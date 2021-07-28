Finward Bancorp Announces Earnings for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
MUNSTER, Ind., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finward Bancorp (the “Bancorp”), the holding company for Peoples Bank (the “Bank”), reported record net income of $8.3 million, or $2.40 per share,
for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021, increased by $79 thousand (1.0%), from the six months ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to higher net
interest income. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the return on average assets (ROA) was 1.06% and the return on average equity (ROE) was 10.82%.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Bancorp’s net income totaled $3.7 million, or $1.05 per share. Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, decreased by $1.4 million (27.8%), from the quarter ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to higher noninterest expense and lower noninterest income. For the second quarter of 2021, the ROA was 0.92% and the ROE was 9.38%.
During the six months ended June 30, 2021, total assets increased by $107.4 million (7.2%), with interest-earning assets increasing by $106.5 million (7.6%). On June 30, 2021, interest-earning assets totaled $1.5 billion compared to $1.4 billion at December 31, 2020. Earning assets represented 93.9% of total assets at June 30, 2021, and 93.5% of total assets at December 31, 2020. The increase in total assets and interest earning assets for the six months was primarily the result of increased cash balances related to strong core deposit growth.
“Finward Bancorp had another strong quarter as we continue to see pandemic-related economic effects ease. Macroeconomic trends increasingly point towards recovery, and while the pandemic is not over yet, we are optimistic about the operating environment. As a company, we are Back to Business – an internal effort that resulted in over 75% of our employees vaccinated by the 4th of July, allowing us to return to normal operating conditions after the holiday. I am incredibly proud of what our team accomplished during the pandemic, and more so for how we have worked together to position ourselves for success during the recovery,” said Benjamin Bochnowski, president and CEO. “Our loan portfolio has remained resilient, and we saw another quarter of net recoveries on loans. Our provision has been driven largely by macroeconomic factors since the start of the pandemic, and we believe with continued strength, our provisions for loan loss will more closely reflect pre-pandemic levels.”
“We have learned lessons during the pandemic like everyone else, and are responding to shifting customer expectations around service. We are continuously reviewing our physical footprint needs as we work towards greater operational efficiency. We also are looking to further leverage digital investments to reduce the need for physical space as we scale, and to further deploy digital solutions where possible,” he continued.
“With that in mind, we are positioning ourselves for the new normal in banking. Efficiency is a core part of our strategy, and we are responding with the rest of the industry as margin pressure increases. Like many financial institutions, we saw deposits grow significantly since the start of the pandemic. While PPP forgiveness has had a benefit to our customers and the bank, it has created significant liquidity on the balance sheet,” said Bochnowski. “We are deploying this liquidity as fast as we can, and we have seen healthy demand for commercial loans in the local market. That said, deposit growth has outpaced loan growth and likely will continue to do so in the near term. Additionally, mortgage demand remains healthy, and we see the second quarter as indicative of demand over the next few quarters; it is robust, but still reduced from the peaks we saw at the height of the Pandemic mortgage boom in 2020.”
“Finally, we continue to work with the NASDAQ on the listing application for Finward’s common stock. Our application is in process with the NASDAQ and our listing on the exchange remains a top priority,” he concluded.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $23.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $1.8 million (8.3%), compared to $22.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The Bancorp’s net interest margin on a tax-adjusted basis was 3.51% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 3.64% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Net interest income was $11.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $457 thousand (4.0%), compared to $11.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The Bancorp’s net interest margin on a tax-adjusted basis was 3.42% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 3.63% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increased net interest income for the quarter and the six months was primarily the result of lower interest expense attributable to the Bancorp’s ability to manage through the current historically low interest rate cycle. The decrease in the net interest margin is a result of lower reinvestment rates on the Bancorp’s loan and securities portfolios. Management has adjusted deposit pricing to align with the current interest rate cycle and remains prepared to adjust rates paid on interest bearing deposits.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income from banking activities totaled $8.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $8.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of $599 thousand or 7.0%. Noninterest income from banking activities totaled $3.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $5.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of $1.4 million or 27.1%. The decrease in gain on sale of loans for the current quarter and six month period is the result of significant refinance activity in the prior year due to the economic and rate environment, which resulted in more loans originated and sold. The increase in fees and service charges for the current quarter and six-month period is primarily the result of changes in customer usage of bank services as our community recovers from the pandemic. The increase in wealth management income for the current quarter and six month period is the result of the Bancorp’s continued focus on expanding its wealth management line of business. The decrease in gains on the sale of securities for the current quarter and six-month period is a result of current market conditions and actively managing the portfolio.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense totaled $21.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $19.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $1.5 million or 7.5%. Noninterest expense totaled $10.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $9.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $1.2 million or 11.8%. The increase in compensation and benefits for the current quarter and six month period is primarily the result of management’s continued focus on talent management and retention. The increase in other operating expenses for the current quarter and six month period is primarily the result of investments in strategic initiatives.
The Bancorp’s efficiency ratio was 70.18% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 59.32% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The Bancorp’s efficiency ratio was 66.60% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 64.42% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in the efficiency ratio is the result of lower noninterest income and higher noninterest expense. The efficiency ratio is determined by dividing total noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and total noninterest income for the period.
Lending
The Bancorp’s loan portfolio totaled $971.2 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $966.6 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $4.6 million or 0.5%. The increase is primarily the result of organic loan portfolio growth. During the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Bancorp originated $178.1 million in new commercial loans, compared to $197.0 million during the six months ended June 30, 2020. During the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Bancorp originated $85.9 million in new fixed rate mortgage loans for sale, compared to $114.2 million during the six months ended June 30, 2020. The loan portfolio is 64.5% of earning assets and is comprised of 63.9% commercial related credits.
Investing
The Bancorp’s securities portfolio totaled $473.9 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $410.7 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $63.3 million or 15.4%. The increase is attributable to increased investment in the security portfolio. The securities portfolio represents 31.5% of earning assets and provides a consistent source of liquidity and earnings to the Bancorp. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $68.6 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $19.9 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $48.7 million or 244.5%. The increase in cash and cash equivalents is primarily the result of customer’s continued preference toward security and liquidity of assets.
Funding
At June 30, 2021, core deposits totaled $1.1 billion, compared to $1.0 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $96.8 million or 9.5%. The increase is the result of the Bancorp’s efforts to maintain and grow core deposits. Core deposits include checking, savings, and money market accounts and represented 79.9% of the Bancorp’s total deposits at June 30, 2021. During the six months ended June 30, 2021, balances for noninterest bearing checking, interest bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts increased. The increase in these core deposits is a result of management’s sales efforts along with customer preferences for competitively priced short-term liquid investments. At June 30, 2021, balances for certificates of deposit totaled $280.8 million, compared to $284.8 million at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $4.1 million or 1.4%. In addition, at June 30, 2021, borrowings and repurchase agreements totaled $24.4 million, compared to $19.9 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $4.5 million or 22.9%. The increase in short-term borrowings was a result of cyclical inflows of repurchase agreement balances.
Asset Quality
At June 30, 2021, non-performing loans totaled $12.3 million, compared to $14.4 million at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $2.1 million or 14.6%. The Bancorp’s ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 1.26% at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.49% at December 31, 2020. The Bancorp’s ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.85% at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.06% at December 31, 2020.
For the six months ended June 30, 2021, $1.2 million in provisions to the allowance for loan losses were required, compared to $1.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $132 thousand or 12.9%. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, recoveries, net of charge-offs, totaled $27 thousand. At June 30, 2021, the allowance for loan losses is considered adequate by management and totaled $13.6 million. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.40% at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.29% at December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans, or coverage ratio, was 111.13% at June 30, 2021, compared to 86.72% at December 31, 2020.
Management also considers reserves on loans from acquisition activity that are not part of the allowance for loan losses. The Bancorp acquired loans for which there was evidence of credit quality deterioration since origination and it was determined that it was probable that the Bancorp would be unable to collect all contractually required principal and interest payments. At June 30, 2021, total purchased credit impaired loan reserves totaled $2.0 million compared to $2.1 million at December 31, 2020. Additionally, the Bancorp has acquired loans without evidence of credit quality deterioration since origination and has marked these loans to their fair values. As part of the fair value of loans receivable, there was a net fair value discount for loans acquired of $1.4 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $2.0 million at December 31, 2020. When these additional reserves are included on a pro forma basis, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.76% at June 30, 2021, and the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans, or coverage ratio, was 139.00% at June 30, 2021. See Table 1 below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP figures to the Bancorp’s GAAP figures.
Capital Adequacy
At June 30, 2021, shareholders’ equity stood at $157.0 million, and tangible capital represented 8.9% of total assets. The Bancorp’s regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2021, were 14.3% for total capital to risk-weighted assets, 13.1% for both common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets, and 8.4% for tier 1 leverage capital to adjusted average assets. Under all regulatory capital requirements, the Bancorp is considered well capitalized. The book value of the Bancorp’s stock stood at $45.13 per share at June 30, 2021.
Impacts of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic began to affect the Bancorp’s operations during March 2020, and as of the date of this release, continues to influence operating decisions. In response to the pandemic, the Bancorp’s management implemented the following policy actions:
- Participating in the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), a program initiated to help small businesses maintain their workforces during the pandemic. As of
June 30, 2021, the Bancorp approved 782 applications totaling $91.5 million for the first round, with an average loan size of approximately $117 thousand. These loans helped local business owners
retain 10,758 employees based on the borrowers’ applications. The Bancorp’s SBA lender fee is averaging approximately 3.80% for the first round of the program, and fees will be earned over the life
of the associated loans. The first round of PPP closed in August of 2020. On December 21, 2020, Congress passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, which included provisions for a second
round of PPP funding in 2021. As of June 30, 2021, the Bancorp approved 420 applications totaling $37.5 million for the second round, with an average loan size of approximately $89 thousand. These
loans will help local business owners retain 4,410 employees based on the borrowers’ applications. The Bancorp’s SBA lender fee is averaging approximately 5.32% for this program, and fees will be
earned over the life of the associated loans. As of June 30, 2021, the Bancorp had remaining loan balances under the Paycheck Protection Program totaling $50.3 million.
- Prudently helping borrowers who are or may be unable to meet their contractual payment obligations because of the effects of COVID-19. Consistent with regulatory guidance, the Bancorp will consider deferring or modifying a loan customer’s repayment obligation if the customer’s cash flow has been negatively impacted by the pandemic. The Bancorp’s management anticipates that additional borrower deferral and modification requests will continue in 2021 at a reduced pace. Loans modified to interest only payment or full payment deferral as part of the effects of COVID-19 as of June 30, 2021, are as follows:
|(Dollars in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|As of June 30, 2021
|Mortgage loans
|Commercial Loans
|Number of Loans
|Recorded Investment
|Number of Loans
|Recorded Investment
|Interest only
|15
|$
|1,656
|1
|$
|2,973
|Full interest, partial principal
|-
|-
|2
|1,021
|Full payment deferral
|1
|98
|-
|-
|Total $
|16
|$
|1,754
|3
|$
|3,994
- As the Bancorp continues to monitor the borrowers that are in and outside of deferral status, some loan relationships may be deemed non-performing. As of June 30, 2021, a single large
commercial real estate loan relationship, which operates a hotel, with a carrying balance of $5.0 million, continued to be deemed non-performing after COVID-19 pandemic stresses negatively impacted
weak operating performance which occurred prior to the pandemic. Through management’s review of the loan relationship, a specific reserve within the allowance for loan losses was allocated as of
June 30, 2021. As of June 30, 2021, the customer has opened a payment reserve account with the Bancorp to be used for future contractual payments and is currently in compliance with all modified
loan terms. No other material COVID-19 impacted loans that are in deferral status have been deemed non-performing at this time. As of June 30, 2021, a total of 211 loans have come out of COVID-19
related deferral status with carrying balances of $81.6 million. All of these loans continue to be performing, except one commercial real estate loan with a carrying balance of $835 thousand and
one residential real estate loan with a carrying balances of $108 thousand.
About Finward Bancorp
Finward Bancorp is a locally managed and independent financial holding company headquartered in Munster, Indiana, whose activities are primarily limited to holding the stock of Peoples Bank. Peoples Bank provides a wide range of personal, business, electronic and wealth management financial services from its 22 locations in Lake and Porter Counties in Northwest Indiana and South Chicagoland. Finward Bancorp’s common stock is quoted on the OTC Pink Marketplace and the OTC Bulletin Board under the symbol FNWD. The website ibankpeoples.com provides information on Peoples Bank’s products and services, and Finward Bancorp’s investor relations.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of the Bancorp. For these statements, the Bancorp claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this communication should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about the Bancorp, including the information in the filings the Bancorp makes with the SEC. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.
Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the significant risks and uncertainties for our business, results of operations, and financial condition, as well as our regulatory capital and liquidity ratios and other regulatory requirements caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which will depend on several factors, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, its influence on financial markets, the effectiveness of our remote work arrangements and staffing levels in branches and other operational facilities, and actions taken by governmental authorities and other third parties in response to the pandemic; changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates, market liquidity, and capital markets, as well as the magnitude of such changes, which may reduce net interest margins; inflation; customer acceptance of the Bancorp’s products and services; customer borrowing, repayment, investment, and deposit practices; customer disintermediation; the introduction, withdrawal, success, and timing of business initiatives; competitive conditions; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures; economic conditions; and the impact, extent, and timing of technological changes, capital management activities, and other actions of the Federal Reserve Board and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.
In addition to the above factors, we also caution that the actual amounts and timing of any future common stock dividends or share repurchases will be subject to various factors, including our capital position, financial performance, capital impacts of strategic initiatives, market conditions, and regulatory and accounting considerations, as well as any other factors that our Board of Directors deems relevant in making such a determination. Therefore, there can be no assurance that we will repurchase shares or pay any dividends to holders of our common stock, or as to the amount of any such repurchases or dividends. Further, statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, financial performance, and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impacts may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable, and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, third parties, and us.
Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Measures
This press release includes certain financial measures that are identified as non-GAAP. However, certain non-GAAP performance measures are used by management to evaluate and measure the Bancorp’s performance. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a financial institution, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP. This supplemental information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. See the attached Table 1 at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP earnings measures identified herein and their most comparable GAAP measures.
|Finward Bancorp
|Quarterly Financial Report
|Key Ratios
|Three months ended,
|Six months ended,
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Return on equity
|9.38
|%
|12.30
|%
|9.02
|%
|13.42
|%
|14.32
|%
|10.82
|%
|11.90
|%
|Return on assets
|0.92
|%
|1.22
|%
|0.93
|%
|1.33
|%
|1.42
|%
|1.06
|%
|1.20
|%
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|1.05
|$
|1.35
|$
|1.00
|$
|1.42
|$
|1.46
|$
|2.40
|$
|2.39
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.05
|$
|1.35
|$
|1.00
|$
|1.42
|$
|1.46
|$
|2.40
|$
|2.39
|Yield on loans
|4.21
|%
|4.41
|%
|4.61
|%
|4.62
|%
|4.62
|%
|4.31
|%
|4.72
|%
|Yield on security investments
|1.96
|%
|2.02
|%
|1.81
|%
|1.91
|%
|2.13
|%
|1.99
|%
|2.25
|%
|Total yield on earning assets
|3.38
|%
|3.59
|%
|3.77
|%
|3.75
|%
|3.93
|%
|3.48
|%
|4.07
|%
|Cost of deposits
|0.16
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.26
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.58
|%
|Cost of repurchase agreements
|0.28
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.50
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.89
|%
|Cost of borrowed funds
|0.47
|%
|2.70
|%
|2.74
|%
|2.77
|%
|2.66
|%
|2.31
|%
|2.65
|%
|Total cost of funds
|0.16
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.60
|%
|Net interest margin - tax equivalent
|3.42
|%
|3.58
|%
|3.66
|%
|3.53
|%
|3.63
|%
|3.51
|%
|3.64
|%
|Noninterest income / average assets
|0.92
|%
|1.12
|%
|1.27
|%
|1.32
|%
|1.42
|%
|1.02
|%
|1.25
|%
|Noninterest expense / average assets
|2.74
|%
|2.69
|%
|3.04
|%
|2.65
|%
|2.74
|%
|2.72
|%
|2.88
|%
|Net noninterest margin / average assets
|-1.81
|%
|-1.57
|%
|-1.78
|%
|-1.34
|%
|-1.33
|%
|-1.69
|%
|-1.63
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|70.18
|%
|63.19
|%
|67.24
|%
|59.12
|%
|59.32
|%
|66.60
|%
|64.42
|%
|Effective tax rate
|10.02
|%
|14.04
|%
|6.61
|%
|17.08
|%
|18.19
|%
|12.32
|%
|16.56
|%
|Dividend declared per common share
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.62
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|2020
|Net worth / total assets
|9.78
|%
|9.64
|%
|10.21
|%
|10.06
|%
|9.85
|%
|Book value per share
|$
|45.13
|$
|43.16
|$
|44.16
|$
|43.01
|$
|41.92
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.85
|%
|0.92
|%
|1.06
|%
|1.11
|%
|0.73
|%
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|1.26
|%
|1.32
|%
|1.49
|%
|1.54
|%
|0.95
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
|111.13
|%
|101.49
|%
|86.72
|%
|71.14
|%
|105.95
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to loans outstanding
|1.40
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.29
|%
|1.10
|%
|1.00
|%
|Foreclosed real estate to total assets
|0.02
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.04
|%
|Finward Bancorp
|Quarterly Financial Report
|Balance Sheet Data
|(Dollars in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|2020
|Total assets
|$
|1,604,966
|$
|1,556,717
|$
|1,497,525
|$
|1,481,022
|$
|1,474,034
|Cash & cash equivalents
|68,625
|68,009
|19,922
|84,447
|97,305
|Certificates of deposit in other financial institutions
|1,471
|1,474
|1,897
|1,901
|1,639
|Securities - available for sale
|473,927
|422,868
|410,669
|324,181
|294,719
|Loans receivable:
|Commercial real estate
|$
|315,087
|$
|304,851
|$
|298,257
|$
|285,701
|$
|286,122
|Residential real estate
|268,601
|277,465
|285,651
|284,293
|284,563
|Commercial business
|147,683
|162,375
|156,965
|182,182
|178,863
|Construction and land development
|104,154
|97,400
|93,562
|89,176
|92,982
|Multifamily
|53,639
|51,933
|50,571
|50,701
|56,070
|Home equity
|36,736
|36,273
|39,286
|42,183
|46,312
|Manufactured Homes
|35,958
|33,632
|30,904
|27,814
|22,518
|Government
|8,462
|9,372
|10,142
|13,205
|13,729
|Consumer
|544
|438
|1,025
|467
|522
|Farmland
|309
|315
|215
|218
|221
|Total loans
|$
|971,173
|$
|974,054
|$
|966,578
|$
|975,940
|$
|981,902
|Deposits:
|Core deposits:
|Noninterest bearing checking
|$
|275,819
|$
|286,969
|$
|241,620
|$
|258,170
|$
|262,001
|Interest bearing checking
|307,148
|279,984
|274,867
|258,734
|249,797
|Savings
|277,944
|271,910
|254,108
|240,215
|235,254
|Money market
|253,427
|245,750
|246,916
|238,098
|235,902
|Total core deposits
|1,114,338
|1,084,613
|1,017,511
|995,217
|982,954
|Certificates of deposit
|280,758
|282,081
|284,828
|285,439
|294,680
|Total deposits
|$
|1,395,096
|$
|1,366,694
|$
|1,302,339
|$
|1,280,656
|$
|1,277,634
|Borrowings and repurchase agreements
|$
|24,399
|$
|15,917
|$
|19,860
|$
|31,145
|$
|29,159
|Stockholder's equity
|157,022
|150,139
|152,922
|148,941
|145,181
|Finward Bancorp
|Quarterly Financial Report
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|Three months ended,
|Six months ended,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Interest income:
|Loans
|$
|10,275
|$
|10,746
|$
|11,278
|$
|11,263
|$
|11,297
|$
|21,021
|$
|22,326
|Securities & short-term investments
|2,160
|1,981
|1,733
|1,573
|1,608
|4,141
|3,448
|Total interest income
|12,435
|12,727
|13,011
|12,836
|12,905
|25,162
|25,774
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|549
|651
|827
|1,050
|1,380
|1,200
|3,444
|Borrowings
|14
|30
|77
|98
|110
|44
|244
|Total interest expense
|563
|681
|904
|1,148
|1,490
|1,244
|3,688
|Net interest income
|11,872
|12,046
|12,107
|11,688
|11,415
|23,918
|22,086
|Provision for loan losses
|576
|578
|1,816
|849
|508
|1,154
|1,022
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|11,296
|11,468
|10,291
|10,839
|10,907
|22,764
|21,064
|Noninterest income:
|Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale, net
|1,116
|2,049
|1,551
|2,420
|2,464
|3,165
|3,617
|Fees and service charges
|1,471
|1,066
|1,488
|1,473
|1,151
|2,537
|2,200
|Wealth management operations
|576
|607
|533
|537
|514
|1,183
|1,068
|Gain on sale of securities, net
|269
|417
|974
|197
|667
|686
|1,177
|Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance
|188
|169
|174
|177
|188
|357
|357
|Gain on sale of foreclosed real estate, net
|36
|(9
|)
|(49
|)
|24
|43
|27
|103
|Other
|24
|14
|30
|27
|19
|38
|70
|Total noninterest income
|3,680
|4,313
|4,701
|4,855
|5,046
|7,993
|8,592
|Noninterest expense:
|Compensation and benefits
|5,801
|5,530
|6,214
|5,263
|5,371
|11,331
|10,588
|Occupancy and equipment
|1,324
|1,372
|1,079
|1,150
|1,295
|2,696
|2,704
|Data processing
|597
|528
|596
|583
|532
|1,125
|1,088
|Marketing
|195
|199
|168
|176
|180
|394
|388
|Federal deposit insurance premiums
|204
|180
|217
|216
|159
|384
|355
|Other
|2,793
|2,529
|3,028
|2,393
|2,227
|5,322
|4,640
|Total noninterest expense
|10,914
|10,338
|11,302
|9,781
|9,764
|21,252
|19,763
|Income before income taxes
|4,062
|5,443
|3,690
|5,913
|6,189
|9,505
|9,893
|Income tax expenses
|407
|764
|764
|1,010
|1,126
|1,171
|1,638
|Net income
|$
|3,655
|$
|4,679
|$
|2,926
|$
|4,903
|$
|5,063
|$
|8,334
|$
|8,255
|Finward Bancorp
|Quarterly Financial Report
|Asset Quality
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|2020
|Nonaccruing loans
|$
|12,025
|$
|12,257
|$
|13,799
|$
|14,481
|$
|7,408
|Accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days
|248
|599
|566
|579
|1,904
|Securities in non-accrual
|970
|944
|929
|879
|815
|Foreclosed real estate
|368
|491
|538
|501
|634
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|13,611
|$
|14,291
|$
|15,832
|$
|16,440
|$
|10,761
|Allowance for loan losses (ALL):
|ALL specific allowances for impaired loans
|$
|1,770
|$
|1,884
|$
|1,775
|$
|1,330
|$
|482
|ALL general allowances for loan portfolio
|11,869
|11,163
|10,683
|9,384
|9,384
|Total ALL
|$
|13,639
|$
|13,047
|$
|12,458
|$
|10,714
|$
|9,866
|Troubled Debt Restructurings:
|Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings, non-compliant (1) (2)
|$
|1,269
|$
|407
|$
|155
|$
|441
|$
|157
|Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings, compliant (2)
|-
|366
|383
|113
|409
|Accruing troubled debt restructurings
|1,182
|1,210
|1,583
|1,536
|1,592
|Total troubled debt restructurings
|$
|2,451
|$
|1,983
|$
|2,121
|$
|2,090
|$
|2,158
|(1) "non-compliant" refers to not being within the guidelines of the restructuring agreement
|(2) included in nonaccruing loan balances presented above
|(Unaudited)
|June 30,
|Required
|2021
|To Be Well
|Actual Ratio
|Capitalized
|Capital Adequacy Bancorp
|Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|13.1%
|N/A
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|13.1%
|N/A
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets
|14.3%
|N/A
|Tier 1 capital to adjusted average assets
|8.4%
|N/A
|Capital Adequacy Bank
|Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|12.9%
|6.5%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|12.9%
|8.0%
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets
|14.1%
|10.0%
|Tier 1 capital to adjusted average assets
|8.2%
|5.0%
|Quarter-to-Date
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average Balances, Interest, and Rates
|(unaudited)
|June 30, 2021
|June 30, 2020
|
Average
Balance
|Interest
|Rate (%)
|
Average
Balance
|Interest
|Rate (%)
|ASSETS
|Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions
|$
|57,543
|$
|9
|0.06
|$
|39,325
|$
|15
|0.15
|Federal funds sold
|1,288
|-
|-
|1,738
|18
|4.14
|Certificates of deposit in other financial institutions
|1,473
|7
|1.90
|1,734
|11
|2.54
|Securities available-for-sale
|433,355
|2,124
|1.96
|288,330
|1,532
|2.13
|Loans receivable
|976,520
|10,275
|4.21
|977,866
|11,297
|4.62
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|3,446
|20
|2.32
|3,918
|32
|3.27
|Total interest earning assets
|1,473,625
|$
|12,435
|3.38
|1,312,911
|$
|12,905
|3.93
|Cash and non-interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions
|36,377
|17,713
|Allowance for loan losses
|(13,255
|)
|(9,553
|)
|Other noninterest bearing assets
|97,863
|102,964
|Total assets
|$
|1,594,610
|$
|1,424,035
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Total deposits
|$
|1,402,398
|$
|549
|0.16
|$
|1,237,241
|$
|1,380
|0.45
|Repurchase agreements
|16,855
|12
|0.28
|13,671
|17
|0.50
|Borrowed funds
|1,720
|2
|0.47
|13,981
|93
|2.66
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|1,420,973
|$
|563
|0.16
|1,264,893
|$
|1,490
|0.47
|Other noninterest bearing liabilities
|17,787
|17,741
|Total liabilities
|1,438,760
|1,282,634
|Total stockholders' equity
|155,850
|141,401
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,594,610
|$
|1,424,035
|Return on average assets
|0.92
|%
|1.42
|%
|Return on average equity
|9.38
|%
|14.32
|%
|Net interest margin (average earning assets)
|3.22
|%
|3.48
|%
|Net interest margin (average earning assets) - tax equivalent
|3.42
|%
|3.63
|%
|Year-to-Date
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average Balances, Interest, and Rates
|June 30, 2021
|June 30, 2020
|
Average
Balance
|Interest
|Rate (%)
|
Average
Balance
|Interest
|Rate (%)
|ASSETS
|Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions
|$
|54,195
|$
|21
|0.08
|$
|26,406
|$
|69
|0.52
|Federal funds sold
|1,040
|-
|-
|3,726
|85
|4.56
|Certificates of deposit in other financial institutions
|1,535
|15
|1.95
|1,851
|25
|2.70
|Securities available-for-sale
|408,753
|4,065
|1.99
|284,955
|3,202
|2.25
|Loans receivable
|976,059
|21,021
|4.31
|945,189
|22,326
|4.72
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|3,681
|40
|2.17
|3,915
|67
|3.42
|Total interest earning assets
|1,445,263
|$
|25,162
|3.48
|1,266,042
|$
|25,774
|4.07
|Cash and non-interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions
|35,055
|18,397
|Allowance for loan losses
|(12,960
|)
|(9,302
|)
|Other noninterest bearing assets
|97,967
|98,409
|Total assets
|$
|1,565,325
|$
|1,373,546
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Total deposits
|$
|1,375,429
|$
|1,200
|0.17
|$
|1,192,482
|$
|3,444
|0.58
|Repurchase agreements
|15,674
|22
|0.28
|12,803
|57
|0.89
|Borrowed funds
|1,903
|22
|2.31
|14,087
|187
|2.65
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|1,393,006
|$
|1,244
|0.18
|1,219,372
|$
|3,688
|0.60
|Other noninterest bearing liabilities
|18,295
|15,380
|Total liabilities
|1,411,301
|1,234,752
|Total stockholders' equity
|154,024
|138,794
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,565,325
|$
|1,373,546
|Return on average assets
|1.06
|%
|1.20
|%
|Return on average equity
|10.82
|%
|11.90
|%
|Net interest margin (average earning assets)
|3.31
|%
|3.49
|%
|Net interest margin (average earning assets) - tax equivalent
|3.51
|%
|3.64
|%
|Table 1 - Reconciliation of the Non-GAAP Performance Ratios
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(unaudited)
|June 30, 2021
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2021
|June 30, 2020
|Calculation of core net income
|Net income
|$
|3,655
|$
|5,063
|$
|8,334
|$
|8,255
|Realized loss/(gain) on securities
|(269
|)
|(667
|)
|(686
|)
|(1,177
|)
|Core deposit accretion
|249
|249
|497
|497
|Purchase discount amortization
|(300
|)
|(643
|)
|(626
|)
|(1,032
|)
|Related tax benefit/(cost)
|67
|223
|171
|360
|(A)
|Core net income
|$
|3,402
|$
|4,225
|$
|7,690
|$
|6,903
|Calculation of core diluted earnings per share
|(A)
|Core net income
|$
|3,402
|$
|4,225
|$
|7,690
|$
|6,903
|Diluted average common shares outstanding
|3,478,392
|3,463,136
|3,475,017
|3,460,820
|Core diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.98
|$
|1.22
|$
|2.21
|$
|1.99
|Calculation of core return on average assets
|(A)
|Core net income
|$
|3,402
|$
|4,225
|$
|7,690
|$
|6,903
|Average total assets
|1,594,610
|1,424,035
|1,565,325
|1,373,546
|Core return on average assets
|0.85
|%
|1.19
|%
|0.98
|%
|1.01
|%
|Calculation of core pre-provision net revenue
|Net interest income
|$
|11,872
|$
|11,415
|$
|23,918
|$
|22,086
|Non-interest income
|3,680
|5,046
|7,993
|8,592
|Non-interest expense
|(10,914
|)
|(9,764
|)
|(21,252
|)
|(19,763
|)
|Pre-provision net revenue
|4,638
|6,697
|10,659
|10,915
|Realized loss/(gain) on securities
|(269
|)
|(667
|)
|(686
|)
|(1,177
|)
|Core deposit accretion
|249
|249
|497
|497
|Purchase discount amortization
|(300
|)
|(643
|)
|(626
|)
|(1,032
|)
|(B)
|Core pre-provision net revenue
|$
|4,318
|$
|5,636
|$
|9,844
|$
|9,203
|Calculation of core pre-provision net revenue to average assets
|(B)
|Core pre-provision net revenue
|$
|4,318
|$
|5,636
|$
|9,844
|$
|9,203
|Average total assets
|1,594,610
|1,424,035
|1,565,325
|1,373,546
|Core pre-provision net revenue to average assets
|1.08
|%
|1.58
|%
|1.26
|%
|1.34
|%
|Calculation of tangible assets (excluding PPP)
|Total assets
|$
|1,604,966
|$
|1,474,034
|$
|1,604,966
|$
|1,474,034
|Goodwill
|(11,109
|)
|(11,109
|)
|(11,109
|)
|(11,109
|)
|Other Intangibles
|(3,622
|)
|(4,616
|)
|(3,622
|)
|(4,616
|)
|Paycheck Protection Plan ("PPP") loans
|(50,304
|)
|(91,335
|)
|(50,304
|)
|(91,335
|)
|(C)
|Tangible assets (excluding PPP)
|$
|1,539,931
|$
|1,366,974
|$
|1,539,931
|$
|1,366,974
|Calculation of tangible common equity
|Total stockholder's equity
|$
|157,022
|$
|145,181
|$
|157,022
|$
|145,181
|Goodwill
|(11,109
|)
|(11,109
|)
|(11,109
|)
|(11,109
|)
|Other intangibles
|(3,622
|)
|(4,616
|)
|(3,622
|)
|(4,616
|)
|(D)
|Tangible common equity
|$
|142,291
|$
|129,456
|$
|142,291
|$
|129,456
|Calculation of tangible common equity to tangible assets (excluding PPP)
|(D)
|Tangible common equity
|$
|142,291
|$
|129,456
|$
|142,291
|$
|129,456
|(C)
|Tangible assets (excluding PPP)
|1,539,931
|1,366,974
|1,539,931
|1,366,974
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|9.24
|%
|9.47
|%
|9.24
|%
|9.47
|%
|Calculation of average tangible common equity
|Average stockholder's common equity
|$
|155,850
|$
|141,401
|$
|154,024
|$
|138,794
|Average goodwill
|(11,109
|)
|(11,109
|)
|(11,109
|)
|(11,109
|)
|Average other intangibles
|(3,770
|)
|(4,767
|)
|(3,893
|)
|(4,887
|)
|(E)
|Average tangible stockholders' common equity
|$
|140,971
|$
|125,525
|$
|139,022
|$
|122,798
|Calculation of core return on average common equity
|(A)
|Core net income
|$
|3,402
|$
|4,225
|$
|7,690
|$
|6,903
|(E)
|Average tangible common equity
|140,971
|125,525
|139,022
|122,798
|Core return on average common equity
|9.65
|%
|13.46
|%
|11.06
|%
|11.24
|%
|Calculation of core yield on loans
|Interest income on loans
|$
|10,275
|$
|11,297
|$
|21,021
|$
|22,326
|Loan accretion income
|(300
|)
|(643
|)
|(626
|)
|(1,032
|)
|Adjusted interest income on loans
|9,975
|10,654
|20,395
|21,294
|Average loan balances
|976,520
|977,866
|976,059
|945,189
|Core yield on loans
|4.09
|%
|4.36
|%
|4.18
|%
|4.51
|%
|Calculation of adjusted allowance for loan loss to total loans
|Allowance for loan losses
|$
|(13,639
|)
|$
|(9,866
|)
|$
|(13,639
|)
|$
|(9,866
|)
|Additional reserves not part of the allowance for loan loss
|(3,420
|)
|(4,986
|)
|(3,420
|)
|(4,986
|)
|(F)
|Adjusted allowance for loan loss
|(17,059
|)
|(14,852
|)
|(17,059
|)
|(14,852
|)
|Total loans
|971,173
|981,902
|971,173
|981,902
|Adjusted allowance for loan loss to total loans
|1.76
|%
|1.51
|%
|1.76
|%
|1.51
|%
|Calculation of adjusted allowance for loan loss to nonperforming loans
|(F)
|Adjusted allowance for loan loss
|$
|(17,059
|)
|$
|(14,852
|)
|$
|(17,059
|)
|$
|(14,852
|)
|Nonperforming loans
|12,273
|9,312
|12,273
|9,312
|Adjusted allowance for loan loss to nonperforming loans (coverage ratios)
|139.00
|%
|159.49
|%
|139.00
|%
|159.49
|%
|Calculation of adjusted allowance for loan loss to total loans excluding PPP
|(F)
|Adjusted allowance for loan loss
|$
|(17,059
|)
|$
|(14,852
|)
|$
|(17,059
|)
|$
|(14,852
|)
|Total loans
|971,173
|977,866
|971,173
|945,189
|PPP loans
|(50,304
|)
|(91,335
|)
|(50,304
|)
|(91,335
|)
|Total loans excluding PPP
|920,869
|886,531
|920,869
|853,854
|Adjusted allowance for loan loss to total loans excluding PPP
|1.85
|%
|1.68
|%
|1.85
|%
|1.74
|%
|Calculation of core revenue
|Net interest income
|$
|11,872
|$
|11,415
|$
|23,918
|$
|22,086
|Non-interest income
|3,680
|5,046
|7,993
|8,592
|Realized loss/(gain) on securities
|(269
|)
|(667
|)
|(686
|)
|(1,177
|)
|(G)
|Core revenue
|$
|15,283
|$
|15,794
|$
|31,225
|$
|29,501
|Calculation of core non-interest expense
|Non-interest expense
|$
|10,914
|$
|9,764
|$
|21,252
|$
|19,763
|Core deposit accretion
|249
|249
|497
|497
|Purchase discount amortization
|(300
|)
|(643
|)
|(626
|)
|(1,032
|)
|(H)
|Core non-interest expense
|$
|10,863
|$
|9,370
|$
|21,123
|$
|19,228
|Calculation of core efficiency ratio
|(H)
|Core non-interest expense
|$
|10,863
|$
|9,370
|$
|21,123
|$
|19,228
|(G)
|Core revenue
|15,283
|15,794
|31,225
|29,501
|Core efficiency ratio
|71.08
|%
|59.33
|%
|67.65
|%
|65.18
|%
|Calculation of core non-interest expense to total average assets
|(H)
|Core non-interest expense
|$
|10,863
|$
|9,370
|$
|21,123
|$
|19,228
|Average total assets
|1,594,610
|1,424,035
|1,565,325
|1,373,546
|Core non-interest expense to total average assets
|0.68
|%
|0.66
|%
|1.35
|%
|1.40
|%
|Calculation of tax adjusted net interest margin
|Net interest income
|$
|11,872
|$
|11,415
|$
|23,918
|$
|22,086
|Tax adjusted interest on securities and loans
|745
|503
|1,422
|930
|Adjusted net interest income
|12,617
|11,918
|25,340
|23,016
|Total average earning assets
|1,473,625
|1,312,911
|1,445,263
|1,266,042
|Tax adjusted net interest margin
|3.42
|%
|3.63
|%
|3.51
|%
|3.64
|%
0 Kommentare