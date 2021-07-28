checkAd

Grupo Clarin S.A. to Host Webcast Presentation to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Results

Autor: Accesswire
28.07.2021, 22:15  |  27   |   |   

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Grupo Clarín S.A. (BCBA:GCLA) (LSE:GCLA) will host a webcast presentation on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 11:00 am Eastern Time (12:00 pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its First Half and Second …

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Grupo Clarín S.A. (BCBA:GCLA) (LSE:GCLA) will host a webcast presentation on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 11:00 am Eastern Time (12:00 pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its First Half and Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, after the markets close.

The 1H21 and 2Q21 results will be presented via webcast. To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit: https://services.choruscall.com/links/gcla210813dZb4n7bf.html.

The webcast presentation will also be available at http://www.grupoclarin.com/ir /

About the Company
Grupo Clarín is the largest media company in Argentina and a leading player in Printing and Publishing and Broadcasting and Programming markets. Its flagship newspaper - Diario Clarín - is one of the highest circulation newspapers in Latin America. Grupo Clarín is the largest producer of media content in Argentina, including news, sports and entertainment, and reaches substantially all segments of the Argentine population in terms of wealth, geography, and age.

Investor Relations Contacts
In Buenos Aires:
Grupo Clarín S.A.
Samantha Olivieri / Valentina López
Tel: +54 11 4309 7104
Email: investors@grupoclarin.com

In London:
Jasford IR
Alex Money
Tel: +44 20 3289 5300
E-mail: alex@jasford.com

In New York:
Fig Corporate Communications
Camilla Ferreira/Marcella Ewerton
Tel: +1 917 691 4047
Email: fig@fig.ooo

SOURCE: Grupo Clarín S.A.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657486/Grupo-Clarin-SA-to-Host-Webcast-Pres ...

Disclaimer

