Falco Announces a C$10 Million Treasury Offering of Units and C$10 Million From an Early Advancement on a Silver Stream Payment

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, Québec, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:FPC) ("Falco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with CIBC Capital Markets as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the “Underwriters”) pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal private placement basis, 25,000,000 Units (the "Units") at a price of C$0.40 per Unit (the "Offering"), representing aggregate gross proceeds to Falco of C$10 million. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each a “Common Share”) and one-half-of-one common share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Common Share (each a “Warrant Share”) until July 31, 2025, at an exercise price of C$0.55. Certain of the Company’s existing shareholders, including Osisko Development Corp. and la Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, have indicated to the Company that they will participate in the Offering.

The expiry date of the Warrants may be accelerated by the Company at any time following the six-month anniversary of the closing date of the Offering if the volume-weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is greater than C$0.80 for any 10 consecutive trading days, at which time the Company may accelerate the expiry date by issuing a press release announcing the amended warrant term whereupon the Warrants will expire on the 30th calendar day after the date of such press release.

The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, on the same terms and conditions as the Offering, exercisable until the second business day prior to the closing date of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offering (“Underwriters’ Option”). If the Underwriters’ Option is exercised in full, the aggregate gross proceeds to Falco of the Offering would be C$11.5 million.

Further, the Company is in discussions with one of its shareholders regarding a proposed non-brokered private placement of Units to be carried out with such shareholder for maximum gross proceeds of C$5 million at an issue price which will be no less than the issue price of the Units under the Offering (the “Additional Placement”). The Additional Placement would be subject to the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Offering is not dependent on the closing of the Additional Placement.