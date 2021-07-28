checkAd

SuRo Capital Corp. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.07.2021, 22:30  |  25   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuRo Capital Corp. (“SuRo Capital” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:SSSS) today announced that it will report its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the close of the U.S. market on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

Management will hold a conference call and webcast for investors at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). The conference call access number for U.S. participants is 323-794-2093, and the conference call access number for participants outside the U.S. is 866-548-4713. The conference ID number for both access numbers is 8107228. Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call from the "Investor Relations" section of SuRo Capital’s website at www.surocap.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available for 12 months following the live presentation.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed until 5:00 p.m. PT (8:00 p.m. ET) on August 11, 2021 by dialing 888-203-1112 (U.S.) or +1 719-457-0820 (International) and using conference ID number 8107228.

About SuRo Capital Corp.

SuRo Capital Corp. (Nasdaq:SSSS) is a publicly traded investment fund that seeks to invest in high-growth, venture-backed private companies. The fund seeks to create a portfolio of high-growth emerging private companies via a repeatable and disciplined investment approach, as well as to provide investors with access to such companies through its publicly traded common stock. SuRo Capital is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Connect with the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and at www.surocap.com.

Contact

SuRo Capital Corp.
(650) 235-4769
IR@surocap.com

Media Contact

Bill Douglass
Gotham Communications, LLC
Communications@surocap.com





