Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Results For 2021 Fiscal Third Quarter

“MetaBank performed well during the third quarter, more than doubling earnings per share, as various timing items including tax season delays, additional card fee income from government stimulus programs, and reduced provision helped enhance performance year-over-year. Our results demonstrate how MetaBank’s mission of financial inclusion for all is creating value for all our stakeholders, including our customers, employees and shareholders,” said President and CEO Brad Hanson.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meta Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH) (“Meta” or the “Company”) reported net income of $38.7 million, or $1.21 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to net income of $18.2 million, or $0.53 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Business Development Highlights for the 2021 Fiscal Third Quarter

Published our inaugural 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report, building on the Company's vision, culture, and mission of financial inclusion for all. The Company's 2020 ESG report can be downloaded at https://www.metafinancialgroup.com/environmental-social-governance.

Launched the Company's Community Impact Program, focused on financial inclusion, personal and family financial empowerment, educational support, and disaster relief. Concentrating on these four areas positions MetaBank to encourage long-lasting positive impact in our communities.

Expanded our renewable energy investment tax credit financing, originating $72.0 million for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2021, resulting in $18.9 million in total net ITC.

Entered into a new Banking as a Service ("BaaS") partnership with Clair, a social impact embedded fintech startup. The Company will act as both the issuing bank and bank services provider, offering digital banking services for users of Clair.

Financial Highlights for the 2021 Fiscal Third Quarter

Total revenue for the third quarter was $130.9 million, an increase of $27.7 million compared to $103.2 million for the same quarter in fiscal 2020 primarily driven by a timing shift of refund transfer product fees and additional payments card fee income from government stimulus programs.

Operating efficiency ratio improved 185 basis points to 61.75% at June 30, 2021 compared to 63.60% at June 30, 2020. See non-GAAP reconciliation table below.

Net interest income for the third quarter was $68.5 million, an increase of $6.4 million compared to $62.1 million in the third quarter last year, reflecting a decrease in deposit interest expense.

Net interest margin ("NIM") improved to 3.75% for the third quarter from 3.28% during the same period of last year, chiefly due to the decrease of cash associated with the Company's participation in the EIP program and an increase in national lending loans and leases.

Total gross loans and leases at June 30, 2021 decreased $1.5 million, to $3.50 billion, compared to June 30, 2020 and decreased $152.8 million, or 4%, when compared to March 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily driven due to the seasonal nature of the taxpayer advance loans.

Average deposits from the Payments businesses for the fiscal 2021 third quarter increased nearly 8% to $6.79 billion when compared to the prior year quarter largely driven by excess cash on consumer cards related to government stimulus programs.

Tax Season Recap

During the third quarter of the fiscal 2021, total tax services product revenue was $13.6 million compared to $4.6 million in the prior year quarter. The significant increase for the quarter was mostly related to delayed timing of refund-transfers income due to the extension of the tax filing deadline by the IRS. Total tax services product income, net of losses and direct product expenses, increased 19% when comparing the first nine months of fiscal 2021 to the prior year period. The 2021 tax season benefited by the addition of the H&R Block relationship and has been successful despite the challenges caused by an increase in consumer liquidity due to stimulus payments throughout the 2021 tax season.

Economic Impact Program ("EIP") Update

Of the 16.5 million prepaid cards issued in conjunction with the three EIP stimulus programs, totaling approximately $24.15 billion, $2.81 billion were outstanding as of June 30, 2021, of which only $98.1 million was on Meta’s balance sheet with the remainder being held at other banks.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $68.5 million, an increase of 10% from the same quarter in fiscal 2020. The increase was primarily driven by a reduction in total interest expense, partially offset by lower overall yields realized on investments and loan and leases.

Interest expense during the third quarter decreased $3.8 million, and loan and lease interest income increased $2.4 million. The third quarter average outstanding balance of loans and leases decreased by $4.2 million compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to the decrease in community bank and healthcare receivable loan portfolios offset by growth of the remaining commercial loan portfolios. The Company’s average interest-earning assets for the third quarter decreased by $291.8 million to $7.32 billion compared with the prior year quarter, primarily due to the decrease in cash and fed funds sold, total investments, and community bank loans offset by growth of the national lending loans and leases.

Fiscal 2021 third quarter NIM increased to 3.75% from 3.28% for the third quarter last year. The overall reported tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) on average earning asset yields increased 26 basis points to 3.85% compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by a reduction in low-yielding cash held at the Federal Reserve. The TEY on the securities portfolio was 1.62% compared to 2.22% for the comparable period last year.

The Company's cost of funds for all deposits and borrowings averaged 0.09% during the fiscal 2021 third quarter, compared to 0.28% during the prior year quarter, primarily driven by a reduction in wholesale deposit balances. The Company's overall cost of deposits was 0.01% in the fiscal third quarter of 2021, compared to 0.17% in the same quarter last year.

Noninterest Income

Fiscal 2021 third quarter noninterest income increased to $62.5 million, compared to $41.0 million for the same period of the prior year. This increase was primarily related to card fee income and refund transfer fee income. Card fees benefited from increased card balances related to stimulus programs. Refund transfer fee income was higher compared to last year due to refund transfer volume shift from the second fiscal quarter because of the delay in the 2021 tax season.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased 14% to $81.5 million for the fiscal 2021 third quarter, from $71.2 million for the same quarter last year, primarily driven by increases in compensation due to a return to more normalized incentive accruals in fiscal year 2021 and additional employees to support growth. Refund transfer product expense was also higher than the same quarter last year, due largely to a shift in volume into the fiscal 2021 third quarter as a result of the delayed IRS filing date.

Income Tax Expense

The Company recorded income tax expense of $4.9 million, representing an effective tax rate of 11.0%, for the fiscal 2021 third quarter, compared to an income tax benefit of $2.4 million, representing an effective tax rate of (14.4)%, for the third quarter last year. The increase in the recorded income tax expense reflected an increase in fiscal 2021 third quarter earnings, whereas the prior year’s income tax benefit was chiefly the result of adjustments needed for the ratably recognized investment tax credits and lower earnings forecast at that time due to COVID-19.

The Company originated $13.5 million in solar leases during the fiscal 2021 third quarter, compared to $1.3 million in last year's third quarter. Investment tax credits related to solar leases are recognized ratably based on income throughout each fiscal year. The timing and impact of future solar tax credits are expected to vary from period to period, and Meta intends to undertake only those tax credit opportunities that meet the Company's underwriting and return criteria.

Investments, Loans and Leases

June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Total investments $ 1,981,852 $ 1,552,892 $ 1,309,452 $ 1,360,712 $ 1,268,416 Loans held for sale Consumer credit products 12,582 6,233 234 962 391 SBA/USDA 57,208 61,402 32,983 52,542 31,438 Community Bank 18,115 — 100,442 130,073 48,076 Total loans held for sale 87,905 67,635 133,659 183,577 79,905 National Lending Term lending 920,279 891,414 881,306 805,323 738,454 Asset based lending 263,237 248,735 242,298 182,419 181,130 Factoring 320,629 277,612 275,650 281,173 206,361 Lease financing 282,940 308,169 283,722 281,084 264,988 Insurance premium finance 417,652 344,841 338,227 337,940 359,147 SBA/USDA 263,709 331,917 300,707 318,387 308,611 Other commercial finance 118,081 103,234 101,209 101,658 100,214 Commercial Finance 2,586,527 2,505,922 2,423,119 2,307,984 2,158,905 Consumer credit products 105,440 104,842 88,595 89,809 102,808 Other consumer finance 122,316 130,822 162,423 134,342 138,777 Consumer Finance 227,756 235,664 251,018 224,151 241,585 Tax Services 41,268 225,921 92,548 3,066 19,168 Warehouse Finance 335,704 332,456 318,937 293,375 277,614 Total National Lending loans and leases 3,191,255 3,299,963 3,085,622 2,828,576 2,697,272 Community Banking Commercial real estate and operating 294,810 335,587 339,141 457,371 608,303 Consumer one-to-four family real estate and other 1,349 4,567 5,077 16,486 166,479 Agricultural real estate and operating 7,825 7,911 9,724 11,707 24,655 Total Community Banking loans 303,984 348,065 353,942 485,564 799,437 Total gross loans and leases 3,495,239 3,648,028 3,439,564 3,314,140 3,496,709 Allowance for credit losses (91,208 ) (98,892 ) (72,389 ) (56,188 ) (65,747 ) Net deferred loan and lease origination fees 1,431 9,503 9,111 8,625 5,937 Total loans and leases, net of allowance $ 3,405,462 $ 3,558,639 $ 3,376,286 $ 3,266,577 $ 3,436,899

The Company's investment security balances at June 30, 2021 totaled $1.98 billion, as compared to $1.55 billion at March 31, 2021 and $1.27 billion at June 30, 2020.

Total gross loans and leases totaled $3.50 billion at June 30, 2021, as compared to $3.65 billion at March 31, 2021 and $3.50 billion and as compared to June 30, 2020. The primary driver for the decrease on a linked quarter basis was the pay down of seasonal tax service loans.

At June 30, 2021, commercial finance loans, which comprised 74% of the Company's gross loan and lease portfolio, totaled $2.59 billion, reflecting growth of $80.6 million, or 3%, from March 31, 2021. The increase in commercial finance loans was primarily due to increases in insurance premium finance by $72.8 million and factoring by $43.0 million, partially offset by decreases in lease financing by $25.2 million and SBA/USDA loans by $68.2 million, respectively, along with slight increases spread across several of the other commercial finance categories.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had 458 loans outstanding with total loan balances of $143.3 million originated as part of the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), compared with 576 loans outstanding with total loan balances of $208.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. In total, 53% of the PPP loan balances were forgiven through June 30, 2021.

Consumer finance loans totaled $227.8 million as of June 30, 2021, a decrease compared to $235.7 million at March 31, 2021 and $241.6 million at June 30, 2020. This reduction was primarily driven by other consumer finance, which includes student loans and certain seasonal lending products for tax customers.

Tax services loans totaled $41.3 million as of June 30, 2021, a seasonal decrease as compared to $225.9 million for March 31, 2021 and an increase as compared to $19.2 million at June 30, 2020. Warehouse finance loans totaled $335.7 million at June 30, 2021, a 1% increase from March 31, 2021.

Community bank loans held for investment totaled $304.0 million as of June 30, 2021, decreasing as compared to $348.1 million at March 31, 2021 and $799.4 million at June 30, 2020. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $18.1 million in community bank loans classified as held for sale.

Asset Quality

The Company’s allowance for credit losses totaled $91.2 million at June 30, 2021, a decrease compared to $98.9 million at March 31, 2021 and an increase compared to $65.7 million at June 30, 2020. The decrease in the allowance at June 30, 2021 when compared to March 31, 2021, was primarily due to the seasonal tax services loan portfolio, which decreased $4.8 million and consumer finance, which decreased $2.4 million during the fiscal 2021 third quarter.

The year-over-year increase in the allowance was primarily driven by a $16.0 million increase within the commercial finance portfolio, a $12.9 million increase in tax services, and a $4.4 million increase in the consumer finance portfolio. These increases were primarily driven by impacts from the pandemic, year-over-year loan growth and the adoption of the current expected credit losses ("CECL") accounting standard, which required a day one entry to increase the allowance for credit losses in the amount of $12.8 million effective October 1, 2020. The increases noted above were partially offset by a $7.2 million decrease within the retained community banking portfolio, which has decreased along with the reduction in year-over-year loan balances.

The following table presents the Company's allowance for credit losses as a percentage of its total loans and leases.

As of the Period Ended (Unaudited) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 October 1, 2020(1) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Commercial finance 1.73 % 1.77 % 1.88 % 1.85 % 1.30 % 1.36 % Consumer finance 3.80 % 4.70 % 4.39 % 4.31 % 1.64 % 1.75 % Tax services 58.99 % 12.90 % 1.53 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 59.67 % Warehouse finance 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.10 % National Lending 2.44 % 2.57 % 1.89 % 1.86 % 1.20 % 1.68 % Community Bank 4.36 % 4.03 % 4.01 % 3.37 % 4.59 % 2.55 % Total loans and leases 2.61 % 2.71 % 2.10 % 2.08 % 1.70 % 1.88 %

(1) Represents the Company's allowance coverage ratio upon the adoption of the Accounting Standards Update 2016-13 using September 30, 2020 loan and lease and allowance balances plus the CECL allowance adjustment.

The Company's allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans and leases decreased to 2.61% at June 30, 2021 from 2.71% at March 31, 2021. The decrease in the total loans and leases coverage ratio reflected a seasonal reduction in the allowance of the tax services loan portfolios. The coverage ratios for the other non-tax-related loan categories remained relatively similar to the March 31, 2021 quarter. The Company expects to continue to diligently monitor the allowance for credit losses and adjust as necessary in future periods to maintain an appropriate and supportable level.

Activity in the allowance for credit losses for the periods presented was as follows.

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Beginning balance $ 98,892 $ 72,389 $ 65,355 $ 56,188 $ 29,149 Adoption of CECL accounting standard — — — 12,773 — Provision - tax services loans 4,685 27,680 (100 ) 32,819 20,407 Provision - all other loans and leases (36 ) 2,519 15,193 8,294 35,390 Charge-offs - tax services loans (9,505 ) — (9,797 ) (9,505 ) (9,797 ) Charge-offs - all other loans and leases (5,360 ) (4,248 ) (5,808 ) (15,284 ) (12,912 ) Recoveries - tax services loans 17 54 15 1,027 827 Recoveries - all other loans and leases 2,515 498 889 4,896 2,684 Ending balance $ 91,208 $ 98,892 $ 65,747 $ 91,208 $ 65,747

Provision for credit losses was $4.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $15.1 million for the comparable period in the prior fiscal year. The decrease in the overall provision compared to the prior year was due in large part to the increase in the allowance as part of the Company's response to the emerging COVID-19 pandemic during the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Net charge-offs were $12.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $14.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The majority of the net charge-offs for the quarter were attributable to seasonal tax-related loan products.

The Company's past due loans and leases were as follows for the periods presented.

As of June 30, 2021 Accruing and Nonaccruing Loans and Leases Nonperforming Loans and Leases (Dollars in Thousands) 30-59 Days

Past Due 60-89 Days

Past Due > 89 Days Past Due Total Past

Due Current Total Loans and Leases

Receivable > 89 Days Past Due and Accruing Non-accrual balance Total Commercial finance $ 22,117 $ 10,650 $ 8,844 $ 41,611 $ 2,544,916 $ 2,586,527 $ 4,350 $ 17,315 $ 21,665 Consumer finance 843 1,009 525 2,377 225,379 227,756 469 — 469 Tax services — 40,958 — 40,958 310 41,268 — — — Warehouse finance — — — — 335,704 335,704 — — — Total National Lending 22,960 52,617 9,369 84,946 3,106,309 3,191,255 4,819 17,315 22,134 Total Community Banking 62 — 1,769 1,831 302,153 303,984 — 19,773 19,773 Total loans and leases held for investment $ 23,022 $ 52,617 $ 11,138 $ 86,777 $ 3,408,462 $ 3,495,239 $ 4,819 $ 37,088 $ 41,907





As of March 31, 2021 Accruing and Nonaccruing Loans and Leases Nonperforming Loans and Leases (Dollars in Thousands) 30-59 Days Past Due 60-89 Days Past Due > 89 Days Past Due Total Past Due Current Total Loans and Leases Receivable > 89 Days Past Due and Accruing Non-accrual balance Total Commercial finance $ 34,675 $ 8,730 $ 9,488 $ 52,893 $ 2,453,029 $ 2,505,922 $ 4,810 $ 18,305 $ 23,115 Consumer finance 2,033 4,162 2,294 8,489 227,175 235,664 517 — 517 Tax services 507 — — 507 225,414 225,921 — — — Warehouse finance — — — — 332,456 332,456 — — — Total National Lending 37,215 12,892 11,782 61,889 3,238,074 3,299,963 5,327 18,305 23,632 Total Community Banking 12 — 1,818 1,830 346,235 348,065 — 19,824 19,824 Total loans and leases held for investment $ 37,227 $ 12,892 $ 13,600 $ 63,719 $ 3,584,309 $ 3,648,028 $ 5,327 $ 38,129 $ 43,456

The Company's nonperforming assets at June 30, 2021 were $45.1 million, representing 0.64% of total assets, compared to $46.7 million, or 0.48% of total assets at March 31, 2021 and $56.1 million, or 0.64% of total assets at June 30, 2020. The changes in the nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets at June 30, 2021 were driven in large part by a significant reduction in period-end total assets as the total nonperforming assets for June 30, 2021 decreased when compared to both the linked-quarter and the prior year.

The Company's nonperforming loans and leases at June 30, 2021, were $41.9 million, representing 1.17% of total gross loans and leases, compared to $43.5 million, or 1.17% of total gross loans and leases at March 31, 2021 and $39.3 million, or 1.10% of total gross loans and leases at June 30, 2020.

Loan and lease balances that were within their active deferment period decreased to $41.5 million at June 30, 2021 from $66.5 million at March 31, 2021.

Meta is now revising its credit administration policies and reviewing its loan portfolio to better align with OCC guidance for national banks, a process that began during the quarter ending June 30, 2021 and is expected to be completed by September 30, 2021. We expect these credit policy revisions will have an impact on our loan and lease risk ratings, resulting in downgrades of certain credits in several categories. Our loan and collateral management practices have proven effective in managing losses during previous economic cycles; and while we expect this process will result in setting a new baseline for portfolio metrics going forward, it does not indicate a deterioration in our portfolio's expected performance. Further, these changes do not reflect an increase in credit risk for past or future periods and thus we do not anticipate any increase in losses as a result of these one-time administrative adjustments to these credits' risk ratings.

The Company has various portfolios of consumer finance and tax services loans that present unique risks. Due to the unique risks associated with these portfolios, the Company monitors other credit quality indicators in their evaluation of the appropriateness of the allowance for credit losses on these portfolios, and as such, these loans are not included in the asset classification table below. The Company's loans and leases by asset classification were as follows for the periods presented.

Asset Classification Pass Watch Special Mention Substandard Doubtful Total As of June 30, 2021 (Dollars in Thousands) Commercial finance $ 2,370,132 $ 135,691 $ 55,805 $ 74,941 $ 7,166 $ 2,643,735 Warehouse finance 335,704 — — — — 335,704 Total National Lending 2,705,836 135,691 55,805 74,941 7,166 2,979,439 Total Community Banking 212,283 33,494 16,126 60,196 — 322,099 Total Loans and Leases $ 2,918,119 $ 169,185 $ 71,931 $ 135,137 $ 7,166 $ 3,301,538





Asset Classification Pass Watch Special Mention Substandard Doubtful Total As of March 31, 2021 (Dollars in Thousands) Commercial finance $ 2,310,043 $ 142,506 $ 59,904 $ 52,492 $ 2,378 $ 2,567,323 Warehouse finance 332,456 — — — — 332,456 Total National Lending 2,642,499 142,506 59,904 52,492 2,378 2,899,779 Total Community Banking 239,650 84,107 684 23,625 — 348,066 Total Loans and Leases $ 2,882,149 $ 226,613 $ 60,588 $ 76,117 $ 2,378 $ 3,247,845

Deposits, Borrowings and Other Liabilities

Total average deposits for the fiscal 2021 third quarter decreased by $240.7 million to $6.98 billion compared to the same period in fiscal 2020, due to a reduction in wholesale deposits partially offset by increases in all other non-maturity deposit categories. Average wholesale deposits decreased $731.1 million, or 89%, while noninterest-bearing deposits increased $323.1 million, or 5%, for the fiscal 2021 third quarter when compared to the same period in fiscal 2020. Average deposits from the Payments division increased nearly 8% to $6.79 billion for the fiscal 2021 third quarter when compared to the same period in fiscal 2020. Excluding the balances on the EIP cards, average payments deposits for the fiscal 2021 second quarter were $6.67 billion, representing an increase of 42% compared to the same period of the prior year, which continues to be largely driven by other stimulus-related dollars loaded on various partner cards.

The average balance of total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities was $7.08 billion for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021, compared to $7.49 billion for the same period in the prior fiscal year, representing a decrease of 6%.

Total end-of-period deposits decreased 22% to $5.89 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $7.59 billion at June 30, 2020. The reduction in end-of-period deposits was primarily driven by decreases in noninterest-bearing deposits of $1.15 billion and wholesale deposits of $665.0 million. The decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits was driven by a $2.58 billion reduction in EIP program card balances from June 30, 2020 to June 30, 2021 as Meta was able to shift most of the remaining EIP program card balances from its balance sheet to other banks. That decrease in EIP balances was partially offset by growth in payments deposits that has been largely driven by excess cash on consumer cards related to government stimulus programs.

Regulatory Capital

The Company and MetaBank remained above the federal regulatory minimum capital requirements at June 30, 2021, continued to be classified as well-capitalized, and in good standing with the regulatory agencies. A temporary exemption was granted by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency related to the financial impacts of distributing prepaid debit cards as part of the EIP program. Regulatory capital ratios of the Company and the Bank are stated in the table below.

The tables below include certain non-GAAP financial measures that are used by investors, analysts and bank regulatory agencies to assess the capital position of financial services companies. Management reviews these measures along with other measures of capital as part of its financial analysis.

As of the dates indicated June 30,

2021(1) March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Company Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 6.85 % 4.75 % 7.39 % 6.58 % 5.91 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 12.76 % 11.29 % 10.72 % 11.78 % 11.51 % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.11 % 11.63 % 11.07 % 12.18 % 11.90 % Total capital ratio 16.18 % 14.65 % 14.14 % 15.30 % 14.99 % MetaBank Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 7.83 % 5.47 % 8.60 % 7.56 % 6.89 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 14.94 % 13.39 % 12.87 % 13.96 % 13.82 % Tier 1 capital ratio 14.96 % 13.40 % 12.89 % 14.00 % 13.86 % Total capital ratio 16.22 % 14.66 % 14.14 % 15.26 % 15.12 %

(1) June 30, 2021 amounts are preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports. Regulatory capital presented for periods in fiscal year 2021 reflect the Company's election of the five-year CECL transition for regulatory capital purposes.

The following table provides the non-GAAP financial measures used to compute certain of the ratios included in the table above, as well as a reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in accordance with GAAP:

Standardized Approach(1) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 (Dollars in Thousands) Total stockholders' equity $ 876,633 $ 835,258 $ 813,210 $ 847,308 $ 829,909 Adjustments: LESS: Goodwill, net of associated deferred tax liabilities 301,179 301,602 301,999 302,396 302,814 LESS: Certain other intangible assets 35,100 36,779 39,403 40,964 42,865 LESS: Net deferred tax assets from operating loss and tax credit carry-forwards 17,753 19,306 24,105 18,361 10,360 LESS: Net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities 14,750 12,458 19,894 17,762 8,382 LESS: Non-controlling interest 1,490 1,092 1,536 3,603 3,787 ADD: Adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2016-13 13,913 10,439 10,439 — — Common Equity Tier 1(1) 520,274 474,460 436,712 464,222 461,701 Long-term borrowings and other instruments qualifying as Tier 1 13,661 13,661 13,661 13,661 13,661 Tier 1 minority interest not included in common equity tier 1 capital 932 690 749 1,894 1,894 Total Tier 1 Capital 534,867 488,811 451,122 479,777 477,256 Allowance for credit losses 51,317 53,232 51,070 49,343 50,338 Subordinated debentures (net of issuance costs) 73,936 73,892 73,850 73,807 73,765 Total qualifying capital $ 660,119 $ 615,935 $ 576,042 $ 602,927 $ 601,359

(1) Capital ratios were determined using the Basel III capital rules that became effective on January 1, 2015. Basel III revised the definition of capital, increased minimum capital ratios, and introduced a minimum CET1 ratio; those changes are being fully phased in through the end of 2021.

The following table provides a reconciliation of tangible common equity and tangible common equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI"), each of which is used in calculating tangible book value data, to Total Stockholders' Equity. Each of tangible common equity and tangible common equity excluding AOCI is a non-GAAP financial measure that is commonly used within the banking industry.

June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 (Dollars in Thousands) Total Stockholders' Equity $ 876,633 $ 835,258 $ 813,210 $ 847,308 $ 829,909 Less: Goodwill 309,505 309,505 309,505 309,505 309,505 Less: Intangible assets 34,898 36,903 39,660 41,692 43,974 Tangible common equity 532,230 488,850 464,045 496,111 476,430 Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) ("AOCI") 15,222 12,809 20,119 17,542 7,995 Tangible common equity excluding AOCI $ 517,008 $ 476,041 $ 443,926 $ 478,569 $ 468,435

Conference Call

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Share Data)

ASSETS June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 720,243 $ 3,724,242 $ 1,586,451 $ 427,367 $ 3,108,141 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 854,023 921,947 797,363 814,495 825,579 Mortgage-backed securities available for sale, at fair value 1,063,582 558,833 430,761 453,607 338,250 Investment securities held to maturity, at cost 60,228 67,709 76,176 87,183 98,205 Mortgage-backed securities held to maturity, at cost 4,019 4,403 5,152 5,427 6,382 Loans held for sale 87,905 67,635 133,659 183,577 79,905 Loans and leases 3,496,670 3,657,531 3,448,675 3,322,765 3,502,646 Allowance for credit losses (91,208 ) (98,892 ) (72,389 ) (56,188 ) (65,747 ) Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stocks, at cost 28,433 28,433 27,138 27,138 31,836 Accrued interest receivable 16,230 17,429 17,133 16,628 17,545 Premises, furniture, and equipment, net 44,107 41,510 39,932 41,608 40,361 Rental equipment, net 211,368 211,397 206,732 205,964 216,336 Bank-owned life insurance 94,142 93,542 92,937 92,315 91,697 Foreclosed real estate and repossessed assets, net 1,204 1,483 7,186 9,957 6,784 Goodwill 309,505 309,505 309,505 309,505 309,505 Intangible assets 34,898 36,903 39,660 41,692 43,974 Prepaid assets 7,482 10,201 11,270 8,328 6,806 Deferred taxes 20,072 25,435 24,411 17,723 15,944 Other assets 88,909 110,877 82,763 82,983 104,877 Total assets $ 7,051,812 $ 9,790,123 $ 7,264,515 $ 6,092,074 $ 8,779,026 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing checking 5,385,569 7,928,235 5,581,597 4,356,630 6,537,809 Interest-bearing checking 255,509 416,164 274,504 157,571 187,003 Savings deposits 93,608 126,834 54,080 47,866 55,896 Money market deposits 63,920 55,045 56,440 48,494 40,811 Time certificates of deposit 11,425 12,614 13,522 20,223 25,000 Wholesale deposits 78,840 103,521 227,648 348,416 743,806 Total deposits 5,888,871 8,642,413 6,207,791 4,979,200 7,590,325 Short-term borrowings — — — — — Long-term borrowings 93,634 95,336 96,760 98,224 209,781 Accrued interest payable 1,853 679 2,068 1,923 4,332 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 190,821 216,437 144,686 165,419 144,679 Total liabilities 6,175,179 8,954,865 6,451,305 5,244,766 7,949,117 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock — — — — — Common stock, $.01 par value 319 319 326 344 346 Common stock, Nonvoting, $.01 par value — — — — — Additional paid-in capital 602,720 601,222 598,669 594,569 592,693 Retained earnings 262,578 225,471 198,000 234,927 228,500 Accumulated other comprehensive income 15,222 12,809 20,119 17,542 7,995 Treasury stock, at cost (5,696 ) (5,655 ) (5,440 ) (3,677 ) (3,412 ) Total equity attributable to parent 875,143 834,166 811,674 843,705 826,122 Noncontrolling interest 1,490 1,092 1,536 3,603 3,787 Total stockholders’ equity 876,633 835,258 813,210 847,308 829,909 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,051,812 $ 9,790,123 $ 7,264,515 $ 6,092,074 $ 8,779,026

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)

Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Interest and dividend income: Loans and leases, including fees $ 62,287 $ 68,472 $ 59,911 $ 192,415 $ 199,107 Mortgage-backed securities 3,446 2,608 2,269 8,176 7,151 Other investments 4,250 4,589 5,226 13,207 18,176 69,983 75,669 67,406 213,798 224,434 Interest expense: Deposits 188 445 3,130 1,429 20,712 FHLB advances and other borrowings 1,320 1,374 2,139 4,045 9,197 1,508 1,819 5,269 5,474 29,909 Net interest income 68,475 73,850 62,137 208,324 194,525 Provision for credit losses 4,612 30,290 15,093 40,991 55,796 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 63,863 43,560 47,044 167,333 138,729 Noninterest income: Refund transfer product fees 12,073 22,680 4,595 35,400 33,726 Tax advance product fees 891 44,562 28 47,413 31,840 Payments card and deposit fees 29,203 29,875 21,302 81,641 65,957 Other bank and deposit fees 338 133 214 709 1,083 Rental income 9,976 9,846 11,231 29,707 34,682 Net gain realized on investment securities — 6 — 6 — Gain on divestitures — — — — 19,275 Gain (loss) on sale of other 5,955 2,133 1,214 10,935 969 Other income 4,017 4,218 2,464 15,550 11,512 Total noninterest income 62,453 113,453 41,048 221,361 199,044 Noninterest expense: Compensation and benefits 38,604 43,932 32,102 114,867 100,631 Refund transfer product expense 2,435 6,146 (139 ) 8,642 7,482 Tax advance product expense (25 ) 2,189 (11 ) 2,534 2,820 Card processing 6,809 7,212 7,128 20,138 19,432 Occupancy and equipment expense 7,381 6,748 6,502 21,017 20,169 Operating lease equipment depreciation 8,122 7,419 8,536 23,122 25,237 Legal and consulting 5,680 6,045 4,660 16,972 15,242 Intangible amortization 2,013 2,757 2,636 6,784 8,714 Impairment expense 505 554 — 2,217 750 Other expense 9,999 12,969 9,827 33,775 38,291 Total noninterest expense 81,523 95,971 71,241 250,068 238,768 Income before income tax expense 44,793 61,042 16,851 138,626 99,005 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,934 1,133 (2,426 ) 9,600 3,870 Net income before noncontrolling interest 39,859 59,909 19,277 129,026 95,135 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,158 843 1,087 3,221 3,573 Net income attributable to parent $ 38,701 $ 59,066 $ 18,190 $ 125,805 $ 91,562 Less: Allocation of Earnings to participating securities(1) 729 1,113 432 2,411 2,097 Net income attributable to common shareholders(1) 37,972 57,953 17,758 123,394 89,465 Earnings per common share Basic $ 1.21 $ 1.84 $ 0.53 $ 3.87 $ 2.54 Diluted $ 1.21 $ 1.84 $ 0.53 $ 3.87 $ 2.54 Shares used in computing earnings per common share Basic 31,320,893 31,520,505 33,794,154 31,880,653 35,180,068 Diluted 31,338,947 31,535,022 33,815,651 31,900,597 35,201,702

(1) Amounts presented are used in the two-class earnings per common share calculation.

Average Balances, Interest Rates and Yields

The following table presents, for the periods indicated, the total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and in rates. Only the yield/rate reflects tax-equivalent adjustments. Nonaccruing loans and leases have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 (Dollars in Thousands) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned /

Paid Yield /

Rate(1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned /

Paid Yield /

Rate(1) Interest-earning assets: Cash and fed funds sold $ 1,867,988 $ 528 0.11 % $ 2,692,270 $ 783 0.12 % Mortgage-backed securities 882,042 3,446 1.57 % 342,174 2,269 2.67 % Tax exempt investment securities 263,401 884 1.70 % 417,042 1,658 2.02 % Asset-backed securities 438,163 1,651 1.51 % 336,562 1,770 2.11 % Other investment securities 246,493 1,187 1.93 % 197,643 1,014 2.06 % Total investments 1,830,099 7,168 1.62 % 1,293,420 6,711 2.22 % Total commercial finance 2,616,942 48,641 7.46 % 2,160,175 40,375 7.52 % Total consumer finance 241,813 3,916 6.50 % 247,824 4,635 7.52 % Total tax services 91,804 604 2.64 % 39,845 — — % Total warehouse finance 332,759 5,151 6.21 % 304,839 4,582 6.05 % National lending loans and leases 3,283,318 58,312 7.12 % 2,752,683 49,592 7.25 % Community Banking loans 335,415 3,975 4.75 % 870,245 10,319 4.77 % Total loans and leases 3,618,733 62,287 6.90 % 3,622,928 59,911 6.65 % Total interest-earning assets $ 7,316,820 $ 69,983 3.85 % $ 7,608,618 $ 67,406 3.59 % Noninterest-earning assets 841,738 830,589 Total assets $ 8,158,558 $ 8,439,206 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking(2) $ 336,576 $ — — % $ 226,382 $ — — % Savings 107,803 5 0.02 % 55,572 1 0.01 % Money markets 58,517 66 0.45 % 40,091 33 0.33 % Time deposits 11,877 27 0.91 % 25,392 113 1.78 % Wholesale deposits 86,295 90 0.42 % 817,414 2,983 1.47 % Total interest-bearing deposits 601,068 188 0.13 % 1,164,852 3,130 1.08 % Overnight fed funds purchased 11 — 0.25 % 59,055 48 0.33 % FHLB advances — — — % 110,000 670 2.45 % Subordinated debentures 73,907 1,148 6.23 % 73,738 1,153 6.29 % Other borrowings 20,657 172 3.35 % 27,032 268 3.98 % Total borrowings 94,575 1,320 5.60 % 269,825 2,139 3.19 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 695,643 1,508 0.87 % 1,434,677 5,269 1.48 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 6,380,371 — — % 6,057,314 — — % Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities $ 7,076,014 $ 1,508 0.09 % $ 7,491,991 $ 5,269 0.28 % Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 225,862 122,940 Total liabilities 7,301,876 7,614,931 Shareholders' equity 856,682 824,276 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,158,558 $ 8,439,206 Net interest income and net interest rate spread including noninterest-bearing deposits $ 68,475 3.76 % $ 62,137 3.30 % Net interest margin 3.75 % 3.28 % Tax-equivalent effect 0.02 % 0.02 % Net interest margin, tax-equivalent(3) 3.77 % 3.31 %

(1) Tax rate used to arrive at the TEY for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 was 21%.

(2) Of the total balance, $336.2 million are interest-bearing deposits where interest expense is paid by a third party and not by the Company.

(3) Net interest margin expressed on a fully-taxable-equivalent basis ("net interest margin, tax-equivalent") is a non-GAAP financial measure. The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the estimated income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and adjusting for federal and state exemption of interest income. The Company believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin expressed on a fully taxable equivalent basis and, accordingly, believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure may be useful for peer comparison purposes.

Selected Financial Information

As of and For the Three Months Ended June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Equity to total assets 12.43 % 8.53 % 11.19 % 13.91 % 9.45 % Book value per common share outstanding $ 27.46 $ 26.16 $ 24.93 $ 24.66 $ 23.96 Tangible book value per common share outstanding $ 16.67 $ 15.31 $ 14.23 $ 14.44 $ 13.76 Tangible book value per common share outstanding excluding AOCI $ 16.20 $ 14.91 $ 13.61 $ 13.93 $ 13.53 Common shares outstanding 31,919,780 31,926,008 32,620,251 34,360,890 34,631,160 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.64 % 0.48 % 0.73 % 0.79 % 0.64 % Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases 1.17 % 1.17 % 1.18 % 0.97 % 1.10 % Net interest margin 3.75 % 3.07 % 4.65 % 3.77 % 3.28 % Net interest margin, tax-equivalent 3.77 % 3.08 % 4.67 % 3.79 % 3.31 % Return on average assets 1.90 % 2.22 % 1.73 % 0.69 % 0.86 % Return on average equity 18.07 % 28.93 % 13.91 % 6.21 % 8.83 % Full-time equivalent employees 1,109 1,075 1,038 1,015 999

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Efficiency Ratio For the last twelve months ended (Dollars in Thousands) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Noninterest Expense - GAAP $ 330,352 $ 320,070 $ 315,828 $ 319,051 $ 314,911 Net Interest Income 272,837 266,499 260,386 259,038 260,142 Noninterest Income 262,111 240,706 247,766 239,794 235,024 Total Revenue: GAAP $ 534,948 $ 507,205 $ 508,152 $ 498,832 $ 495,166 Efficiency Ratio, last twelve months 61.75 % 63.10 % 62.15 % 63.96 % 63.60 %

About Meta Financial Group, Inc.



Meta Financial Group, Inc. ("Meta") (Nasdaq: CASH) is a South Dakota-based financial holding company. At Meta, our mission is financial inclusion for all. Through our subsidiary, MetaBank, N.A., we strive to remove barriers to financial access and promote economic mobility by working with third parties to provide responsible, secure, high quality financial products that contribute to the social and economic benefit of communities at the core of the real economy. Meta works to increase financial availability, choice, and opportunity for all. Additional information can be found by visiting www.metafinancialgroup.com.

