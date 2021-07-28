Haynes International, Inc. Announces Capital Allocation Strategy

KOKOMO, Ind., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: HAYN) (the “Company”), a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of technologically advanced high-performance alloys, today announced a multi-faceted capital allocation strategy which includes; 1) a share repurchase plan, 2) the recent adoption of a glide path for its U.S. pension plan to help secure improvements in funding percentage realized this fiscal year due to higher than expected return on plan assets combined with higher interest rates, and 3) a U.S. pension plan accelerated funding strategy with the intention of fully funding the plan in approximately three years.



“We believe that repurchasing our stock at current market prices represents an attractive capital allocation strategy for the Company. We feel this is a unique opportunity to repurchase shares well below the intrinsic value of the Company given the outlook of the markets we serve, particularly the anticipated recovery in commercial aerospace, combined with our gross margin expansion strategies,” said Mike Shor, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, the excellent performance of our pension plan assets combined with favorable interest rate movement enabled our adoption of a glide path that is expected to help us secure a reduction of our current $100 million pension liability by potentially 50%. Finally, our intention is to fully fund the U.S. plan over the next three years. These steps represent significant actions to de-risk the plan and strive to eliminate the largest liability on our balance sheet. We believe all of these capital allocation strategies are an excellent use of the cash on the balance sheet that we believe will increase shareholder value.”

Further details of each strategy are as follows: