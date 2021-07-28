checkAd

Bionano Genomics to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast on August 4, 2021

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and to highlight recent corporate progress.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

Date: Wednesday, August 4, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Toll Free: 1-877-407-0784
Toll/International: 1-201-689-8560
Conference ID: 13722135
Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/buc9p49d

To access the call, participants should dial the applicable telephone number above at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the call. An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay in the Investors section of the Bionano website.

About Bionano Genomics
Bionano is a genome analysis company providing tools and services based on its Saphyr system to scientists and clinicians conducting genetic research and patient testing, and providing diagnostic testing for those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other neurodevelopmental disabilities through its Lineagen business. Bionano’s Saphyr system is a research use only platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. The Saphyr system is comprised of an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools. Bionano provides genome analysis services to provide access to data generated by the Saphyr system for researchers who prefer not to adopt the Saphyr system in their labs. Lineagen has been providing genetic testing services to families and their healthcare providers for over nine years and has performed over 65,000 tests for those with neurodevelopmental concerns. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com or www.lineagen.com.

CONTACTS
Company Contact:
Erik Holmlin, CEO
Bionano Genomics, Inc.
+1 (858) 888-7610
eholmlin@bionanogenomics.com

Investor Relations and
Media Contact:
Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
+1 (858) 366-3243
amy@juniper-point.com





