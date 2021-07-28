Coeur Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today reported second quarter 2021 financial results, including revenue of $214.9 million, cash flow from operating activities of $58.1 million and GAAP net income from continuing operations of $32.1 million, or $0.13 per share. On an adjusted basis 1 , the Company reported EBITDA of $52.7 million, cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital of $31.4 million and net loss from continuing operations of $0.8 million, or $0.00 per share.

Quarterly revenue and cash flow growth – Revenue increased 6% quarter-over-quarter and 39% year-over-year due to higher gold and silver ounces sold and a higher average realized silver price. Operating cash flow improved by $62.4 million quarter-over-quarter and $48.1 million year-over-year to $58.1 million

– Revenue increased 6% quarter-over-quarter and 39% year-over-year due to higher gold and silver ounces sold and a higher average realized silver price. Operating cash flow improved by $62.4 million quarter-over-quarter and $48.1 million year-over-year to $58.1 million Higher quarterly production and stronger expected second half – Gold production increased 2% quarter-over-quarter to 87,275 ounces led by a 27% improvement at Wharf, while silver production of 2.6 million ounces was 8% higher largely due to a 15% increase at Rochester. Year-over-year, gold and silver production increased 12% and 60%, respectively, driven by increases at Palmarejo and Rochester. Production levels are expected to continue climbing in the second half of the year and be within the Company’s full-year guidance of 322,500 - 367,500 ounces of gold and 9.7 - 12.2 million ounces of silver

– Gold production increased 2% quarter-over-quarter to 87,275 ounces led by a 27% improvement at Wharf, while silver production of 2.6 million ounces was 8% higher largely due to a 15% increase at Rochester. Year-over-year, gold and silver production increased 12% and 60%, respectively, driven by increases at Palmarejo and Rochester. Production levels are expected to continue climbing in the second half of the year and be within the Company’s full-year guidance of 322,500 - 367,500 ounces of gold and 9.7 - 12.2 million ounces of silver New quarterly drilling record from largest exploration campaign in Company history – A new quarterly record was achieved during the period with the completion of approximately 320,400 feet (97,675 meters) of drilling and 27 currently active drill rigs. Investment in exploration totaled approximately $18.6 million ($12.4 million expensed and $6.2 million capitalized) in the quarter with significant increases in drilling activity at Palmarejo and Rochester as well as the Crown district in southern Nevada

– A new quarterly record was achieved during the period with the completion of approximately 320,400 feet (97,675 meters) of drilling and 27 currently active drill rigs. Investment in exploration totaled approximately $18.6 million ($12.4 million expensed and $6.2 million capitalized) in the quarter with significant increases in drilling activity at Palmarejo and Rochester as well as the Crown district in southern Nevada Rochester expansion progressing according to schedule – Coeur advanced major construction on the Plan of Operations Amendment 11 (“POA 11”) expansion at Rochester on schedule, with solid ongoing environmental and safety performance. Placement of over-liner material on the new Stage VI leach pad commenced approximately six weeks ahead of schedule, and concrete foundation work for the Merrill-Crowe process plant and crusher corridor is scheduled to begin in the third quarter. Overall project progress was approximately 31% complete at the end of the second quarter

– Coeur advanced major construction on the Plan of Operations Amendment 11 (“POA 11”) expansion at Rochester on schedule, with solid ongoing environmental and safety performance. Placement of over-liner material on the new Stage VI leach pad commenced approximately six weeks ahead of schedule, and concrete foundation work for the Merrill-Crowe process plant and crusher corridor is scheduled to begin in the third quarter. Overall project progress was approximately 31% complete at the end of the second quarter Accelerating investment at Silvertip based on positive results – The Company is increasing its investment at Silvertip during the second half of 2021 to complete several surface projects to support a potential restart of active mining and processing activities in 2023

– The Company is increasing its investment at Silvertip during the second half of 2021 to complete several surface projects to support a potential restart of active mining and processing activities in 2023 Strategic investment in Victoria – Coeur acquired a 17.8% ownership interest in Victoria Gold Corp. (“Victoria”) during the second quarter for consideration of approximately $118.8 million. Victoria owns and operates the new open pit, heap leach Eagle gold mine located in central Yukon Territory, Canada. The investment is consistent with the Company’s strategy and complements its existing portfolio of gold and silver assets located in high-quality jurisdictions

“Second quarter revenue and cash flow increased quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year, primarily due to stronger silver production from our Palmarejo and Rochester operations as well as higher average realized silver prices,” said Mitchell J. Krebs, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We anticipate production to continue increasing during the second half of 2021, particularly from our Wharf and Rochester operations, and expect to achieve our full-year production guidance for both gold and silver. We also accelerated investment on the POA 11 expansion project at Rochester during the quarter. Construction is advancing on schedule and is expected to be largely completed late next year, leading to an anticipated step change in production and cash flow despite seeing some early signs of inflationary pressures in certain areas.”

Mr. Krebs continued, “Similarly, we continued to increase our investment in exploration and established a new quarterly drilling record, which is leading to additional positive results from the largest campaign in Company history. A third source of high-return organic growth is the potential expansion and restart of our Silvertip mine in northern British Columbia. We are accelerating investment at Silvertip to take advantage of the current construction season based on positive results from our exploration and technical programs to preserve the option of a potential restart in 2023. Finally, we further bolstered our portfolio by acquiring a 17.8% interest in Victoria, which aligns with our strategy of having a balanced collection of long-life, low-cost precious metals assets in high-quality jurisdictions that can generate strong returns for our stockholders.”

“Collectively, these initiatives reflect our strategy of discovering, developing and operating a balanced, multi-asset portfolio of precious metals assets located in high-quality jurisdictions to maximize free cash flow, returns and net asset value. Together with a flexible balance sheet and industry-leading environmental, social and governance practices, we believe we are well positioned to deliver solid results and generate meaningful value for our stockholders,” concluded Mr. Krebs.

Financial and Operating Highlights (Unaudited)

(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts, gold/silver ounces produced & sold, and per-ounce metrics) 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 Gold Sales $ 146.2 $ 138.3 $ 162.0 $ 167.1 $ 127.9 Silver Sales $ 68.7 $ 63.8 $ 66.4 $ 62.6 $ 26.3 Consolidated Revenue $ 214.9 $ 202.1 $ 228.3 $ 229.7 $ 154.2 Costs Applicable to Sales2 $ 132.6 $ 108.1 $ 118.6 $ 112.8 $ 90.0 General and Administrative Expenses $ 10.5 $ 11.6 $ 8.4 $ 7.8 $ 8.6 Net Income (Loss) $ 32.1 $ 2.1 $ 11.9 $ 26.9 $ (1.2 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Share $ 0.13 $ 0.01 $ 0.05 $ 0.11 $ (0.01 ) Adjusted Net Income (Loss)1 $ (0.8 ) $ 13.9 $ 19.1 $ 38.2 $ 2.6 Adjusted Net Income (Loss)1 Per Share $ 0.00 $ 0.06 $ 0.08 $ 0.16 $ 0.01 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 252.1 244.5 244.3 243.8 240.9 EBITDA1 $ 84.6 $ 49.7 $ 76.7 $ 77.3 $ 35.3 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 52.7 $ 65.9 $ 84.0 $ 90.8 $ 42.2 Cash Flow from Operating Activities $ 58.1 $ (4.4 ) $ 67.3 $ 79.5 $ 9.9 Capital Expenditures $ 78.2 $ 59.4 $ 37.4 $ 23.0 $ 16.7 Free Cash Flow1 $ (20.2 ) $ (63.8 ) $ 29.8 $ 56.5 $ (6.7 ) Cash, Equivalents & Short-Term Investments $ 124.1 $ 154.1 $ 92.8 $ 77.1 $ 70.9 Total Debt3 $ 414.2 $ 412.1 $ 275.5 $ 301.1 $ 348.6 Average Realized Price Per Ounce – Gold $ 1,651 $ 1,664 $ 1,663 $ 1,754 $ 1,641 Average Realized Price Per Ounce – Silver $ 26.60 $ 26.19 $ 24.21 $ 24.15 $ 16.25 Gold Ounces Produced 87,275 85,225 96,377 95,995 78,229 Silver Ounces Produced 2.6 2.4 2.8 2.6 1.6 Gold Ounces Sold 88,501 83,112 97,400 95,283 77,933 Silver Ounces Sold 2.6 2.4 2.7 2.6 1.6

Financial Results

Second quarter 2021 revenue totaled $214.9 million compared to $202.1 million in the prior period and $154.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. The Company produced 87,275 and 2.6 million ounces of gold and silver, respectively, during the quarter. Metal sales totaled 88,501 ounces of gold and 2.6 million ounces of silver.

Average realized gold and silver prices for the quarter were $1,651 and $26.60 per ounce, respectively, compared to $1,664 and $26.19 per ounce in the prior period. Gold and silver sales accounted for 68% and 32% of quarterly revenue, respectively. The Company’s U.S. operations accounted for approximately 60% of second quarter revenue, consistent with the prior period.

Costs applicable to sales2 increased to $132.6 million, largely due to higher throughput rates, an increase in maintenance costs, higher consumable costs and a non-cash inventory charge at Rochester.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter totaled $10.5 million compared to $11.6 million in the prior period, reflecting lower employee-related expenses. Full-year general and administrative expenses are expected to be slightly higher at $40 - $45 million (previous guidance of $37 - $41 million) largely driven by increased accruals for previously-granted long-term performance share awards.

Coeur invested approximately $18.6 million ($12.4 million expensed and $6.2 million capitalized) in exploration during the quarter, compared to roughly $14.9 million ($9.7 million expensed and $5.2 million capitalized) in the prior period, reflecting an increase in drilling activity across most sites. Notably, the Company completed approximately 320,400 feet (97,675 meters) of expansion and infill drilling during the period, establishing a new Company record. See the “Operations” and “Exploration” sections for additional detail on the Company’s exploration activities.

Operating costs related to COVID-19 mitigation and response efforts totaled $2.3 million during the second quarter, compared to $3.0 million in the prior period. These costs were primarily driven by employee-related expenses at Kensington and Palmarejo, and are included in “Pre-development, reclamation, and other expenses” on the Company’s income statement. Coeur continues to implement and maintain rigorous health and safety protocols across its operations and in surrounding communities aimed at limiting the exposure and transmission of COVID-19 while minimizing business interruptions.

The Company recorded an income tax expense of $15.3 million during the second quarter. Cash income and mining taxes paid during the period totaled approximately $12.4 million.

Quarterly operating cash flow totaled $58.1 million compared to $(4.4) million in the prior period, largely driven by higher metal sales and favorable changes in working capital. Changes in working capital during the quarter were $26.6 million, compared to $(45.9) million in the prior period.

Capital expenditures during the second quarter were $78.2 million compared to $59.4 million in the prior period, primarily driven by increased investment at Rochester and Silvertip. Investment related to the POA 11 expansion project at Rochester totaled $33.2 million during the quarter, compared to $28.1 million in the first quarter. Sustaining and development capital expenditures accounted for approximately 38% and 62%, respectively, of the Company’s total capital investment during the quarter.

The Company satisfied the remaining $7.1 million obligation under its prepayment agreement at Kensington and exercised an option to receive an additional $15.0 million prepayment, resulting in a net cash inflow of approximately $7.9 million in the second quarter. Coeur expects the $15.0 million cash outflow under the arrangement to occur over the next two quarters.

Strategic Investment in Victoria

During the second quarter, Coeur entered into an agreement to acquire roughly 11.1 million outstanding common shares of Victoria (approximately 17.8% of issued and outstanding shares on an undiluted basis at time of transaction) from Orion Co-VI Ltd. (“Orion”) at a price of C$13.20 per share, reflecting a 5% discount to the trailing 30-day volume weighted price for the period ended May 7, 2021.

In connection with the transaction, Orion received roughly 12.8 million shares of Coeur common stock (approximately 4.9% of issued and outstanding shares on an undiluted basis at time of transaction), based on the trailing 30-day volume weighted price of $9.17 per share, for the period ended May 7, 2021. The transaction was completed on May 14, 2021 for consideration of approximately $118.8 million. The value of Victoria’s shares held by Coeur totaled approximately $164.7 million as of June 30, 2021.

Liquidity Update

Maintaining balance sheet flexibility remains a key element of Coeur’s strategy. The Company ended the second quarter with total liquidity of approximately $389.1 million, including $124.1 million of cash and no borrowings under its $300.0 million revolving credit facility (“RCF”)4. Additionally, the aggregate borrowing capacity under its RCF may be increased by up to $100.0 million.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company also had $174.4 million of strategic investments in equity securities and the full $100.0 million available under its at-the-market common stock offering program it established in April 2020.

Hedging Update

During the second quarter, the Company added to its hedge position by executing additional zero-cost collar hedges on 6,000 ounces of its expected 2022 gold production. Coeur previously completed its gold hedging program for 2021 and continues to proactively monitor market conditions to potentially layer in additional hedges on up to 50% of expected gold production in 2022. The Company’s silver price exposure remains unhedged. An overview of the hedges currently implemented is outlined below:

2021 2022 Gold Ounces Hedged 79,350 132,000 Avg. Ceiling ($/oz) $1,882 $2,038 Avg. Floor ($/oz) $1,600 $1,630

Rochester Expansion

The Company continued to execute major construction activities on the POA 11 expansion project at Rochester during the second quarter, with overall progress approximately 31% complete at the end of the period. Key elements of the project timeline remain on schedule and are highlighted below:

Expected Start Date Target Completion Date Leach Pad (Incl. Ancillary Facilities) 2H 2020 ✓ Mid-2022 Merrill-Crowe Process Plant 1H 2021 ✓ YE 2022 Crushing Circuit 1H 2021 ✓ YE 2022 Supporting Infrastructure 2H 2020 ✓ Mid-2022

Coeur began placing over-liner material on the Stage VI leach pad approximately six weeks ahead of schedule following the successful swap-out of the secondary crushing unit. The Company also mobilized a cement batch plant, began construction of a new high-voltage power line and started executing electrical substation upgrades during the period. Concrete foundation work for the Merrill-Crowe process plant and crusher corridor is expected to commence during the third quarter. Additionally, structural steel erection for the crusher corridor is expected to begin in early 2022.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company has committed approximately $334 million of capital since the inception of the expansion project in the third quarter of 2020, including 76 executed contracts valued at approximately $309 million. There are six packages yet to be awarded, including two structural, mechanical, piping, electrical and instrumentation construction contracts for the Merrill-Crowe process plant and crushing circuit, respectively. The Company has begun to see signs of inflationary pressures on recent bids received for the remaining uncommitted contracts related to building materials, fuel and overall tightness in the construction market.

Additionally, Coeur has elected to allocate approximately $20 million of additional capital investment to further enhance the project’s economics and de-risk the execution of the project. The majority of this incremental capital is expected to be incurred in 2022.

The Company is also reviewing additional optimization opportunities based on key learnings from HPGR-placed material onto the current Stage IV leach pad since late 2019. The results from this work are expected to be available during the second half of 2021.

Coeur secured a capital lease package for nearly $60 million during the quarter, higher than its original target of $50 million. The package is earmarked for planned equipment purchases for the project in 2021 and 2022, and has an interest rate of 5.20%.

Operations

Second quarter 2021 highlights for each of the Company’s operations are provided below.

Palmarejo, Mexico

(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts) 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 Tons milled 517,373 484,390 509,848 492,474 269,641 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.058 0.062 0.076 0.065 0.066 Average silver grade (oz/t) 3.94 4.07 4.30 4.37 4.46 Average recovery rate – Au 92.4% 95.7% 88.9% 91.3% 86.0% Average recovery rate – Ag 81.9% 81.3% 81.3% 82.8% 72.2% Gold ounces produced 27,595 28,605 34,511 29,296 15,223 Silver ounces produced (000’s) 1,667 1,603 1,783 1,784 867 Gold ounces sold 30,516 25,687 35,359 27,252 16,924 Silver ounces sold (000’s) 1,640 1,638 1,767 1,765 875 Average realized price per gold ounce $1,351 $1,462 $1,395 $1,446 $1,399 Average realized price per silver ounce $26.71 $26.12 $24.45 $23.98 $16.35 Metal sales $85.0 $80.3 $92.5 $81.8 $38.0 Costs applicable to sales2 $41.9 $34.0 $36.1 $34.3 $18.8 Adjusted CAS per AuOz1 $662 $621 $542 $602 $686 Adjusted CAS per AgOz1 $13.34 $10.98 $9.61 $10.06 $8.13 Exploration expense $1.8 $1.7 $2.6 $2.0 $0.9 Cash flow from operating activities $33.4 $13.2 $43.2 $49.7 $(3.5) Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments) $9.8 $10.0 $9.0 $4.9 $4.5 Development capital expenditures $— $— $(0.1) $0.1 $— Total capital expenditures $9.8 $10.0 $8.9 $5.0 $4.5 Free cash flow1 $23.6 $3.2 $34.3 $44.7 $(8.0)

Operational

Second quarter gold and silver production totaled 27,595 and 1.7 million ounces, respectively, compared to 28,605 and 1.6 million ounces in the prior period. Gold and silver production in the second quarter of 2020 totaled 15,223 and 0.9 million ounces, respectively, reflecting a temporary suspension to comply with a COVID-19-related government decree

Production during the quarter benefited from a 7% increase in mill throughput driven by a re-sequencing of the mine plan due to geotechnically-challenging conditions encountered during the first half of the year, partially offset by lower average gold and silver grades

Financial

Second quarter adjusted CAS 1 for gold and silver on a co-product basis increased 7% and 21% to $662 and $13.34 per ounce, respectively, compared to the prior quarter, largely driven by slightly lower average grades, higher mining rates, underground rehabilitation activities, and comparatively higher gold sales under Palmarejo’s gold stream agreement, which impacted the allocation of costs on a co-product basis

for gold and silver on a co-product basis increased 7% and 21% to $662 and $13.34 per ounce, respectively, compared to the prior quarter, largely driven by slightly lower average grades, higher mining rates, underground rehabilitation activities, and comparatively higher gold sales under Palmarejo’s gold stream agreement, which impacted the allocation of costs on a co-product basis Capital expenditures remained relatively consistent quarter-over-quarter at $9.8 million, reflecting continued investment in business improvement projects, underground development and infill drilling

Free cash flow1 in the second quarter totaled $23.6 million compared to $3.2 million in the prior period, largely driven by the payment of cash income and mining taxes in the first quarter

Exploration

Exploration investment for the second quarter totaled approximately $3.6 million ($1.8 million expensed and $1.8 million capitalized), compared to roughly $3.0 million ($1.7 million expensed and $1.3 million capitalized) in the prior period

Up to eight surface and underground core rigs were active during the quarter. A total of approximately 71,200 feet (21,675 meters) were drilled during the period, including 22,900 feet (6,975 meters) of expansion and 48,300 feet (14,700 meters) of infill drilling

Infill drilling focused on specific zones within the Independencia and Guadalupe deposits. Surface rigs targeted areas of the Hidalgo and La Patria zones (located within the Independencia and Guadalupe deposits, respectively) as well as the northern portion of the Independencia zone, while underground rigs focused on the southern portion of the Independencia zone

Expansion drilling during the quarter focused on the Hidalgo and El Ojito (located in the northeastern portion of the Independencia deposit) zones

Expansion and greenfield target generation is anticipated to continue moving north, northwest and east from the Independencia and Guadalupe deposits while infill drilling is expected to continue on the La Patria, North Independencia, Hidalgo and La Bavisa zones

In parallel, a new initiative to evaluate, target and drill the Guazapares district (located east of the Palmarejo district and outside of the gold stream area of influence) was launched with the expectation of drilling to begin in the second half of the year

Coeur plans for nine drill rigs to be active at Palmarejo in the third quarter and expects to maintain that pace for the remainder of the year

Other

Approximately 46% (14,097 ounces) of Palmarejo’s gold sales in the second quarter were sold under its gold stream agreement at a price of $800 per ounce. The Company anticipates approximately 40% - 45% of Palmarejo’s gold sales for 2021 will be sold under the stream agreement

Guidance

Full-year 2021 production is expected to be 100,000 - 110,000 ounces of gold and 6.5 - 7.8 million ounces of silver

CAS 1 are expected to be $635 - $735 per gold ounce (previously $710 - $810 per ounce) and $11.75 - $12.75 per silver ounce (previously $11.00 - $12.00 per ounce). The revised figures largely reflect an anticipated change in the allocation of costs on a co-product basis

are expected to be $635 - $735 per gold ounce (previously $710 - $810 per ounce) and $11.75 - $12.75 per silver ounce (previously $11.00 - $12.00 per ounce). The revised figures largely reflect an anticipated change in the allocation of costs on a co-product basis Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $40 - $45 million

Rochester, Nevada

(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts) 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 Ore tons placed 3,195,777 3,240,917 4,000,889 4,523,767 3,743,331 Average silver grade (oz/t) 0.38 0.45 0.53 0.49 0.51 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.003 0.003 0.002 0.002 0.002 Silver ounces produced (000’s) 888 774 1,020 740 728 Gold ounces produced 7,232 6,904 9,590 6,462 5,159 Silver ounces sold (000’s) 912 771 912 786 724 Gold ounces sold 7,818 6,934 8,672 6,834 5,278 Average realized price per silver ounce $26.38 $26.34 $24.35 $24.49 $16.11 Average realized price per gold ounce $1,794 $1,794 $1,825 $1,882 $1,702 Metal sales $38.1 $32.8 $38.2 $32.1 $20.6 Costs applicable to sales2 $38.0 $24.0 $31.7 $19.1 $18.3 Adjusted CAS per AgOz1 $26.09 $19.07 $20.18 $14.98 $13.75 Adjusted CAS per AuOz1 $1,787 $1,300 $1,537 $1,148 $1,481 Exploration expense $0.9 $0.5 $0.8 $0.5 $1.8 Cash flow from operating activities $4.0 $(8.7) $4.7 $2.1 $(5.6) Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments) $7.3 $2.0 $2.9 $2.5 $1.5 Development capital expenditures $35.0 $28.2 $13.9 $7.3 $4.3 Total capital expenditures $42.3 $30.2 $16.8 $9.8 $5.8 Free cash flow1 $(38.3) $(38.9) $(12.1) $(7.7) $(11.4)

Operational

Silver and gold production increased 15% and 5% quarter-over-quarter to 0.9 million and 7,232 ounces, respectively. Year-over-year silver and gold production increased 22% and 40%, respectively

Higher silver production was primarily driven by the breakthrough of material placed on inter-lift liners in the prior period, while gold production continued to benefit from the stacking of additional run-of-mine material during the first half of the year

Coeur successfully completed the swap-out of the secondary crushing unit, helping the Company begin placing over-liner material on the Stage VI leach pad approximately six weeks ahead of schedule. Importantly, initial results from the new crusher have shown improvements in throughput, particle size distribution and leachability

The Company also completed the fourth phase of its inter-lift liner strategy late in the quarter, helping to facilitate the placement of HPGR-crushed ore on shallower portions of the Stage IV leach pad

Financial

Second quarter costs applicable to sales 2 figures shown in the table above and highlighted below include a non-cash inventory charge of approximately $8.6 million related to a change in the Company’s recovery rate assumption on the Stage IV leach pad

figures shown in the table above and highlighted below include a non-cash inventory charge of approximately $8.6 million related to a change in the Company’s recovery rate assumption on the Stage IV leach pad Second quarter adjusted CAS 1 for silver and gold on a co-product basis totaled $26.09 and $1,787 per ounce, respectively, compared to $19.07 and $1,300 per ounce in the prior period, largely driven by the non-cash charge as well as higher diesel and maintenance costs. Excluding the non-cash charge, second quarter adjusted CAS 1 for silver and gold on a co-product basis totaled $20.13 and $1,379 per ounce, respectively

for silver and gold on a co-product basis totaled $26.09 and $1,787 per ounce, respectively, compared to $19.07 and $1,300 per ounce in the prior period, largely driven by the non-cash charge as well as higher diesel and maintenance costs. Excluding the non-cash charge, second quarter adjusted CAS for silver and gold on a co-product basis totaled $20.13 and $1,379 per ounce, respectively Capital expenditures increased 40% quarter-over-quarter to $42.3 million, reflecting an acceleration in the level of investment in the POA 11 expansion project as well as the ramp up of sustaining projects

Free cash flow1 in the second quarter remained relatively consistent at $(38.3) million

Exploration

Quarterly exploration investment totaled approximately $2.0 million ($0.9 million expensed and $1.1 million capitalized), compared to roughly $0.7 million ($0.5 million expensed and $0.2 million capitalized) in the prior period

Two reverse circulation rigs and two core rigs were active during the quarter. Expansion drilling tested Nevada Packard, North Rochester and Lincoln Hill, while infill drilling focused on the Rochester and Nevada Packard pits. A total of approximately 27,500 feet (8,375 meters) were drilled during the period, including 12,700 feet (3,875 meters) focused on expansion and 14,800 feet (4,500 meters) focused on infill drilling

Coeur plans to have up to four drill rigs active at Rochester for the remainder of the year. One core and one reverse circulation rig are expected to focus on infill targets at East Rochester as well as in the Rochester and Nevada Packard pits. Additionally, one core and one reverse circulation rig are anticipated to focus on expansion drilling at North Rochester, the southern portion of East Rochester and East Packard

Greenfields and expansion drilling are scheduled to continue at Lincoln Hill, Independence Hill and Gold Ridge late in the third quarter

Guidance

Full-year 2021 production is expected to be 3.2 - 4.4 million ounces of silver and 22,500 - 32,500 ounces of gold

CAS 1 in 2021 are expected to be $20.00 - $22.00 per silver ounce (previously $15.00 - $17.00 per ounce) and $1,350 - $1,500 per gold ounce (previously $1,180 - $1,330 per ounce). The revised figures reflect the non-cash charge as well as higher anticipated diesel, labor and maintenance costs

in 2021 are expected to be $20.00 - $22.00 per silver ounce (previously $15.00 - $17.00 per ounce) and $1,350 - $1,500 per gold ounce (previously $1,180 - $1,330 per ounce). The revised figures reflect the non-cash charge as well as higher anticipated diesel, labor and maintenance costs Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $155 - $200 million (previously $155 - $195 million)

Kensington, Alaska

(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts) 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 Tons milled 168,311 170,358 179,636 163,276 170,478 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.18 0.19 0.20 0.18 0.21 Average recovery rate 92.7% 93.2% 93.0% 93.7% 92.0% Gold ounces produced 28,322 30,681 32,990 26,797 33,058 Gold ounces sold 26,796 31,595 31,830 27,815 32,367 Average realized price per gold ounce, gross $1,851 $1,754 $1,837 $1,917 $1,762 Treatment and refining charges per gold ounce $30 $30 $37 $35 $57 Average realized price per gold ounce, net $1,821 $1,724 $1,800 $1,882 $1,705 Metal sales $48.8 $54.5 $57.2 $52.4 $55.2 Costs applicable to sales2 $29.2 $31.4 $29.3 $31.5 $30.4 Adjusted CAS per AuOz1 $1,088 $989 $919 $1,128 $934 Prepayment, working capital cash flow $7.9 $(7.9) $5.1 $(5.1) $7.0 Exploration expense $1.3 $1.1 $0.8 $3.4 $2.6 Cash flow from operating activities $19.4 $11.0 $31.0 $9.1 $27.8 Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments) $6.0 $7.2 $5.8 $5.3 $3.9 Development capital expenditures $— $— $— $— $— Total capital expenditures $6.0 $7.2 $5.8 $5.3 $3.9 Free cash flow1 $13.4 $3.8 $25.2 $3.8 $23.9

Operational

Gold production in the second quarter totaled 28,322 ounces, compared to 30,681 ounces in the prior period and 33,058 ounces in the second quarter of 2020

Lower production during the quarter was driven by a modest reduction in mill throughput largely due to additional planned mill maintenance as well as slightly lower average head grade due to stope and development ore sequencing

Jualin accounted for approximately 20% of Kensington’s second quarter production, slightly higher than the prior period of roughly 17%, due to the processing of additional development ore

Financial

Adjusted CAS 1 increased 10% quarter-over-quarter to $1,088 per ounce, largely driven by fewer gold ounces sold as well as additional contractor support and higher diesel prices

increased 10% quarter-over-quarter to $1,088 per ounce, largely driven by fewer gold ounces sold as well as additional contractor support and higher diesel prices Capital expenditures decreased 17% quarter-over-quarter to $6.0 million, primarily due to lower capital development and a shift towards more expansion drilling during the period

Free cash flow1 in the second quarter totaled $13.4 million, including a net cash inflow of $7.9 million associated with the Company’s prepayment agreement at Kensington. Excluding the effect of the prepayment, free cash flow1 totaled approximately $5.5 million in the second quarter

Exploration

Exploration investment in the quarter totaled approximately $1.9 million ($1.3 million expensed and $0.6 million capitalized), compared to $2.1 million ($1.1 million expensed and $1.0 million capitalized) in the prior period

Two underground core rigs were active during the quarter, drilling from the Elmira development drift established in 2020. A total of approximately 32,800 feet (9,975 meters) were drilled during the period, including 21,900 feet (6,675 meters) of expansion and 10,900 feet (3,300 meters) of infill drilling

Infill and expansion drilling primarily focused on the Elmira vein, while expansion holes into the Johnson vein (located roughly 500 feet east of Elmira) were also completed

A third underground rig was added, and all three rigs are expected to remain active during the remainder of the year targeting the Elmira and Johnson veins as well as the Kensington Main, Eureka and Raven veins

Additionally, two surface core rigs began drilling the upper portions of the Jualin, Big Lake, Gold King and Valentine-Tremming targets in July

Guidance

Production in 2021 is expected to be 115,000 - 130,000 ounces of gold

CAS 1 in 2021 are expected to be $1,010 - $1,110 per gold ounce

in 2021 are expected to be $1,010 - $1,110 per gold ounce Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $23 - $30 million

Wharf, South Dakota

(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts) 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 Ore tons placed 1,025,481 1,114,043 1,047,647 1,315,542 1,401,237 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.032 0.030 0.024 0.025 0.032 Gold ounces produced 24,126 19,035 19,286 33,440 24,789 Silver ounces produced (000’s) 33 26 33 42 25 Gold ounces sold 23,371 18,896 21,539 33,382 23,364 Silver ounces sold (000’s) 31 26 35 41 23 Average realized price per gold ounce $1,801 $1,791 $1,835 $1,872 $1,715 Metal sales $42.9 $34.5 $40.3 $63.5 $40.5 Costs applicable to sales2 $23.4 $18.7 $21.4 $27.9 $22.5 Adjusted CAS per AuOz1 $963 $952 $954 $804 $804 Exploration expense $0.1 $0.1 $0.3 $0.5 $0.1 Cash flow from operating activities $17.3 $7.8 $14.1 $39.1 $19.1 Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments) $0.3 $0.4 $1.2 $0.5 $0.3 Development capital expenditures $1.1 $1.1 $— $— $— Total capital expenditures $1.4 $1.5 $1.2 $0.5 $0.3 Free cash flow1 $15.9 $6.3 $12.9 $38.6 $18.8

Operational

Gold production increased 27% quarter-over-quarter to 24,126 ounces, largely driven by the placement of higher average grade material during the first half of the year. Year-over-year gold production decreased 3%

Financial

Adjusted CAS 1 on a by-product basis remained relatively consistent quarter-over-quarter at $963 per ounce, largely driven by higher gold ounces sold, additional material moved and processed, and increased diesel costs

on a by-product basis remained relatively consistent quarter-over-quarter at $963 per ounce, largely driven by higher gold ounces sold, additional material moved and processed, and increased diesel costs Second quarter capital expenditures remained relatively consistent quarter-over-quarter at $1.4 million, reflecting continued investment in infill drilling and timing of sustaining projects

Free cash flow1 was $15.9 million in the second quarter compared to $6.3 million in the first quarter, largely driven by higher operating cash flow

Exploration

Exploration investment remained relatively consistent quarter-over-quarter at approximately $1.2 million (substantially all capitalized), reflecting the continuation of Coeur’s largest drilling campaign at the operation since acquisition

A total of approximately 38,100 feet (11,600 meters) were drilled during the period using one reverse circulation rig, focused on infill targets at the Portland Ridge – Boston claim group (located on the southern edge of the operation), and in the Flossie (located west of Portland Ridge), Sunshine (near Flossie) and Juno areas (located north of the Portland pit)

Coeur plans to continue drilling in the Flossie, eastern Portland Ridge and Juno areas, and expects to complete the program during the third quarter

Guidance

Gold production in 2021 is expected to be 85,000 - 95,000 ounces

CAS 1 in 2021 are expected to be $960 - $1,060 per gold ounce

in 2021 are expected to be $960 - $1,060 per gold ounce Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $5 - $8 million

Silvertip, British Columbia

(Dollars in millions) 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 Metal sales $— $— $— $— $— Costs applicable to sales2 $— $— $— $— $— Exploration expense $3.6 $2.9 $5.1 $3.9 $2.9 Cash flow from operating activities $(9.6) $(7.5) $(8.2) $(8.2) $(14.9) Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments) $6.0 $5.7 $(0.5) $(1.8) $1.9 Development capital expenditures $12.5 $4.7 $5.0 $3.9 $— Total capital expenditures $18.5 $10.4 $4.5 $2.1 $1.9 Free cash flow1 $(28.1) $(17.9) $(12.7) $(10.3) $(16.8)

Mining and processing activities were temporarily suspended at Silvertip on February 19, 2020 (unrelated to COVID-19)

Operational

Ongoing technical work and successful exploration results continue to bolster Coeur’s confidence in a potential expansion and restart of Silvertip. The Company is currently working with SNC-Lavalin to complete engineering for the expansion, better define the estimated capital investment and develop a new mine plan based on continued successful drilling results

Coeur also signed an early works construction contract with Kiewit Corporation during the quarter to (i) take advantage of the summer construction season to complete several surface projects to de-risk the schedule, (ii) help facilitate the execution of major construction, and (iii) preserve optionality for a potential restart of active mining and processing activities in 2023

The scope of early works includes foundation preparation and decommissioning of certain sections of the mill, primarily focused on the flotation, de-watering and filtration circuits, that would be upgraded as part of an expansion

The Company plans to release an updated mine plan and economic analysis for Silvertip in early 2022 and file a new technical report that will incorporate an updated reserve and resource as well as an optimized capital estimate reflecting a 1,750 tonnes per day flowsheet

Financial

Ongoing carrying costs in the second quarter were $6.4 million, compared to $6.9 million in the prior period

Capital expenditures during the second quarter totaled $18.5 million compared to $10.4 million in the prior period, largely reflecting additional work related to the potential restart and expansion of Silvertip

Exploration

Exploration investment in the second quarter totaled approximately $5.2 million ($3.6 million expensed and $1.6 million capitalized), compared to roughly $4.5 million ($2.9 million expensed and $1.6 million capitalized) in the prior period

Five core rigs were active during the quarter, three rigs were on surface and two were underground. A total of approximately 86,200 feet (26,250 meters) were drilled during the period, including 62,400 feet (19,000 meters) of expansion and 23,800 feet (7,250 meters) of infill drilling

Infill and expansion drilling (both from surface and underground) focused on the 65 zone (including the recently discovered Southern Silver zone), and Discovery, Camp Creek and Tour Ridge zones

After successfully intercepting mineralization, underground drilling ramped up with two rigs focused on expanding the 65 zone, including the Southern Silver zone

As modeling began to show the shape of the Southern Silver zone, a surface rig commenced infill drilling to better define the zone. Notably, it appears that the Southern Silver zone connects the Silver Creek zone (an original source of mining material) with the Discovery South zone (drilled in 2020), representing potential for meaningful resource growth at Silvertip

Underground drilling is scheduled to remain focused on expansion and infill targets within the Southern Silver zone over the coming months, while three to four active surface rigs are expected to continue targeting the Camp Creek, Southern Silver and Tour Ridge zones

Other

Coeur repurchased an existing net smelter returns royalty (“NSR”) at Silvertip for $7.0 million during the second quarter. The terms of the NSR required payment of 1.429% (plus gross up for applicable withholding taxes) of net smelter returns on the first 1,434,000 metric tonnes of mineralized material mined, and 1.00% (plus gross up for applicable withholding taxes) thereafter, from the mining lease that covers the current Silvertip mine resource base and exploration targets described in the Company’s press release published on June 15, 2021

Guidance

Given ongoing engineering and technical work as well as the commencement of early works with respect to a potential expansion and restart, capital expenditures are expected to total $75 - $90 million (previously $35 - $45 million) in 2021 depending on weather conditions and availability of supplies and labor

Exploration

During the second quarter, the Company drilled a record of roughly 320,400 feet (97,675 meters) at a total investment of approximately $18.6 million ($12.4 million expensed and $6.2 million capitalized), compared to roughly 256,500 feet (78,175 meters) at a total investment of approximately $14.9 million ($9.7 million expensed and $5.2 million capitalized) in the prior period. The increase in exploration activity was largely driven by a ramp up of drilling at Palmarejo, Rochester and Crown as well as the continuation of expansion and infill programs across the rest of the Company’s portfolio.

Up to four drill rigs were active at Crown during the second quarter. Three reverse circulation rigs drilled expansion holes at Daisy, SNA and C-Horst, while one diamond core rig was active at Daisy, Secret Pass, SNA and C-Horst to better characterize metallurgic and geologic domains. The Company drilled approximately 64,800 feet (19,750 meters) during the quarter, compared to approximately 40,300 feet (12,275 meters) in the prior period.

Coeur plans to continue the same pace of exploration at Crown for the remainder of the year, with three reverse circulation rigs scheduled to conduct expansion drilling within its 300-acre disturbance permit on the property. The Company also expects to receive an amended disturbance permit during the third quarter to begin expanding C-Horst to the south. A core rig is planned to be used intermittently at Crown, shared with Rochester, to infill specific resource shapes to gather additional metallurgical and engineering information.

Coeur’s exploration programs continue to generate meaningful new discoveries and identify future growth opportunities. Accordingly, the Company expects to invest $70 - $80 million in exploration in 2021 (previously $63 - $72 million), including $52 - $57 million (previously $46 - $51 million) and $18 - $23 million (previously $17 - $21 million) of expensed and capitalized drilling, respectively. The increase in expected expensed exploration reflects additional planned expansion drilling at Silvertip and Crown, while higher capitalized exploration is largely related to additional planned infill drilling at Kensington.

2021 Production Guidance

Gold Silver (oz) (K oz) Palmarejo 100,000 - 110,000 6,500 - 7,750 Rochester 22,500 - 32,500 3,200 - 4,400 Kensington 115,000 - 130,000 — Wharf 85,000 - 95,000 — Total 322,500 - 367,500 9,700 - 12,150

2021 Costs Applicable to Sales Guidance

Previous Updated Gold Silver Gold Silver ($/oz) ($/oz) ($/oz) ($/oz) Palmarejo (co-product) $710 - $810 $11.00 - $12.00 $635 - $735 $11.75 - $12.75 Rochester (co-product) $1,180 - $1,330 $15.00 - $17.00 $1,350 - $1,500 $20.00 - $22.00 Kensington $1,010 - $1,110 — $1,010 - $1,110 — Wharf (by-product) $960 - $1,060 — $960 - $1,060 —

2021 Capital, Exploration and G&A Guidance

Previous Updated ($M) ($M) Capital Expenditures, Sustaining $80 - $100 $80 - $100 Capital Expenditures, Development $180 - $225 $220 - $275 Exploration, Expensed $46 - $51 $52 - $57 Exploration, Capitalized $17 - $21 $18 - $23 General & Administrative Expenses $37 - $41 $40 - $45 Note: The Company’s previous guidance assumes $1,850/oz gold and $24.00/oz silver as well as CAD of 1.27 and MXN of 19.50, and exclude the impact of any metal sales or foreign exchange hedges. The Company’s updated guidance reflects realized prices and hedge gains/losses through May 31, 2021, estimated prices of $1,750/oz gold and $25.00/oz silver as well as CAD of 1.20 and MXN of 20.50.

Financial Results and Conference Call

Non-U.S. GAAP Measures

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under United States generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP) with certain non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss), operating cash flow before changes in working capital and adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce (gold and silver) or pound (zinc or lead). We believe that these adjusted measures provide meaningful information to assist management, investors and analysts in understanding our financial results and assessing our prospects for future performance. We believe these adjusted financial measures are important indicators of our recurring operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to our core operating results, and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses. We believe EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce (gold and silver) and pound (zinc and lead) are important measures in assessing the Company’s overall financial performance. For additional explanation regarding our use of non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, please refer to our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Notes

1. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss), operating cash flow before changes in working capital and adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce (gold and silver) or pound (lead and zinc) are non-GAAP measures. Please see tables in the Appendix for the reconciliation to U.S. GAAP. Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures. Please see table in Appendix for the calculation of consolidated free cash flow.

2. Excludes amortization.

3. Includes capital leases. Net of debt issuance costs and premium received.

4. As of June 30, 2021, Coeur had $35.0 million in outstanding letters of credit under its RCF.

Average Spot Prices

2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 Average Gold Spot Price Per Ounce $ 1,816 $ 1,794 $ 1,874 $ 1,908 $ 1,711 Average Silver Spot Price Per Ounce $ 26.69 $ 26.26 $ 24.39 $ 24.26 $ 16.38 Average Zinc Spot Price Per Pound $ 1.32 $ 1.25 $ 1.19 $ 1.06 $ 0.89 Average Lead Spot Price Per Pound $ 0.97 $ 0.91 $ 0.86 $ 0.85 $ 0.76

COEUR MINING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS In thousands, except share data CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 124,075 $ 92,794 Receivables 22,867 23,484 Inventory 54,471 51,210 Ore on leach pads 81,773 74,866 Prepaid expenses and other 20,949 27,254 304,135 269,608 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment, net 272,558 230,139 Mining properties, net 786,695 716,790 Ore on leach pads 73,487 81,963 Restricted assets 9,274 9,492 Equity securities 174,370 12,943 Receivables 26,642 26,447 Other 60,847 56,595 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,708,008 $ 1,403,977 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 107,362 $ 90,577 Accrued liabilities and other 89,311 119,158 Debt 28,876 22,074 Reclamation 2,299 2,299 227,848 234,108 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Debt 385,370 253,427 Reclamation 140,936 136,975 Deferred tax liabilities 39,598 34,202 Other long-term liabilities 45,847 51,786 611,751 476,390 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 300,000,000 shares, 257,046,847 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and 243,751,283 at December 31, 2020 2,570 2,438 Additional paid-in capital 3,732,296 3,610,297 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 7,457 (11,136 ) Accumulated deficit (2,873,914 ) (2,908,120 ) 868,409 693,479 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,708,008 $ 1,403,977

COEUR MINING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 In thousands, except share data Revenue $ 214,858 $ 154,249 $ 416,975 $ 327,416 COSTS AND EXPENSES Costs applicable to sales(1) 132,595 90,015 240,742 208,932 Amortization 31,973 27,876 61,910 64,038 General and administrative 10,467 8,616 22,021 17,536 Exploration 12,446 11,855 22,112 18,241 Pre-development, reclamation, and other 12,738 18,675 26,450 25,230 Total costs and expenses 200,219 157,037 373,235 333,977 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET Loss on debt extinguishment — — (9,173 ) — Fair value adjustments, net 37,239 10,067 33,440 1,248 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (5,093 ) (5,765 ) (10,003 ) (10,893 ) Other, net 701 121 4,328 2,002 Total other income (expense), net 32,847 4,423 18,592 (7,643 ) Income (loss) before income and mining taxes 47,486 1,635 62,332 (14,204 ) Income and mining tax (expense) benefit (15,340 ) (2,844 ) (28,126 ) 1,095 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 32,146 $ (1,209 ) $ 34,206 $ (13,109 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS): Change in fair value of derivative contracts designated as cash flow hedges (2,982 ) (7,097 ) 24,376 (6,891 ) Reclassification adjustments for realized (gain) loss on cash flow hedges (3,061 ) (679 ) (5,783 ) (679 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) (6,043 ) (7,776 ) 18,593 (7,570 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ 26,103 $ (8,985 ) $ 52,799 $ (20,679 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE Basic $ 0.13 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.05 ) Diluted $ 0.13 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.05 ) (1) Excludes amortization.

COEUR MINING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 In thousands CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 32,146 $ (1,209 ) $ 34,206 $ (13,109 ) Adjustments: Amortization 31,973 27,876 61,910 64,038 Accretion 2,965 2,908 5,870 5,755 Deferred taxes 5,100 (1,545 ) 5,224 (7,032 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — — 9,173 — Fair value adjustments, net (37,239 ) (10,067 ) (33,440 ) (1,248 ) Stock-based compensation 3,256 2,287 7,512 4,300 Gain on modification of right of use lease — — — (4,051 ) Write-downs — 5,208 — 15,589 Deferred revenue recognition (7,255 ) (8,134 ) (15,601 ) (15,682 ) Other 496 (913 ) (1,832 ) (2,005 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 961 (1,536 ) 1,960 (2,349 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,328 1,081 673 735 Inventory and ore on leach pads 3,259 (8,056 ) (14,227 ) (29,981 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 21,069 2,047 (7,728 ) (13,004 ) CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES 58,059 9,947 53,700 1,956 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (78,223 ) (16,682 ) (137,647 ) (38,890 ) Proceeds from the sale of assets 968 9 5,556 4,515 Purchase of investments (876 ) — (876 ) — Sale of investments — 19,802 935 19,802 Other (13 ) (183 ) (30 ) (200 ) CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES (78,144 ) 2,946 (132,062 ) (14,773 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Issuance of notes and bank borrowings, net of issuance costs — 100,000 367,493 150,000 Payments on debt, finance leases, and associated costs (9,611 ) (95,713 ) (253,578 ) (101,614 ) Silvertip contingent consideration — — — (18,750 ) Other (233 ) 141 (4,158 ) (1,832 ) CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES (9,844 ) 4,428 109,757 27,804 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (56 ) 929 (107 ) 303 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (29,985 ) 18,250 31,288 15,290 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 155,443 54,058 94,170 57,018 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 125,458 $ 72,308 $ 125,458 $ 72,308

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts) LTM 2Q

2021 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 Net income (loss) $ 72,942 $ 32,146 $ 2,060 $ 11,880 $ 26,856 $ (1,209 ) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 19,818 5,093 4,910 4,719 5,096 5,765 Income tax provision (benefit) 66,266 15,340 12,786 25,027 13,113 2,844 Amortization 129,259 31,973 29,937 35,133 32,216 27,876 EBITDA 288,285 84,552 49,693 76,759 77,281 35,276 Fair value adjustments, net (39,793 ) (37,239 ) 3,799 (4,110 ) (2,243 ) (10,067 ) Foreign exchange (gain) loss 3,452 499 773 1,581 599 (11 ) Asset retirement obligation accretion 11,869 2,965 2,905 3,031 2,968 2,908 Inventory adjustments and write-downs 715 267 572 105 (230 ) 793 (Gain) loss on sale of assets and securities (1,807 ) (621 ) (4,053 ) 391 2,476 (9 ) Loss on debt extinguishment 9,172 — 9,172 — — — Silvertip inventory write-down 1,232 — — — 1,232 2,104 Silvertip temporary suspension costs 1,930 — — 1,092 838 1,725 COVID-19 costs 14,495 2,315 3,005 5,138 4,037 6,108 Novation 3,819 — — — 3,819 — Wharf inventory write-down — — — — — 3,323 Adjusted EBITDA $ 293,369 $ 52,738 $ 65,866 $ 83,987 $ 90,777 $ 42,150 Revenue $ 875,020 $ 214,858 $ 202,117 $ 228,317 $ 229,728 $ 154,249 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 34 % 25 % 33 % 37 % 40 % 27 %

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts) 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 Net income (loss) $ 32,146 $ 2,060 $ 11,880 $ 26,856 $ (1,209 ) Fair value adjustments, net (37,239 ) 3,799 (4,110 ) (2,243 ) (10,067 ) Foreign exchange loss (gain) 1,503 (43 ) 4,692 1,233 626 (Gain) loss on sale of assets and securities (621 ) (4,053 ) 391 2,476 (9 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — 9,172 — — — Silvertip inventory write-down — — — 1,232 2,104 Silvertip temporary suspension costs — — 1,092 838 1,725 COVID-19 costs 2,315 3,005 5,138 4,037 6,108 Novation — — — 3,819 — Wharf inventory write-down — — — — 3,323 Tax effect of adjustments 1,056 — — — — Adjusted net income (loss) $ (840 ) $ 13,940 $ 19,083 $ 38,248 $ 2,601 Adjusted net income (loss) per share - Basic $ 0.00 $ 0.06 $ 0.08 $ 0.16 $ 0.01 Adjusted net income (loss) per share - Diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.06 $ 0.08 $ 0.16 $ 0.01

Consolidated Free Cash Flow Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands) 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 Cash flow from operations $ 58,059 $ (4,359 ) $ 67,289 $ 79,464 $ 9,947 Capital expenditures 78,223 59,424 37,393 22,996 16,682 Free cash flow $ (20,164 ) $ (63,783 ) $ 29,896 $ 56,468 $ (6,735 )

Consolidated Operating Cash Flow Before Changes in Working Capital Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands) 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 58,059 $ (4,359 ) $ 67,289 $ 79,464 $ 9,947 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (961 ) (999 ) 5,617 1,497 1,536 Prepaid expenses and other (1,328 ) 655 1,435 1,921 (1,081 ) Inventories (3,259 ) 17,486 1,491 3,066 8,056 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (21,069 ) 28,797 (17,331 ) (28,570 ) (2,047 ) Operating cash flow before changes in working capital $ 31,442 $ 41,580 $ 58,501 $ 57,378 $ 16,411

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Silvertip Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 50,189 $ 44,537 $ 41,913 $ 26,437 $ 1,185 $ 164,261 Amortization (8,271 ) (6,506 ) (12,710 ) (2,994 ) (1,185 ) (31,666 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 41,918 $ 38,031 $ 29,203 $ 23,443 $ — $ 132,595 Inventory Adjustments 155 (272 ) (57 ) (91 ) — (265 ) By-product credit — — — (839 ) — (839 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 42,073 $ 37,759 $ 29,146 $ 22,513 $ — $ 131,491 Metal Sales Gold ounces 30,516 7,818 26,796 23,371 — 88,501 Silver ounces 1,639,620 911,861 — 31,421 — 2,582,902 Zinc pounds — — Lead pounds — — Revenue Split Gold 48 % 37 % 100 % 100 % Silver 52 % 63 % — % Zinc — % Lead — % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $ 662 $ 1,787 $ 1,088 $ 963 Silver ($/oz) $ 13.34 $ 26.09 $ — Zinc ($/lb) $ — Lead ($/lb) $ —

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Silvertip Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 43,047 $ 27,610 $ 44,839 $ 21,207 $ 1,086 $ 137,789 Amortization (9,059 ) (3,577 ) (13,445 ) (2,475 ) (1,086 ) (29,642 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 33,988 $ 24,033 $ 31,394 $ 18,732 $ — $ 108,147 Inventory Adjustments (57 ) (313 ) (151 ) (52 ) — (573 ) By-product credit — — — (700 ) — (700 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 33,931 $ 23,720 $ 31,243 $ 17,980 $ — $ 106,874 Metal Sales Gold ounces 25,687 6,934 31,595 18,896 83,112 Silver ounces 1,637,695 771,354 — 26,455 — 2,435,504 Zinc pounds — — Lead pounds — — Revenue Split Gold 47 % 38 % 100 % 100 % Silver 53 % 62 % — % Zinc — % Lead — % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $ 621 $ 1,300 $ 989 $ 952 Silver ($/oz) $ 10.98 $ 19.07 $ — Zinc ($/lb) $ — Lead ($/lb) $ —

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Silvertip Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 48,672 $ 36,828 $ 42,486 $ 24,300 $ — $ 152,286 Amortization (12,516 ) (5,112 ) (13,179 ) (2,848 ) — (33,655 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 36,156 $ 31,716 $ 29,307 $ 21,452 $ — $ 118,631 Inventory Adjustments (24 ) 24 (56 ) (49 ) — (105 ) By-product credit — — — (864 ) — (864 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 36,132 $ 31,740 $ 29,251 $ 20,539 $ — $ 117,662 Metal Sales Gold ounces 35,359 8,672 31,830 21,539 97,400 Silver ounces 1,766,714 912,335 35,794 — 2,714,843 Zinc pounds — — Lead pounds — — Revenue Split Gold 53 % 42 % 100 % 100 % Silver 47 % 58 % — % Zinc — % Lead — % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $ 542 $ 1,537 $ 919 $ 954 Silver ($/oz) $ 9.61 $ 20.18 $ — Zinc ($/lb) $ — Lead ($/lb) $ —

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Silvertip Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 46,163 $ 22,382 $ 43,053 $ 31,887 $ 1,185 $ 144,670 Amortization (11,912 ) (3,278 ) (11,523 ) (4,000 ) (1,185 ) (31,898 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 34,251 $ 19,104 $ 31,530 $ 27,887 $ — $ 112,772 Inventory Adjustments (100 ) 517 (141 ) (46 ) — 230 By-product credit — — — (1,007 ) — (1,007 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 34,151 $ 19,621 $ 31,389 $ 26,834 $ — $ 111,995 Metal Sales Gold ounces 27,252 6,834 27,815 33,382 95,283 Silver ounces 1,765,371 785,887 40,521 — 2,591,779 Zinc pounds — — Lead pounds — — Revenue Split Gold 48 % 40 % 100 % 100 % Silver 52 % 60 % — % Zinc — % Lead — % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $ 602 $ 1,148 $ 1,128 $ 804 Silver ($/oz) $ 10.06 $ 14.98 $ — Zinc ($/lb) $ — Lead ($/lb) $ —

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Silvertip Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 26,095 $ 21,348 $ 43,235 $ 25,653 $ 1,231 $ 117,562 Amortization (7,270 ) (3,012 ) (12,853 ) (3,181 ) (1,231 ) (27,547 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 18,825 $ 18,336 $ 30,382 $ 22,472 $ — $ 90,015 Inventory Adjustments (106 ) (566 ) (139 ) (3,304 ) — (4,115 ) By-product credit — — — (385 ) — (385 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 18,719 $ 17,770 $ 30,243 $ 18,783 $ — $ 85,515 Metal Sales Gold ounces 16,924 5,278 32,367 23,364 77,933 Silver ounces 874,642 723,679 22,707 — 1,621,028 Zinc pounds — — Lead pounds — — Revenue Split Gold 62 % 44 % 100 % 100 % Silver 38 % 56 % — % Zinc — % Lead — % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $ 686 $ 1,481 $ 934 $ 804 Silver ($/oz) $ 8.13 $ 13.75 $ — Zinc ($/lb) $ — Lead ($/lb) $ —

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales Adjusted for Recovery Rate Adjustment for Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Silvertip Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 50,189 $ 44,537 $ 41,913 $ 26,437 $ 1,185 $ 164,261 Amortization (8,271 ) (6,506 ) (12,710 ) (2,994 ) (1,185 ) (31,666 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 41,918 $ 38,031 $ 29,203 $ 23,443 $ — $ 132,595 Inventory Adjustments 155 (272 ) (57 ) (91 ) — (265 ) Rochester recovery rate adjustment (8,628 ) By-product credit — — — (839 ) — (839 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 42,073 $ 29,131 $ 29,146 $ 22,513 $ — $ 131,491 Metal Sales Gold ounces 30,516 7,818 26,796 23,371 — 88,501 Silver ounces 1,639,620 911,861 — 31,421 — 2,582,902 Zinc pounds — — Lead pounds — — Revenue Split Gold 48 % 37 % 100 % 100 % Silver 52 % 63 % — % Zinc — % Lead — % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $ 662 $ 1,379 $ 1,088 $ 963 Silver ($/oz) $ 13.34 $ 20.13 $ — Zinc ($/lb) $ — Lead ($/lb) $ —

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Updated 2021 Guidance In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 200,530 $ 122,480 $ 190,150 $ 102,610 Amortization (37,530 ) (14,930 ) (60,800 ) (10,910 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 163,000 $ 107,550 $ 129,350 $ 91,700 By-product credit — — — (2,730 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 163,000 $ 107,550 $ 129,350 $ 88,970 Metal Sales Gold ounces 110,000 29,110 127,500 89,200 Silver ounces 7,021,200 3,312,230 106,150 Revenue Split Gold 46% 38% 100% 100% Silver 54% 62% — — Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $635 - $735 $1,350 - $1,500 $1,010 - $1,110 $960 - $1,060 Silver ($/oz) $11.75 - $12.75 $20.00 - $22.00

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Previous 2021 Guidance In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 196,255 $ 105,557 $ 188,349 $ 99,746 Amortization (39,208 ) (15,899 ) (59,756 ) (11,524 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 157,047 $ 89,658 $ 128,593 $ 88,222 By-product credit — — — (2,255 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 157,047 $ 89,658 $ 128,593 $ 85,967 Metal Sales Gold ounces 107,900 27,200 127,000 89,000 Silver ounces 7,128,000 3,807,000 93,000 Revenue Split Gold 49% 36% 100% 100% Silver 51% 64% — — Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $710 - $810 $1,180 - $1,330 $1,010 - $1,110 $960 - $1,060 Silver ($/oz) $11.00 - $12.00 $15.00 - $17.00

