Grupo Clarin S.A. to Host Webcast Presentation to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Grupo Clarín S.A. (BCBA:GCLA) (LSE:GCLA) will host a webcast presentation on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 11:00 am Eastern Time (12:00 pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its First Half and Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results. Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, after the markets close.