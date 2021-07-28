Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants
INDIANAPOLIS, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) (“IEA” or the “Company”), today announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of
common stock and, to certain investors in lieu thereof, pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of common stock, in an underwritten public offering. As part of the proposed offering, IEA expects to
grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the aggregate number of shares of common stock and the shares of common stock underlying any pre-funded warrants that
are sold in the offering, at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or
when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. All of the securities in the offering are being sold by IEA.
IEA intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to redeem a portion of its outstanding Series B Preferred Stock and pay the associated redemption premium as described in the preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering.
Guggenheim Securities, LLC is acting as book-running manager and representative of the underwriters for the offering. BMO Capital Markets Corp., CIBC World Markets Corp. and Fifth Third Securities, Inc. are acting as joint book-runners for the offering.
The securities being offered in the offering will be offered by IEA pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-251148), including a base prospectus, previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The securities will be offered only by means of a prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering and a final prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the securities being offered may also be obtained by contacting Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, New York 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9544, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.
