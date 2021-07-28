CorePoint Lodging Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

IRVING, Texas, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG) (“CorePoint” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company plans to report financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The Company will also host a conference call for investors and other interested parties to discuss its results beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that day.



The call may be accessed by dialing (866) 300-4611, or (703) 736-7439 for international participants, and entering the passcode 6786007. Participants may also access the call via webcast by visiting www.corepoint.com/investors.