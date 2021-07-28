Haynes International, Inc. Announces Capital Allocation Strategy
KOKOMO, Ind., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: HAYN) (the “Company”), a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of technologically advanced
high-performance alloys, today announced a multi-faceted capital allocation strategy which includes; 1) a share repurchase plan, 2) the recent adoption of a glide
path for its U.S. pension plan to help secure improvements in funding percentage realized this fiscal year due to higher than expected return on plan assets combined with higher interest
rates, and 3) a U.S. pension plan accelerated funding strategy with the intention of fully funding the plan in approximately three years.
“We believe that repurchasing our stock at current market prices represents an attractive capital allocation strategy for the Company. We feel this is a unique opportunity to repurchase shares well below the intrinsic value of the Company given the outlook of the markets we serve, particularly the anticipated recovery in commercial aerospace, combined with our gross margin expansion strategies,” said Mike Shor, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, the excellent performance of our pension plan assets combined with favorable interest rate movement enabled our adoption of a glide path that is expected to help us secure a reduction of our current $100 million pension liability by potentially 50%. Finally, our intention is to fully fund the U.S. plan over the next three years. These steps represent significant actions to de-risk the plan and strive to eliminate the largest liability on our balance sheet. We believe all of these capital allocation strategies are an excellent use of the cash on the balance sheet that we believe will increase shareholder value.”
Further details of each strategy are as follows:
-
Share Repurchase Plan: On July 28, 2021, the Board of Directors authorized the use of up to $20 million of available cash to purchase shares of the Company's
common stock for a period of one year. The Board adopted the repurchase plan because it believes that repurchasing the Company’s stock at current market prices presents an attractive
capital allocation strategy for the Company given the available options for the use of capital. Under the share repurchase plan, the Company is authorized to repurchase outstanding shares of its
common stock in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. The share repurchase plan may be suspended, modified or discontinued at any time, and the Company has no obligation to
repurchase any amount of its common stock under the plan. The Company intends to make all repurchases and to administer the plan in accordance with applicable laws and regulatory guidelines,
including Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
