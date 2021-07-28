checkAd

AssetMark Reports $84.6B Platform Assets for Second Quarter 2021

CONCORD, Calif., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Net income for the quarter was $10.0 million, or $0.14 per share.
  • Adjusted net income for the quarter was $26.6 million, or $0.36 per share, on total revenue of $128.0 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $40.0 million, or 31.3% of total revenue.
  • Platform assets increased 33.8% year-over-year and 7.2% quarter-over-quarter to $84.6 billion, aided by quarterly record net flows of $2.2 billion and market impact net of fees of $3.5 billion. Year-to-date annualized net flows as a percentage of beginning-of-year platform assets were 11.2%.
  • More than 5,500 new households and 201 new producing advisors joined the AssetMark platform during the second quarter. In total, as of June 30, 2021 there were over 8,400 advisors (approximately 2,700 were engaged advisors) and over 196,400 investor households on the AssetMark platform.
  • We realized a 26.6% annualized production lift from existing advisors for the second quarter, indicating that advisors continued to grow organically and increase wallet share on our platform.

“Our reframed growth strategy is starting to resonate with advisors, as evidenced by record results, greater share of wallet capture and record advisor satisfaction scores,” said AssetMark CEO Natalie Wolfsen. “We realized record net flows, revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS in the second quarter. The enhancements we have made to our platform and the deep relationships we have built with our advisors continue to pay dividends. The first half of the year has been outstanding, and I am excited to deliver what we have planned for advisors in the second half of 2021.”

Second Quarter 2021 Key Operating Metrics

         
  2Q21 2Q20 Variance per year  
Operational metrics:        
Platform assets (at period-beginning) (millions of dollars) 78,880 56,025 40.8%  
Net flows (millions of dollars) 2,228 907 145.6%  
Market impact net of fees (millions of dollars) 3,487 6,297 (44.6%)  
Acquisition impact (millions of dollars) - - NM  
Platform assets (at period-end) (millions of dollars) 84,594 63,229 33.8%  
Net flows lift (% of beginning of year platform assets) 3.0% 1.5% 150 bps  
Advisors (at period-end) 8,496 8,474 0.3%  
Engaged advisors (at period-end) 2,691 2,327 15.6%  
Assets from engaged advisors (at period-end) (millions of dollars) 77,352 56,095 37.9%  
Households (at period-end) 196,474 179,166 9.7%  
New producing advisors 201 178 12.9%  
Production lift from existing advisors (annualized %) 26.6% 16.3% 63.3%  
Assets in custody at ATC (at period-end) (millions of dollars) 63,394 44,455 42.6%  
ATC client cash (at period-end) (millions of dollars) 2,590 2,960 (12.5%)  
         
Financial metrics:        
Total revenue (millions of dollars) 128 99 29.2%  
Net income (loss) (millions of dollars) 10.0 (9.3) NM  
Net income (loss) margin (%) 7.8% (9.4%) 1720 bps  
Capital expenditure (millions of dollars) 9.2 6.2 47.0%  
         
Non-GAAP financial metrics:        
Adjusted EBITDA (millions of dollars) 40.0 25.3 58.1%  
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 31.3% 25.6% 570 bps  
Adjusted net income (millions of dollars) 26.6 15.1 75.4%  
Note: Percentage variance based on actual numbers, not rounded results        

Webcast and Conference Call Information

AssetMark will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss its second quarter 2021 results. In conjunction with this earnings press release, AssetMark has posted an earnings presentation on its investor relations website at http://ir.assetmark.com. Conference call and webcast details are as follows:

  • Date: July 28, 2021
  • Time: 2:00 p.m. PT; 5:00 p.m. ET
  • Phone: Listeners can pre-register for the conference call here: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9481925. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, passcode and unique registrant ID. In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (dial in number, direct event passcode and registrant ID) provided in the confirmation email received at the point of registering to join the call directly.
  • Webcast: http://ir.assetmark.com. Please access the website 10 minutes prior to the start time. The webcast will be available in recorded form at http://ir.assetmark.com for 14 days from July 28, 2021.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. 

AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment advisor subsidiary registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients. AssetMark had $84.6 billion in platform assets as of June 30, 2021 and has a history of innovation spanning more than 20 years.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue,” the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology that conveys uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including our growth strategy, our financial performance, investments in new products, services and capabilities and general market, political, economic and business conditions. Other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our prospectus dated July 17, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which is expected to be filled on August 6, 2021. Additional information is also available in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on our investor relations website at http://ir.assetmark.com. All information provided in this release is based on information available to us as of the date of this press release and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe are reasonable as of this date. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are inherently uncertain. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands except share data and par value)

    June 30, 2021     December 31, 2020  
    (unaudited)          
ASSETS                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 179,756     $ 70,619  
Restricted cash     11,000       11,000  
Investments, at fair value     13,496       10,577  
Fees and other receivables, net     7,745       8,891  
Income tax receivable, net     12,979       8,596  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     12,926       13,637  
Total current assets     237,902       123,320  
Property, plant and equipment, net     7,793       7,388  
Capitalized software, net     70,667       68,835  
Other intangible assets, net     652,835       655,736  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     23,648       27,496  
Goodwill     338,848       338,848  
Other assets     2,199       1,965  
Total assets   $ 1,333,892     $ 1,223,588  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 1,007     $ 2,199  
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities     39,423       43,694  
Total current liabilities     40,430       45,893  
Long-term debt, net     150,000       75,000  
Other long-term liabilities     17,763       16,302  
Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities     29,725       31,820  
Deferred income tax liabilities, net     149,726       149,500  
Total long-term liabilities     347,214       272,622  
Total liabilities     387,644       318,515  
Commitments and contingencies            
Stockholders’ equity:                
Common stock, $0.001 par value (675,000,000 shares authorized and 72,540,664 and 72,459,255 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)     73       72  
Additional paid-in capital     890,534       850,430  
Retained earnings     55,641       54,571  
Total stockholders’ equity     946,248       905,073  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 1,333,892     $ 1,223,588  

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
Revenue:                                
Asset-based revenue   $ 124,690     $ 94,712     $ 240,503     $ 200,362  
Spread-based revenue     2,672       3,549       5,278       11,500  
Other revenue     680       870       1,267       2,159  
Total revenue     128,042       99,131       247,048       214,021  
Operating expenses:                                
Asset-based expenses     35,818       30,084       71,912       65,099  
Spread-based expenses     868       433       1,544       1,722  
Employee compensation     39,447       45,364       106,749       88,861  
General and operating expenses     16,316       13,383       33,805       32,748  
Professional fees     5,018       3,160       9,278       6,991  
Depreciation and amortization     9,730       8,747       19,201       17,156  
Total operating expenses     107,197       101,171       242,489       212,577  
Interest expense     774       1,474       1,545       3,101  
Other expense, net     (22 )     (39 )     (37 )     11  
Income (loss) before income taxes     20,093       (3,475 )     3,051       (1,668 )
Provision for income taxes     10,107       5,805       1,981       4,876  
Net income (loss)     9,986       (9,280 )     1,070       (6,544 )
Net comprehensive income (loss)   $ 9,986     $ (9,280 )   $ 1,070     $ (6,544 )
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:                                
Basic   $ 0.14     $ (0.14 )   $ 0.02     $ (0.10 )
Diluted     0.14       (0.14 )     0.02       (0.10 )
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic     71,922,179       67,208,746       71,176,386       67,175,603  
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted     72,155,068       67,208,746       71,231,337       67,175,603  

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)

    Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2021     2020  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES                
Net income (loss)   $ 1,070     $ (6,544 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     19,201       17,156  
Interest     370       158  
Deferred income taxes     226       593  
Share-based compensation     40,104       27,122  
Changes in certain assets and liabilities:                
Fees and other receivables, net     47       1,333  
Receivables from related party     (43 )      
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     1,913       2,550  
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other current liabilities     (5,220 )     (15,072 )
Income tax receivable, net     (4,383 )     2,208  
Net cash provided by operating activities     53,285       29,504  
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES                
Purchase of WBI OBS Financial, LLC, net of cash received           (18,561 )
Purchase of investments     (1,927 )     (1,497 )
Sale of investments     174       5  
Purchase of property and equipment     (421 )     (704 )
Purchase of computer software     (16,974 )     (12,004 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (19,148 )     (32,761 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES                
Proceeds from credit facility draw down     75,000        
Net cash provided by financing activities     75,000        
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash     109,137       (3,257 )
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period     81,619       105,341  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period   $ 190,756     $ 102,084  
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION                
Income taxes paid   $ 7,672     $ 2,674  
Interest paid   $ 985     $ 2,939  
Non-cash operating activities:                
Non-cash changes to right-of-use assets   $ (2,140 )   $ 38,495  
Non-cash changes to lease liabilities   $ (2,140 )   $ 39,839  

Explanations and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we believe adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income, all of which are non-GAAP measures, are useful in evaluating our performance. We use adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that such non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, such non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.  

Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (net income plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and less interest income), further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments set forth below. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful financial metrics in assessing our operating performance from period to period because they exclude certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business, such as certain material non-cash items and other adjustments such as share-based compensation, strategic initiatives and reorganization and integration costs. We believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, our reported GAAP results, provide useful information to investors regarding our performance and overall results of operations for various reasons, including:

  • non-cash equity grants made to employees at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time; as such, share-based compensation expense is not a key measure of our operating performance; and
  • costs associated with acquisitions and the resulting integrations, debt refinancing, restructuring, litigation and conversions can vary from period to period and transaction to transaction; as such, expenses associated with these activities are not considered a key measure of our operating performance.

We use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin:

  • as measures of operating performance;
  • for planning purposes, including the preparation of budgets and forecasts;
  • to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business;
  • to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies;
  • in communications with our board of directors concerning our financial performance; and
  • as considerations in determining compensation for certain employees.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation to, or as substitutes for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

  • adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect all cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;
  • adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect interest expense on our debt or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments; and
  • the definitions of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin can differ significantly from company to company and as a result have limitations when comparing similarly titled measures across companies.

Set forth below is a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited).

    Three Months Ended June 30,     Three Months Ended June 30,  
(in thousands except for percentages)   2021     2020     2021     2020  
Net income (loss)   $ 9,986     $ (9,280 )     7.8 %     (9.4 )%
Provision for income taxes     10,107       5,805       7.9 %     5.9 %
Interest income     (73 )     (249 )     (0.1 )%     (0.3 )%
Interest expense     774       1,474       0.6 %     1.5 %
Amortization/depreciation     9,730       8,747       7.6 %     8.9 %
EBITDA     30,524       6,497       23.8 %     6.6 %
Share-based compensation(1)     6,676       13,934       5.2 %     14.0 %
Reorganization and integration costs(2)     1,283       44       1.0 %     0.0 %
Acquisition expenses(3)     1,471       3,648       1.2 %     3.7 %
Business continuity plan(4)     61       1,245       0.1 %     1.3 %
Office closures(5)     46             0.0 %      
Other expenses     (22 )     (39 )     (0.0 )%      
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 40,039     $ 25,329       31.3 %     25.6 %
                                 
    Six Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
(in thousands except for percentages)   2021     2020     2021     2020  
Net income (loss)   $ 1,070     $ (6,544 )     0.4 %     (3.1 )%
Provision for income taxes     1,981       4,876       0.8 %     2.3 %
Interest income     (98 )     (731 )     (0.0 )%     (0.3 )%
Interest expense     1,545       3,101       0.6 %     1.4 %
Amortization/depreciation     19,201       17,156       7.8 %     8.0 %
EBITDA     23,699       17,858       9.6 %     8.3 %
Share-based compensation(1)     40,104       27,122       16.2 %     12.7 %
Reorganization and integration costs(2)     5,779       147       2.3 %     0.1 %
Acquisition expenses(3)     4,288       7,225       1.7 %     3.4 %
Business continuity plan(4)     132       1,341       0.1 %     0.6 %
Office closures(5)     167             0.1 %      
Other expenses     (37 )     11       (0 )      
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 74,132     $ 53,704       30.0 %     25.1 %

(1)    “Share-based compensation” represents granted share-based compensation in the form of Class C Common Units (which are incentive units) of AssetMark Holdings LLC, our former parent company, and RSA, restricted stock unit, stock option, and stock appreciation right grants by us to certain of our directors and employees. Although this expense occurred in each measurement period, we have added the expense back in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA because of its noncash impact.
(2)    “Reorganization and integration costs” includes costs related to the departure of our former chief executive officer in March 2021, our functional reorganization within our Operations, Technology and Retirement functions as well as duplicate costs related to the outsourcing of back-office operations functions. While we have incurred such expenses in all periods measured, these expenses serve varied reorganization and integration initiatives, each of which is non-recurring. We do not consider these expenses to be part of our core operations.
(3)    “Acquisition expenses” includes employee severance, transition and retention expenses, duplicative general and administrative expenses and other professional fees related to acquisitions.
(4)    “Business continuity plan” includes incremental compensation and other costs that are directly related to operations while transitioning to a remote workforce and other costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(5)    “Office closures” represents one-time expenses related to closing facilities.

Set forth below is a summary of the adjustments involved in the reconciliation from net income and net income margin, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the three months for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, broken out by compensation and non-compensation expenses (unaudited).

    Three Months Ended June 30, 2021     Three Months Ended June 30, 2020  
(in thousands)   Compensation     Non-
Compensation 		    Total     Compensation     Non-
Compensation 		    Total  
Share-based compensation(1)   $ 6,676     $     $ 6,676     $ 13,934     $     $ 13,934  
Reorganization and integration costs(2)     726       557       1,283       44             44  
Acquisition expenses(3)     509       962       1,471       2,318       1,330       3,648  
Business continuity plan(4)     12       49       61       986       259       1,245  
Office closures(5)           46       46                    
Other expenses           (22 )     (22 )           (39 )     (39 )
Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA   $ 7,923     $ 1,592     $ 9,515     $ 17,282     $ 1,550     $ 18,832  
                                                 
    Three Months Ended June 30, 2021     Three Months Ended June 30, 2020  
(in percentages)   Compensation     Non-
Compensation 		    Total     Compensation     Non-
Compensation 		    Total  
Share-based compensation(1)     5.2 %           5.2 %     14.0 %           14.0 %
Reorganization and integration costs(2)     0.6 %     0.4 %     1.0 %                  
Acquisition expenses(3)     0.4 %     0.7 %     1.1 %     2.4 %     1.3 %     3.7 %
Business continuity plan(4)     0.0 %           0.0 %     1.0 %     0.3 %     1.3 %
Office closures(5)                                    
Other expenses                                    
Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA margin %     6.2 %     1.1 %     7.3 %     17.4 %     1.6 %     19.0 %
                                                 

(1)    “Share-based compensation” represents granted share-based compensation in the form of Class C Common Units (which are incentive units) of AssetMark Holdings LLC, our former parent company, and RSA, restricted stock unit, stock option, and stock appreciation right grants by us to certain of our directors and employees. Although this expense occurred in each measurement period, we have added the expense back in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA because of its noncash impact.
(2)    “Reorganization and integration costs” includes costs related to the departure of our former chief executive officer in March 2021, our functional reorganization within our Operations, Technology and Retirement functions as well as duplicate costs related to the outsourcing of back-office operations functions. While we have incurred such expenses in all periods measured, these expenses serve varied reorganization and integration initiatives, each of which is non-recurring. We do not consider these expenses to be part of our core operations.
(3)    “Acquisition expenses” includes employee severance, transition and retention expenses, duplicative general and administrative expenses and other professional fees related to acquisitions.
(4)    “Business continuity plan” includes incremental compensation and other costs that are directly related to operations while transitioning to a remote workforce and other costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(5)    “Office closures” represents one-time expenses related to closing facilities.

    Six Months Ended June 30, 2021     Six Months Ended June 30, 2020  
(in thousands)   Compensation     Non-
Compensation 		    Total     Compensation     Non-
Compensation 		    Total  
Share-based compensation(1)   $ 40,104     $     $ 40,104     $ 27,122     $     $ 27,122  
Reorganization and integration costs(2)     2,933       2,846       5,779       149       (2 )     147  
Acquisition expenses(3)     1,225       3,063       4,288       3,450       3,775       7,225  
Business continuity plan(4)     12       120       132       1,082       259       1,341  
Office closures(5)           167       167                    
Other expenses           (37 )     (37 )           11       11  
Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA   $ 44,274     $ 6,159     $ 50,433     $ 31,803     $ 4,043     $ 35,846  
                                                 
    Six Months Ended June 30, 2021     Six Months Ended June 30, 2020  
(in percentages)   Compensation     Non-
Compensation 		    Total     Compensation     Non-
Compensation 		    Total  
Share-based compensation(1)     16.2 %           16.2 %     12.7 %           12.7 %
Reorganization and integration costs(2)     1.2 %     1.2 %     2.4 %     0.1 %           0.1 %
Acquisition expenses(3)     0.5 %     1.2 %     1.7 %     1.6 %     1.8 %     3.4 %
Business continuity plan(4)     0.0 %     0.0 %     0.0 %     0.5 %     0.1 %     0.6 %
Office closures(5)           0.1 %     0.1 %                  
Other expenses           0.0 %     0.0 %                  
Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA margin %     17.9 %     2.5 %     20.4 %     14.9 %     1.9 %     16.8 %

(1)    “Share-based compensation” represents granted share-based compensation in the form of Class C Common Units (which are incentive units) of AssetMark Holdings LLC, our former parent company, and RSA, restricted stock unit, stock option, and stock appreciation right grants by us to certain of our directors and employees. Although this expense occurred in each measurement period, we have added the expense back in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA because of its noncash impact.
(2)    “Reorganization and integration costs” includes costs related to the departure of our former chief executive officer in March 2021, our functional reorganization within our Operations, Technology and Retirement functions as well as duplicate costs related to the outsourcing of back-office operations functions. While we have incurred such expenses in all periods measured, these expenses serve varied reorganization and integration initiatives, each of which is non-recurring. We do not consider these expenses to be part of our core operations.
(3)    “Acquisition expenses” includes employee severance, transition and retention expenses, duplicative general and administrative expenses and other professional fees related to acquisitions.
(4)    “Business continuity plan” includes incremental compensation and other costs that are directly related to operations while transitioning to a remote workforce and other costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(5)    “Office closures” represents one-time expenses related to closing facilities.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income represents net income before: (a) share-based compensation expense, (b) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, (c) acquisition and related integration expenses, (d) restructuring and conversion costs and (e) certain other expenses. Reconciled items are tax effected using the income tax rates in effect for the applicable period, adjusted for any potentially non-deductible amounts. We prepared adjusted net income to eliminate the effects of items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance. We have historically not used adjusted net income for internal management reporting and evaluation purposes; however, we believe that adjusted net income, viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, our reported GAAP results, provides useful information to investors regarding our performance and overall results of operations for various reasons, including
the following:

  • non-cash equity grants made to employees at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time; as such, share-based compensation expense is not a key measure of our operating performance;
  • costs associated with acquisitions and related integrations, restructuring and conversions can vary from period to period and transaction to transaction; as such, expenses associated with these activities are not considered a key measure of our operating performance; and
  • amortization expense can vary substantially from company to company and from period to period depending upon each company’s financing and accounting methods, the fair value and average expected life of acquired intangible assets and the method by which assets were acquired; as such, the amortization of intangible assets obtained in acquisitions is not considered a key measure of our operating performance.

Adjusted net income does not purport to be an alternative to net income or cash flows from operating activities. The term adjusted net income is not defined under GAAP, and adjusted net income is not a measure of net income, operating income or any other performance or liquidity measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, adjusted net income has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation to, or as a substitute for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

  • adjusted net income does not reflect all cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • adjusted net income does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and
  • other companies in the financial services industry may calculate adjusted net income differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Set forth below is a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited).

    Three Months Ended June 30, 2021     Three Months Ended June 30, 2020  
(in thousands)   Compensation     Non-
Compensation 		    Total     Compensation     Non-
Compensation 		    Total  
Net income (loss)                   $ 9,986                     $ (9,280 )
Acquisition-related amortization(1)   $     $ 5,108       5,108     $     $ 5,108       5,108  
Expense adjustments(2)     1,248       1,613       2,861       3,348       1,589       4,937  
Share-based compensation     6,676             6,676       13,934             13,934  
Other expenses           (22 )     (22 )           (39 )     (39 )
Tax effect of adjustments(3)     (293 )     2,242       1,949       (870 )     1,354       484  
Adjusted net income   $ 7,631     $ 8,941     $ 26,558     $ 16,412     $ 8,012     $ 15,144  
                                                 
    Six Months Ended June 30, 2021     Six Months Ended June 30, 2020  
(in thousands)   Compensation     Non-
Compensation 		    Total     Compensation     Non-
Compensation 		    Total  
Net income (loss)                   $ 1,070                     $ (6,544 )
Acquisition-related amortization(1)   $     $ 10,216       10,216     $     $ 10,216       10,216  
Expense adjustments(2)     4,170       6,196       10,366       4,680       4,032       8,712  
Share-based compensation     40,104             40,104       27,122             27,122  
Other expenses           (37 )     (37 )           11       11  
Tax effect of adjustments(3)     (980 )     (12,009 )     (12,989 )     (1,217 )     (5,449 )     (6,666 )
Adjusted net income   $ 43,294     $ 4,366     $ 48,730     $ 30,585     $ 8,810     $ 32,851  

(1)    Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.
(2)    Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above other than share-based compensation.
(3)    Reflects the tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization.

Contacts
Investors:
Taylor J. Hamilton, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@assetmark.com

Media
Alaina Kleinman
Head of PR & Communications
alaina.kleinman@assetmark.com

SOURCE: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.





