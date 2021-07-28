checkAd

Colfax Announces Secondary Offering of 6,544,522 Shares of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.07.2021, 22:31  |  27   |   |   



WILMINGTON, DE, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colfax Corporation (“Colfax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CFX), a leading diversified technology company, announced today that certain of its stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”) have commenced an underwritten secondary offering of 6,544,522 shares of the Company’s common stock.

The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering. The Company is not selling any shares of common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

Morgan Stanley is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The proposed offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, that was filed by Colfax with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and was automatically effective upon filing on February 18, 2021. The proposed offering will be made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the securities being offered may also be obtained, when available, from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Colfax Corporation

Colfax Corporation is a leading diversified technology company that provides specialty medical technologies and fabrication technology products and services to customers around the world, principally under the DJO and ESAB brands. Colfax believes that its brands are among the most highly recognized in each of the markets that it serves. The Company uses its Colfax Business System (“CBS”), a comprehensive set of tools, processes and values, to create superior value for customers, shareholders and associates. Colfax’s common stock is traded on the NYSE under the ticker “CFX.”

CAUTIONARY NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the proposed offering and Colfax’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on Colfax’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Colfax’s results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, including the rise, prevalence and severity of variants of the virus, actions by governments, businesses and individuals in response to the situation, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, the nature and effectiveness of government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response, material delays and cancellations of medical procedures, supply chain disruptions, the impact on creditworthiness and financial viability of customers, and other impacts on Colfax’s business and ability to execute business continuity plans, and the other factors detailed in Colfax’s reports filed with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the caption “Risk Factors,” as well as the other risks discussed in Colfax’s filings with the SEC. In addition, these statements are based on assumptions that are subject to change. This press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Colfax disclaims any duty to update the information herein.

Contact:
Mike Macek
Vice President, Finance
Colfax Corporation
+1-302-252-9129
investorrelations@colfaxcorp.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Colfax Announces Secondary Offering of 6,544,522 Shares of Common Stock WILMINGTON, DE, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Colfax Corporation (“Colfax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CFX), a leading diversified technology company, announced today that certain of its stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”) have commenced an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Idorsia launches the offering of convertible bonds to fund the development of the company into a ...
VINCI is awarded the design-build contract for the extension of Ang Mo Kio metro station in ...
Equinor second quarter 2021 results
GSK and Vir Biotechnology Announce Joint Procurement Agreement with European Commission for ...
Vopak reports on HY1 2021 results
OP Corporate Bank plc’s Half-year Financial Report for 1 January–30 June 2021
SECOND QUARTER SALES & FIRST-HALF 2021 RESULTS   
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for July Floods in Germany Could Approach EUR 5 ...
Idorsia launches the offering of convertible bonds to fund the development of the company into a ...
Bilibili Publishes 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board