GICSA Announces Consolidated Results for Second Quarter 2021
MEXICO CITY, MX / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / GRUPO GICSA, S.A.B. de C.V. ("GICSA" or "the Company") (BMV:GICSA), a Mexican leading company specialized in the development, investment, commercialization and operation of shopping malls, corporate offices and mixed use properties, announced today its results for the second quarter ("2Q21") and for the sixth months ("6M21") period ended June 30, 2021.
All figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are stated in millions of Mexican pesos (Ps.).
GICSA's financial results presented in this report are unaudited. Therefore, figures in this report may be subject to adjustments in the future.
Main Highlights
Corporate
- On July 22, GICSA announced the initiation of a process to develop, analyze and evaluate comprehensive strategic alternatives to address the Company's capital structure, including its indebtedness, liquidity, and upcoming interest payments, in order to create long-term value and to position GICSA for improved financial performance. To this end, the Company hired Lazard as a financial advisor and Bufete Robles Miaja, SC and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton as legal counsel.
- In May, GICSA successfully refinanced the debt of Paseo Arcos Bosques, with a maturity of 5 years extended to 2026, an outstanding balance of Usd. 150 million, and a Libor rate of 1M + 335 bps.
- During 2Q21, GICSA signed 58 agreements under the tenant Covid-19 support program for approximately Ps.78 million in credit notes.
- In accordance with IFRS 16, in 2Q21, Ps. 69 million were recognized in the income statement. The remaining balance is maintained in the financial position statement and will be gradually amortized according with the remaining term of each contract.
- With these agreements the Company was able to recover 81% of collections in 2Q21, 20% higher than in 1Q21. The recovery rate for offices was 91%, while in shopping centers was 77%.
- Due to an increase in cases as a result of the new variant of Covid-19 and the reinstatement of health restrictions by governmental authorities in some of GICSA's properties locations, there is the possibility of additional discounts and rental support for customers in the near future.
Operations
