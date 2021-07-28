GICSA Announces Consolidated Results for Second Quarter 2021

MEXICO CITY, MX / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / GRUPO GICSA, S.A.B. de C.V. ("GICSA" or "the Company") (BMV:GICSA), a Mexican leading company specialized in the development, investment, commercialization and operation of shopping malls, corporate …

MEXICO CITY, MX / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / GRUPO GICSA, S.A.B. de C.V. ("GICSA" or "the Company") (BMV:GICSA), a Mexican leading company specialized in the development, investment, commercialization and operation of shopping malls, corporate offices and mixed use properties, announced today its results for the second quarter ("2Q21") and for the sixth months ("6M21") period ended June 30, 2021.

All figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are stated in millions of Mexican pesos (Ps.).