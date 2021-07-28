AMERISAFE Announces 2021 Second Quarter Results

AMERISAFE, Inc. ( Nasdaq: AMSF ), a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on high hazard industries, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Net premiums earned $ 69,888 $ 75,964 -8.0 % $ 140,634 $ 154,954 -9.2 %

Net investment income 6,730 7,324 -8.1 % 13,313 15,073 -11.7 %

Net realized gains on investments (pretax) 1,179 163 NM 1,498 1,155 29.7 %

Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities (pre-tax) 3,286 5,570 NM 8,797 (3,193 ) NM

Net income 23,767 23,948 -0.8 % 43,079 34,748 24.0 %

Diluted earnings per share $ 1.23 $ 1.24 -0.8 % $ 2.22 $ 1.80 23.3 %

Operating net income 20,240 19,419 4.2 % 34,946 36,358 -3.9 %

Operating earnings per share $ 1.04 $ 1.00 4.0 % $ 1.80 $ 1.88 -4.3 %

Book value per share $ 24.19 $ 23.94 1.0 % $ 24.19 $ 23.94 1.0 %

Net combined ratio 74.4 % 78.5 % 79.6 % 81.1 %

Return on average equity 20.8 % 21.3 % 19.0 % 15.6 %

G. Janelle Frost, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Approved loss costs declined, and competition remained strong this quarter, even as industry-wide results reported an increasing combined ratio for 2020. AMERISAFE’s combined ratio, however, declined this quarter. Favorable prior year case development and operating expense management countered premium pressures as pricing declined and the economy continued to recover.”

INSURANCE RESULTS

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change (in thousands) (in thousands) Gross premiums written $ 73,724 $ 80,289 -8.2 % $ 155,238 $ 167,360 -7.2 % Net premiums earned 69,888 75,964 -8.0 % 140,634 154,954 -9.2 % Loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred 32,423 37,530 -13.6 % 71,940 81,177 -11.4 % Underwriting and certain other operating costs, commissions, salaries and benefits 18,455 21,131 -12.7 % 37,422 42,415 -11.8 % Policyholder dividends 1,117 948 17.8 % 2,467 1,971 25.2 % Underwriting profit (pre-tax) $ 17,893 $ 16,355 9.4 % $ 28,805 $ 29,391 -2.0 % Insurance Ratios: Current accident year loss ratio 72.0 % 72.5 % 72.0 % 72.5 % Prior accident year loss ratio -25.6 % -23.1 % -20.8 % -20.1 % Net loss ratio 46.4 % 49.4 % 51.2 % 52.4 % Net underwriting expense ratio 26.4 % 27.8 % 26.6 % 27.4 % Net dividend ratio 1.6 % 1.3 % 1.8 % 1.3 % Net combined ratio 74.4 % 78.5 % 79.6 % 81.1 %

Gross premiums written in the second quarter of 2021 decreased by $6.6 million, or 8.2%, primarily due to lower voluntary premiums on policies written in the quarter which were 8.9% lower compared to the second quarter of 2020. This reduction in premium is primarily due to a continued decline in approved loss costs, which were lower by 6.5% on average on policies we renewed during the quarter.

Payroll audits and related premium adjustments increased premiums written by $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, the same amount as the second quarter of 2020.

The current accident year loss ratio for the second quarter was 72.0%, unchanged from the first quarter of 2021, and one half point lower than 2020. During the quarter, the Company experienced favorable case reserve development for prior accident years, which reduced loss and loss adjustment expenses by $17.9 million, primarily from accident years 2015 through 2019.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the underwriting expense ratio was 26.4% compared with 27.8% in the same quarter in 2020. The decrease in the expense ratio was primarily due to lower insurance related assessments compared to the same quarter in 2020.

The effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was 18.5%, which was the same as the second quarter of 2020.

INVESTMENT RESULTS

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change (in thousands) (in thousands) Net investment income $ 6,730 $ 7,324 -8.1 % $ 13,313 $ 15,073 -11.7 % Net realized gains on investments (pre-tax) 1,179 163 NM 1,498 1,155 29.7 % Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities (pre-tax) 3,286 5,570 NM 8,797 (3,193 ) NM Pre-tax investment yield 2.3 % 2.5 % 2.3 % 2.5 % Tax-equivalent yield (1) 2.6 % 2.9 % 2.6 % 2.9 %

(1) The tax equivalent yield is calculated using the effective interest rate and the appropriate marginal tax rate.

Net investment income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, decreased 8.1% to $6.7 million from $7.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, due to lower investment yields on fixed-income securities.

As of June 30, 2021, the carrying value of AMERISAFE’s investment portfolio, including cash and cash equivalents, was $1.2 billion.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

The Company paid a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share on June 25, 2021. On July 27, 2021 the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share, payable on September 24, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 10, 2021.

Book value per share at June 30, 2021 was $24.19, an increase of 6.6% from $22.70 at December 31, 2020.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands, except share and per share data) Net income $ 23,767 $ 23,948 $ 43,079 $ 34,748 Less: Net realized gains on investments 1,179 163 1,498 1,155 Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities 3,286 5,570 8,797 (3,193 ) Tax effect (1) (938 ) (1,204 ) (2,162 ) 428 Operating net income (2) $ 20,240 $ 19,419 $ 34,946 $ 36,358 Average shareholders’ equity (3) $ 457,996 $ 449,876 $ 453,591 $ 446,506 Less: Average accumulated other comprehensive income 16,417 16,437 18,941 15,695 Average adjusted shareholders’ equity (2) $ 441,579 $ 433,439 $ 434,650 $ 430,811 Diluted weighted average common shares 19,380,611 19,335,707 19,384,078 19,335,748 Return on average equity (4) 20.8 % 21.3 % 19.0 % 15.6 % Operating return on average adjusted equity (2) 18.3 % 17.9 % 16.1 % 16.9 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.23 $ 1.24 $ 2.22 $ 1.80 Operating earnings per share (2) $ 1.04 $ 1.00 $ 1.80 $ 1.88

(1) The tax effect of net realized losses on investments and net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities is calculated with an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Operating net income, operating return on average adjusted equity and operating earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that investors’ understanding of core operating performance is enhanced by AMERISAFE’s disclosure of these financial measures. (3) Average shareholders’ equity is calculated by taking the average of the beginning and ending shareholders’ equity. (4) Return on average equity is calculated by dividing the annualized net income by the average shareholders’ equity.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

AMERISAFE has scheduled a conference call for July 29, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results for the quarter and comment on future periods. To participate in the conference call, dial 323-701-0225 (Conference Code 2203760) at least ten minutes before the call begins.

Investors, analysts and the general public will also have the opportunity to listen to the conference call over the Internet by visiting http://www.amerisafe.com. To listen to the live call on the web, please visit the website at least ten minutes before the call begins to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live webcast, an archive will be available shortly after the call at http://www.amerisafe.com.

ABOUT AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. AMERISAFE actively markets workers’ compensation insurance in 27 states.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements accompanied by words such as “will,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” or similar words are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding AMERISAFE’s plans and performance. These statements are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance and include statements regarding management’s views and expectations of the workers’ compensation market, the Company’s growth opportunities, underwriting margins and actions by competitors. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied in these statements if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect or as the results of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Other factors that may affect our results are set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including AMERISAFE’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. AMERISAFE cautions you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. AMERISAFE does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

AMERISAFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues: Gross premiums written $ 73,724 $ 80,289 $ 155,238 $ 167,360 Ceded premiums written (2,486 ) (2,672 ) (5,003 ) (5,455 ) Net premiums written $ 71,238 $ 77,617 $ 150,235 $ 161,905 Net premiums earned $ 69,888 $ 75,964 $ 140,634 $ 154,954 Net investment income 6,730 7,324 13,313 15,073 Net realized gains on investments 1,179 163 1,498 1,155 Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities 3,286 5,570 8,797 (3,193 ) Gain (loss) on disposal of assets (2 ) (29 ) 21 (29 ) Fee and other income 76 90 245 291 Total revenues 81,157 89,082 164,508 168,251 Expenses: Loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred 32,423 37,530 71,940 81,177 Underwriting and other operating costs 18,455 21,131 37,422 42,415 Policyholder dividends 1,117 948 2,467 1,971 Provision for investment related credit loss expense (benefit) (9 ) 82 (117 ) 56 Total expenses 51,986 59,691 111,712 125,619 Income before taxes 29,171 29,391 52,796 42,632 Income tax expense 5,404 5,443 9,717 7,884 Net income $ 23,767 $ 23,948 $ 43,079 $ 34,748

AMERISAFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (cont.) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Basic EPS: Net income $ 23,767 $ 23,948 $ 43,079 $ 34,748 Basic weighted average common shares 19,327,422 19,280,684 19,319,608 19,273,347 Basic earnings per share $ 1.23 $ 1.24 $ 2.23 $ 1.80 Diluted EPS: Net income $ 23,767 $ 23,948 $ 43,079 $ 34,748 Diluted weighted average common shares: Weighted average common shares 19,327,422 19,280,684 19,319,608 19,273,347 Restricted stock and stock options 53,189 55,023 64,470 62,401 Diluted weighted average common shares 19,380,611 19,335,707 19,384,078 19,335,748 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.23 $ 1.24 $ 2.22 $ 1.80

AMERISAFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) Assets Investments $ 1,112,805 $ 1,088,744 Cash and cash equivalents 57,541 61,757 Amounts recoverable from reinsurers 110,912 105,803 Premiums receivable, net 165,158 156,760 Deferred income taxes 14,219 13,665 Deferred policy acquisition costs 18,857 17,810 Other assets 26,771 26,316 $ 1,506,263 $ 1,470,855 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities: Reserves for loss and loss adjustment expenses $ 744,969 $ 760,561 Unearned premiums 138,861 129,260 Insurance-related assessments 18,688 17,995 Other liabilities 135,379 124,223 Shareholders’ equity 468,366 438,816 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,506,263 $ 1,470,855

