information
Investor Relations
Chris Reigelman
318-497-3177
chris@origin.bank

Media Contact
Ryan Kilpatrick
318-232-7472
rkilpatrick@origin.bank





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Origin Bancorp, Inc. Announces Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend RUSTON, La., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Origin Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBNK) ("Origin"), the holding company for Origin Bank, today announced that on July 28, 2021, its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Idorsia launches the offering of convertible bonds to fund the development of the company into a ...
VINCI is awarded the design-build contract for the extension of Ang Mo Kio metro station in ...
Equinor second quarter 2021 results
GSK and Vir Biotechnology Announce Joint Procurement Agreement with European Commission for ...
Vopak reports on HY1 2021 results
OP Corporate Bank plc’s Half-year Financial Report for 1 January–30 June 2021
SECOND QUARTER SALES & FIRST-HALF 2021 RESULTS   
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for July Floods in Germany Could Approach EUR 5 ...
Idorsia launches the offering of convertible bonds to fund the development of the company into a ...
Bilibili Publishes 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board