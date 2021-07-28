FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. ELECTS NEW DIRECTOR

Ms. McCain is a certified public accountant and holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Alabama.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First US Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FUSB) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has elected Marlene M. McCain as a director of the Company and its subsidiary, First US Bank (the “Bank”), effective immediately. Ms. McCain will serve on the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company and on the Retail, Operations, and Compliance Committee of the Board of Directors of the Bank.

Ms. McCain was appointed by Governor Kay Ivey to serve on the Alabama Securities Commission and has served as both Chair and Commissioner. She retired from public accounting in 2017 and currently provides contract services to a large non-profit organization in Birmingham. She has over 40 years of accounting experience, including almost 30 years in public accounting, where she specialized in accounting and consulting services to a wide range of financial services entities (banks, credit unions, brokers/RIAs, and mortgage and insurance entities), in addition to health care, technology, retail and nonprofit organizations. She also spent ten years working as a VP-Finance or Group Controller for two large companies in the Birmingham area.

Ms. McCain has served as chair and board member of the Alabama Society of Certified Public Accountants (ASCPA) and ASCPA Educational Foundation. She served a one-year term on the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Board of Directors. She also received the prestigious AICPA Woman to Watch – Experienced Leader Award in 2011 and served as a past president and board member of the American Society of Women Accountants.

Ms. McCain has always been active in the community, with her primary focus on volunteer activities for certain nonprofit organizations.

“We are fortunate to have Ms. McCain join our Company. She will be an important contributor with her knowledge and experience,” stated James F. House, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “I welcome Ms. McCain as a director and look forward to her association and insight as we continue to focus on the growth of the Bank and the execution of strategic initiatives.”