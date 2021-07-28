checkAd

MIC Announces Record Date and Meeting Date for Special Meeting of Shareholders

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: MIC) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors set August 23, 2021 as the record date for a Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held virtually at 10:00am on September 21, 2021.

Record date holders will be asked to separately approve the sale of the Company’s Atlantic Aviation business to a newly formed entity controlled by KKR (“AA Transaction”), the merger of its MIC Hawaii businesses into a newly formed entity managed by Argo Infrastructure Partners, LP (“MH Merger”) and the adjournment of the meeting, if necessary or appropriate, to solicit additional proxies. If approved, the AA Transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021 and the MH Merger is expected to close in the first half of 2022.

Consummation of the AA Transaction is not conditioned upon approval of the MH Merger. The MH Merger, however, is conditioned upon shareholder approval and consummation of the AA Transaction.

The special meeting will be a “virtual meeting” of shareholders, meaning that shareholders may participate solely “by means of remote communications.” Distribution of the definitive proxy and any other materials pertaining to the meeting is expected to commence on or immediately following the record date.

About MIC

MIC owns and operates businesses providing basic services to customers in the United States. Its businesses consist of an airport services business, Atlantic Aviation; and entities comprising an energy services, production and distribution segment, MIC Hawaii. For additional information, please visit the MIC website at www.macquarie.com/mic.

Important Information For Investors And Stockholders

In connection with the proposed transactions, Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (the “Company”) has filed a proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the definitive version of which will be mailed to stockholders of the Company. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT AND OTHER DOCUMENTS THAT ARE FILED OR WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors and security holders are able to obtain free copies of the proxy statement and other documents filed with the SEC by the Company through the website maintained by the SEC at https://www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by the Company will also be available free of charge on the Company website at www.macquarie.com/mic or by writing to us at 125 West 55th Street, New York, New York 10019, United States of America, Attention: Investor Relations.

